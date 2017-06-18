© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-18-2017

Published June 18, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017 - From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Baron Cao performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor, S.244 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E Major

02:57:00            00:01:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: July Op 37                                   Lang Lang, piano    Sony    511758

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet

Maurice Ravel: Vales nobles et sentimentales

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from Swan Lake

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Renaissance - The remarkable Fra Bernardo label gives us Ockeghem masses, a world premier recording of Manchicourt, and the 16th century reinvention of Latin antiquity

05:57:00            00:02:03            Alexander Borodin        Petite Suite: Serenade               Gennady Rozhdestvensky            Royal Stockholm Philharmonic   Chandos           9386

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:26            Giovanni Palestrina        Tu es Petrus                 Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir     DeutGram         4795300

06:12:00            00:06:15            Giovanni Palestrina        Nunc dimittis                 Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir     DeutGram         4795300

06:18:00            00:10:10            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                        Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir            DeutGram         4795300

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fathers Know Best - Equalizing any potential clergy/musician power struggle, our performers here all are men of the cloth

OTTO REHM: Toccata & Fugue in D (Salve Regina) Ambrose Koch.

MARIAN MÜLLER: Sonata in C for Two Organs  Basil Höfliger and Lukas Helg (1994 Mathis/Einsiedeln Monastery) Einsiedeln 2012

JOHANN JAKOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 5  Rupert G. Frieberger (1708 Egedacher/Schlägl Monastery, Austria) Christophorus 77102

CHRISTIAN ERBACH: Versets, A solis ortus cardine  Schlägl Schola; Ropert Gottfried Frieberger & Ingemar Melchersson (1708 Egedacher/Schlägl Monastery, Austria) Coronata 1216

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Le Chemin de la Croix (Stations 8 & 9)  Francis Kline (1986 Bedient/Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Charleston, SC) Charleston 1999

GEORGES ATHANASIADES: Suite for Organ  Georges Athanasiades (1980 Eisenbarth/Passau Cathedral, Germany) Tudor 725

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois : Graduations/Summer Celebration! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will mark the many graduations that have taken place over the past weeks, as well as offer festive and reflective sacred music to suggest the slower pace, and time for reflection that summer offers.  Join Peter DuBois for this summer celebration!

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It   variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albeniz: Sevilla   Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano  (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445   Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon”  John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies   The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture   Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme   April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; The Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

09:56:00            00:03:25            Edvard Grieg     Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35               Petri Sakari       Iceland Symphony        Chandos           9028

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major. Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1-- Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franco Milliacci / Domenico Mudugno (arr. Robert Rice): Nel Blu dipinto di blu (Volare)-- The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:05

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:35

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movements 1 & 2-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:09

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6, D. 589 (excerpts)-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~26:04

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283-- Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile-- Spokane String Quartet; Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:09

**Joshua Bell Feature: Dance of the Violin**

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole (excerpts)--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestre symphonique de Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Lalo: Symphonie espagnole London Decca 425501 Music: 14:51

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Maurice Ravel

Rapsodie espagnole (1907-08)--Louis Lortie, piano; Helene Mercier, piano (Chandos 8905 CD)

Sonatine (1903-05)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Gaspard de la nuit (1908)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Le tombeau de Couperin (1914-17)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Menuet antique (1895)--London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

La valse (1920)--London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

Daphnis et Chloe (1912)--St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80052 CD)

Bolero (1928)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London/Decca Jubilee 417704 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:26            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: Liza                                 Peter Donohoe, piano EMI      54280

14:03:00            00:01:50            George Gershwin           The Man I Love                         Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI            54280

14:07:00            00:07:43            Eduard Tubin    Festive Prelude             Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony  Bis            286

14:17:00            00:19:11            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté parisienne: Suite              Seiji Ozawa       Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         423698

14:38:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne    Symphony No. 2 in F major                    Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8403

14:50:00            00:26:37            Franz Joseph Haydn     Cello Concerto No.  2 in D major            Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello     Cedille  142

15:18:00            00:09:42            Carl Maria von Weber    Der Freischütz: Overture                        Carlos Kleiber            Dresden State Orchestra            DeutGram         4796018

15:28:00            00:02:28            Carl Maria von Weber    Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra            Carlos Kleiber   Leipzig Radio Chorus     DeutGram         4796018

15:32:00            00:12:57            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No.  2: Chaconne               Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9835

15:46:00            00:09:24            Johann Strauss Jr         Waldmeister: Overture               Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         431628

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor & pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:26:47            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          

16:36:00            00:12:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F major                     

16:54:00            00:32:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor         

17:24:00            00:33:08            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38 

17:58:00            00:01:41            Johannes Brahms          Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105         Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano        Telarc   32664

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shchedrin's Oboe Concerto

18:03:00            00:15:34            Eugène d'Albert Cinderella Suite Op 38               Jun Märkl          MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony        Naxos   573110

18:20:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18                Simon Standage            Academy of Ancient Music         Chandos           540

18:36:00            00:18:10            Neil Sedaka      Manhattan Intermezzo    Brown University Orchestra        Paul Phillips            Jeffrey Biegel, piano      Naxos   573490

18:56:00            00:03:34            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Penny Lane       Canadian Brass Ensemble            Robert Moody   Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet  OpeningDay      7347

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne                        Manuel Rosenthal            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

19:46:00            00:21:57            Ignaz Pleyel      Cello Concerto in C major          Academy Ancient Music Berlin               Ivan Monighetti, cello     Harm Mundi      901599

20:10:00            00:45:36            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                    Karl Böhm            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4793449

20:57:00            00:02:55            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte              Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque Telarc   80619

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Accel (2017)  Sae Shiragami, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 10:47

Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002)  Laura Frautschi, violin; Jean Kopperud, clarinet; Donald McGeen, bassoon; Dominic Donata, percussion (New World 80606) 19:04

Sebastian Birch: Divergent Memories (2015)  Sae Shiragami, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (private CD) 20:29

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Changing Federal Policy Landscape: What it Means for Poverty, Inequality, the Budget, and Places Like Cleveland - Robert Greenstein, President, Center on Budget & Policy Priorities - In April, Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, approving a stopgap budget deal that included concessions from both sides. President Trump's 2018 budget, to be released the week of May 22, is expected to bolster spending for the military and border protection, include funds for his southwest border wall, suggest cuts to Medicaid and other social service programs, and propose a balanced budget within 10 years.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:08:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Two Hymn-Tune Preludes                      Bryden Thomson          London Symphony        Chandos           9262

23:10:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra            Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:22:00            00:08:08            Alexander Glazunov      Mélodie Op 20   St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello     EMI      82390

23:30:00            00:07:01            Peter Tchaikovsky         Andante cantabile Op 11                        Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         99

23:39:00            00:08:16            Edvard Grieg     Two Lyric Pieces Op 68             Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:47:00            00:07:45            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Hans Rosbaud  Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

23:57:00            00:02:30            Howard Hanson Slumber Song                           Lara Downes, piano      Sono Lumin            92207

23:58:00            00:01:30            Peteris Vasks    Silent Songs: Sleep sleep                      Sigvards Klava  Latvian Radio Choir    DeutGram         21327

 

 