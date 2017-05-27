© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 05-27-2017

Program Guide 05-27-2017

Published May 27, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:29:25            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major          Havana Lyceum Orchestra         José Antonio Méndez Padrón    Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    538244

00:34:00            00:12:17            Maurice Ravel   Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'                      Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         79

00:49:00            00:30:27            Josef Suk         Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   572323

01:22:00            00:42:19            Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major                           Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello        Bridge  9376

02:07:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen      Symphony No.  4 Op 29             Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

02:45:00            00:28:52            Bedrich Smetana           String Quartet No.  1 in E minor                          Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80178

03:16:00            00:44:50            Rodion Shchedrin          Carmen Suite                Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos   553038

04:03:00            00:46:30            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15 Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst        Yefim Bronfman, piano  Belvedere         8005

04:53:00            00:23:50            Virgil Thomson  The River: Suite            Sir Neville Marriner        Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          EMI      6612

05:22:00            00:13:46            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits                  Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434324

05:39:00            00:07:46            John Knowles Paine      Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35                  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559748

05:49:00            00:10:25            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Violins in B flat major       Venice Baroque Orchestra            Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin          Archiv   4777466

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week legendary mother and daughter sopranos Monsterrat Caballé and Montserrat Martí perform solo and together, also sibling guitarists Pepe and Angel Romero play a “Madrigal Concerto” by Joaquín Rodrigo.

Esta semana sopranos legendarios que son madre e hija, Montserrat Caballé y Montserrat Martí, tienen actuaciones en solitario y en conjunto, también los guitarristas que son hermanos, Pepe y Ángel Romero, tocan un “Concierto Madrigal ” por Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 4777457                                                            

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar  EMI Classics 56418                         

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva  Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675                                      

06:17:26 Franz Léhar:  Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss  Montserrat Martí  Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona  David Gimenez  RCA  29646          

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto  Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona  David Gimenez  RCA 29646       

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal  Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Sir Neville Marriner  Philips  000420800                                          

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files  Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano  Harmonia Mundi 907508                           

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda)  Jordi Masó  Naxos 8555855                   

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D  Algarve Orchestra  Alvaro Cassuto  Naxos 8.557207                        

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse russe" from Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Act III)-- Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky, Joshua Bell, Michael Tilson Thomas,  Berliner Philharmonic Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Charles Ives (transc. Jonathan Elkus): Decoration Day, from 'Four New England Holidays'--The President's Own United States Marine Band; Colonel Timothy W. Foley, conductor Album: Charles Ives's America USMB 19 Music: 8:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61-- Joshua Bell, violin; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music:

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Cherubini: Overture to Ali Baba, or The Forty Thieves-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 6:21

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke'--St. Lawrence String Quartet Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:05

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16: Movements 2 & 3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~17:39

09:58:00            00:01:30            Percy Grainger  Train Music                   Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony        EMI      56412

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:57            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Pantomime                      Lorin Maazel      Berlin Radio Symphony        DeutGram         4796018

10:06:00            00:14:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45              Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2188

10:22:00            00:05:24            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in A flat                         Soyeon Kate Lee, piano            Naxos   570010

10:29:00            00:05:23            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Scherzo from Symphony No. 3               Matthias Bamert  London Philharmonic     Chandos           8896

10:38:00            00:10:27            Ennio Morricone            The Mission: Suite         City of Prague Philharmonic       Paul Bateman           Crouch End Festival Choir         Silva     1057

10:51:00            00:07:18            Johannes Brahms          Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34         Cleveland Orch String Quartet             Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   425839

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (1893-1987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo-soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still wie die Nacht by Carl Bohm (1844-1920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (1843-1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Wilde's "The Cellist of Sarajevo"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi & Music for Spring

12:09:00            00:08:24            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your                        John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

12:19:00            00:26:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major           Havana Lyceum Orchestra         José Antonio Méndez Padrón    Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Sony    538244

