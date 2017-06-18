Program Guide 06-18-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017 - From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Baron Cao performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor, S.244 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E Major

02:57:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet

Maurice Ravel: Vales nobles et sentimentales

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from Swan Lake

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Renaissance - The remarkable Fra Bernardo label gives us Ockeghem masses, a world premier recording of Manchicourt, and the 16th century reinvention of Latin antiquity

05:57:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:26 Giovanni Palestrina Tu es Petrus Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:12:00 00:06:15 Giovanni Palestrina Nunc dimittis Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:18:00 00:10:10 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fathers Know Best - Equalizing any potential clergy/musician power struggle, our performers here all are men of the cloth

OTTO REHM: Toccata & Fugue in D (Salve Regina) Ambrose Koch.

MARIAN MÜLLER: Sonata in C for Two Organs Basil Höfliger and Lukas Helg (1994 Mathis/Einsiedeln Monastery) Einsiedeln 2012

JOHANN JAKOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 5 Rupert G. Frieberger (1708 Egedacher/Schlägl Monastery, Austria) Christophorus 77102

CHRISTIAN ERBACH: Versets, A solis ortus cardine Schlägl Schola; Ropert Gottfried Frieberger & Ingemar Melchersson (1708 Egedacher/Schlägl Monastery, Austria) Coronata 1216

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Le Chemin de la Croix (Stations 8 & 9) Francis Kline (1986 Bedient/Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Charleston, SC) Charleston 1999

GEORGES ATHANASIADES: Suite for Organ Georges Athanasiades (1980 Eisenbarth/Passau Cathedral, Germany) Tudor 725

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois : Graduations/Summer Celebration! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will mark the many graduations that have taken place over the past weeks, as well as offer festive and reflective sacred music to suggest the slower pace, and time for reflection that summer offers. Join Peter DuBois for this summer celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albeniz: Sevilla Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; The Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

09:56:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major. Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1-- Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franco Milliacci / Domenico Mudugno (arr. Robert Rice): Nel Blu dipinto di blu (Volare)-- The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:05

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:35

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movements 1 & 2-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:09

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6, D. 589 (excerpts)-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~26:04

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283-- Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile-- Spokane String Quartet; Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:09

**Joshua Bell Feature: Dance of the Violin**

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole (excerpts)--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestre symphonique de Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Lalo: Symphonie espagnole London Decca 425501 Music: 14:51

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Maurice Ravel

Rapsodie espagnole (1907-08)--Louis Lortie, piano; Helene Mercier, piano (Chandos 8905 CD)

Sonatine (1903-05)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Gaspard de la nuit (1908)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Le tombeau de Couperin (1914-17)--Cecile Licad, piano (MusicMasters 67172 CD)

Menuet antique (1895)--London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

La valse (1920)--London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 469354 CD)

Daphnis et Chloe (1912)--St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Telarc 80052 CD)

Bolero (1928)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (London/Decca Jubilee 417704 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:26 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Liza Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

14:03:00 00:01:50 George Gershwin The Man I Love Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

14:07:00 00:07:43 Eduard Tubin Festive Prelude Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony Bis 286

14:17:00 00:19:11 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté parisienne: Suite Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 423698

14:38:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

14:50:00 00:26:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

15:18:00 00:09:42 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture Carlos Kleiber Dresden State Orchestra DeutGram 4796018

15:28:00 00:02:28 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber Leipzig Radio Chorus DeutGram 4796018

15:32:00 00:12:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

15:46:00 00:09:24 Johann Strauss Jr Waldmeister: Overture Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor & pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:26:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

16:36:00 00:12:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major

16:54:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

17:24:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

17:58:00 00:01:41 Johannes Brahms Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shchedrin's Oboe Concerto

18:03:00 00:15:34 Eugène d'Albert Cinderella Suite Op 38 Jun Märkl MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Naxos 573110

18:20:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

18:36:00 00:18:10 Neil Sedaka Manhattan Intermezzo Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490

18:56:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

19:46:00 00:21:57 Ignaz Pleyel Cello Concerto in C major Academy Ancient Music Berlin Ivan Monighetti, cello Harm Mundi 901599

20:10:00 00:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

20:57:00 00:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Accel (2017) Sae Shiragami, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 10:47

Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002) Laura Frautschi, violin; Jean Kopperud, clarinet; Donald McGeen, bassoon; Dominic Donata, percussion (New World 80606) 19:04

Sebastian Birch: Divergent Memories (2015) Sae Shiragami, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (private CD) 20:29

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Changing Federal Policy Landscape: What it Means for Poverty, Inequality, the Budget, and Places Like Cleveland - Robert Greenstein, President, Center on Budget & Policy Priorities - In April, Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, approving a stopgap budget deal that included concessions from both sides. President Trump's 2018 budget, to be released the week of May 22, is expected to bolster spending for the military and border protection, include funds for his southwest border wall, suggest cuts to Medicaid and other social service programs, and propose a balanced budget within 10 years.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos 9262

23:10:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:22:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:30:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:39:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:47:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

23:57:00 00:02:30 Howard Hanson Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

23:58:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327