WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-01-2017

Published April 1, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:23:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        A Musical Joke              Andrew Manze  English Concert Harm Mundi      907280

00:27:00            00:57:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27                    Charles Dutoit   Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   440604

01:27:00            00:20:40            Aaron Copland  The Tender Land: Suite             Aaron Copland  Boston Symphony Orchestra          RCA     300350

01:49:00            00:33:59            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  1 in C minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

02:25:00            00:24:02            Marin Marais     Alcyone: Suite                           Tempesta di Mare          Chandos            805

02:52:00            00:33:48            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  4 in G minor  Op 167                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

03:28:00            01:02:28            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil Op 37                   Sigvards Klava  Latvian Radio Choir    Ondine  1206

04:33:00            00:24:01            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                    Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

05:00:00            00:14:21            Ottorino Respighi          Poema autunnale           Monte Carlo Philharmonic            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        Decca   15535

05:17:00            00:16:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major  Op 33                                 Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

05:36:00            00:06:47            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Flutes in C          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Nicholas McGegan        Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute  Harm Mundi      905193

05:53:00            00:06:44            Johann Christian Bach   Adriano in Siria: Overture                       Simon Standage            Academy of Ancient Music         Chandos           540

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto pianist Horacio Gutiérrez plays his specialty, music by Rachmaninoff: the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

En esta edición de Concierto el pianista Horacio Gutiérrez toca su especialidad—la música por Rachmaninoff: La rapsodia sobre una tema de Paganini.

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch") Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Deutsche Grammophon 4777457                                                        

06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc CD-80193     

06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile) The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                    

06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Villanos (Baile of the peasants): The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                  

06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection)  Torneo (Jousting danza with lances): The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                     

06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante)  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra  Artek 0024-2                                           

07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos  National Orchestra of Spain  Alhambra  71439                                           

07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios" National Orchestra of Spain  Alhambra 71439                                         

07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99  Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra  Decca  455364                                       

07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb  Concerto Cologne  Capriccio  10 488                                             

07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ASV 3045                                 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Three Dance Variations: Danzon & Galop-- Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor Album: Bernstein: Fancy Free/Dybbuk Naxos 559280 Music: 4:15

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes, from 'On the Town' --SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor 20th Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 9:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana Music: 9:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Movement 1-- Catalyst Quartet: Jessie Montgomery, violin; Kara Donehew-Perez, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello Album: The Catalyst Quartet: Bach/Gould Project Azica 71300 Music: 2:08

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45-- Ragnhild Hemsing, violin; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 21:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Canzone, for Flute and Piano, Op. 38a-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise-- Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:21

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Concerto-- Hector Del Curto, bandoneon; Piazzolla Special Orchestra; William Kunhardt, conductor The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 21:20

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:35            "PDQ Bach"      My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth    Musica Antiqua of Hoople                      Peter Schickele, vocal   Vanguard          72015

10:04:00            00:07:06            Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51                         Emerson String Quartet    DeutGram         4778765

10:14:00            00:15:04            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436444

10:33:00            00:15:08            Morton Gould    Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra                     John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

10:51:00            00:02:57            Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer                                  Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano       Delos   3445

10:56:00            00:02:13            Alexander Glazunov      Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52                       Edo de Waart            Minnesota Orchestra      Telarc   80347

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2016 - From Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a superb 17-year-old pianist from Brooklyn who wants to devote himself to the work of racially diversifying the world of classical music. We’ll also hear an entrancing performance of “Over the Rainbow” performed on marimba by the local teen percussionist, and the Louisville Youth Orchestra perform a brand new piece by American composer Christopher Theofanidis

The Louisville Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber, performs the third movement, Each Stone Speaks a Poem, from “Dreamtime Ancestors” for Orchestra by Christopher Theofanidis (b. 1967).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato, and fourth movement, Presto feroce, from Gargoyles, Op. 29, by Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961).

17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) by Fritz Kreisler (18751962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Ayana Terauchi from Midland, Michigan, performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (18581948), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old marimba player Cole Gregory (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Louisville, Kentucky, performs “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen (19051986), arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo (b. 1988).

