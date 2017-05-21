Program Guide 05-21-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Martin Helmchen, piano; Mahan Estafani, harpsichord

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, K. 183

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551 ‘Jupiter’

Francis Poulenc: Concert champêtre for Harpsichord & Orchestra

02:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Ballabile Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Julianna De Giacomo, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Russell Thomas, tenor; Shenyang, bass; Manhattan School of Music Symphonic Chorus; Kent Tritle, director

Mark-Anthony Turnage: Frieze

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 'Choral'

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in F Minor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Clare College, Cambridge - We are just back from a journey to London where we spent time with Musical Director Graham Ross, who shares his teaching philosophy and the great new recording of music for Corpus Christi, including Josquin’s masterful Missa Pange lingua

05:58:00 00:01:54 Francis Poulenc Humoresque Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

06:15:00 00:09:10 Sir William Walton Coronation Te Deum Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks John Scott, organ; Bach Choir Chandos 8760

06:26:00 00:03:51 Hildegard von Bingen O virdissima virga, Ave Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Getting Near - The music and insights of a prominent American composer of organ and church music, Gerald Near

GERALD NEAR: Toccata Mary Preston (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

NEAR: A Triptych of Fugues (1966) Aaron David Miller, organist.

NEAR: Three Anthems (To Thee, o Lord, have I lifted up my soul; They that wait upon the Lord; Sing Alleluia) House of Hope Motet Choir/Matthew Culloton, director; Aaron David Miller (1979 C. B. Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/29/12)

NEAR: Carillon on a Ukrainian Bell Carol Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) LaGrave 2013

NEAR: Sonata No. 1 for Organ Jeremy Filsell (Skinner & Aeolian-Skinner/Washington National Cathedral, District of Columbia) Raven 942

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summa cum Laude - As graduation time nears for many college and high school students, we’ll focus on some of the fine collegiate choirs in the US and UK whose recordings give evidence of the high quality of music-making in our institutions of higher education



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strings from One to Six

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for solo violin: Preludio Yehudi Menuhin, violin (EMI 63035 CD) 3:50

Bohuslav Martinů: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola: No.1 Poco allegro Jiři Novák, violin; Milan Škampa, viola (Supraphon 2049 CD) 3:53

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K.563 Allegro Albers Trio (Tre Sorelle Records) 6:10

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet: Nos. 1, 3, 5 Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 6:32

Franz Schubert: String Quintet: Allegro Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet with Günther Weiss 2nd cello (Millenium Classics 80124 CD) 9:26

Johannes Brahms: Sextet No.1: Rondo Isaac Stern & Alexander Schneider, violins; Milton Katims & Milton Thomas, violas; Pablo Casals & Madeline Foley, cellos (Sony 58994 CD) 11:09

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Album: Bach Trios Nonesuch 558933 Music: 4:40

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor-- Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA Music: 7:07

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital EMI 73498 Music: 11:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Sea and the Seagulls, from 'Etudes Tableaux, Op. 39-- Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:04

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edgar Meyer: New Piece for Orchestra--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 18:04

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18 No. 6: Movements 1 & 2-- Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garica, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:35

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in G minor, Op. 67-- Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:08

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor, B. 140 "Emile Gaillard"--Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:52

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of George Gershwin; playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Oscar Levant, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Leonard Bernstein. piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Three Preludes (1926)--Oscar Levant, piano (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

American in Paris (1928)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra No.2 "Rhapsody in Rivets" (1931)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Concerto in F (1925)--Oscar Levant, piano; New York Philharmonic/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Variations on "I Got Rhythm' for Piano and Orchestra (1934)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Porgy and Bess : A Symphonic Portrait (1935)--Andre Kostelanetz and his Orchestra (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:02:48 Arcangelo Corelli Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Simon Murphy New Dutch Academy PentaTone 31

14:06:00 00:04:40 Johann Pachelbel Canon in D major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

14:07:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

14:26:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

14:39:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

14:58:00 00:26:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

15:26:00 00:08:06 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

15:35:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

15:45:00 00:12:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin; François Leleux, oboe DeutGram 4792479

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Kubelik, conductor - Archival concert from 3/27/80 celebrating the Centenary of the Orchestra

16:05:00 00:25:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major

16:33:00 00:13:20 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields

16:48:00 00:52:44 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major

17:37:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Leoncavallo's "Painted Smiles"

18:04:00 00:15:42 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 34 in B flat major Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

18:22:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:36:00 00:15:35 Sergei Liapunov Solemn Overture in C major Op 7 Evgeny Svetlanov USSR State Academy Orchestra MCA 32105

18:53:00 00:06:14 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:36 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Sir Simon Rattle Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64737

19:36:00 00:26:21 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

20:05:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

20:57:00 00:01:51 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 15 in F major Op 25 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Jeffrey Mumford: wending (2001) — Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990) — Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 23:42

21:57:00 00:02:20 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 1 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Healthcare Reform, The View from Ohio with Governor John Kasich and Toby Cosgrove - Arguably, one of the most contentious and divisive issues currently facing the facing the federal government is healthcare reform. The Republican Party has lobbied for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for years. On May 4th, House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The Senate has yet to vote on the House measure and leaders have indicated they might produce a different ACA replacement bill. The complexities involved – pre-existing conditions; expanded Medicaid; layered networks of payers, providers, and stakeholders; the role of state-by-state policy; who and what is covered; and the role of individual states in making decisions - contribute to the emotional and structural challenge of designing legislation that creates a system that works for everyone.

This Friday Forum includes City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop as he talks with Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Toby Cosgrove, M.D., and Ohio Governor John Kasich about the current attempts to remake our nation's healthcare system.

QUIET HOUR

23:04:00 00:07:17 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 555052

23:11:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:21:00 00:03:57 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

23:23:00 00:04:16 Olivier Messiaen Vocalise from Concert à quatre Catherine Cantin, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Yvonne Loriod, piano; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 445947

23:25:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:40:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:56:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409