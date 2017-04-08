© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 04-08-2017

Published April 8, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:37:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56            English Chamber Orchestra       Sir Alexander Gibson    Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos           8409

00:43:00            00:32:38            Alexander Glazunov      Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 55              José Serebrier           Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  61434

01:19:00            00:16:37            Giuseppe Tartini            Violin Concerto in E major          La Serenissima Adrian Chandler           Adrian Chandler, violin  Avie      2371

01:38:00            00:32:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 54                    Vladimir Jurowski           Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        68

02:12:00            00:32:13            Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"                 Richard Hickox London Symphony        Chandos           9557

02:48:00            01:13:57            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat major              Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433318

04:07:00            00:31:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Egmont: Incidental Music Op 84 Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado Cheryl Studer, soprano; Bruno Ganz, speaker     DeutGram         435617

04:41:00            00:21:07            Antonio Casimir Cartellieri          Symphony No. 4                        Gernot Schmalfuss            Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO     777667

05:05:00            00:21:07            Antonio Rosetti Horn Concerto in D minor          Philharmonia Orchestra  Christopher Warren-Green    Michael Thompson, horn            Nimbus 5018

05:28:00            00:11:31            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 19 in D               Roy Goodman   Hanover Band    Hyperion           66533

05:44:00            00:08:00            Franz Liszt        Ballade No. 1 in D flat major                               Roberto Plano, piano            Azica    71222

05:53:00           00:06:30            Ferdinand Hérold          Le pré aux clercs: Overture        Orchestra of Italian Speaking Switzerland Wolf-Dieter Hauschild  Dynamic 282

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto hear Argentine pianist Ingrid Fliter playing a tempestuous sonata by Beethoven.

Esta semana en Concierto escuche la pianista argentina Ingrid Fliter tocando una sonata “tempestuosa” por Beethoven

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren  Decca 001164750 

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet  Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet  Cubafilin Records 4                                                    

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano  EMI Classics 94573                                

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada  Orquesta de Cordoba  Jose Luis Temes  Verso  n/a                                 

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano  Grand Piano GP661                                  

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang  Naxos 8573067                                   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1--Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 4:37

George Frideric Handel: Sonata for Violin and Continuo in D Major, HWV 371--James Ehnes, violin; Luc Beausejour, harpsichord Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seatlle, WA Music: 11:49

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, MA Music: 9:46

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1--Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:21

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3--Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony for Strings (Quartet No. 10, arr. for orchestra): Movements 3 & 4--Russian String Orchestra; Misha Rachlevsky, conductor Beaches Fine Arts, Jacksonville, Florida, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 26:57

Rick del Castillo (arr. George Oldziey): Polo Battle, from "Killing Snakes"--Austin Civic Orchestra; Choirs of Austin Community College and St. Edward's University; Lois Ferrari, conductor Sapo de Oro and Austin Civic Orchestra, Long Center, Dell Hall, Austin, TX Music: 2:35

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960: Movement 1--Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 46:11

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:15            Fritz Kreisler      Miniature Viennese March                                  Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram         453440

10:04:00            00:13:31            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325                  Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

10:21:00            00:03:32            Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Viola Concerto in G major    National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, viola           Analekta           8783

10:25:00            00:05:04            John Williams    Superman: Love Theme             Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

10:32:00            00:14:40            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane     Rafael Druian, violin      Sony    62645

10:50:00            00:04:01            Antonín Dvorák American Suite: Allegretto Op 98                                    Benjamin Pasternack, piano         Naxos   559777

10:57:00            00:01:09            Jacques Offenbach       La vie Parisienne: Galop                        Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80625

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942).

17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut

18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire

17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts

17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Bach and Mozart in New York; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Rimsky-Korsakov and ‘ The Tale of Tsar Sultan’

12:08:00            00:15:55            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks                Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80344

12:27:00            00:08:51            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                       Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

12:39:00            00:12:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra       Sir Charles Mackerras   Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

12:54:00            00:05:08            Mikhail Glinka    Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture                Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde

Conductor: Simon Rattle

Production: Mariusz Trelinski

Tristan: Stuart Skelton

Isolde: Nina Stemme

Brangäne: Ekaterina Gubanova

King Marke: René Pape

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:46:00            00:13:30            Giuseppe Tartini            Violin Concerto in A D 96           Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon         Archiv 3849

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:   “Martin Charnin’s 10 Best List.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:00:16            Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie"    Orchestra          Annie -- 2012 Broadway Cast Recording         Shout! B'way     82663-14208

18:02:10            00:02:34            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Maybe  Andrea McCardle          Annie -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60723

18:06:28            00:02:14            Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin     Hey, Love         Margaret Whiting           Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin         Original Cast     OC9619

18:09:44            00:03:24            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You            Tony Bennett The Essential Tony Bennett       Columbia          86634

18:14:53            00:04:34            Edward Thomas-Martin Charnin  Maman Kirk McDonald  Mata Hari -- York Theatre Production        Original Cast     OC8600

18:21:20            00:03:17            Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin       Suddenly the Sunrise     Harold Arlen      Demos from "Softly" Harbinger          HCD2906

18:27:51            00:02:30            Martin Charnin   Upstairs at O'Neals'       Company          Upstairs at O'Neals' -- Original Cast     Original Cast     OC9931

18:31:15            00:02:03            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow         Andrea McCardle          Annie -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60723

18:35:20            00:02:52            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  A Younger Man Harve Presnell   Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast     Angel    2435-55040

18:39:33            00:02:56            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time     Sallly Ann Howes          I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast       Jay       Jay1360

18:44:54            00:01:40            Bob Brush-Martin Charnin          You Do-Do-Do-It Good  Sasha Charnin   Incurably Romantic: Lyrics by Martin Charnin         Original Cast     OC9619

18:48:04            00:02:39            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin An Old Man       Joan Copeland  Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30338

18:52:14            00:00:46            Charles Strouse Overture from "Annie"    Orchestra          Annie -- 2012 Broadway Cast Recording         Shout! B'way     82663-14208

18:53:03            00:03:51            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Filler: NYC        Laurie Beechman, Reid Shelton Annie -- Original B'wy Cast      Sony    SK60723

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:06            Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 32        Bavarian Radio Symphony           Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

19:25:00            00:30:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11                     Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; concert recordings from Severance Hall, 2010 (Wagner) and the Blossom Music Festival, 2011

20:05:00            00:11:32            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture

20:21:00            00:15:29            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:41:00            00:59:24            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

21:41:00            00:14:17            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    48272

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some Firesign Theatre classics including “Army Training Film,” “Forward into the Past,” and “Forty Great Unclaimed Melodies”…  Peter Ustinov offers Phony Folklore; Kenneth Williams sings “Song of the Australian Outlaw” and other folk like song”…  Jan C. Snow looks into “Weddings”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:19            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed                        Frederic Hand, guitar     Willow   1036

23:07:00            00:08:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp            Decca   443175

23:17:00            00:14:39            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                 Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         9661

23:34:00            00:07:31            Franz Liszt        Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant                                  Roberto Plano, piano     Decca   4812479

23:41:00            00:12:32            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11        Polish Festival Orchestra          Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

23:56:00            00:03:15            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30                                Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9350

23:56:00            00:02:58            John Dowland   Come, heavy Sleep       La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma            2650

 

 