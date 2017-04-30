Program Guide 04-30-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti conducts Bolero

Emanuel Chabrier: España

Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto, Op. 25 (Xavier de Maistre, harp)

Gustave Charpentier: Impressions of Italy

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - CONDUCTOR: Alan Gilbert ; Robert Langevin, flute

Aaron Copland: El Salón México

Maurice Ravel (arr Constant Lambert): Gaspard de la nuit

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto

Maurice Ravel: Boléro

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and His Circle, Continued - The first as well as the latest in the Monteverdi cycle by Les Arts Florissants, and the Opera Il Ritorno d'Ulisse.

05:58:00 00:02:02 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F major Op 34 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:19:00 00:07:33 Michael Praetorius Missa gantz Teudsch: Gloria Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort; Roskilde Cathedral Choirs; Timothy Roberts, organ Archiv 4795448

06:25:00 00:03:56 Karl Jenkins Benedictus Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In the Spivey Spirit - Celebrating the 25th anniversary season of the Ruffatti pipe organ in one of America’s pre-eminent recital venues, Spivey Hall at Clayton State University in Morrow, GA.

J. S. BACH: Toccata in d, BWV 565 Alan Morrison (ACA 20127)

EDWARD ELGAR (trans. Lemare): Triumphal March, fr Caractacus –Bryan Anderson (r. 1/23/16)

W. A. MOZART: Fantasia in f, K. 608 Simon Preston (r. 5/19/12)

JONATHAN DOVE: The Dancing Pipes Thomas Trotter (r. 2/21/15)

JEAN LANGLAIS: Scherzo-Cats, fr American Suite.

LANGLAIS: Fete –Joyce Jones (Rosenhaus Records 013)

GUNNAR IDENSTAM: Scherzo Polska & Dance II, fr Cathedral Music Gunnar Idenstam (r. 1/23/10)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Celebration - Join Peter DuBois for one of our periodic explorations of hymns from various traditions, and choral and organ works based on hymns



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Brett Mitchell “My Four Seasons” II

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.1 “Jeremiah” Profanation Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 453433 CD) 6:53

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka Tableau I Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (CBS 42433 CD) 9:54

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho -“Prelude” & “The Murder” Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely (Varese Sarabande 5765 CD) 2:59

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo “Scene d’Amour” Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Joel McNeely (Varese Sarabande 5600 CD) 5:09

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark “Desert Chase” London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams (DCC 090 CD) 8:17

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor album title: Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Scherzo capriccioso, Legends Supraphon 3533 Music: 4:24

Traditional Irish: The Road to Lisdoonvarna-- Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Etude, Op. 10, No. 3--Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 4:14

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:13

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo")--Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano London/Decca 6590 Music: 2:39

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:01

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jeremiah Clarke: The Prince of Denmark's March--Canadian Brass Album: The Bells of St. Genevieve and other Baroque delights RCA 61002 Music: 2:25

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--Scott Yoo, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 13:47

Luther Henderson: Dixie Bach--Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 1:45

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78, "Organ": Movements 2-4 --Thierry Escaich, organ; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~26:30

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a “Best of Dennis” on the life and music of Emil Gilels

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-Flat (1809-11)--Emil Gilels, piano; State Symphony Orchestra of the USSR/Kurt Masur (Brilliant Classics 94291 CD)

Piano Sonata No.21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" (1803-04)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.23 in f Op 57 "Appassionata" (1804-05)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Piano Sonata No.26 in E-Flat Op 81a "Les Adieux " (1809-10)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 419162 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat (1791)--Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Piano Sonata in a K 310 (1778)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 0289 477 6373 4 GM 2 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau No.5 in e-Flat Op 39 (1911)--Emil Gilels, piano (Brilliant 92615 CD)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Piece No.6 Op 71 "Forbi" (1901)--Emil Gilels, piano (DeutGram 449721 CD)

13:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

14:05:00 00:02:08 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'At the Hunt' Op 373 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

14:07:00 00:14:31 Franz Schubert Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D major Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

14:22:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

14:50:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

15:15:00 00:16:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 19 in E flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

15:31:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

15:47:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Massimo La Rosa, trombone - A Festival of Residency Concerts: Lakewood May 2015

16:05:00 00:17:00 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

16:25:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4

16:45:00 00:12:45 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'From the Mountains' Op 292

16:58:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441

17:05:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:27:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Zwilich Anniversaries

18:04:00 00:09:31 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Michail Jurowski Berlin Radio Symphony CPO 999891

18:15:00 00:22:24 Claude Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite Erich Leinsdorf Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

18:42:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

18:55:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

19:20:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

20:01:00 00:53:25 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Juliane Banse, soprano; William Preucil, violin DeutGram 463257

20:58:00 00:01:52 Sergei Prokofiev Prelude in C Op 12 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal (1984) Peter Takacs, piano (Centaur 2938) 12:08

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano, active electronics (Oberlin 1502) 11:03

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 298) 11:38

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowitz, cond. (Centaur 2585) 5:56

21:57:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech: Breaking the Ice: The Future of Offshore Wind in Northeast – a panel discussion moderated by ideastream’s Elizabeth Miller, with Patrick Fullenkamp, Director, Technical Services, GLWN Global Wind Network; Shilpa Kedar, Program Director for Economic Development, Cleveland Foundation; Andrew R. Thomas, Executive In Residence, Energy Policy Center, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University and Lorry Wagner, Ph.D., President, LEEDCo

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:11:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176

23:20:00 00:07:16 Claude Debussy Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018

23:27:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:39:00 00:05:21 Paul Ferguson Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:44:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:55:00 00:03:16 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

23:57:00 00:01:44 Vladimir Rebikov Berceuse Op 7 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139