12:48:00            00:05:28            David Amram    American Dance Suite: Cajun                 Richard Auldon Clark            Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Newport            85546

12:55:00            00:02:53            Scott Joplin      Stoptime Rag                            Joshua Rifkin, piano      Nonesuch            79159

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:12:26            Virgil Thomson  The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite                 Sir Neville Marriner            Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra            EMI      6612

13:16:00            00:31:22            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Highlights        New York Philharmonic  Zubin Mehta   Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists      Teldec  46318

13:50:00            00:24:25            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring: Suite                      Zubin Mehta      Los Angeles Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

14:16:00            00:20:21            Mark O'Connor  Call of the Mockingbird  London Philharmonic     Steven Mercurio            Mark O'Connor, violin    Sony    61679

14:39:00            00:12:19            James Hewitt    New Medley Overture in C major                        Patrick Gallois            Sinfonia Finlandia          Naxos   559654

14:54:00            00:04:30            Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More                                  Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano        THM     5432

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Wilde's "The Cellist of Sarajevo"

15:03:00            00:36:28            David Amram    This Land: Symphonic Variations on a                David Amram            Colorado Symphony      Newport            85692

15:42:00            00:08:49            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                        Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80673

15:54:00            00:04:17            John Cacavas   Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of                 Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80144

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:16:40            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Baltimore Symphony     Marin Alsop            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

16:21:00            00:10:43            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid: Three Dances                    Hugh Wolff       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Teldec  77310

16:35:00            00:14:04            Don Gillis          Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

16:52:00            00:06:47            Brian Dykstra    Old Powell Rag                         Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3161

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rise And Fall  - This week, movies that reflect people and nations that rise and fall, including The Artist, Raging Bull, Michael Collins, Macbeth, The Last King of Scotland, Goodfellas, Casino, Inglourious Basterds and The Fall of the Roman Empire

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Attack on Murron from Braveheart, 1995  London G2 48295  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Marilyn's Theme and Remembering Marilyn from My Week with Marilyn, 2011  Sony Classical 88697 983672  Music From The Motion Picture  Conrad Pope/Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack recording/Conrad Pope, cond.

The Prophecy, Overture and The Fall of Rome from The Fall of the Roman Empire, 1964  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1202  Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Dmitri Tiomkin  The Sinfonia of London/Dmitri Tiomkin, cond.

The Surrender from Le Resa, 1966 and Un Amico from Un Amico 1960 used in Inglourious Bastards, 2009  Warner Bros 520377-2  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording

Theme de Camille from Contempt, 1963 used in Casino, 1995  MCA Records MCAD 2-11389  Music From The Motion Picture  Georges Delerue  original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Intermezzo sinfonico from Cavalleria Rusticana used in Raging Bull, 1980  Telarc CD-80221  Classics of the Silver Screen  Pietro Mascagni  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Waltz for Peppy from The Artist, 2011  Sony Classical 88697 97895-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ludovic Bource  The Brussels Philharmonic and The Orchestra of Flanders/Ernst Van Tiel, cond.

Overture from The Artist, 2011  Sony Classical 88697 97895-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ludovic Bource  The Brussels Philharmonic and The Orchestra of Flanders/Ernst Van Tiel, cond.

The Wheat from Gladiator, 2000  London 467094  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

On the Runway from The Last King of Scotland, 2006  Rounder Records 11661 9071-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alex Heffes  original soundtrack recording/Alex Heffes, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000  London 467094  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Macbeth from Macbeth, 2015  Decca Records B0024045-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jed Kurzel  London Contemporary Orchestra/Hugh Brunt, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995  London G2 48295  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Easter Rebellion, Civil War and Train Station Farewell from Michael Collins, 1996  Atlantic Classics 82960-2  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Elliot Goldenthal  Sinead O'Connor, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Jonathan Sheffer, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Curiouser and Curiouser …  - Recordings you will never hear anywhere else — including Jack Nicholson singing (!) and a cut from Ethel Merman’s disco album

