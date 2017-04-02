© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-02-2017

Published April 2, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (1858-1948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (1905-1986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Samuel Barber: Overture to the School for Scandal

William Schuman: Symphony No. 6

Mason Bates: Violin Concerto;

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question--Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England-- Susanna Mälkki, conductor

02:57:00            00:01:55            Fritz Kreisler      Syncopation                             James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano    Analekta           3159

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Frank Huang, violin

Esa-Pekka Salonen: L.A. Variations

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 ‘Drumroll’

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Early Italian Baroque - Madrigals of Gesualdo, the witty Adriano Banchieri, and the Italian who came to Vienna, Giovanni Felice Sances

05:57:00            00:02:06            Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana                             Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano           Cedille  139

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:50            John Ireland      Greater Love Hath No Man        London Symphony        Richard Hickox  Paula Bott, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; London Symphony Chorus      Chandos           8879

06:14:00            00:13:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden" Gulbenkian Orchestra            Michel Corboz   Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir   Erato    45462

06:27:00            00:03:28            William Byrd     Ave verum corpus                     Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi            906102

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s (III) – Johannes Brahms (d. 4-3-1897) - Youthful masterpieces inspired by Bach, his last compositions, and other surprises

BRAHMS: Prelude & Fugue in g, WoO 10  Peter Sykes (1990 Nordlie/1st United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, SD) Titanic 181

BRAHMS: Chorale Prelude & Fugue on O Traurigheit, o Herzeleid, WoO 7  Robert Bates (1996 Bond/Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Portland, OR) Pro Organo 7060

BRAHMS: Chorale-preludes, O Gott, du frommer Gott (No. 7) & Herzlich tut mich erfreuen (No. 4), fr Op. 122  Georges Athanasiades (1989 Jann/Waldsassen Basilica, Germany) Tudor 790

BRAHMS: Passacaglia (iv.), fr Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98  Daniel Stipe (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, VA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/18/14)

BRAHMS: Chorale-prelude, Herzliebster Jesu, Op. 122, no. 2  Virgil Fox (Hammond Castle/Gloucester, MA) OrganArts 4002

BRAHMS (trans. Juon): Allegro appassionato (ii.), fr Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 83  Isabelle & Florence Lafitte, piano; Olivier Vernet & Cédric Meckler (1873 Cavaillé-Coll/Cathedral of St. Maurice, Angers, France) Ligia Digital 0104261-13

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - “Out of the Deep,” Psalm 130, the psalm for this fifth Sunday in Lent provides the basis for a number of powerful choral and organ settings that we’ll explore, from composers old and new.  Join Peter DuBois as we near the end of the Lenten period of reflection
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels II

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture   Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner 7:22

Franz Schubert: “Arpeggione” Sonata D.821: i: Allegro moderato   Emanuel Feuermann, cello; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 64250 CD) 7:10

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: “Song of Pirate Jenny”  Lotte Lenya, soprano; Orchestra of Radio Free Berlin/Wilhelm Brückner-Rüggerberg (CBS 42637 CD) 4:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Symphony No.36 “Linz”: Movement 1   Columbia Symphony Orhcestra/Bruno Walter (CBS 45676 CD) 8:39

Franz Lehar: Paganini: “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz”  Richard Tauber, tenor; Staatskapelle Berlin/Franz Lehar (EMI 69787 CD) 3:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Il mio Tesoro”  Richard Tauber, tenor; orchestra unknown (Pearl 9418 CD) 4:05

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No.1 in B-minor: IIIAllegro con fuoco   Vladimir Horowitz, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini  (Sony 84172 CD) 6:27

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations: Danzon & Galop-- Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:15

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes, from 'On the Town' --SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor 20th Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 9:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana Music: 9:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Movement 1-- Catalyst Quartet: Jessie Montgomery, violin; Kara Donehew-Perez, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello Album: The Catalyst Quartet: Bach/Gould Project Azica 71300 Music: 2:08

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45-- Ragnhild Hemsing, violin; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 21:50

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Canzone, for Flute and Piano, Op. 38a-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise-- Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:21

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Concerto-- Hector Del Curto, bandoneon; Piazzolla Special Orchestra; William Kunhardt, conductor The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 21:20

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.2 in c "Resurrection" (1888-1896)--Jennie Tourel,soprano;New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.3 in d (1893-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--Chitose Okashiro,piano (Chateau Music Group 10001 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:26            Giacomo Puccini           Prelude for Orchestra                Riccardo Chailly            Verdi Symphony Milan            Decca   2141

14:02:00            00:02:39            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16            Rome Symphony Orchestra     Francesco La Vecchia   Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon   Naxos   572921

14:05:00            00:16:45            Robert Schumann          Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52                   Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Révolutionaire et Romantique    Archiv   457591

14:21:00            00:13:45            Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  7 in A flat major  Op 61                            Per Tengstrand, piano         Azica    71207

14:50:00            00:25:54            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 99 in E flat major                        Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

15:15:00            00:11:23            Igor Stravinsky  Scherzo fantastique Op 3                       Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         471197

15:27:00            00:09:05            Manuel Ponce   Sonatina meridional                               Denis Azabagic, guitar            Naxos   554555

15:36:00            00:12:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45              Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8589

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchel, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin

16:05:00            00:16:00            Adam Schoenberg        Finding Rothko 

16:25:00            00:25:37            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35

16:54:00            00:37:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45         

17:35:00            00:24:13            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64           Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Zino Francescatti, violin Sony    78760

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wallingford Riegger

18:03:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner            Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                      Daniel Barenboim            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Erato    45786

18:14:00            00:23:53            Franz Lachner   Wind Quintet No 2 in E flat major                                    Vienna-Berlin Ensemble         DeutGram         423591

18:41:00            00:13:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major  Op 14                          HJ Lim, piano         EMI      64952

18:57:00            00:02:28            Claude Debussy           Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du                                  Jenny Lin, piano          Hänssler           98037

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  1 in C major  Op 21                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

19:31:00            00:49:24            Gustav Holst     The Planets Op 32         BBC Philharmonic         Sir Andrew Davis            Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir         Chandos           5086

20:23:00            00:33:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 9 in E minor                    Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         BBC     333

20:57:00            00:01:29            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in C major  Op 119                           Alexander Schimpf, piano  Oehms  1820

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Clare Fanfare (2013)  Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:52

Robert Rollin: Memorial Rhapsody   Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 8:11

Clint Needham: Three Ditties (2013)  Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 4:29

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet   Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 12:58

Jeffrey Rathbun: Re: Sousa (2013)  Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:08

Edward J. Miller: Going Home (1985)  Lawrence McDonald, clarinet (Opus One 138) 4:54

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore (2013)  Jack suttee, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 5:00

21:56:00            00:03:10            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80601

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, How Philanthropy Created America, and Can Rescue Us Now with Karl Zinsmeister, Vice President of Publications, The Philanthropy Roundtable; he discusses how philanthropy can produce encouraging culture reform no matter what happens in government.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:20            Carl Stamitz      Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1       Prague Chamber Orchestra            Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello    Naxos   550865

23:07:00            00:10:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Symphony No. 40             Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   6506

23:20:00            00:05:07            Edvard Grieg     Holberg Suite: Air Op 40                        Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

23:25:00            00:08:16            Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77                                    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos   3152

23:35:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings             Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony        Albany  270

23:41:00            00:12:17            Ernö Dohnányi  Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40                Matthias Bamert  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9455

23:55:00            00:03:16            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature                               David Greilsammer, piano       Sony    792969

 

 