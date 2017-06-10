Program Guide 06-10-2017

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:27:45            Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin                    Erich Leinsdorf  Chamber Orchestra of Europe      ASV     809

00:32:00            00:41:09            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                  Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

01:16:00            00:41:28            Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major                         Emil Gilels, piano            RCA     300350

02:00:00            00:41:34            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Symphony No. 4 in E minor                    Matthias Bamert  London Philharmonic     Chandos           8896

02:44:00            00:25:41            William Byrd     Mass for Five Voices                 Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire            106

03:12:00            00:23:35            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 97 in C major                  Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

03:38:00            00:31:58            Antonín Dvorák Piano Trio No.  4 in E minor  Op 90                                Ahn Trio            EMI      56674

04:13:00            00:42:16            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

04:58:00            00:23:36            Claude Debussy           The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian:                        James Conlon  Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato    75330

05:24:00            00:15:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in E minor                 Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   554777

05:42:00            00:06:00            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No.  2: Pastorale                    José Serebrier            Barcelona Symphony    Bis       1305

05:47:00            00:11:18            Alexander Borodin        Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Chorus          Philips  442011

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares the Sinfonia india—the “Indian” Symphony, by Mexican musical icon Carlos Chávez, and a string quartet by the Spanish Mozart, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

Esta semana Frank comparte la Sinfonía india — por el mexicano ícono de la música Carlos Chávez, también hay un cuarteto para cuerdas por el “Mozart español,” Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga.

06:00:45 Carlos Chávez: Sinfonia India (Symphony No. 2) Xalapa Symphony Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Guild 7211                     

06:12:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 1019  Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano  Sony  541282                    

06:32:32 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: String Quartet No. 3 in Eb  Geneva Quartet  es libris 6022                                                 

07:00:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001686902                                    

07:11:00 Joaquín Turina: Seville - Picturesque Suite, Op. 2  Jordi Masó, piano  Naxos 8.557684                                     

07:31:34 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e, Op. 38  Sol Gabetta, cello; Hélène Grimaud, piano  Deutsche Grammophon 001752302

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte-- Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte - Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hermeto Pascoal: Bebe--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:56

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, GA Music: 9:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3-- Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director Album: J.S. Bach: Concertos for Oboes and Oboe d'amore Avie 2324 Music: 4:08

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B flat, D. 759 "Unfinished"-- Berlin Philharmonic; Bernard Haitink, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 26:11

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Gershwin (arr. Percy Grainger): Embraceable You-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:48

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, Part II: The Sacrifice-- Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture in D minor, Op. 81-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:42

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:01            Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato Op 75                                  Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

10:04:00            00:09:40            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                       Riccardo Chailly  La Scala Philharmonic   Decca   4831148

10:15:00            00:16:54            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Ivan Davis, piano          Decca   4787779

10:35:00            00:04:39            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque: Finale                Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80396

10:41:00            00:05:26            John Williams    Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders'                  John Williams            Boston Pops Orchestra  Philips  420178

10:49:00            00:05:24            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28                              Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4791728

10:54:00            00:01:05            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28                            Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

10:56:00            00:01:39            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28                         Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

10:58:00            00:00:45            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 7 in A Op 28                                   Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 13, 2016 - From San Jose, California, this week’s From the Top is an all-Californian show featuring young musicians exclusively from The Golden State. A multi-competition-winning choir from Northern California performs a traditional spiritual; a 16-year-old pianist performs a powerfully evocative piece by a Turkish composer; and we meet a teenage guitarist from San Francisco who, with very little resources, began in music by teaching himself through YouTube videos and has since emerged to become a very original composer

18-year-old violinist Tiffany Wee from Redlands, California, performs Banjo and Fiddle by William Kroll (19011980), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old clarinetist Andrew Moses from Los Angeles, California, performs the third movement, Sultry Waltz, and the first movement, Bop, from “Grooves” by Philip Parker (b. 1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old composer and guitarist Gianfranco Baltazar, originally from Peru and now living in San Francisco, performs his own work, “Mi Lima Antano” for guitar, violin, viola, and cello.

