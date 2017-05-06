© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-06-2017

Published May 6, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:33:08            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38              Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   421439

00:38:00            00:30:32            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Concerto No.  5 in F major  Op 103           WDR Symphony Cologne       Thomas Sanderling       Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92510

01:12:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                        Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

01:47:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concertone for 2 Violins in C major         English Chamber Orchestra       Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

02:18:00            00:24:02            Giovanni Palestrina        Mass "O Rex Gloriae"                James O'Donnell            Westminster Cathedral Choir      Hyperion           66316

02:45:00            00:44:22            Franz Schmidt  Symphony No. 1 in E major                    Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9357

03:33:00            00:42:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  2 in G major  Op 44            Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

04:18:00            00:35:27            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in E flat major  Op 1              Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         453434

04:56:00            00:24:08            Jean Françaix   Flute Concerto  Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute     Bis       529

05:23:00            00:15:32            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Trio No. 39 in G                           Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello        Dorian  90164

05:42:00            00:06:32            Percy Fletcher   Bal masqué                   Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra            Hyperion           66968

05:48:00            00:11:11            Ludwig van Beethoven   Thirty-two Variations in C minor                          Alexander Schimpf, piano  Genuin  10181

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Frank shares Three Improvisations by the Catalan composer Isaac Albeniz, as played by the composer himself— captured on a reproducing piano.

Esta semana en Concierto Frank comparte Tres Improvisaciones por el compositor catalán Isaac Albéniz, interpretado por el propio compositor— capturado en un piano que reproduce su técnica.

06:00:45 Isaac Albéniz: Three improvisations  Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano)  Zenph 1001                          

06:08:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz ASV 686                                      

06:28:09 Roberto Caamaño: Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu  Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356                                                    

06:37:19 Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas): Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar  Cavatina  Duo Bridge  9448                                            

06:48:01 Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks  75555                              

07:00:45 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring  English Chamber Orchestra  Daniel Barenboim  Deutsche Grammophon 419748                                 

07:07:52 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River  English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim  Elan 2206                                                  

07:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv Produktion 002037102                                        

07:48:51 Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional  Judicaël Perroy, guitar Naxos 8.573285                                   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Movement 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471-- New York Philharmonic Principals: Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Live from Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Frederic Chopin: Etude in G-sharp Minor, Op. 25, No. 6 --Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:19

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-flat Major, Op. 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: Movement 1-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73: Movements 3 & 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Mälkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: ~14:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op. 33--Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 5:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271-- Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 31:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande, from Cello Suite No. 3 BWV 1009 (solo encore) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:06            Scott Joplin      Peacherine Rag                        Brian Dykstra, piano      Centaur 3340

10:03:00            00:12:09            Maurice Ravel   La valse                        Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra            Teldec  44945

10:15:00            00:06:43            Alfred Newman  How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture                               Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347

10:27:00            00:02:56            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 7 in G flat Op 101        Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Sakari Oramo    Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         15312

10:32:00            00:09:49            Josef Strauss    Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235                   Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

10:44:00            00:05:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from Piano Quartet in E flat major  Op 16                         Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello        CMS Studio      82503

10:52:00            00:03:10            Anonymous      Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for         Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen            Wolfgang Basch, trumpet           DHM     7976

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer.  A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky.  Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rautavaara's "Angels"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi’s Life

12:08:00            00:12:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  1 in D major  Op 45                   Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  416623

12:23:00            00:15:07            Cécile Chaminade         Concertstück Op 40       BBC Scottish Symphony            Rebecca Miller  Danny Driver, piano       Hyperion           68130

12:41:00            00:12:20            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in E flat major               Rebecca Miller  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

12:55:00            00:03:49            George Frideric Handel  Aria No.  1                                Empire Brass    Telarc   80344

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Franco Alfano: Cyrano de Bergerac

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Francesca Zambello

Cyrano: Roberto Alagna

Roxane: Jennifer Rowley

Christian: Atalla Ayan

De Guiche: Juan Jesús Rodríguez

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00            00:13:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23              Riccardo Chailly  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

16:41:00            00:04:14            Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst  Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' Op 26                             Shannon Lee, violin       Telarc   80695

16:46:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                    William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020   

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Epic Battles - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, films where a battle or contest is the movie; including Zulu, 300, The Hunger Games, Hotel Rwanda, The Hurt Locker, Master and Commander, Glory and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Epilogue from Battle of Britain, 1969  Chandos CHAN 10262  The Film Music of Ron Goodwin  Ron Goodwin  BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

River Crossing from Zulu Dawn, 1979  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1178  The Essential Elmer Bernstein Collection  Elmer Bernstein  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Zulu from Zulu, 1964  epix soundtrax EK 66401  John Barry Moviola II: Action and Adventure  John Barry  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/John Barry, cond.

The Far Side of the World from Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, 2003  Decca Records B00006071  Music From The Motion Picture  Iva Davies/Christopher Gordon/Richard Tognetti  Richard Tognetti, Bruce Dukov, Simon Oswell, Steve Erdody, and Timothy Lanfauer, strings

Andante con moto  Alla marcia from Waterloo, 1970  EMI Classics CDC 7 54528  Nino Rota: Film Music  Nino Rota  Orchestre Philharmoniqie de Monte-Carlo/Gianluigi Gelmetti, cond.

