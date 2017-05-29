Program Guide 05-29-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

00:33:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437

00:51:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

01:22:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

02:05:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

02:42:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

03:25:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

04:07:00 00:23:16 George Gershwin Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess']

Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine James Levine, piano DeutGram 4795448

04:33:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

05:01:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

06:01:00 00:02:10 Danny Elfman Batman: Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

06:04:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

06:07:00 00:07:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

06:18:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

06:56:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00 00:02:38 Fred K. Huffer March "Black Jack"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:02:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

07:13:00 00:03:53 Morton Gould American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:17:00 00:06:36 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Soaring Eagle

Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12

07:24:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

07:31:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:34:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

07:44:00 00:02:25 John Philip Sousa March 'U.S. Field Artillery'

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:46:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:51:00 00:01:05 George M Cohan Over There

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:53:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Solider

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

08:00:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

08:06:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

08:21:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

08:32:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

08:38:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

09:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

09:12:00 00:02:51 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

09:18:00 00:06:30 Alan Hovhaness Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344

Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Greg Banaszak, saxophone Naxos 559755

09:26:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

09:47:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:04:05 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

10:04:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

10:15:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

10:23:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

10:31:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

10:35:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell

11:01:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán'

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

11:03:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

11:08:00 00:03:35 John Stafford Smith The Star Spangled Banner

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 570716

11:17:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

11:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

11:56:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

12:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

12:02:00 00:04:04 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:06:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

12:19:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

12:23:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

12:29:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

12:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:58:00 00:01:43 Robert Crawford The U.S. Air Force March

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

13:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad

13:01:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

13:31:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

14:00 MEMORIAL DAY Bill O’Connell

14:01:00 00:02:10 Danny Elfman Batman: Theme

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

14:04:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

14:07:00 00:07:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

14:18:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

14:56:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

15:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

15:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

15:12:00 00:02:51 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

15:18:00 00:06:30 Alan Hovhaness Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344

Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Greg Banaszak, saxophone Naxos 559755

15:26:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

15:47:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

16:00:00 00:04:05 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

16:04:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

16:15:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

16:23:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

16:31:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

16:35:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell

17:01:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán'

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

17:03:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

17:08:00 00:01:19 John Stafford Smith The Star Spangled Banner

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60778

17:17:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

17:37:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

17:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

17:56:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

18:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

18:02:00 00:04:04 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

18:06:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

18:19:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

18:23:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

18:29:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

18:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

18:58:00 00:01:43 Robert Crawford The U.S. Air Force March

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

19:15:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

19:58:00 00:01:52 William Grant Still Swanee River

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

20:10:00 00:14:50 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf RCA 60983

20:27:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

20:56:00 00:03:43 John Philip Sousa Welch Fusilier March

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:01:00 00:12:03 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 432008

21:15:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19

Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

21:23:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

21:50:00 00:03:06 Eric Whitacre Oculi Omnium

Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

21:54:00 00:32:29 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony 'Variations on Appalachia Waltz'

Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12

22:29:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

22:53:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:13:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings

Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:21:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

23:30:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:39:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Solider

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:46:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

23:56:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

