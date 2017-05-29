Program Guide 05-29-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
00:33:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437
00:51:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
01:22:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053
02:05:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
02:42:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
03:25:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
04:07:00 00:23:16 George Gershwin Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess']
Chicago Symphony Orchestra James Levine James Levine, piano DeutGram 4795448
04:33:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
05:01:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639
06:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell
06:01:00 00:02:10 Danny Elfman Batman: Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
06:04:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
06:07:00 00:07:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954
06:18:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
06:56:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
07:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
07:00:00 00:02:38 Fred K. Huffer March "Black Jack"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:02:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
07:13:00 00:03:53 Morton Gould American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:17:00 00:06:36 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Soaring Eagle
Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12
07:24:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on 'America'
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
07:31:00 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:34:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048
07:44:00 00:02:25 John Philip Sousa March 'U.S. Field Artillery'
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
07:46:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:51:00 00:01:05 George M Cohan Over There
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:53:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Solider
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
08:00:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
08:06:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140
08:21:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
08:32:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
08:38:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
09:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling
09:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
09:12:00 00:02:51 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
09:18:00 00:06:30 Alan Hovhaness Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344
Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Greg Banaszak, saxophone Naxos 559755
09:26:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
09:47:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
10:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:04:05 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
10:04:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
10:15:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612
10:23:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
10:31:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
10:35:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln
Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749
11:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell
11:01:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán'
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
11:03:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
11:08:00 00:03:35 John Stafford Smith The Star Spangled Banner
Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 570716
11:17:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
11:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
11:56:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
12:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier
12:02:00 00:04:04 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
12:06:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20
Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373
12:19:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
12:23:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
12:29:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
12:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
12:58:00 00:01:43 Robert Crawford The U.S. Air Force March
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
13:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad
13:01:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
13:31:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
14:00 MEMORIAL DAY Bill O’Connell
14:01:00 00:02:10 Danny Elfman Batman: Theme
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
14:04:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708
14:07:00 00:07:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954
14:18:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
14:56:00 00:02:45 E. E. Bagley National Emblem March
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
15:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling
15:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
15:12:00 00:02:51 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
15:18:00 00:06:30 Alan Hovhaness Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344
Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Greg Banaszak, saxophone Naxos 559755
15:26:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
15:47:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
16:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola
16:00:00 00:04:05 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
16:04:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
16:15:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612
16:23:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
16:31:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
16:35:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln
Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749
17:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Angela Mitchell
17:01:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán'
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
17:03:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
17:08:00 00:01:19 John Stafford Smith The Star Spangled Banner
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60778
17:17:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
17:37:00 00:10:12 William Grant Still The American Scene: The East
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
17:42:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley'
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
17:56:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
18:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier
18:02:00 00:04:04 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
18:06:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20
Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373
18:19:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
18:23:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
18:29:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
18:37:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
18:58:00 00:01:43 Robert Crawford The U.S. Air Force March
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
19:15:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
19:58:00 00:01:52 William Grant Still Swanee River
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
20:10:00 00:14:50 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf RCA 60983
20:27:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
20:56:00 00:03:43 John Philip Sousa Welch Fusilier March
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
21:01:00 00:12:03 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 432008
21:15:00 00:05:28 Horatio Parker Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19
Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315
21:23:00 00:24:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954
21:50:00 00:03:06 Eric Whitacre Oculi Omnium
Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
21:54:00 00:32:29 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony 'Variations on Appalachia Waltz'
Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12
22:29:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
22:53:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
23:13:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings
Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
23:21:00 00:09:00 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
23:30:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
23:39:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Solider
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:46:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
23:56:00 00:03:26 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530