17-year-old pianist Clayton Stephenson performs “The Tom and Jerry Show” by Hiromi Uehara (b. 1979).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Variations on a Tune by Handel; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Life

12:09:00            00:06:08            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17                             Yefim Bronfman, piano; Emanuel Ax, piano      Sony    61767

12:17:00            00:22:49            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43           Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

12:43:00            00:06:55            Ferruccio Busoni           Comedy Overture Op 38                        Francesco La Vecchia            Rome Symphony Orchestra       Naxos   572922

12:52:00            00:06:12            Ferruccio Busoni           Bagatelles Op 28                                   Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano      Bis       784

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio

Conductor: Sebastian Weigle

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Leonore: Adrianne Pieczonka

Marzelline: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller

Florestan: Klaus Florian Vogt 

Jaquino: David Portillo

Don Pizarro: Greer Grimsley

Rocco: Falk Struckmann

Don Fernando: Günther Groissböck

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:50:00            00:08:29            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology Op 37                      Sigvards Klava  Latvian Radio Choir       Ondine  1206

16:01:00            00:19:29            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Caprice bohémien Op 12                       Alexander Anissimov            National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550806

16:23:00            00:14:12            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2192

16:38:00            00:07:49            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3                              Olga Kern, piano       Harm Mundi      907336

16:46:00            00:14:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45              Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2188

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Musical- This week on The Score  a journey through the world of movie musicals, from The Sound of Music and West Side Story to Mary Poppins and La La Land, and a few more along the way
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Cat Suite from Cats, 1982  Threefold Records CDC013  Up In Lights  Andrew Lloyd Weber  BBC Concert Orchestra  Carl Davis        

Singin' in the Rain from Hollywood Revue of 1929  Columbia/Epic/Legacy            J2K 65813  Movie Music: The Definitive Performances Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown  Original Soundtrack

Singin' in the Rain from Singin' in the Rain 1952  TCM/no number given  The Sounds of TMC Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown  Original Soundtrack

Toot, Toot, Tootsie! From The Jazz Singer, 1927 TCM/no number given  The Sounds of TMC  Gus Kahn  Original Soundtrack Recording

Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, from top Hat, 1936  Sony Classical 88883 78614 2  Fred Astaire: The Hollywood Musicals  Irving Berlin  Johnny Green and His Orchestra/Johnny Green, cond.

Lullaby of Broadway from Gold Diggers of 1935  TCM  no Number given  Golden Age of Hollywood Musicals Harry Warren and Al Dubin  Original Soundtrack Recording

Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  TCM no number given  The Sounds of TCM  Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg  Original Soundtrack Recording  no conductor given

Overture from Oklahoma, 1943  Philips 434 932-2  Rogers and Hammerstein Opening Night Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Oh, what a beautiful mornin' from Oklahoma, 1943  Angel 27350  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II  Original Soundtrack Recording

You'll never walk alone from Carousel, 1945  Angel 27352  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II  original soundtrack recording/condut unknown

Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, 1949  Angel 27352 Original Broadway Cast Recording  Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II  Original Soundtrack/no conductor given

Getting to Know You from The King and I, 1951  Philips 438 007-2  Rodgers & Hammerstein: The King and I  Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Edelweiss from The Sound of Music, 1959   RCA 07863 67972-2  35th Anniversary Collector's Edition  Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II  Original Soundtrack Recording/cond. unknown

Overture from The Phantom of the Opera, 1986  Polydor SACD 064  Highlights from Phantom of the Opera Recording  Andrew lloyd Weber and Charles Hart  Original Broadway Soundtrack/cond. unkown

Somewhere from West Side Story, 1957  Deutsche Grammophon439 521-2 GMA  Mad About American Music  Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim  Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra/cond. unknown

America from West Side Story, 1957 CBS 62058 (OS2070) (LP)  original soundtrack recording  Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim  Original Soundtrack Recording/Johnny Green, cond.

I've Grown Accustomed to her Face from My Fair Lady, 1956  Columbia CK 5090  Original Cast recording  Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe  Original Broadway Cast Recording /Franz Allers, cond.

A Spoonful of Sugar from Mary Poppins, 1964  Walt Disney 0946 3 65027 2 4  Classic Disney  60 Years of Musical Magic  Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman  Original Soundtrack Recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid, 1989  Walt Disney D002065692  Walt Disney Records: The Legacy Collection  Alan Menken and Howard Ashman  Original Soundtrack Recording/JAC Redford, cond.

Circle of Life from The Lion King, 1994  Walt Disney D002036192  Walt Disney Records the Legacy Collection  Lebo M and Elton John  Original Soundtrack Recording/Nick Glennie-Smith/cond.

Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, 1980  RCA 09026-61370-2 Jerry Hadley : Standing Room Only  Claude-Michel Schonberg and Herbert Kretzmer  American Theater Orchestra/Paul Gemignani, cond.

