Program Guide 06-24-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

00:41:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

01:23:00 00:26:46 Carl Nielsen Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

01:53:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

02:31:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

03:12:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

03:52:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

04:29:00 00:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

05:02:00 00:23:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 84 in E flat major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

05:28:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F major Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

05:46:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303

05:54:00 00:05:04 Benjamin Britten Paul Bunyan: Overture Steuart Bedford London Symphony Naxos 557197

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week, Spanish dances from the time of Cervantes played by the group Luz y Norte, and the Sinfonía Romántica by the Chilean composer Enrique Soro

Esta semana, bailes españoles de la época de Cervantes interpretado por el grupo Luz y Norte , y la Sinfonía Romántica por el compositor chileno Enrique Soro.

06:00:45 Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras Luz y Norte Brillant Classics 95457

06:03:47 Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo Luz y Norte Brillant Classics 95457

06:10:40 George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches Czech State Philharmonic Jose Serebrier Reference Recordings 0064

06:21:14 Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez Naxos 8.573505

07:00:45 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca) Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia Peter Breiner Naxos 8.553037

07:06:20 Isaac Albeniz: Navarra London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz EMI Classics 49405

07:11:52 Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron) Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London Michael Reed Erato 45863

07:15:44 Enrico Toselli: "Serenata" Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra Jonathan Tunick EMI Classics 54266

07:19:01 Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

07:28:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Sony 538244

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in Fmin Op. 95 "Serioso": Movement 4-- Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

Enrique Granados (arr. Pepe Romero): Danza No. 2 Oriental-- Lito and Celino Romero, guitars University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:30

Angel Barrios Fernandez: Arroyos de la Alhambra, Evocacion, Tonadilla-- Pepe Romero, guitar University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 "Appassionata" -- Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:21

Rued Langgaard: Symphony No. 5 "Summer Legend Drama"-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Ilan Volkov, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 12:45

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel-- Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to "Euryanthe"-- Concerto Koln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:18

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card-- River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 27:58

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:00 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

10:03:00 00:08:49 John Williams The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

10:16:00 00:07:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57803

10:28:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

10:44:00 00:04:50 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

10:51:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103

10:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - For the second time in the show’s history, this week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature a teenage counter-tenor and his guitar-playing collaborator for two beautiful art songs. Also on the program, a piece by a teenage composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Vaughan Williams's Fifth; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Music by Royalty and Nobility

12:09:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

12:23:00 00:15:34 Eugène d'Albert Cinderella Suite Op 38 Jun Märkl MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Naxos 573110

12:41:00 00:10:35 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

12:53:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

13:14:00 00:19:51 Keith Emerson Piano Concerto No. 1 Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490

13:37:00 00:15:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

13:54:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

14:26:00 00:12:22 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

14:41:00 00:12:10 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

14:55:00 00:03:49 George Frideric Handel Aria No. 1 Empire Brass Telarc 80344

16:02:00 00:15:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds in G major Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Benoît Fromanger, flute; Ingo Nelken, flute Naxos 506019

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Vaughan Williams's Fifth

15:03:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

15:46:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 3 in A flat Op 47 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443

15:56:00 00:02:53 Leroy Anderson Blue Tango Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:19:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:36:00 00:15:24 Felix Mendelssohn Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80562

16:54:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80164

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Hilariously Inept - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies featuring bumbling and bungling characters, including The Pink Panther, The Lady Killers, The Naked Gun, Austin Powers and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Pink Panther Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 RCA Records 5938-2-RC Mancini's Classic Movie Scores Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

The Simpsons Theme and You Doomed Us All…Again from The Simpsons Movie, 2007 Rounder Records 11661-9074-2 The Simpsons Movie: The Music Danny Elfman/Hans Zimmer The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Main Title and Drebin the Hero from The Naked Gun, 1988 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303 The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures Ira Newborn original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

Hey Look at These/We Don't Have Any Kids/Transition to Blue Note Bar from The Naked Gun 2 1/2, 1991 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303 The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures Ira Newborn original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

The Delivery Room/End Credits from The Naked Gun 33 1/3, 1994 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1303 The Naked Gun Trilogy: Music From The Motion Pictures Ira Newborn original soundtrack recording/Ira Newborn, cond.

