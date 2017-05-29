© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-29-2017

Published May 29, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

00:33:00    00:15:00    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Los Angeles Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Gregory Peck, narrator    Decca     4785437

00:51:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

01:22:00    00:40:11    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 1 in D minor         
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9053

02:05:00    00:34:27    Morton Gould    American Ballads        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

02:42:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

03:25:00    00:39:37    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63151

04:07:00    00:23:16    George Gershwin    Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess']    
Chicago Symphony Orchestra    James Levine    James Levine, piano    DeutGram     4795448

04:33:00    00:25:19    Hershy Kay    Cakewalk Suite        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

05:01:00    00:33:01    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony    Argo     440639

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

06:01:00    00:02:10    Danny Elfman    Batman: Theme        
Carl Davis    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     572111

06:04:00    00:03:55    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Adventures of Robin Hood: March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80708

06:07:00    00:07:07    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35    
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic    Alexander Shelley    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4792954

06:18:00    00:34:39    Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

06:56:00    00:02:45    E. E. Bagley    National Emblem March        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00    00:02:38    Fred K. Huffer    March "Black Jack"        
Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139

07:02:00    00:10:55    James Hewitt    New Federal Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

07:13:00    00:03:53    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

07:17:00    00:06:36    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony: Soaring Eagle    
Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony    OMAC     12

07:24:00    00:07:08    Charles Ives    Variations on 'America'        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083

07:31:00    00:03:08    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

07:34:00    00:09:43    Alexander Glazunov    Triumphal March Op 40        
Vladimir Ziva    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     555048

07:44:00    00:02:25    John Philip Sousa    March 'U.S. Field Artillery'        
Keith Brion    New Sousa Band    Delos     3102

07:46:00    00:05:31    Harold Arlen    I Love a Parade        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

07:51:00    00:01:05    George M Cohan    Over There        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

07:53:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown    Solider    
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

08:00:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

08:06:00    00:14:26    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    James Earl Jones, narrator    Delos     3140

08:21:00    00:10:43    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Three Dances        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

08:32:00    00:06:51    Bernard Herrmann    For the Fallen        
James Sedares    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7224

08:38:00    00:04:13    Irving Berlin    God Bless America    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     48224

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

09:01:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

09:12:00    00:02:51    Meredith Willson    The Music Man: 76 Trombones        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

09:18:00    00:06:30    Alan Hovhaness    Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344    
Eastern Music Festival Orch    Gerard Schwarz    Greg Banaszak, saxophone    Naxos     559755

09:26:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160

09:47:00    00:10:47    Virgil Thomson    Acadian Songs and Dances        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63034

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:04:05    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

10:04:00    00:11:50    James Hewitt    Medley Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

10:15:00    00:08:02    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

10:23:00    00:07:51    Paul Creston    Celebration Overture Op 61        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

10:31:00    00:03:19    Stephen Paulus    The Road Home        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

10:35:00    00:13:26    Michael Daugherty    Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln
Pacific Symphony    Carl St. Clair    Pacific Chorale    Naxos     559749

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell

11:01:00    00:02:08    John Philip Sousa    March 'El Capitán'        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

11:03:00    00:05:36    Virgil Thomson    Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

11:08:00    00:03:35    John Stafford Smith    The Star Spangled Banner        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     570716

11:17:00    00:21:43    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

11:42:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on 'Red River Valley'    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546

11:56:00    00:02:43    Jay Roberts    The Entertainer's Rag            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

12:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

12:02:00    00:04:04    Richard Hayman    Servicemen on Parade        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

12:06:00    00:09:05    Paul Turok    Variations on an American Song Op 20        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     559373

12:19:00    00:04:12    John Williams    Liberty Fanfare        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

12:23:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333

12:29:00    00:04:08    John Williams    Midway: March        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

12:37:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

12:58:00    00:01:43    Robert Crawford    The U.S. Air Force March        
Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     85

13:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad

13:01:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

13:31:00    00:25:19    Hershy Kay    Cakewalk Suite        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

14:00 MEMORIAL DAY Bill O’Connell

14:01:00    00:02:10    Danny Elfman    Batman: Theme        
Carl Davis    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     572111

14:04:00    00:03:55    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Adventures of Robin Hood: March        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80708

14:07:00    00:07:07    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35    
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic    Alexander Shelley    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4792954

14:18:00    00:34:39    Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

14:56:00    00:02:45    E. E. Bagley    National Emblem March        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

15:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

15:01:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

15:12:00    00:02:51    Meredith Willson    The Music Man: 76 Trombones        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357

15:18:00    00:06:30    Alan Hovhaness    Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344    
Eastern Music Festival Orch    Gerard Schwarz    Greg Banaszak, saxophone    Naxos     559755

15:26:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160

15:47:00    00:10:47    Virgil Thomson    Acadian Songs and Dances        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     63034

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

16:00:00    00:04:05    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

16:04:00    00:11:50    James Hewitt    Medley Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

16:15:00    00:08:02    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

16:23:00    00:07:51    Paul Creston    Celebration Overture Op 61        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

16:31:00    00:03:19    Stephen Paulus    The Road Home        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243

16:35:00    00:13:26    Michael Daugherty    Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln    
Pacific Symphony    Carl St. Clair    Pacific Chorale    Naxos     559749

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell

17:01:00    00:02:08    John Philip Sousa    March 'El Capitán'        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

17:03:00    00:05:36    Virgil Thomson    Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

17:08:00    00:01:19    John Stafford Smith    The Star Spangled Banner        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60778

17:17:00    00:21:43    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

17:37:00    00:10:12    William Grant Still    The American Scene: The East        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

17:42:00    00:12:20    David Amram    Variations on 'Red River Valley'    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Julius Baker, flute    Newport     85546

17:56:00    00:02:43    Jay Roberts    The Entertainer's Rag            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

18:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

18:02:00    00:04:04    Richard Hayman    Servicemen on Parade        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

18:06:00    00:09:05    Paul Turok    Variations on an American Song Op 20        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     559373

18:19:00    00:04:12    John Williams    Liberty Fanfare        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

18:23:00    00:06:06    John Williams    Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     51333

18:29:00    00:04:08    John Williams    Midway: March        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Sony     46747

18:37:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

18:58:00    00:01:43    Robert Crawford    The U.S. Air Force March        
Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     85

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

19:15:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

19:58:00    00:01:52    William Grant Still    Swanee River            
Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:06:09    Dudley Buck    Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled    Banner'
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

20:10:00    00:14:50    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf    RCA     60983

20:27:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

20:56:00    00:03:43    John Philip Sousa    Welch Fusilier March        
Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier  

21:01:00    00:12:03    Howard Hanson    Song of Democracy    
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Howard Hanson    Eastman Chorus    Mercury     432008

21:15:00    00:05:28    Horatio Parker    Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19            
Peter Kairoff, piano    Albany     315

21:23:00    00:24:10    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35    
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic    Alexander Shelley    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4792954

21:50:00    00:03:06    Eric Whitacre    Oculi Omnium        
Eric Whitacre    Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca     16636

21:54:00    00:32:29    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony 'Variations on Appalachia Waltz'        
Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony    OMAC     12

22:29:00    00:21:03    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Suite        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

22:53:00    00:05:38    Aaron Copland    The Tender Land: The Promise of Living    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     48224

23:00 QUIET HOUR 

23:02:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

23:13:00    00:06:10    George Walker    Lyric for Strings        
Edwin London    Cleveland Chamber Symphony    Albany     270

23:21:00    00:09:00    George Gershwin    Lullaby for Strings            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

23:30:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

23:39:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown    Solider    
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:46:00    00:07:22    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     559701

23:56:00    00:03:04    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

23:56:00    00:03:26    Franz Liszt    Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky     530
 