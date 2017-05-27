Program Guide 05-27-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:29:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 538244

00:34:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

00:49:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

01:22:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

02:07:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

02:45:00 00:28:52 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

03:16:00 00:44:50 Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

04:03:00 00:46:30 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

04:53:00 00:23:50 Virgil Thomson The River: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

05:22:00 00:13:46 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

05:39:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

05:49:00 00:10:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in B flat major Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week legendary mother and daughter sopranos Monsterrat Caballé and Montserrat Martí perform solo and together, also sibling guitarists Pepe and Angel Romero play a “Madrigal Concerto” by Joaquín Rodrigo.

Esta semana sopranos legendarios que son madre e hija, Montserrat Caballé y Montserrat Martí, tienen actuaciones en solitario y en conjunto, también los guitarristas que son hermanos, Pepe y Ángel Romero, tocan un “Concierto Madrigal ” por Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 8555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 8.557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse russe" from Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Act III)-- Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky, Joshua Bell, Michael Tilson Thomas, Berliner Philharmonic Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Charles Ives (transc. Jonathan Elkus): Decoration Day, from 'Four New England Holidays'--The President's Own United States Marine Band; Colonel Timothy W. Foley, conductor Album: Charles Ives's America USMB 19 Music: 8:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61-- Joshua Bell, violin; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music:

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Cherubini: Overture to Ali Baba, or The Forty Thieves-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 6:21

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke'--St. Lawrence String Quartet Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:05

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16: Movements 2 & 3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~17:39

09:58:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:57 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

10:06:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

10:22:00 00:05:24 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in A flat Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

10:29:00 00:05:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

10:38:00 00:10:27 Ennio Morricone The Mission: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1057

10:51:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (1893-1987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo-soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still wie die Nacht by Carl Bohm (1844-1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (1843-1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Wilde's "The Cellist of Sarajevo"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi & Music for Spring

12:09:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:19:00 00:26:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 538244

12:48:00 00:05:28 David Amram American Dance Suite: Cajun Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85546

12:55:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

13:16:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

13:50:00 00:24:25 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:16:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

14:39:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

14:54:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Wilde's "The Cellist of Sarajevo"

15:03:00 00:36:28 David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on a David Amram Colorado Symphony Newport 85692

15:42:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

15:54:00 00:04:17 John Cacavas Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:16:40 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

16:21:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

16:35:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

16:52:00 00:06:47 Brian Dykstra Old Powell Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rise And Fall - This week, movies that reflect people and nations that rise and fall, including The Artist, Raging Bull, Michael Collins, Macbeth, The Last King of Scotland, Goodfellas, Casino, Inglourious Basterds and The Fall of the Roman Empire

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Attack on Murron from Braveheart, 1995 London G2 48295 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Marilyn's Theme and Remembering Marilyn from My Week with Marilyn, 2011 Sony Classical 88697 983672 Music From The Motion Picture Conrad Pope/Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack recording/Conrad Pope, cond.

The Prophecy, Overture and The Fall of Rome from The Fall of the Roman Empire, 1964 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1202 Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dmitri Tiomkin The Sinfonia of London/Dmitri Tiomkin, cond.

The Surrender from Le Resa, 1966 and Un Amico from Un Amico 1960 used in Inglourious Bastards, 2009 Warner Bros 520377-2 Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording

Theme de Camille from Contempt, 1963 used in Casino, 1995 MCA Records MCAD 2-11389 Music From The Motion Picture Georges Delerue original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Intermezzo sinfonico from Cavalleria Rusticana used in Raging Bull, 1980 Telarc CD-80221 Classics of the Silver Screen Pietro Mascagni Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Waltz for Peppy from The Artist, 2011 Sony Classical 88697 97895-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ludovic Bource The Brussels Philharmonic and The Orchestra of Flanders/Ernst Van Tiel, cond.

Overture from The Artist, 2011 Sony Classical 88697 97895-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ludovic Bource The Brussels Philharmonic and The Orchestra of Flanders/Ernst Van Tiel, cond.

The Wheat from Gladiator, 2000 London 467094 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

On the Runway from The Last King of Scotland, 2006 Rounder Records 11661 9071-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alex Heffes original soundtrack recording/Alex Heffes, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000 London 467094 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Macbeth from Macbeth, 2015 Decca Records B0024045-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jed Kurzel London Contemporary Orchestra/Hugh Brunt, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 London G2 48295 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Easter Rebellion, Civil War and Train Station Farewell from Michael Collins, 1996 Atlantic Classics 82960-2 Motion Picture Soundtrack Elliot Goldenthal Sinead O'Connor, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Jonathan Sheffer, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Curiouser and Curiouser … - Recordings you will never hear anywhere else — including Jack Nicholson singing (!) and a cut from Ethel Merman’s disco album

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:17 Stephen Sondheim The Ballad of Sweeney Todd Gordon Grody Disco Single: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd RCA PD11687

18:01:56 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman The Ethel Merman Disco Album Fynsworth Alley 30206-21702

18:03:41 00:02:07 Cole Porter True Love Patsy Cline The Patsy Cline Story MCA MCA2-4038

18:06:18 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Gene dePaul If I Had My Druthers Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin Two of a Kind Atco 7567-90484

18:10:56 00:02:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Worlds Apart Peggy Lee Peggy Lee and Benny Goodman: The Complete Recordings Columbia C2K65686

18:13:15 00:02:52 Kurt Weill Gold Arthur Winograd Kurt Weill: Music for the Theater, 1935-50 MGM E3519

18:16:45 00:03:01 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Necessity Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824B

18:20:43 00:03:34 Arthur Schwarts-Howard Dietz Medley from "The Bandwagon" Fred and Adele Astaire Astaire Rarities RCA 7863-52337

188:24:12 00:03:52 Cole Porter Let's Do It Cybill Shepard Cybil Does It to Cole Porter Paramount PAS1018

18:29:05 00:02:59 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein I Haven't Got a Worry in the World Hildegarde The Rodgers & Hammerstein Collection MCA MCAD-10775

18:32:18 00:03:11 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening Al Jolson The Rodgers & Hammerstein Collection MCA MCAD-10775

18:35:42 00:03:33 Galt McDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Aquarius Company Hair: Japanese Cast RCA LSO-1170

18:39:53 00:02:29 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner Who Is There Among Us Who Knows? Jack Nicholson Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA 19824B

18:43:20 00:08:02 Various Merman/Martin Duet Mary Martin, Ethel Merman Ford 50th Anniversary Decca DL7027

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:38 00:03:20 Cole Porter Filler: Let's Misbehave Cybill Shepard Cybil Does It to Cole Porter Paramount PAS1018



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 119 NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

19:20:00 00:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

19:56:00 00:03:23 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Intermezzo Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor - Archival concert from 10/07/1982 observing the Centenary of the Orchestra

20:04:00 00:17:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major

20:25:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

20:57:00 00:28:32 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1945)

21:32:00 00:24:56 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

21:58:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In observance of the Indianapolis Memorial Weekend Race, Peter Ustinov takes up to the Grand Prix of Gibraltar, Spike Jones to Indianapolis... Jack Benny and Fred Allen participate on the radio program “King for a Day”… Mark Levy tells about “My Friend the Pine Tree… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7 Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:07:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:19:00 00:12:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 439888

23:31:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:43:00 00:11:07 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

23:56:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

23:56:00 00:03:28 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289