16-year-old pianist Leyla Kabuli from Davis, California, performs “Black Earth” by Fazil Say (b. 1970).

The Monte Vista Chamber Singers (winners of the “Local Vocals” competition) from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, perform “Alleluia” by Jake Runestad (b. 1986) and “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs (b. 1962.).

Clarinetist Andrew Moses performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bax, Bliss and Vaughan Williams in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of Handel’s Water Music

12:09:00            00:13:36            Frederick Loewe            Camelot: Suite              Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80375

12:25:00            00:11:03            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude                        Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

12:39:00            00:12:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major                                 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         4795534

12:53:00            00:06:05            Vittorio Monti    Csárdás            Virtuosi             Maxim Vengerov, violin; Vag Papian, piano    EMI      57164

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Ilkka Talvi, violin            Delos   3104

13:38:00            00:12:23            Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Christopher Warren-Green, vn   EMI      49552

13:53:00            00:27:44            Florence Price   Mississippi River Suite               Apo Hsu           Women's Philharmonic     Koch Intl           7518

14:24:00            00:14:25            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major                    Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

14:40:00            00:07:49            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3                              Olga Kern, piano       Harm Mundi      907336

14:50:00            00:08:07            Franz von Suppé           Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna                     Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         463185

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bax, Bliss and Vaughan Williams in New York

15:04:00            00:34:00            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         484

15:40:00            00:13:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'                       Barry Wordsworth      New Queen's Hall Orchestra      Argo     440116

15:55:00            00:03:44            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor                      Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         19032

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:23:35            John Rutter       Beatles Concerto for 2 Pianos    Royal Philharmonic        John Rutter            Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano           Decca   1821

16:29:00            00:20:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 34 in C major                  Sir John Eliot Gardiner            English Baroque Soloists           Philips  420937

16:52:00            00:07:10            Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  2 in E flat minor  Op 26                            Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         18883

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Mythical Creatures- This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, the many ways movies showcase mythical and fantastic creatures, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pan's Labyrinth, Spirited Away and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016  WaterTower Music WTM 39833  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Selections from Symphony No. 6 used in Fantasia, 1940  Walt Disney Records D002066392  The Legacy Collection Fantasia  Ludwig Van Beethoven  Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski, cond.

(J) Atreju's Quest from The Never Ending Story, 1984  EMI Records CDP 7 92708 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Klaus Doldinger/Giorgio Moroder  original soundtrack recording

Lucy Meets Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Walt Disney Records 61374-7  Walt Disney Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Long, Long Time Ago and A Princess from Pan's Labyrinth, 2006  Milan Records M2 35190  Pan's Labyrinth A Film by Guillermo del Torro  Javier Navarette  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Mario Klemens, cond.

The Flight of the Griffin from The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008  Lakeshore Records LKS 339802  Original Motion Picture Score  James Horner  Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Horner, cond.

Legend of Eragon from Eragon, 2006  RCA Records 88697 04850-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Ann from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007  Sony Classical 88697-19300-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Reprise from Spirited Away, 2001  Milan Records M2-36354  Hisaishi Meets Miyazaki Films  Joe Hisaishi  Joe Hisaishi, piano/New Philharmonic/Kin Hing-Je, cond.

The Water Horse Main Title and End of the Story from The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007  Sony Classical 88697-19300-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Princess Lilly from Legend, 1985  BSX Records BSXCD 8929  Music From The Films of Ridley Scott  Jerry Goldsmith  Katie Campbell, vocals

The Unicorn Theme from Legend, 1985  BSX Records BSXCD 8929  Music From The Films of Ridley Scott  Tangerine Dream  Tangerine Dream

Smaug from The Hobbit: The Destruction of Smaug, 2013  WaterTower Music WTM 39488  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Conrad Pope, cond.

