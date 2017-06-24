© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-24-2017

Published June 24, 2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:35:28            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No. 1 in E flat major              Valéry Gergiev            Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips  422996

00:41:00            00:39:22            Felix Mendelssohn        Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor    London Mozart Players  Matthias Bamert            David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano           Analekta           9283

01:23:00            00:26:46            Carl Nielsen      Wind Quintet Op 43                               Reykjavik Wind Quintet            Chandos           9849

01:53:00            00:35:05            Sir Granville Bantock     A Hebridean Symphony             Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic     Hyperion           66450

02:31:00            00:37:29            Dmitri Shostakovich      Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 99  Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra          Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin         Sony    89921

03:12:00            00:37:31            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major  Op 106                                    Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

03:52:00            00:33:48            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  4 in G minor  Op 167                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

04:29:00            00:29:33            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella Suite No.  1 Op 107               Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   550968

05:02:00            00:23:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 84 in E flat major                        Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66295

05:28:00            00:14:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Quartet in F major                                    Boston Sym Chamber Players    BSO Clas          601

05:46:00            00:07:00            Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor                                Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67303

05:54:00            00:05:04            Benjamin Britten            Paul Bunyan: Overture               Steuart Bedford London Symphony        Naxos   557197

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week, Spanish dances from the time of Cervantes played by the group Luz y Norte, and the Sinfonía Romántica by the Chilean composer Enrique Soro

Esta semana, bailes españoles de la época de Cervantes interpretado por el grupo Luz y Norte , y la Sinfonía Romántica por el compositor chileno Enrique Soro.

06:00:45 Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras  Luz y Norte  Brillant Classics 95457        

06:03:47 Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo  Luz y Norte  Brillant Classics 95457         

06:10:40 George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches  Czech State Philharmonic  Jose Serebrier  Reference Recordings  0064                                         

06:21:14 Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica  Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile  Jose Luis Dominguez  Naxos 8.573505                              

07:00:45 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca)  Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia  Peter Breiner  Naxos 8.553037                                 

07:06:20 Isaac Albeniz: Navarra  London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz  EMI Classics 49405                   

07:11:52 Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron) Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London  Michael Reed  Erato 45863                                    

07:15:44 Enrico Toselli: "Serenata"  Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra  Jonathan Tunick  EMI Classics 54266                                                           

07:19:01 Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950)  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdes  Sono Luminus 90227                                                  

07:28:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467  Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra  Jose Antonio Mendez Padron  Sony 538244         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in Fmin Op. 95 "Serioso": Movement 4-- Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

Enrique Granados (arr. Pepe Romero): Danza No. 2 Oriental-- Lito and Celino Romero, guitars University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:30

Angel Barrios Fernandez: Arroyos de la Alhambra, Evocacion, Tonadilla-- Pepe Romero, guitar University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 "Appassionata" -- Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:21

Rued Langgaard: Symphony No. 5 "Summer Legend Drama"-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Ilan Volkov, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 12:45

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel-- Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to "Euryanthe"-- Concerto Koln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:18

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card-- River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 27:58

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:00            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude                                  Alexander Schimpf, piano  Oehms  867

10:03:00            00:08:49            John Williams    The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps &               John Williams            Symphony Orchestra     Disney  21772

10:16:00            00:07:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18        Norwegian Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      57803

10:28:00            00:15:55            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks                Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80344

10:44:00            00:04:50            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57                         Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano       DeutGram         449820

10:51:00            00:04:39            Franz Schmidt  Notre Dame: Intermezzo                         Lawrence Foster            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          Erato    88103

10:57:00            00:02:01            Jean-Marie Leclair         Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage                         Florilegium        Channel            7595

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - For the second time in the show’s history, this week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature a teenage counter-tenor and his guitar-playing collaborator for two beautiful art songs. Also on the program, a piece by a teenage composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Vaughan Williams's Fifth; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Music by Royalty and Nobility

12:09:00            00:11:53            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Romanza from Symphony No. 5             Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

