Program Guide 04-01-2017

00:02:00 00:23:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart A Musical Joke Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280

00:27:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

01:27:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

01:49:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

02:25:00 00:24:02 Marin Marais Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

02:52:00 00:33:48 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 4 in G minor Op 167 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:28:00 01:02:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

04:33:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

05:00:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

05:17:00 00:16:33 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

05:36:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193

05:53:00 00:06:44 Johann Christian Bach Adriano in Siria: Overture Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto pianist Horacio Gutiérrez plays his specialty, music by Rachmaninoff: the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

En esta edición de Concierto el pianista Horacio Gutiérrez toca su especialidad—la música por Rachmaninoff: La rapsodia sobre una tema de Paganini.

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch") Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc CD-80193

06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Villanos (Baile of the peasants): The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Torneo (Jousting danza with lances): The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-2

07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios" National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99 Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Decca 455364

07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ASV 3045

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations: Danzon & Galop-- Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:15

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes, from 'On the Town' --SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor 20th Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 9:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana Music: 9:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Movement 1-- Catalyst Quartet: Jessie Montgomery, violin; Kara Donehew-Perez, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello Album: The Catalyst Quartet: Bach/Gould Project Azica 71300 Music: 2:08

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45-- Ragnhild Hemsing, violin; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 21:50

Samuel Barber: Canzone, for Flute and Piano, Op. 38a-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise-- Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:21

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Concerto-- Hector Del Curto, bandoneon; Piazzolla Special Orchestra; William Kunhardt, conductor The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 21:20

10:00:00 00:02:35 "PDQ Bach" My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth Musica Antiqua of Hoople Peter Schickele, vocal Vanguard 72015

10:04:00 00:07:06 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

10:14:00 00:15:04 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436444

10:33:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

10:51:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

10:56:00 00:02:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Variations on a Tune by Handel; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Life

12:09:00 00:06:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767

12:17:00 00:22:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

12:43:00 00:06:55 Ferruccio Busoni Comedy Overture Op 38 Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572922

12:52:00 00:06:12 Ferruccio Busoni Bagatelles Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio

Conductor: Sebastian Weigle

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Leonore: Adrianne Pieczonka

Marzelline: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller

Florestan: Klaus Florian Vogt

Jaquino: David Portillo

Don Pizarro: Greer Grimsley

Rocco: Falk Struckmann

Don Fernando: Günther Groissböck

15:50:00 00:08:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

16:01:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12 Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806

16:23:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

16:38:00 00:07:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

16:46:00 00:14:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Musical- This week on The Score a journey through the world of movie musicals, from The Sound of Music and West Side Story to Mary Poppins and La La Land, and a few more along the way

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Cat Suite from Cats, 1982 Threefold Records CDC013 Up In Lights Andrew Lloyd Weber BBC Concert Orchestra Carl Davis

Singin' in the Rain from Hollywood Revue of 1929 Columbia/Epic/Legacy J2K 65813 Movie Music: The Definitive Performances Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown Original Soundtrack

Singin' in the Rain from Singin' in the Rain 1952 TCM/no number given The Sounds of TMC Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown Original Soundtrack

Toot, Toot, Tootsie! From The Jazz Singer, 1927 TCM/no number given The Sounds of TMC Gus Kahn Original Soundtrack Recording

Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, from top Hat, 1936 Sony Classical 88883 78614 2 Fred Astaire: The Hollywood Musicals Irving Berlin Johnny Green and His Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.

Lullaby of Broadway from Gold Diggers of 1935 TCM no Number given Golden Age of Hollywood Musicals Harry Warren and Al Dubin Original Soundtrack Recording

Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 TCM no number given The Sounds of TCM Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg Original Soundtrack Recording no conductor given

Overture from Oklahoma, 1943 Philips 434 932-2 Rogers and Hammerstein Opening Night Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Oh, what a beautiful mornin' from Oklahoma, 1943 Angel 27350 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II Original Soundtrack Recording

You'll never walk alone from Carousel, 1945 Angel 27352 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II original soundtrack recording/condut unknown

Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, 1949 Angel 27352 Original Broadway Cast Recording Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II Original Soundtrack/no conductor given

Getting to Know You from The King and I, 1951 Philips 438 007-2 Rodgers & Hammerstein: The King and I Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edelweiss from The Sound of Music, 1959 RCA 07863 67972-2 35th Anniversary Collector's Edition Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II Original Soundtrack Recording/cond. unknown

Overture from The Phantom of the Opera, 1986 Polydor SACD 064 Highlights from Phantom of the Opera Recording Andrew lloyd Weber and Charles Hart Original Broadway Soundtrack/cond. unkown

Somewhere from West Side Story, 1957 Deutsche Grammophon439 521-2 GMA Mad About American Music Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra/cond. unknown

America from West Side Story, 1957 CBS 62058 (OS2070) (LP) original soundtrack recording Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim Original Soundtrack Recording/Johnny Green, cond.

