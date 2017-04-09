Program Guide 04-09-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942). [17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut; 18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire; 17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts; 17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida]

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Yuri Temirkanov, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Shostakovich): Two Excerpts from Khovanshchina--Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre--Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alberto Mizrahi, narrator



03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductors: Christoph von Dohnányi and Alan Gilbert; Paul Lewis, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d-minor

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Our 38th Anniversary - Easter marks the 38th anniversary of the program, and we return to our roots—chant and early medieval sacred music



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:34 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80673

06:14:00 00:11:51 John Ireland Vexilla Regis London Symphony Richard Hickox Roderick Elms, organ; London Symphony Chorus; Members of Chandos 8879

06:28:00 00:02:42 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Lift up your heads William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Miscellanea Organistica - With so many intriguing items slipping between the cracks of our awareness, we thought we might share some overlooked treasures here

GEORG DIETRICH LEYDING: Praeludium in C Friedhelm Flamme (1724 Vater/St. Petri Church, Melle, Germany) cpo 777.123

ARTHUR HONEGGER: Fugue and Chorale Edward Berryman (1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Macalester College, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/16/72); Frederick Swann (Skinner-Schlicker/1st Congregational Church, Los Angeles, CA) Gothic 49118

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Chorale & Incantation Paul Skevington (1998 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA) Summit 436

BERT MATTER: Fantasie on Psalm 90 Toon Hagen (1639 Bader-1813 Timpa/Walburgiskerk, Zutphen, the Netherlands) Musica Walburga 3507

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Fugue in f, Op. 75, no. 3; Fugue in F, Op. 72, no. 2 Jane Watts (1877 Lewis-1976 Crofts/Cathedral of St. Paul, Wellington, New Zealand) Priory 775

SIR WALTER ALCOCK: Marche Triomphale Daniel Cook (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, England) Priory 1008

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passover Program

Jacques Fromental Halévy: La Juive Seder Scene from Act II José Carreras, tenor; Julia Varady, soprano; Ambrosian Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra/Antonio de Almeida (Philips 420190 CD) 11:15

Paul Dessau: Hagadah Shel Pessach Oratorio: Selections Bernt Weikl, baritone; Gabriel Sade, tenor; Mattias Hölle, bass; Alfred Muff, bass; Jochen Schmeckenbecker, baritone; Peter Galliard, tenor; North German Radio Chorus; Berlin Men’s Choir; Hamburg Children’s Choir; Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerd Albrecht (Capriccio 10590 CD) 15:34

Ario S. Hyams: A Passover Seder with Jan Peerce: selections Jan Peerce, tenor; chorus (RCA 1971 LP) 8:55

Sholem Secunda: Passover Seder Festival: selections Richard Tucker, tenor; chorus; Alexander D. Richardson, organ (Columbia 5736 LP) 4:40

Traditional: “Go Down Moses” Paul Robeson, bass; Lawrence Brown, piano (Columbia 4105 LP) 2:40

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1--Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 4:37

George Frideric Handel: Sonata for Violin and Continuo in D Major, HWV 371--James Ehnes, violin; Luc Beausejour, harpsichord Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seatlle, WA Music: 11:49

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, MA Music: 9:46

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1--Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:21

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3--Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony for Strings (Quartet No. 10, arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4--Russian String Orchestra; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 26:57

Rick del Castillo (arr. George Oldziey): Polo Battle, from "Killing Snakes"--Austin Civic Orchestra; Choirs of Austin Community College and St. Edward's University; Lois Ferrari, conductor Sapo de Oro and Austin Civic Orchestra, Long Center, Dell Hall, Austin, TX Music: 2:35

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960: Movement 1--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 46:11

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1901-02)--New York Philharmonic /Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.7 (19014-05)--New York Philharmonic /Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.8 in E-Flat "Symphony of a Thousand" (1904-05)--London Symphony and Chorus/ Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1908-09)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Kindertotenlieder "In diesem Wetter" (1901-04)--Janet Baker, soprano; Israel Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:04:26 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

14:04:00 00:04:53 Francesco Corradini Baile de las máscaras: Excerpts Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

14:12:00 00:16:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

14:31:00 00:17:03 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:52:00 00:22:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

15:17:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273

15:29:00 00:13:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:44:00 00:12:23 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin – recorded in Miami

16:05:00 00:34:23 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33

16:45:00 00:42:13 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

17:35:00 00:22:26 Claude Debussy La mer Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Florence Price and Marion Anderson

18:03:00 00:19:12 Georg Matthias Monn Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

18:24:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:45:00 00:07:05 Florence Price Fantasie Negre Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

18:54:00 00:05:38 Cristóbal de Morales Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

21:54:00 00:05:10 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G major Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

19:28:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

19:57:00 00:01:47 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 6 in D flat major Op 64 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

20:00 SPECIAL: The Passover Story - Theodore Bikel, narrator; Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

20:58:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 2

Nicholas Underhill: Pac Choi — Thomas Lempner, alto sax; Mitsuko Marikawa, piano

Margi Griebing-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Trump’s Ohio Win, the New Resistance, and 2018

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:11:00 00:07:54 Georg Matthias Monn Adagio from Cello Concerto in G minor Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

23:22:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:28:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:40:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

23:43:00 00:11:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Arrigo Pellicia, viola Philips 4788977

23:56:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132



