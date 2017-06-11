© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 06-11-2017

Published June 11, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 -From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony-Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in E Minor, Op. 125

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes: A time there was. . .

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E flat Major, Op. 70

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes

02:58:00            00:01:29            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor  Op 28           Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin: Alan Gilbert, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Nyx

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Claude Debussy: Jeux

Richard Strauss: Rosenkavalier Suite

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and His Circle IV - I Fagiolini (and the English Cornett & Sackbutt Ensemble) mark the ongoing celebrations of the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian with a reconstructed Vespers from the composer’s later years.
05:58:00            00:01:59            Gregorian Chant            O gloriosa domina                                 Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi   2907546

 

MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00            00:06:56            Jacob Clemens non Papa          Carole magnus eras                              Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807595

06:13:00            00:13:05            Heinrich Isaac   Virgo prudentissima                               Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:56:00            00:03:18            Giovanni Palestrina        Ego sum panis vivus                             King's Singers            Naxos   572987

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Meyerson Symphony Center - Adventuresome repertoire is explored by four outstanding Texas organ soloists

PAUL CRESTON: Prelude, from Suite, Op. 70.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Fileuse, fr Suite Breton, Op. 21.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ:  Toccata, fr Suite, Op. 5  James Diaz, soloist

JOSEPH JONGEN:  Priere, Op. 37, no. 3.

JAMES D’ANGELO:  Fantasia on a Theme of Hindemith  (2014)  Scott Dettra, soloist

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  What's New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale   Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08

Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo   Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera   Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34

Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse   Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto  Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21

Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra   Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47

Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1   Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06

George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess   Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03

09:56:00            00:03:17            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 7 in C sharp minor  Op 64                               Van Cliburn, piano    RCA     300350

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte-- Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte - Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hermeto Pascoal: Bebe--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, GA Music: 9:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3-- Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore Avie 2324 Music: 4:08

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B flat, D. 759 "Unfinished"-- Berlin Philharmonic; Bernard Haitink, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 26:11

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Percy Grainger): Embraceable You-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:48

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, Part II: The Sacrifice-- Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture in D minor, Op. 81-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:42

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Jean Sibelius

Water Drops (1881)--Seppo Kimanen, cello;Yoshiko Arai-Kimanen, violin (Ondine ODE850-2 CD)

Impromptus Op 5 (1893)--Havarde Gimse, piano; (8553899 CD)

Andante festivo (1910)--Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jean Sibelius (Ondine ODE 1037-2 CD)

Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1904)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Walter Hendl (RCA 2435 CD)

The Oceanides Op 73 (1914)--Lahti Symphony Orchestra/Osmo Vänskä (BIS 1445 CD)

Symphony No.2 in D Op 43 (1901-02)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI Classics 736002 CD)

Finlandia Op 26 (1900)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (768975 CD)

Valse Triste from "Kuolema" Op 44 (1903)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (768975 CD)

13:55:00            00:03:13            George Gershwin           Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'                               John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80391

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:29            Richard Strauss Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' Op 30                  Gustavo Dudamel           Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4791041

14:01:00            00:02:48            Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor  Op 5                              David Golub, piano     Arabesque        6664

14:04:00            00:11:09            Rodolfo Halffter Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler             Enrique Bátiz    Mexico City Philharmonic     ASV     894

14:15:00            00:09:04            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Concert No.  4 en sextuor                      Christophe Rousset            Les Talens Lyriques      Decca   1845

14:24:00            00:15:00            Paul Dukas       Overture 'Polyeucte'                  Yan Pascal Tortelier       BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           9225

14:50:00            00:26:33            Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major         Chicago Symphony Orchestra            Daniel Barenboim          Alex Klein, oboe            Teldec  23913

15:16:00            00:09:06            Camille Saint-Saëns      Barcarolle in F major  Op 108     Fine Arts Quartet                       Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

15:25:00            00:16:50            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major  Op 81                                 Peter Takács, piano      Cambria            1175

15:42:00            00:06:30            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in G major         English Concert Trevor Pinnock            Simon Standage, violin  Archiv   423094

15:51:00            00:06:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse-Scherzo Op 34     Odense Symphony        Alexander Vedernikov       Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, William Steinberg, conductor; Maurizio Pollini, piano - Archival concert from 3/09/1978

16:05:00            00:35:34            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90

16:45:00            00:44:59            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15

17:35:00            00:21:43            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 88 in G major                 Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carlisle Floyd

18:04:00            00:19:54            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59             Lorin Maazel      New York Philharmonic     DeutGram         7890

18:26:00            00:11:45            Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85             Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

18:40:00            00:08:01            Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7        Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra          David Zinman    Members of      ArteNova          98495

18:50:00            00:08:28            Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18                          Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony    46742

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:38:16            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                    Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     7765

19:42:00            00:29:30            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra          Charles Dutoit   Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

19:57:00            00:02:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: March of the Priests                 Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

20:14:00            00:41:47            Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16                       Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   425941

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Little Ironies — La Catrina Quartet (private CD) 8:47

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Divertissement Anniversaire (2002) — La Catrina Quartet (private CD) 6:15

Donald Sloan: Ruminations — Shawn Teichmer, alto sax; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-9-04) 11:58

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (LOC 001) 12:09

Frederick Koch: String Quartet No. 2 with Voice — Peggy Anne McMurray, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Dimension 1004) 13:25

21:57:00            00:02:36            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' -                                Spencer Myer, piano     Harm Mundi      907477

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2017 State of the Great Lakes - Dan Egan, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter; Author, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes; the original version of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax included the line "I hear things are just as bad up in Lake Erie.” This was in reference to the 1960s declaration that Lake Erie was “dead.” The lake was not, in fact, dead but rather just full of toxic algae that killed off native aquatic species. The Ohio Sea Grant Program wrote to Seuss to tell him about the efforts to clean up the lake and Seuss, in turn, removed the line.  This is just one of many stories surrounding the often-mysterious Great Lakes, which cover almost 100,000 square miles and contain 84 percent of the U.S.’s surface fresh water. Despite their relative size and importance, the Great Lakes face a myriad of challenges such as over-application of fertilizer, fluctuation in water levels, and invasive species brought in from the freighters that haul upwards of 125 million tons of cargo up the St. Lawrence Seaway every year. What new Great Lakes stories are being created right now that will make it into the history books?

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:00            Joachim Raff    Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176                           Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           8790

23:09:00            00:08:09            Ludwig Spohr    Adagio from Nonet Op 31           Vienna-Berlin Ensemble             Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram         427640

23:19:00            00:07:20            Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by                       Marc Albrecht            Strasbourg Philharmonic            PentaTone        310

23:26:00            00:12:17            Jean Roger-Ducasse     Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite"              Leif Segerstam        Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223641

23:41:00            00:05:37            Alan Hovhaness            Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   I Fiamminghi     Rudolf Werthen            Benny Wiame, trumpet  Telarc   80392

23:46:00            00:07:36            Poul Schierbeck            Prelude for Strings Op 43                       Ole Schmidt            Odense Symphony        DaCapo            226047

23:56:00            00:03:16            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue                        Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms  867

23:58:00            00:01:48            Daniil Trifonov   Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana'                              Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4794970

 

 