Main Title, From Here to There and Resolution Tag from Airplane, 1980 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1093 Music From The Motion Picture Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Plots & Preparations/The Robbery from The Ladykillers, 1955 Silva Screen Records SSD 1080 The Ladykillers Music From Those Glorious Ealing Films Tristram Cary Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Sword Ballet and Humping from A Fish Called Wanda, 1988 Soundscreen/Little Major Records SL5147-2 Original Soundtrack Record John Du Prez original soundtrack recording/John Du Prez, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austen Powers Score Medley from Austen Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997 Hollywood Records HR-62112-2 Original Soundtrack George S. Clinton original soundtrack recording/George S. Clinton, cond.

Kiss Off from Airplane, 1980 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1093 Music From The Motion Picture Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Way Out There from Raising Arizona, 1987 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Carter Burwell original soundtrack recording

Angel Band from O Brother Where Art Thou?, 2000 RCA Red Seal 82876-50932-2 Quiet on the Set: James Galway at the Movies Traditional James Galway, flute/London Mozart Players/Thomas Kochan, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austen Powers Score Medley from Austen Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997 Hollywood Records HR-62112-2 Original Soundtrack George S. Clinton original soundtrack recording/George S. Clinton, cond.

Beef Supreme, et al from Idiocracy, 2006 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1134 Original Motion Picture Score Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack recording/Theodore Shapiro, cond.

The Inspector Clouseau Theme from The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 RCA Records 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Theme from Shot in the Dark, 1964 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1309 100 Greatest Film Themes Take 2 Henry Mancini London Music Works

The Pink Panther Theme from The Pink Panther, 1963 RCA Records 5938-2-RC Mancini's Classic Movie Scores Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and his Orchestra/Henry Mancini, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: From the Heart- An hour in the company of 21 performers whose passion didn’t just carry across the footlights; it registers on recordings

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:11 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns Glynnis Johns A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:04:10 00:00:53 Jean Schwartz-Harold Atteridge You Made Me Love You Al Jolson American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:05:11 00:01:46 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' That Man Helen Morgan The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS0060

18:07:24 00:01:47 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:09:13 00:02:19 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Bess, You Is My Woman Now Todd Duncan, Anne Brown The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:11:42 00:03:04 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:14:41 00:03:34 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:18:34 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-O'Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years Koch 3-7905-2H1

18:21:58 00:02:42 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Rain in Spain Julie Andrews, Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:25:12 00:02:19 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Rose's Turn Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:28:09 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:30:57 00:02:42 Jerry Herman I Don't Want to Know Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:33:55 00:04:31 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:38:57 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim My Friends Patti LuPone, Michael Cerveris Sweeney Todd -- 2006 Revival Nonesuch 79946-2

18:43:12 00:03:39 Stephen Sondheim Move On Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way RCD1-5042

18:47:30 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Some Other Time Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Nancy Walker On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:01:03 Mitch Leigh Filler: Overture from "Man of La Mancha" Orchestra Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:54:13 00:02:43 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Filler: Dulcinea Richard Grandeur Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

19:25:00 00:29:39 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

19:56:00 00:03:45 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded in Miami

20:04:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

20:37:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

20:51:00 00:16:06 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen

21:10:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

21:35:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Choice bits by Spike Milligan including “Cougher Royal,” “Another Lot,” “Hit Parade,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun”… Equally choice bits by Shelly Berman including “The Department Store,” “Hotels,” and Embarrassing Moments”… Richard Howland-Bolton complains about “Things that are Unsatisfactory”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:43 Emmanuel Chabrier Lamento Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Alexandre Emard, English horn Chandos 5122

23:09:00 00:07:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

23:19:00 00:17:57 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Bénédiction de Dieu Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:36:00 00:06:03 Dave Brubeck Regret Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:42:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:53:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:56:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80378