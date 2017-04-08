Program Guide 04-08-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:37:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56 English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409

00:43:00 00:32:38 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 55 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

01:19:00 00:16:37 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Concerto in E major La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Adrian Chandler, violin Avie 2371

01:38:00 00:32:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 68

02:12:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's" Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9557

02:48:00 01:13:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433318

04:07:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker DeutGram 435617

04:41:00 00:21:07 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 4 Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

05:05:00 00:21:07 Antonio Rosetti Horn Concerto in D minor Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Michael Thompson, horn Nimbus 5018

05:28:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

05:44:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

05:53:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture Orchestra of Italian Speaking Switzerland Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto hear Argentine pianist Ingrid Fliter playing a tempestuous sonata by Beethoven.

Esta semana en Concierto escuche la pianista argentina Ingrid Fliter tocando una sonata “tempestuosa” por Beethoven

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1--Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 4:37

George Frideric Handel: Sonata for Violin and Continuo in D Major, HWV 371--James Ehnes, violin; Luc Beausejour, harpsichord Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seatlle, WA Music: 11:49

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, MA Music: 9:46

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1--Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:21

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3--Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony for Strings (Quartet No. 10, arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4--Russian String Orchestra; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 26:57

Rick del Castillo (arr. George Oldziey): Polo Battle, from "Killing Snakes"--Austin Civic Orchestra; Choirs of Austin Community College and St. Edward's University; Lois Ferrari, conductor Sapo de Oro and Austin Civic Orchestra, Long Center, Dell Hall, Austin, TX Music: 2:35

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960: Movement 1--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 46:11

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

10:04:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

10:21:00 00:03:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

10:25:00 00:05:04 John Williams Superman: Love Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

10:32:00 00:14:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 62645

10:50:00 00:04:01 Antonín Dvorák American Suite: Allegretto Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

10:57:00 00:01:09 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Galop Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942).

17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut

18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire

17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach and Mozart in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Rimsky-Korsakov and ‘ The Tale of Tsar Sultan’

12:08:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

12:27:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:39:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

12:54:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde

Conductor: Simon Rattle

Production: Mariusz Trelinski

Tristan: Stuart Skelton

Isolde: Nina Stemme

Brangäne: Ekaterina Gubanova

King Marke: René Pape

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:46:00 00:13:30 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Concerto in A D 96 Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 3849

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Martin Charnin’s 10 Best List.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:16 Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie" Orchestra Annie -- 2012 Broadway Cast Recording Shout! B'way 82663-14208

18:02:10 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Maybe Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:06:28 00:02:14 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love Margaret Whiting Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin Original Cast OC9619

18:09:44 00:03:24 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett Columbia 86634

18:14:53 00:04:34 Edward Thomas-Martin Charnin Maman Kirk McDonald Mata Hari -- York Theatre Production Original Cast OC8600

18:21:20 00:03:17 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Suddenly the Sunrise Harold Arlen Demos from "Softly" Harbinger HCD2906

18:27:51 00:02:30 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals' Company Upstairs at O'Neals' -- Original Cast Original Cast OC9931

18:31:15 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:35:20 00:02:52 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin A Younger Man Harve Presnell Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast Angel 2435-55040

18:39:33 00:02:56 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time Sallly Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay Jay1360

18:44:54 00:01:40 Bob Brush-Martin Charnin You Do-Do-Do-It Good Sasha Charnin Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin Original Cast OC9619

18:48:04 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin An Old Man Joan Copeland Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:52:14 00:00:46 Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie" Orchestra Annie -- 2012 Broadway Cast Recording Shout! B'way 82663-14208

18:53:03 00:03:51 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Filler: NYC Laurie Beechman, Reid Shelton Annie -- Original B'wy Cast Sony SK60723

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

19:25:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; concert recordings from Severance Hall, 2010 (Wagner) and the Blossom Music Festival, 2011

20:05:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

20:21:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:41:00 00:59:24 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

21:41:00 00:14:17 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 48272

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Firesign Theatre classics including “Army Training Film,” “Forward into the Past,” and “Forty Great Unclaimed Melodies”… Peter Ustinov offers Phony Folklore; Kenneth Williams sings “Song of the Australian Outlaw” and other folk like song”… Jan C. Snow looks into “Weddings”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:19 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

23:07:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

23:17:00 00:14:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

23:34:00 00:07:31 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:41:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:56:00 00:03:15 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650