I've Grown Accustomed to her Face from My Fair Lady, 1956 Columbia CK 5090 Original Cast recording Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe Original Broadway Cast Recording /Franz Allers, cond.

A Spoonful of Sugar from Mary Poppins, 1964 Walt Disney 0946 3 65027 2 4 Classic Disney 60 Years of Musical Magic Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman Original Soundtrack Recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid, 1989 Walt Disney D002065692 Walt Disney Records: The Legacy Collection Alan Menken and Howard Ashman Original Soundtrack Recording/JAC Redford, cond.

Circle of Life from The Lion King, 1994 Walt Disney D002036192 Walt Disney Records the Legacy Collection Lebo M and Elton John Original Soundtrack Recording/Nick Glennie-Smith/cond.

Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, 1980 RCA 09026-61370-2 Jerry Hadley : Standing Room Only Claude-Michel Schonberg and Herbert Kretzmer American Theater Orchestra/Paul Gemignani, cond.

Memory from Cats, 1980 Columbia Records Barbara Streisand: Memories Andrew Lloyd Weber and Trevor Nunn no orchestra/cond. given

The Music of The Night from Phantom of the Opera 1986 Polydor SACD064 Highlights from the PHantom of the Opera Andrew Lloyd Weber and Charles Hart Original Broadway Soundtrack /cond. unknown

City of Stars from La La Land, 2016 Interscope B0025620-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Justin Hurwitz, Ben Pasek and Justin Paul original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

If I Loved You from Carousel, 1945 Angel 27352 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II Original soundtrack Recording/cond. unkown

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Amazing Helen Gallagher - A rare interview with the two-time Tony Award winner (“No, No, Nanette” and “Pal Joey”), now 90, about a Broadway career that began in 1941

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:21 00:01:23 Cole Porter I Happen to Like New York Helen Gallagher The Legendary Helen Gallagher Harbinger HCD2803

18:07:09 00:01:54 Morton Gould Charleston Orchestra Jerome Robbins' Broadway -- Original Cast RCA 60150-1-RC

18:10:02 00:00:55 Frederick Loewe Funeral Dance Orchestra Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio Cast Angel CDQ54481

18:13:06 00:01:24 Jule Styne Bathing Beauty Ballet Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

18:16:21 00:01:24 Hugh Martin That Face Helen Gallagher, Harold Lang Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way Sony73502

18:19:18 00:01:32 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Plant You Now, Dig You Later Helen Gallagher Pal Joey -- 1952 Revival Angel 7777-64696

18:22:13 00:01:29 Jule Styne-Bob Hilliard I Feel Like I'm Gonna Live Forever Helen Gallagher Hazel Flagg – Original Broadway Cast Sepia 42704-00352

18:25:35 00:01:48 Sheldon Harnick-Louis Bellson Here I Come Helen Gallagher Contemporary Broadway Revisited Painted Smies PS1381

18:28:52 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein All 'er Nothin' Orchestra Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival First Night 014636-206922

18:32:19 00:01:21 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Baby, Dream Your Dream Helen Gallagher, Thelma Oliver Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60980

18:34:49 00:01:03 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This Helen Gallagher, Gwen Verdon, Thelma Carpenter Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60980

18:36:30 00:01:47 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Too Many Rings Around Rosie Helen Gallagher No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK80890

18:39:55 00:01:26 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar You Can Dance With Any Girl At All Helen Gallagher, Bobby Van No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK80890

18:43:28 00:01:06 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Don't Let It Get You Down Helen Gallagher, Arthur Siegal Yip Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1372

18:45:28 00:03:17 Barbara Schottenfeld I Live Alone Helen Gallagher I Can't Keep Running in Place -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1346

18:49:27 00:01:38 Arthur Siegel-Mae Richard I'm the Woman You Wanted Helen Gallagher Tallulah -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1348

18:52:35 00:00:25 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar You Can Dance with Any Girl at All (Dance) Orchestra No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK80890

18:53:16 00:03:38 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Filler: Big Spender Helen Gallagher, Thelma Oliver Big Spender Sony SK60980

19:02:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

19:19:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

19:58:00 00:01:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonasova, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:07:00 01:26:12 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58

21:40:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - April is “Poetry Month, and we observe it with participants in Cleveland’s Haiku Death Match reading their poems, and we hear verse from Ken Nordine, Alastair Reid, Shel Silverstein and Bob and Ray... Mark Levy reports from Golden, Colorado, with information on “The Most Expensive Things”… This Week in the Media



23:02:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:11:00 00:07:22 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:21:00 00:05:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230

23:26:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:38:00 00:05:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:43:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:58:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

23:58:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546