12:23:00            00:15:34            Eugène d'Albert Cinderella Suite Op 38               Jun Märkl          MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony        Naxos   573110

12:41:00            00:10:35            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude             Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

12:53:00            00:05:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major                         András Schiff, piano    Teldec  17141

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:11:00            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  5 in B flat major                Nicholas Ward    Northern Chamber Orchestra     Naxos   553161

13:14:00            00:19:51            Keith Emerson  Piano Concerto No. 1    Brown University Orchestra        Paul Phillips            Jeffrey Biegel, piano      Naxos   573490

13:37:00            00:15:18            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Russian Easter Overture Op 36              Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

13:54:00            00:29:23            Leos Janácek    Idyll for String Orchestra             Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572698

14:26:00            00:12:22            Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25  Orchestra of Castille & Leon            Alejandro Posada          Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

14:41:00            00:12:10            Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Empire Brass    Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ   Telarc   80218

14:55:00            00:03:49            George Frideric Handel  Aria No.  1                                Empire Brass    Telarc   80344

16:02:00            00:15:35            Franz Joseph Haydn     Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds in G major    Cologne Chamber Orchestra          Helmut Müller-Brühl       Benoît Fromanger, flute; Ingo Nelken, flute         Naxos   506019

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Vaughan Williams's Fifth

15:03:00            00:39:57            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 5 in D major                   Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

15:46:00            00:07:26            Frédéric Chopin Ballade No.  3 in A flat Op 47                             Yundi, piano            Mercury            4812443

15:56:00            00:02:53            Leroy Anderson Blue Tango                   Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559313

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:19:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

16:36:00            00:15:24            Felix Mendelssohn        Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20              Charles Rosekrans        Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80562

16:54:00            00:05:20            Hector Berlioz   The Trojans: Trojan March                     David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony        Telarc   80164

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Hilariously Inept - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies featuring bumbling and bungling characters, including The Pink Panther, The Lady Killers, The Naked Gun, Austin Powers and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Pink Panther Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  RCA Records 5938-2-RC  Mancini's Classic Movie Scores  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Simpsons Theme and You Doomed Us All…Again from The Simpsons Movie, 2007  Rounder Records 11661-9074-2  The Simpsons Movie: The Music  Danny Elfman/Hans Zimmer  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Main Title and Drebin the Hero from The Naked Gun, 1988  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303  The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures  Ira Newborn  original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

Hey Look at These/We Don't Have Any Kids/Transition to Blue Note Bar from The Naked Gun 2 1/2, 1991  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303  The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures  Ira Newborn  original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

The Delivery Room/End Credits from The Naked Gun 33 1/3, 1994  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303  The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures  Ira Newborn  original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

Main Title, From Here to There and Resolution Tag from Airplane, 1980  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1093  Music From The Motion Picture  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Plots & Preparations/The Robbery from The Ladykillers, 1955  Silva Screen Records SSD 1080  The Ladykillers Music From Those Glorious Ealing Films  Tristram Cary  Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Sword Ballet and Humping from A Fish Called Wanda, 1988  Soundscreen/Little Major Records SL5147-2  Original Soundtrack Record  John Du Prez  original soundtrack recording/John Du Prez, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austen Powers Score Medley from Austen Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997  Hollywood Records HR-62112-2  Original Soundtrack  George S. Clinton  original soundtrack recording/George S. Clinton, cond.

Kiss Off from Airplane, 1980  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1093  Music From The Motion Picture  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Way Out There from Raising Arizona, 1987  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack recording

Angel Band from O Brother Where Art Thou?, 2000  RCA Red Seal 82876-50932-2  Quiet on the Set: James Galway at the Movies  Traditional  James Galway, flute/London Mozart Players/Thomas Kochan, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austen Powers Score Medley from Austen Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997  Hollywood Records HR-62112-2  Original Soundtrack  George S. Clinton  original soundtrack recording/George S. Clinton, cond.