Eragon and If You Were Flying from Eragon, 2006  RCA Records 88697 04850-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Main Titles and There Are Witches Among Us/The Bank/The Nifler from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016  WaterTower Music WTM 39833  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1971 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including Broadway’s “No, No, Nanette” and “Follies,” and three rock musicals from Hollywood

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:18            00:01:08            Vincent Youmans          Overture from "No, No, Nanette" (u/s)     Orchestra          No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast         Sony    SK60890

18:02:26            00:06:47            Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  I Want to Be Happy       Jack Gilford, Susan Watson, Ruby Keeler      No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60890

18:09:32            00:01:59            Stephen Sondheim        Prologue           Orchestra          Folllies in Concert -- 1985 Concert Cast     Masterworks B'way        88697-95374

18:11:25            00:02:43            Stephen Sondheim        The Road You Didn't Take         John McMartin  Follies -- Original B'way Cast       Kritzerland         KR20023

18:14:03            00:03:21            Stephen Sondheim        Live, Laugh, Love          John McMartin  Follies -- Original B'way Cast        Kritzerland         KR20023

18:17:50            00:03:18            Richard and Robert Sherman     The Age of Not Believing           Angela Lansbury            Disney: A Legacy in Song          Disney  5008-60957

18:21:30            00:02:30            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    To a Small Degree         Angela Lansbury           Prettybelle -- Members of the Original Cast     Original Cast     OC8238

18:24:15            00:03:51            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Sunrise, Sunset Topol, Norma Crane       Fiddler on the Roof -- Film Soundtrack EMI      24353-52662

18:29:14            00:03:35            Galt McDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Two Gentlemen of Verona         Diana Davila, Alix Elias     Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     440-017565

18:33:24            00:02:58            John Kander-Fred Ebb  70, Girls, 70      Company          70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK30589

18:36:32            00:03:57            Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber I Don't Know How to Love Him   Yvonne Elliman Time Rice Collection  Rhino    8122-72509

18:40:15            00:03:37            Stephen Schwartz          We Beseech Thee         Jeffrey Mylett and Company            Godspell -- Original Cast            Arista    ARCD-8304

18:44:21            00:04:06            Alan Jay Lerner-John Barry        In the Broken-Promise Land of Fifteen   Brent Barrett            The Alan Jay Lerner Album        Fynsworth Alley 302-062161

18:48:34            00:03:12            Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie       Chain of Love   Barbara Cook   Star-Spangled Rhythm          Smithsonian      RD111

18:51:56            00:01:04            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:57            Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  Filler: Tea for Two         Susan Watson, Roger Rathburn           No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60890

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:22            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod             Christian Thielemann        Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         453485

19:25:00            00:30:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 29 in A major                  Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

19:56:00            00:03:22            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  5 in F sharp major  Op 15                         Maria João Pires, piano      DeutGram         4795448

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin - Miami concert

20:06:00            00:35:53            Carl Nielsen      Violin Concerto Op 33   

20:47:00            00:40:58            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   

21:36:00            00:21:44            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Charlie Brown cartoon strip goes on and on, and we visit Kay Ballard and Arthur Siegel voicing “Playthings” and “Political Cartoons”… The cast of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” offer “The Kite” and “Little Known Facts”… The late newspaper columnist Art Buchwald talks about “Sex and the College Boy,” “The Six-Minute Louvre” and “Lunching for Charity”…  Richard Howland-Bolton on “Got to Damocles”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:40            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Julia Fischer      Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin           Decca   12490

23:08:00            00:05:59            Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G major    CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

23:17:00            00:08:10            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet                  Yoel Levi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80089

23:25:00            00:07:39            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude                        Sir Adrian Boult    London Philharmonic     EMI      62539

23:34:00            00:06:48            Josef Suk         Elegy in D flat major  Op 23                                Ahn Trio            EMI            56674

23:40:00            00:13:00            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81         Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

23:56:00            00:02:46            Erik Satie          Gymnopédie No.  3                    Eric Jacobsen   The Knights            Ancalagon        137

23:56:00            00:03:32            Percy Grainger  Early One Morning                    Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           9584

 

 