Horn of Plenty and Tenuous Winners/Returning Home from The Hunger Games, 2012  Lionsgate B0016579-0  Original Motion Picture Score  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Message for the Queen, Goodbye My Love and Remember Us from 300, 2007  Warner Bros 101272-2  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tyler Bates  Azam Ali, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Leave No Man Behind from Black Hawk Down, 2001  London 440 017 012 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording

Message for the Queen from 300, 2007  Warner Bros 101272-2  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tyler Bates  original soundtrack recording

Closing Credits from Glory, 1989  Virgin Records 0777 7 86150 2 6  Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Finale and Children Found from Hotel Rwanda, 2004  Commotion CR005  Music From The Film  Andrea Guerra  original soundtrack recording/Gianfranco Plenizio, cond.

Theme from Schindler's List, 1993  MCA MCAD-10969  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  Itzhak Perlman, violin/The Boston Symphony/John Williams, cond.

The Way I Am from The Hurt Locker, 2008  Lakeshore Records LKS 34120  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marco Beltrami/Buck Sanders  original soundtrack recording

Burning the Past from Kingdom of Heaven, 2005  BSX Records BSXCD 8929  Music From The Films of Ridley Scott  Harry Gregson-Williams  The American Film Symphony

Theoden Rides Forth, The Battle of the Hornburg, The Breach of the Deeping Wall, and Long Ways To Go Yet from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2003  Warner Bros/Reprise 44376-2  The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Complete Recordings  Howard Shore  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 4) - The award-winning composer of “Cabaret” and “Chicago” recently turned 90, and we’ll survery his extraordinary career in a program laced with clips from Bill

18:00:00            00:00:51George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:09            00:03:04            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Money, Money  Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey  Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack       Hip-O    76744-00272

18:07:08            00:04:15            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret Natasha Richardson, Alan Cumming       Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival       RCA     09026-63173

18:12:12            00:03:21            John Kander-Fred Ebb  So What?          Lotte Lenya       Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60533

18:18:04            00:02:01            John Kander-Fred Ebb  It's Gonna Take Time     John Cullum      The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast     Jay       Jay1421

18:21:42            00:04:06            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sometimes a Day Goes By        Harry Guardino  Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast        Masterworks B'way        8875-09800

18:27:41            00:01:10            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Wilkommen       Alan Cumming   Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival            RCA     09026-63173

18:28:50            00:01:11            John Kander-Fred Ebb  All That Jazz     Bebe Neuwirth   Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival RCA     09026-68727

18:30:49            00:02:55            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Skin of Our Teeth    Brent Barrett     John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:35:36            00:03:56            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Mr. Cellophane  Joel Grey          Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival RCA     09026-68727

18:40:02            00:03:31            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sing Happy       Liza Minnelli      Flora, the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-60821

18:44:06            00:04:11            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Love and Love Alone     Chita Rivera      The Visit -- Original B'way Cast        Broadway         Broadway 2

18:49:33            00:01:48            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Look Up            Julia Murney, Paul Anthony Stewart        John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:51:57            00:01:03            John Kander     Hot Honey Rag Orchestra          Chicago -- 1997 B'way Revival   RCA            09026-68727

18:53:16            00:00:54            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: Minstrel March     Orchestra          The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast     Jay       Jay1421

18:54:07            00:02:55            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: Go Back Home     John Kander     The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast     Jay       Jay1421Rudman’s exclusive interview

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                   Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

19:18:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

19:57:00            00:02:12            Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75                            Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Daniel McKelway, clarinet - A Festival of Residency Concerts: At Home in Slavic Village

20:05:00            00:04:31            Peter Tchaikovsky         Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

20:10:00            00:12:39            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The Moldau

20:24:00            00:02:54            Felipe Villanueva           Vals poético

20:28:00            00:04:45            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  2 in E minor  Op 46

20:34:00            00:13:07            Gioacchino Rossini        Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat

20:49:00            00:14:10            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Overture   

21:05:00            00:03:55            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46           

21:20:00            00:11:33            Richard Wagner            A Faust Overture                       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    62403

21:31:00            00:17:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33     Cleveland Orchestra            Lorin Maazel      Lynn Harrell, cello         Decca   4787779

21:57:00            00:02:24            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 51 in F minor  Op 68                                  Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The battle of the comic verses for “Carnival of the Animals” by Ogden Nash as read by Noel Coward, by Bruce Adolphe read by Itzhak Perlman and by and read by Peter Schickele.The three versions of each verse integrated into Saint-Saen’s music... Songs by Flanders and Swann, sung by them and as by Stefan Bednarczyk… Jan C. Snow describes New State Emblems... This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:59            Camille Saint-Saëns      Romance Op 67            NDR Symphony Orchestra            Christoph Eschenbach   Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

23:08:00            00:06:09            Erik Satie          Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3                       Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63056

23:15:00            00:04:55            Joseph Canteloube        La delaïssádo from "Songs of the           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Edward Gardner            Kate Royal, soprano      EMI      94419

23:22:00            00:05:47            Ottorino Respighi          Aria for Strings              Salvatore Di Vittorio      Respighi Chamber Orchestra       Naxos   572332

23:27:00            00:06:20            Mauro Giuliani   Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30         English Chamber Orchestra          Luis García-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

23:34:00            00:06:55            Nicolò Paganini Caprice No.  6 in G minor  Op 1                          Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10761

23:43:00            00:04:52            Arthur Foote     Melody Op 44                            Suzanne Ornstein, violin; Thomas Schmidt, piano  Naxos   559039

23:47:00            00:06:18            William Grant Still          Mother and Child                                   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano      Cedille  139

23:56:00            00:03:03            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in E major  Op 116                           Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram         4793449

23:57:00            00:01:58            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28             Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice Analekta           9848

 

 