Program Guide 04-02-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (1858-1948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (1905-1986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Samuel Barber: Overture to the School for Scandal

William Schuman: Symphony No. 6

Mason Bates: Violin Concerto;

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question--Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England-- Susanna Mälkki, conductor

02:57:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Frank Huang, violin

Esa-Pekka Salonen: L.A. Variations

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 ‘Drumroll’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Early Italian Baroque - Madrigals of Gesualdo, the witty Adriano Banchieri, and the Italian who came to Vienna, Giovanni Felice Sances

05:57:00 00:02:06 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:50 John Ireland Greater Love Hath No Man London Symphony Richard Hickox Paula Bott, soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; London Symphony Chorus Chandos 8879

06:14:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden" Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato 45462

06:27:00 00:03:28 William Byrd Ave verum corpus Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s (III) – Johannes Brahms (d. 4-3-1897) - Youthful masterpieces inspired by Bach, his last compositions, and other surprises

BRAHMS: Prelude & Fugue in g, WoO 10 Peter Sykes (1990 Nordlie/1st United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, SD) Titanic 181

BRAHMS: Chorale Prelude & Fugue on O Traurigheit, o Herzeleid, WoO 7 Robert Bates (1996 Bond/Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Portland, OR) Pro Organo 7060

BRAHMS: Chorale-preludes, O Gott, du frommer Gott (No. 7) & Herzlich tut mich erfreuen (No. 4), fr Op. 122 Georges Athanasiades (1989 Jann/Waldsassen Basilica, Germany) Tudor 790

BRAHMS: Passacaglia (iv.), fr Symphony No. 4 in e, Op. 98 Daniel Stipe (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, VA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/18/14)

BRAHMS: Chorale-prelude, Herzliebster Jesu, Op. 122, no. 2 Virgil Fox (Hammond Castle/Gloucester, MA) OrganArts 4002

BRAHMS (trans. Juon): Allegro appassionato (ii.), fr Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 83 Isabelle & Florence Lafitte, piano; Olivier Vernet & Cédric Meckler (1873 Cavaillé-Coll/Cathedral of St. Maurice, Angers, France) Ligia Digital 0104261-13

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - “Out of the Deep,” Psalm 130, the psalm for this fifth Sunday in Lent provides the basis for a number of powerful choral and organ settings that we’ll explore, from composers old and new. Join Peter DuBois as we near the end of the Lenten period of reflection



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels II

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner 7:22

Franz Schubert: “Arpeggione” Sonata D.821: i: Allegro moderato Emanuel Feuermann, cello; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 64250 CD) 7:10

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: “Song of Pirate Jenny” Lotte Lenya, soprano; Orchestra of Radio Free Berlin/Wilhelm Brückner-Rüggerberg (CBS 42637 CD) 4:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No.36 “Linz”: Movement 1 Columbia Symphony Orhcestra/Bruno Walter (CBS 45676 CD) 8:39

Franz Lehar: Paganini: “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” Richard Tauber, tenor; Staatskapelle Berlin/Franz Lehar (EMI 69787 CD) 3:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Il mio Tesoro” Richard Tauber, tenor; orchestra unknown (Pearl 9418 CD) 4:05

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No.1 in B-minor: IIIAllegro con fuoco Vladimir Horowitz, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (Sony 84172 CD) 6:27

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations: Danzon & Galop-- Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:15

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes, from 'On the Town' --SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor 20th Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 9:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana Music: 9:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Movement 1-- Catalyst Quartet: Jessie Montgomery, violin; Kara Donehew-Perez, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello Album: The Catalyst Quartet: Bach/Gould Project Azica 71300 Music: 2:08

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45-- Ragnhild Hemsing, violin; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 21:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Canzone, for Flute and Piano, Op. 38a-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise-- Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:21

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Concerto-- Hector Del Curto, bandoneon; Piazzolla Special Orchestra; William Kunhardt, conductor The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 21:20

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Gustav Mahler

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.2 in c "Resurrection" (1888-1896)--Jennie Tourel,soprano;New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.3 in d (1893-1896)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 745369 CD)

Symphony No.1 in D "Titan" (1888-1896)--Chitose Okashiro,piano (Chateau Music Group 10001 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:26 Giacomo Puccini Prelude for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

14:02:00 00:02:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

14:05:00 00:16:45 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

14:21:00 00:13:45 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 7 in A flat major Op 61 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

14:50:00 00:25:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

15:15:00 00:11:23 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197

15:27:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

15:36:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchel, conductor; Jieming Tang, violin

16:05:00 00:16:00 Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko

16:25:00 00:25:37 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D major Op 35

16:54:00 00:37:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

17:35:00 00:24:13 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Zino Francescatti, violin Sony 78760

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Wallingford Riegger

18:03:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

18:14:00 00:23:53 Franz Lachner Wind Quintet No 2 in E flat major Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591

18:41:00 00:13:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major Op 14 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

18:57:00 00:02:28 Claude Debussy Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 21 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

19:31:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

20:23:00 00:33:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 9 in E minor Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 333

20:57:00 00:01:29 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in C major Op 119 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Clare Fanfare (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:52

Robert Rollin: Memorial Rhapsody Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 8:11

Clint Needham: Three Ditties (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 4:29

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 12:58

Jeffrey Rathbun: Re: Sousa (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:08

Edward J. Miller: Going Home (1985) Lawrence McDonald, clarinet (Opus One 138) 4:54

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore (2013) Jack suttee, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 5:00

21:56:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, How Philanthropy Created America, and Can Rescue Us Now with Karl Zinsmeister, Vice President of Publications, The Philanthropy Roundtable; he discusses how philanthropy can produce encouraging culture reform no matter what happens in government.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:20 Carl Stamitz Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

23:07:00 00:10:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

23:20:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:25:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:35:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:41:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455

23:55:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969