Beef Supreme, et al from Idiocracy, 2006  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1134  Original Motion Picture Score  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack recording/Theodore Shapiro, cond.

The Inspector Clouseau Theme from The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976  RCA Records 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from Shot in the Dark, 1964  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309  100 Greatest Film Themes Take 2  Henry Mancini  London Music Works

The Pink Panther Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963  RCA Records 5938-2-RC  Mancini's Classic Movie Scores  Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: From the Heart- An hour in the company of 21 performers whose passion didn’t just carry across the footlights; it registers on recordings

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:11            Stephen Sondheim        Send in the Clowns        Glynnis Johns   A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK65284

18:04:10            00:00:53            Jean Schwartz-Harold Atteridge You Made Me Love You Al Jolson          American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:05:11            00:01:46            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein           Can't Help Lovin' That Man        Helen Morgan            The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl     GEMS0060

18:07:24            00:01:47            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      September Song           Walter Huston   American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:09:13            00:02:19            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Bess, You Is My Woman Now    Todd Duncan, Anne Brown      The Music of George Gershwin   Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:11:42            00:03:04            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Some Enchanted Evening          Ezio Pinza            South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60722

18:14:41            00:03:34            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           A Wonderful Guy           Mary Martin       South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK60722

18:18:34            00:03:14            Richard Rodgers-O'Hammerstein           Hello, Young Lovers      Barbara Cook            Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years       Koch    3-7905-2H1

18:21:58            00:02:42            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           The Rain in Spain          Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison            My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK89997

18:25:12            00:02:19            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Rose's Turn       Ethel Merman    Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60848

18:28:09            00:02:23            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Richard Kiley    Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159387

18:30:57            00:02:42            Jerry Herman     I Don't Want to Know     Angela Lansbury           Dear World -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48220

18:33:55            00:04:31            Stephen Sondheim        The Ladies Who Lunch  Elaine Stritch    Company -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK65283

18:38:57            00:03:50            Stephen Sondheim        My Friends        Patti LuPone, Michael Cerveris   Sweeney Todd -- 2006 Revival     Nonesuch         79946-2

18:43:12            00:03:39            Stephen Sondheim        Move On           Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin            Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast   Masterworks B'way        RCD1-5042

18:47:30            00:04:22            Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green   Some Other Time          Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Nancy Walker     On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast           Sony    SK60538

18:52:08            00:00:52            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:14            00:01:03            Mitch Leigh       Filler: Overture from "Man of La Mancha"            Orchestra          Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159387

18:54:13            00:02:43            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Filler: Dulcinea  Richard Grandeur          Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159387

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:42            Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107                      Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony        Telarc   32927

19:25:00            00:29:39            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  5 in B flat major             Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

19:56:00            00:03:45            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle                            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67515

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded in Miami

20:04:00            00:30:13            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90

20:37:00            00:10:10            Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music  

20:51:00            00:16:06            Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen 

21:10:00            00:21:03            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome

21:35:00            00:24:56            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   430413

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Choice bits by Spike Milligan including “Cougher Royal,” “Another Lot,” “Hit Parade,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun”… Equally choice bits by Shelly Berman including “The Department Store,” “Hotels,” and Embarrassing Moments”… Richard Howland-Bolton complains about “Things that are Unsatisfactory”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:43            Emmanuel Chabrier       Lamento           Orch de la Suisse Romande       Neeme Järvi            Alexandre Emard, English horn  Chandos           5122

23:09:00            00:07:17            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1           Cleveland Orchestra          Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

23:19:00            00:17:57            Franz Liszt        Harmonies poétiques: Bénédiction de Dieu                                 Roberto Plano, piano     Decca   4812479

23:36:00            00:06:03            Dave Brubeck   Regret                          Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10801

23:42:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi      Introit in F major  Op 6   City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox            Tasmin Little, violin        Chandos           9888

23:53:00            00:02:23            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56                  Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

23:56:00            00:04:14            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80378

 

 