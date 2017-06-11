Program Guide 06-11-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 -From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony-Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in E Minor, Op. 125

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes: A time there was. . .

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E flat Major, Op. 70

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes

02:58:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin: Alan Gilbert, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Nyx

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Claude Debussy: Jeux

Richard Strauss: Rosenkavalier Suite

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and His Circle IV - I Fagiolini (and the English Cornett & Sackbutt Ensemble) mark the ongoing celebrations of the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian with a reconstructed Vespers from the composer’s later years.

05:58:00 00:01:59 Gregorian Chant O gloriosa domina Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:56 Jacob Clemens non Papa Carole magnus eras Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:13:00 00:13:05 Heinrich Isaac Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:03:18 Giovanni Palestrina Ego sum panis vivus King's Singers Naxos 572987

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Meyerson Symphony Center - Adventuresome repertoire is explored by four outstanding Texas organ soloists

PAUL CRESTON: Prelude, from Suite, Op. 70.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Fileuse, fr Suite Breton, Op. 21.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Toccata, fr Suite, Op. 5 James Diaz, soloist

JOSEPH JONGEN: Priere, Op. 37, no. 3.

JAMES D’ANGELO: Fantasia on a Theme of Hindemith (2014) Scott Dettra, soloist

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What's New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08

Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34

Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21

Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47

Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1 Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06

George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03

09:56:00 00:03:17 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 64 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte-- Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte - Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hermeto Pascoal: Bebe--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, GA Music: 9:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3-- Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore Avie 2324 Music: 4:08

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B flat, D. 759 "Unfinished"-- Berlin Philharmonic; Bernard Haitink, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 26:11

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Percy Grainger): Embraceable You-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:48

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, Part II: The Sacrifice-- Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture in D minor, Op. 81-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:42

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Jean Sibelius

Water Drops (1881)--Seppo Kimanen, cello;Yoshiko Arai-Kimanen, violin (Ondine ODE850-2 CD)

Impromptus Op 5 (1893)--Havarde Gimse, piano; (8553899 CD)

Andante festivo (1910)--Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jean Sibelius (Ondine ODE 1037-2 CD)

Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1904)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Walter Hendl (RCA 2435 CD)

The Oceanides Op 73 (1914)--Lahti Symphony Orchestra/Osmo Vänskä (BIS 1445 CD)

Symphony No.2 in D Op 43 (1901-02)--Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Berglund (EMI Classics 736002 CD)

Finlandia Op 26 (1900)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (768975 CD)

Valse Triste from "Kuolema" Op 44 (1903)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (768975 CD)

13:55:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:29 Richard Strauss Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' Op 30 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

14:01:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5 David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

14:04:00 00:11:09 Rodolfo Halffter Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 894

14:15:00 00:09:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 4 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

14:24:00 00:15:00 Paul Dukas Overture 'Polyeucte' Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9225

14:50:00 00:26:33 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Alex Klein, oboe Teldec 23913

15:16:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

15:25:00 00:16:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op 81 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

15:42:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094

15:51:00 00:06:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, William Steinberg, conductor; Maurizio Pollini, piano - Archival concert from 3/09/1978

16:05:00 00:35:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

16:45:00 00:44:59 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

17:35:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carlisle Floyd

18:04:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

18:26:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

18:40:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7 Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Members of ArteNova 98495

18:50:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:38:16 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

19:42:00 00:29:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

19:57:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

20:14:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Little Ironies — La Catrina Quartet (private CD) 8:47

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Divertissement Anniversaire (2002) — La Catrina Quartet (private CD) 6:15

Donald Sloan: Ruminations — Shawn Teichmer, alto sax; Rob Ferguson, marimba (CCG 11-9-04) 11:58

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (LOC 001) 12:09

Frederick Koch: String Quartet No. 2 with Voice — Peggy Anne McMurray, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Dimension 1004) 13:25

21:57:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2017 State of the Great Lakes - Dan Egan, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter; Author, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes; the original version of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax included the line "I hear things are just as bad up in Lake Erie.” This was in reference to the 1960s declaration that Lake Erie was “dead.” The lake was not, in fact, dead but rather just full of toxic algae that killed off native aquatic species. The Ohio Sea Grant Program wrote to Seuss to tell him about the efforts to clean up the lake and Seuss, in turn, removed the line. This is just one of many stories surrounding the often-mysterious Great Lakes, which cover almost 100,000 square miles and contain 84 percent of the U.S.’s surface fresh water. Despite their relative size and importance, the Great Lakes face a myriad of challenges such as over-application of fertilizer, fluctuation in water levels, and invasive species brought in from the freighters that haul upwards of 125 million tons of cargo up the St. Lawrence Seaway every year. What new Great Lakes stories are being created right now that will make it into the history books?

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:09:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:19:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 310

23:26:00 00:12:17 Jean Roger-Ducasse Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite" Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223641

23:41:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:46:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43 Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:56:00 00:03:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

23:58:00 00:01:48 Daniil Trifonov Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970