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:17            Stephen Sondheim        The Ballad of Sweeney Todd     Gordon Grody   Disco Single: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd     RCA     PD11687

18:01:56            00:01:42            George and Ira Gershwin           I Got Rhythm     Ethel Merman    The Ethel Merman Disco Album     Fynsworth Alley 30206-21702

18:03:41            00:02:07            Cole Porter       True Love         Patsy Cline        The Patsy Cline Story    MCA            MCA2-4038

18:06:18            00:04:05            Johnny Mercer-Gene dePaul      If I Had My Druthers       Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin            Two of a Kind    Atco     7567-90484

18:10:56            00:02:07            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Worlds Apart     Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee and Benny Goodman: The Complete Recordings     Columbia          C2K65686

18:13:15            00:02:52            Kurt Weill          Gold     Arthur Winograd            Kurt Weill: Music for the Theater, 1935-50             MGM    E3519

18:16:45            00:03:01            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Necessity          Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald            Burton Lane in Hollywood          JJA      19824B

18:20:43            00:03:34            Arthur Schwarts-Howard Dietz   Medley from "The Bandwagon"  Fred and Adele Astaire  Astaire Rarities  RCA     7863-52337

188:24:12          00:03:52            Cole Porter       Let's Do It         Cybill Shepard   Cybil Does It to Cole Porter            Paramount        PAS1018

18:29:05            00:02:59            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     I Haven't Got a Worry in the World            Hildegarde        The Rodgers & Hammerstein Collection MCA     MCAD-10775

18:32:18            00:03:11            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     Some Enchanted Evening          Al Jolson            The Rodgers & Hammerstein Collection MCA     MCAD-10775

18:35:42            00:03:33            Galt McDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado       Aquarius           Company          Hair: Japanese Cast  RCA     LSO-1170

18:39:53            00:02:29            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner      Who Is There Among Us Who Knows?   Jack Nicholson         Burton Lane in Hollywood          JJA      19824B

18:43:20            00:08:02            Various Merman/Martin Duet      Mary Martin, Ethel Merman        Ford 50th Anniversary            Decca   DL7027

18:51:41            00:01:19            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:38            00:03:20            Cole Porter       Filler: Let's Misbehave   Cybill Shepard   Cybil Does It to Cole Porter            Paramount        PAS1018
 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:06            Camille Saint-Saëns      Cello Concerto No.  2 in D minor  Op 119            NDR Symphony Orchestra     Christoph Eschenbach   Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

19:20:00            00:32:04            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60              Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Tafelmusik        1032

19:56:00            00:03:23            Ruggero Leoncavallo     Pagliacci: Intermezzo                 Riccardo Chailly            La Scala Philharmonic        Decca   4831148

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor - Archival concert from 10/07/1982 observing the Centenary of the Orchestra

20:04:00            00:17:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 7 in D major

20:25:00            00:29:22            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38 

20:57:00            00:28:32            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1945)

21:32:00            00:24:56            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   430413

21:58:00            00:01:31            Adriano Banchieri          Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia'                           Empire Brass    Telarc   80204

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - In observance of the Indianapolis Memorial Weekend Race, Peter Ustinov takes up to the Grand Prix of Gibraltar, Spike Jones to Indianapolis... Jack Benny and Fred Allen participate on the radio program “King for a Day”…  Mark Levy tells about “My Friend the Pine Tree… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:16            Henri Rabaud    Eglogue Op 7                Leif Segerstam  Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic            MarcoPolo        223503

23:07:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi      Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10          English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:19:00            00:12:12            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27                   Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         439888

23:31:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                   Hilary Davan Wetton  Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:43:00            00:11:07            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major                                Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

23:56:00            00:03:22            Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major                               Stanislav Khristenko, piano            Steinway           30032

23:56:00            00:03:28            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor  Op 68                                  Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

 