Program Guide 06-10-2017

00:02:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

00:32:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

01:16:00 00:41:28 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major Emil Gilels, piano RCA 300350

02:00:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

02:44:00 00:25:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

03:12:00 00:23:35 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

03:38:00 00:31:58 Antonín Dvorák Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor Op 90 Ahn Trio EMI 56674

04:13:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

04:58:00 00:23:36 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: James Conlon Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato 75330

05:24:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

05:42:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

05:47:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares the Sinfonia india—the “Indian” Symphony, by Mexican musical icon Carlos Chávez, and a string quartet by the Spanish Mozart, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

Esta semana Frank comparte la Sinfonía india — por el mexicano ícono de la música Carlos Chávez, también hay un cuarteto para cuerdas por el “Mozart español,” Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

06:00:45 Carlos Chávez: Sinfonia India (Symphony No. 2) Xalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Guild 7211

06:12:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 1019 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 541282

06:32:32 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: String Quartet No. 3 in Eb Geneva Quartet es libris 6022

07:00:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001686902

07:11:00 Joaquín Turina: Seville - Picturesque Suite, Op. 2 Jordi Masó, piano Naxos 8.557684

07:31:34 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38 Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Grammophon 001752302

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte-- Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte - Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hermeto Pascoal: Bebe--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, GA Music: 9:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3-- Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore Avie 2324 Music: 4:08

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B flat, D. 759 "Unfinished"-- Berlin Philharmonic; Bernard Haitink, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 26:11

George Gershwin (arr. Percy Grainger): Embraceable You-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:48

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, Part II: The Sacrifice-- Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture in D minor, Op. 81-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:42

10:00:00 00:03:01 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

10:04:00 00:09:40 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

10:15:00 00:16:54 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Ivan Davis, piano Decca 4787779

10:35:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Finale Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

10:41:00 00:05:26 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

10:49:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

10:54:00 00:01:05 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

10:56:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

10:58:00 00:00:45 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 7 in A Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bax, Bliss and Vaughan Williams in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of Handel’s Water Music

12:09:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:25:00 00:11:03 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

12:39:00 00:12:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

12:53:00 00:06:05 Vittorio Monti Csárdás Virtuosi Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano EMI 57164

13:02:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

13:38:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

13:53:00 00:27:44 Florence Price Mississippi River Suite Apo Hsu Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7518

14:24:00 00:14:25 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

14:40:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

14:50:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bax, Bliss and Vaughan Williams in New York

15:04:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484

15:40:00 00:13:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

15:55:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

16:02:00 00:23:35 John Rutter Beatles Concerto for 2 Pianos Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821

16:29:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

16:52:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Mythical Creatures- This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, the many ways movies showcase mythical and fantastic creatures, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pan's Labyrinth, Spirited Away and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016 WaterTower Music WTM 39833 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Selections from Symphony No. 6 used in Fantasia, 1940 Walt Disney Records D002066392 The Legacy Collection Fantasia Ludwig Van Beethoven Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski, cond.

(J) Atreju's Quest from The Never Ending Story, 1984 EMI Records CDP 7 92708 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Klaus Doldinger/Giorgio Moroder original soundtrack recording

Lucy Meets Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Walt Disney Records 61374-7 Walt Disney Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Long, Long Time Ago and A Princess from Pan's Labyrinth, 2006 Milan Records M2 35190 Pan's Labyrinth A Film by Guillermo del Torro Javier Navarette City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Mario Klemens, cond.

The Flight of the Griffin from The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 Lakeshore Records LKS 339802 Original Motion Picture Score James Horner Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Horner, cond.

Legend of Eragon from Eragon, 2006 RCA Records 88697 04850-2 Music From The Motion Picture Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Ann from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 Sony Classical 88697-19300-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Reprise from Spirited Away, 2001 Milan Records M2-36354 Hisaishi Meets Miyazaki Films Joe Hisaishi Joe Hisaishi, piano/New Philharmonic/Kin Hing-Je, cond.

The Water Horse Main Title and End of the Story from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 Sony Classical 88697-19300-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Princess Lilly from Legend, 1985 BSX Records BSXCD 8929 Music From The Films of Ridley Scott Jerry Goldsmith Katie Campbell, vocals

The Unicorn Theme from Legend, 1985 BSX Records BSXCD 8929 Music From The Films of Ridley Scott Tangerine Dream Tangerine Dream

Smaug from The Hobbit: The Destruction of Smaug, 2013 WaterTower Music WTM 39488 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.

Eragon and If You Were Flying from Eragon, 2006 RCA Records 88697 04850-2 Music From The Motion Picture Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Main Titles and There Are Witches Among Us/The Bank/The Nifler from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016 WaterTower Music WTM 39833 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1971 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including Broadway’s “No, No, Nanette” and “Follies,” and three rock musicals from Hollywood

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:18 00:01:08 Vincent Youmans Overture from "No, No, Nanette" (u/s) Orchestra No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890

18:02:26 00:06:47 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar I Want to Be Happy Jack Gilford, Susan Watson, Ruby Keeler No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890

18:09:32 00:01:59 Stephen Sondheim Prologue Orchestra Folllies in Concert -- 1985 Concert Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:11:25 00:02:43 Stephen Sondheim The Road You Didn't Take John McMartin Follies -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20023

18:14:03 00:03:21 Stephen Sondheim Live, Laugh, Love John McMartin Follies -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20023

18:17:50 00:03:18 Richard and Robert Sherman The Age of Not Believing Angela Lansbury Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:21:30 00:02:30 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill To a Small Degree Angela Lansbury Prettybelle -- Members of the Original Cast Original Cast OC8238

18:24:15 00:03:51 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sunrise, Sunset Topol, Norma Crane Fiddler on the Roof -- Film Soundtrack EMI 24353-52662

18:29:14 00:03:35 Galt McDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Two Gentlemen of Verona Diana Davila, Alix Elias Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017565

18:33:24 00:02:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb 70, Girls, 70 Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:36:32 00:03:57 Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber I Don't Know How to Love Him Yvonne Elliman Time Rice Collection Rhino 8122-72509

18:40:15 00:03:37 Stephen Schwartz We Beseech Thee Jeffrey Mylett and Company Godspell -- Original Cast Arista ARCD-8304

18:44:21 00:04:06 Alan Jay Lerner-John Barry In the Broken-Promise Land of Fifteen Brent Barrett The Alan Jay Lerner Album Fynsworth Alley 302-062161

18:48:34 00:03:12 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love Barbara Cook Star-Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:57 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Filler: Tea for Two Susan Watson, Roger Rathburn No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60890

19:02:00 00:20:22 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

19:25:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

19:56:00 00:03:22 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin - Miami concert

20:06:00 00:35:53 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33

20:47:00 00:40:58 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

21:36:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Charlie Brown cartoon strip goes on and on, and we visit Kay Ballard and Arthur Siegel voicing “Playthings” and “Political Cartoons”… The cast of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” offer “The Kite” and “Little Known Facts”… The late newspaper columnist Art Buchwald talks about “Sex and the College Boy,” “The Six-Minute Louvre” and “Lunching for Charity”… Richard Howland-Bolton on “Got to Damocles”… This Week in the Media



23:02:00 00:06:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

23:08:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:17:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:25:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 62539

23:34:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:40:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:56:00 00:02:46 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3 Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

23:56:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584