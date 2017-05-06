Program Guide 05-06-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

00:38:00 00:30:32 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 103 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

01:12:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

01:47:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

02:18:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae" James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316

02:45:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9357

03:33:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

04:18:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

04:56:00 00:24:08 Jean Françaix Flute Concerto Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

05:23:00 00:15:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 39 in G Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

05:42:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

05:48:00 00:11:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Thirty-two Variations in C minor Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Frank shares Three Improvisations by the Catalan composer Isaac Albeniz, as played by the composer himself— captured on a reproducing piano.

Esta semana en Concierto Frank comparte Tres Improvisaciones por el compositor catalán Isaac Albéniz, interpretado por el propio compositor— capturado en un piano que reproduce su técnica.

06:00:45 Isaac Albéniz: Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano) Zenph 1001

06:08:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 686

06:28:09 Roberto Caamaño: Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

06:37:19 Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas): Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo Bridge 9448

06:48:01 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:45 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Grammophon 419748

07:07:52 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Elan 2206

07:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:48:51 Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar Naxos 8.573285

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Movement 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471-- New York Philharmonic Principals: Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Live from Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Frederic Chopin: Etude in G-sharp Minor, Op. 25, No. 6 --Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:19

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-flat Major, Op. 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: Movement 1-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73: Movements 3 & 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Mälkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: ~14:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op. 33--Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 5:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271-- Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 31:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande, from Cello Suite No. 3 BWV 1009 (solo encore) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin Peacherine Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

10:03:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

10:15:00 00:06:43 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

10:27:00 00:02:56 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

10:32:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

10:44:00 00:05:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 16 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

10:52:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer. A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky. Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rautavaara's "Angels"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi’s Life

12:08:00 00:12:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 in D major Op 45 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 416623

12:23:00 00:15:07 Cécile Chaminade Concertstück Op 40 BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Danny Driver, piano Hyperion 68130

12:41:00 00:12:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

12:55:00 00:03:49 George Frideric Handel Aria No. 1 Empire Brass Telarc 80344

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Franco Alfano: Cyrano de Bergerac

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Francesca Zambello

Cyrano: Roberto Alagna

Roxane: Jennifer Rowley

Christian: Atalla Ayan

De Guiche: Juan Jesús Rodríguez

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00 00:13:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

16:41:00 00:04:14 Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' Op 26 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695

16:46:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Epic Battles - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, films where a battle or contest is the movie; including Zulu, 300, The Hunger Games, Hotel Rwanda, The Hurt Locker, Master and Commander, Glory and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Epilogue from Battle of Britain, 1969 Chandos CHAN 10262 The Film Music of Ron Goodwin Ron Goodwin BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

River Crossing from Zulu Dawn, 1979 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1178 The Essential Elmer Bernstein Collection Elmer Bernstein City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Zulu from Zulu, 1964 epix soundtrax EK 66401 John Barry Moviola II: Action and Adventure John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

The Far Side of the World from Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003 Decca Records B00006071 Music From The Motion Picture Iva Davies/Christopher Gordon/Richard Tognetti Richard Tognetti, Bruce Dukov, Simon Oswell, Steve Erdody, and Timothy Lanfauer, strings

Andante con moto Alla marcia from Waterloo, 1970 EMI Classics CDC 7 54528 Nino Rota: Film Music Nino Rota Orchestre Philharmoniqie de Monte-Carlo/Gianluigi Gelmetti, cond.

Horn of Plenty and Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012 Lionsgate B0016579-0 Original Motion Picture Score James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Message for the Queen, Goodbye My Love and Remember Us from 300, 2007 Warner Bros 101272-2 Motion Picture Soundtrack Tyler Bates Azam Ali, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Leave No Man Behind from Black Hawk Down, 2001 London 440 017 012 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording

Message for the Queen from 300, 2007 Warner Bros 101272-2 Motion Picture Soundtrack Tyler Bates original soundtrack recording

Closing Credits from Glory, 1989 Virgin Records 0777 7 86150 2 6 Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Finale and Children Found from Hotel Rwanda, 2004 Commotion CR005 Music From The Film Andrea Guerra original soundtrack recording/Gianfranco Plenizio, cond.

Theme from Schindler's List, 1993 MCA MCAD-10969 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin/The Boston Symphony/John Williams, cond.

The Way I Am from The Hurt Locker, 2008 Lakeshore Records LKS 34120 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marco Beltrami/Buck Sanders original soundtrack recording

Burning the Past from Kingdom of Heaven, 2005 BSX Records BSXCD 8929 Music From The Films of Ridley Scott Harry Gregson-Williams The American Film Symphony

Theoden Rides Forth, The Battle of the Hornburg, The Breach of the Deeping Wall, and Long Ways To Go Yet from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2003 Warner Bros/Reprise 44376-2 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Complete Recordings Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 4) - The award-winning composer of “Cabaret” and “Chicago” recently turned 90, and we’ll survery his extraordinary career in a program laced with clips from Bill

18:00:00 00:00:51George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:09 00:03:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money, Money Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:07:08 00:04:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Natasha Richardson, Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:12:12 00:03:21 John Kander-Fred Ebb So What? Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:18:04 00:02:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's Gonna Take Time John Cullum The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay Jay1421

18:21:42 00:04:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sometimes a Day Goes By Harry Guardino Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8875-09800

18:27:41 00:01:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:28:50 00:01:11 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz Bebe Neuwirth Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:30:49 00:02:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Skin of Our Teeth Brent Barrett John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:35:36 00:03:56 John Kander-Fred Ebb Mr. Cellophane Joel Grey Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:40:02 00:03:31 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sing Happy Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821

18:44:06 00:04:11 John Kander-Fred Ebb Love and Love Alone Chita Rivera The Visit -- Original B'way Cast Broadway Broadway 2

18:49:33 00:01:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Look Up Julia Murney, Paul Anthony Stewart John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:51:57 00:01:03 John Kander Hot Honey Rag Orchestra Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:53:16 00:00:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Minstrel March Orchestra The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay Jay1421

18:54:07 00:02:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Go Back Home John Kander The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay Jay1421Rudman’s exclusive interview

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

19:18:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

19:57:00 00:02:12 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet - A Festival of Residency Concerts: At Home in Slavic Village

20:05:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

20:10:00 00:12:39 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

20:24:00 00:02:54 Felipe Villanueva Vals poético

20:28:00 00:04:45 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor Op 46

20:34:00 00:13:07 Gioacchino Rossini Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat

20:49:00 00:14:10 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

21:05:00 00:03:55 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46

21:20:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

21:31:00 00:17:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

21:57:00 00:02:24 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 51 in F minor Op 68 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The battle of the comic verses for “Carnival of the Animals” by Ogden Nash as read by Noel Coward, by Bruce Adolphe read by Itzhak Perlman and by and read by Peter Schickele.The three versions of each verse integrated into Saint-Saen’s music... Songs by Flanders and Swann, sung by them and as by Stefan Bednarczyk… Jan C. Snow describes New State Emblems... This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:08:00 00:06:09 Erik Satie Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:15:00 00:04:55 Joseph Canteloube La delaïssádo from "Songs of the Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

23:22:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:27:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

23:34:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:43:00 00:04:52 Arthur Foote Melody Op 44 Suzanne Ornstein, violin; Thomas Schmidt, piano Naxos 559039

23:47:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:57:00 00:01:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848