Memory from Cats, 1980  Columbia Records  Barbara Streisand: Memories  Andrew Lloyd Weber and Trevor Nunn  no orchestra/cond. given

The Music of The Night from Phantom of the Opera 1986  Polydor SACD064  Highlights from the PHantom of the Opera  Andrew Lloyd Weber and Charles Hart  Original Broadway Soundtrack /cond. unknown

City of Stars from La La Land, 2016  Interscope B0025620-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Justin Hurwitz, Ben Pasek and Justin Paul  original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

If I Loved You from Carousel, 1945  Angel 27352  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II  Original soundtrack Recording/cond. unkown

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Amazing Helen Gallagher - A rare interview with the two-time Tony Award winner (“No, No, Nanette” and “Pal Joey”), now 90, about a Broadway career that began in 1941

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:21            00:01:23            Cole Porter       I Happen to Like New York        Helen Gallagher             The Legendary Helen Gallagher        Harbinger          HCD2803

18:07:09            00:01:54            Morton Gould    Charleston        Orchestra          Jerome Robbins' Broadway -- Original Cast     RCA     60150-1-RC

18:10:02            00:00:55            Frederick Loewe            Funeral Dance  Orchestra          Brigadoon -- 1992 Studio Cast            Angel    CDQ54481

18:13:06            00:01:24            Jule Styne         Bathing Beauty Ballet    Orchestra          Ballet on Broadway             Painted Smiles  PSCD-149

18:16:21            00:01:24            Hugh Martin      That Face         Helen Gallagher, Harold Lang    Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        Sony73502

18:19:18            00:01:32            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Plant You Now, Dig You Later    Helen Gallagher            Pal Joey -- 1952 Revival            Angel    7777-64696

18:22:13            00:01:29            Jule Styne-Bob Hilliard   I Feel Like I'm Gonna Live Forever         Helen Gallagher            Hazel Flagg – Original Broadway Cast    Sepia    42704-00352

18:25:35            00:01:48            Sheldon Harnick-Louis Bellson   Here I Come     Helen Gallagher            Contemporary Broadway Revisited         Painted Smies   PS1381

18:28:52            00:00:54            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     All 'er Nothin'     Orchestra          Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival     First Night         014636-206922

18:32:19            00:01:21            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Baby, Dream Your Dream          Helen Gallagher, Thelma Oliver    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60980

18:34:49            00:01:03            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This     Helen Gallagher, Gwen Verdon, Thelma Carpenter       Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60980

18:36:30            00:01:47            Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  Too Many Rings Around Rosie   Helen Gallagher            No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK80890

18:39:55            00:01:26            Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  You Can Dance With Any Girl At All       Helen Gallagher, Bobby Van   No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK80890

18:43:28            00:01:06            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Don't Let It Get You Down         Helen Gallagher, Arthur Siegal     Yip Harburg Revisited    Painted Smiles  PS1372

18:45:28            00:03:17            Barbara Schottenfeld    I Live Alone       Helen Gallagher             I Can't Keep Running in Place -- Original Cast Painted Smiles  PS1346

18:49:27            00:01:38            Arthur Siegel-Mae Richard         I'm the Woman You Wanted       Helen Gallagher            Tallulah -- Original Cast Painted Smiles  PS1348

18:52:35            00:00:25            Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar  You Can Dance with Any Girl at All (Dance)            Orchestra          No, No, Nanette -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK80890

18:53:16            00:03:38            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Filler: Big Spender         Helen Gallagher, Thelma Oliver    Big Spender      Sony    SK60980

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:49            Sir Edward Elgar           Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19                      Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  98436

19:19:00            00:36:50            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                  Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      Belvedere         8005

19:58:00            00:01:13            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major                                   Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30034

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonasova, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:07:00            01:26:12            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater Op 58      

21:40:00            00:21:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Concerto in C major         Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - April is “Poetry Month, and we observe it with participants in Cleveland’s  Haiku Death Match reading their poems, and we hear verse from Ken Nordine, Alastair Reid, Shel Silverstein and Bob and Ray... Mark Levy reports from Golden, Colorado, with information on “The Most Expensive Things”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:38            Jean Sibelius    Adagio from String Quartet Op 56                                   Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202

23:11:00            00:07:22            Frederick Delius            On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring                Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym 60

23:21:00            00:05:24            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major                              Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica    71230

23:26:00            00:09:40            Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor                      Ludwig Güttler   Virtuosi Saxoniae          Capriccio          10218

23:38:00            00:05:59            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19                                  Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:43:00            00:11:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18            Warsaw Philharmonic     Stanislaw Wislocki        Sviatoslav Richter, piano           DeutGram         4795448

23:58:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

23:58:00            00:01:46            Gregorian Chant            Felix namque                            Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            2907546

 