Program Guide 03-26-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No.

12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor - Truth to Power 1

Dmitri Shostakovich: Five Fragments, Op. 42

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da requiem, Op. 20

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major Op. 100

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements--Pierre Boulez, conductor



03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Carter Brey, cello Alan Baer, tuba Joseph Alessi, trombone Frank Huang, violin/leader

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto

Antonio VivaldiI: The Four Seasons

John Williams: Tuba Concerto--David Robertson, conductor

William Bolcom: Trombone Concerto

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Early Italian Baroque - Madrigals of Gesualdo, the witty Adriano Banchieri, and the Italian who came to Vienna, Giovanni Felice Sances.



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601

06:11:00 00:13:05 Heinrich Isaac Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:57:00 00:02:13 Giovanni Palestrina Adoramus te Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s (II) – Ludwig van Beethoven (d. 3-26-1827) - He studied organ in his youth, but then ignored the instrument throughout his career. We’ll fix that!

BEETHOVEN (arr. Biery): Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 James Biery (1927 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/25/03)

BEETHOVEN: Rondo in C, WoO 48; Fugue in C, Hess 64; Bagatelle in c, WoO 52 Maria-Magdalena Kaczor (1786 Seieffel/Ludwigskirche, Langensteinbach, Germany) Aeolus 11111

BEETHOVEN: Adagio con molto espressione (for flute clock) (1818 Hain/Mechanical Music Instrument Museum, Leipzig) RaumKlang 9703

BEETHOVEN: Adagio in F, WoO 33, no. 1 Wilhelm Krumbach (1771 König/St. James Church, Schleiden) Koch 3-1609-2

EDOUARD BATISTE: Communion in F, Op. 31 (from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1); Grand Sortie in D, Op. 33 (from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9) Diego Innocenzi (1857 Merklin & Schütze/Santa Maria Cathedral, Murcia, Spain) Aeolus 10731

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Laetare Sunday - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day, Laetare Jerusalem. “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels I

Bela Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: Finale (Presto) Boston Symphony Orchestra/Serge Koussevitsky (Guild 2321 CD) 9:25

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio No. 1 in D Minor: Finale. Allegro assai appassionato Jascha Heifetz, violin; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello; Arthur Rubinstein, piano (Sony/RCA 51542 CD) 8:36

Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:21

Manual de Falla (arr. Kreisler): Danza No.1 from La Vida Breve Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:16

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K.115 in C Minor: Allegro (Sir) Andras Schiff, piano (London 421422 CD) 7:05

Felix Mendelssohn: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.14 Rudolf Serkin, piano (Aura 124 CD) 6:32

Antonio Bazzini: La ronde des lutins, Op.25 Itzhak Perlman, violin; David Garvey, piano (BMG62516 CD) 4:35

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance--Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Essential Ballet Music Decca 436658 Music: 4:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in d minor, BWV 1004: 4. Chaconne-- Xiang Yu, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 14:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Daniel Swartz from Clark Summit, PA Time: 9:48

Johannes Brahms: Brahms: Intermezzo in E-flat, Op. 117, No. 1 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Brahms Kovacevich Philips 411137 Music: 4:47

Manuel de Falla: Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 13:01

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ian Clarke: maya for two flutes and piano-- Emma Resmini, flute; Alice Kogan Weinreb, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 4:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Op. 21-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 27:12

Richard Strauss: String Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85-- Sean Lee, violin; Soovin Kim, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello; Fredrik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 10:27

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Gustav Holst and the suite for orchestra The Planets

The Planets Suite Op 32 (1914-16)—Montreal Symphony/Charles Dutoit (Decca 417553 CD)

The Planets Suite for 2 pianos Op 32 (1914-16)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

The Perfect Fool Op 39 (1918-22)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

St. Paul's Suite Op 29 (1912-13)--St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 440376 CD)

The Mystic Trumpeter Op 18 (1904)--Claire Rutter, soprano; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/David Lloyd Jones (Naxos 555776 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Pasquinade Op 59 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

14:03:00 00:05:57 Scott Joplin Bethena Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

14:09:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

14:25:00 00:13:13 Claude Debussy Violin Sonata in G minor Kyung Wha Chung, violin; Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:26:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor Benjamin Britten London Symphony Decca 4785437

15:16:00 00:09:20 Gioacchino Rossini L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

15:25:00 00:09:35 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:35:00 00:14:25 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

15:53:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna Musikverein concert

16:05:00 00:23:47 Olivier Messiaen Chronochromie

16:36:00 00:45:46 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:30:00 00:28:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

17:57:00 00:01:55 Béla Bartók Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Madeleine Dring

18:04:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

18:22:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

18:38:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

18:57:00 00:02:17 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:15 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449213

19:19:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

19:53:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

20:50:00 00:08:52 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Joshua Smith, flute DeutGram 435766

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71297) 7:10

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin (Naxos 970296) 11:11

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3 Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 15:31

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano (New World 80477) 18:20

21:57:00 00:02:05 Sergei Prokofiev Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Is there a solution to Ohio’s Opioid Crisis? - 2016 was an unprecedented year for opioid overdoses nationwide. Since 1999, opioid overdoses and the amount of prescription opioids sold in the U.S. have quadrupled, creating an epidemic that spans all ages, communities, and demographics. Panelists for a discussion of these issues include: Aaron David Marks, Recovery Advocate; Joan Papp, M.D., FACEP, The MetroHealth System; Mark I. Singer, Ph.D., Leonard W. Mayo Professor in Family and Child Welfare, Case Western Reserve University and John Tharp, Sheriff, Lucas County. The moderator is ideastream’s Kay Colby.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:10:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:22:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:27:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

23:37:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

23:46:00 00:09:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 743505

23:56:00 00:02:31 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004