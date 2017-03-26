© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-26-2017

Published March 26, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No.

12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Jaap van Zweden, conductor -  Truth to Power 1

Dmitri Shostakovich: Five Fragments, Op. 42

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da requiem, Op. 20

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major Op. 100

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements--Pierre Boulez, conductor
 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Carter Brey, cello Alan Baer, tuba Joseph Alessi, trombone Frank Huang, violin/leader 

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto

Antonio VivaldiI: The Four Seasons

John Williams: Tuba Concerto--David Robertson, conductor

William Bolcom: Trombone Concerto

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More Early Italian Baroque - Madrigals of Gesualdo, the witty Adriano Banchieri, and the Italian who came to Vienna, Giovanni Felice Sances.
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:00            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                                    Voces8 Decca   22601

06:11:00            00:13:05            Heinrich Isaac   Virgo prudentissima                               Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

06:57:00            00:02:13            Giovanni Palestrina        Adoramus te                 Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir     DeutGram         4795300

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s (II) – Ludwig van Beethoven (d. 3-26-1827) - He studied organ in his youth, but then ignored the instrument throughout his career.  We’ll fix that!

BEETHOVEN (arr. Biery):  Coriolan Overture, Op. 62  James Biery (1927 Skinner+1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/25/03)

BEETHOVEN: Rondo in C, WoO 48; Fugue in C, Hess 64; Bagatelle in c, WoO 52  Maria-Magdalena Kaczor (1786 Seieffel/Ludwigskirche, Langensteinbach, Germany) Aeolus 11111

BEETHOVEN: Adagio con molto espressione (for flute clock)  (1818 Hain/Mechanical Music Instrument Museum, Leipzig) RaumKlang 9703

BEETHOVEN: Adagio in F, WoO 33, no. 1  Wilhelm Krumbach (1771 König/St. James Church, Schleiden) Koch 3-1609-2

EDOUARD BATISTE:  Communion in F, Op. 31 (from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1); Grand Sortie in D, Op. 33 (from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9) Diego Innocenzi (1857 Merklin & Schütze/Santa Maria Cathedral, Murcia, Spain) Aeolus 10731

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Laetare Sunday - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day, Laetare Jerusalem.  “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels I

Bela Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: Finale (Presto) Boston Symphony Orchestra/Serge Koussevitsky (Guild 2321 CD) 9:25

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio No. 1 in D Minor: Finale. Allegro assai appassionato   Jascha Heifetz, violin; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello; Arthur Rubinstein, piano (Sony/RCA 51542 CD) 8:36

Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado   Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:21

Manual de Falla (arr. Kreisler): Danza No.1 from La Vida Breve  Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:16

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K.115 in C Minor: Allegro   (Sir) Andras Schiff, piano (London 421422 CD) 7:05

Felix Mendelssohn: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.14   Rudolf Serkin, piano (Aura 124 CD) 6:32

Antonio Bazzini: La ronde des lutins, Op.25   Itzhak Perlman, violin; David Garvey, piano (BMG62516 CD) 4:35

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance--Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Essential Ballet Music Decca 436658 Music: 4:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in d minor, BWV 1004: 4. Chaconne-- Xiang Yu, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 14:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Daniel Swartz from Clark Summit, PA Time: 9:48

Johannes Brahms: Brahms: Intermezzo in E-flat, Op. 117, No. 1 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Brahms Kovacevich Philips 411137 Music: 4:47

Manuel de Falla: Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 13:01

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ian Clarke: maya for two flutes and piano-- Emma Resmini, flute; Alice Kogan Weinreb, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 4:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Op. 21-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 27:12

Richard Strauss: String Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85-- Sean Lee, violin; Soovin Kim, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello; Fredrik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 10:27

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Gustav Holst and the suite for orchestra The Planets

The Planets Suite Op 32 (1914-16)—Montreal Symphony/Charles Dutoit (Decca 417553 CD)

The Planets Suite for 2 pianos Op 32 (1914-16)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

The Perfect Fool Op 39 (1918-22)--Robert Chamberlain; Lev Vorster, pianos (Naxos 554369 CD)

St. Paul's Suite Op 29 (1912-13)--St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 440376 CD)

The Mystic Trumpeter Op 18 (1904)--Claire Rutter, soprano; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/David Lloyd Jones (Naxos 555776 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:07            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Pasquinade Op 59                                 Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos   559145

14:03:00            00:05:57            Scott Joplin      Bethena                                    Brian Dykstra, piano      Centaur 3340

14:09:00            00:16:41            Claude Debussy           Printemps                     Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

14:25:00            00:13:13            Claude Debussy           Violin Sonata in G minor                                    Kyung Wha Chung, violin; Radu Lupu, piano Decca   4785437

14:50:00            00:26:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 40 in G minor                 Benjamin Britten   London Symphony        Decca   4785437

15:16:00            00:09:20            Gioacchino Rossini        L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture                    Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98269

15:25:00            00:09:35            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C sharp minor                             Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram         4779525

15:35:00            00:14:25            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major                    Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

15:53:00            00:04:03            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid'                              Olga Kern, piano       Harm Mundi      907336

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna Musikverein concert

16:05:00            00:23:47            Olivier Messiaen            Chronochromie 

16:36:00            00:45:46            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:30:00            00:28:01            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 97 in C major                  George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

17:57:00            00:01:55            Béla Bartók       Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6                           Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Madeleine Dring

18:04:00            00:16:02            Claude Debussy           Jeux                 Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         4795448

18:22:00            00:12:23            Hector Berlioz   Roméo Alone & Festivities at the                        Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         1301

18:38:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy           Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

18:57:00            00:02:17            Gustav Mahler   Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies  Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez  Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram         4779060

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:15            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         449213

19:19:00            00:32:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major     Cleveland Orchestra          Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4786763

19:53:00            00:52:29            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         459610

20:50:00            00:08:52            Claude Debussy           Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun         Cleveland Orchestra            Pierre Boulez    Joshua Smith, flute        DeutGram         435766

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)  Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71297) 7:10

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin (Naxos 970296) 11:11

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3   Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 15:31

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano (New World 80477) 18:20

21:57:00            00:02:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14                         Burning River Brass       BurnRiver          2013

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Is there a solution to Ohio’s Opioid Crisis? - 2016 was an unprecedented year for opioid overdoses nationwide. Since 1999, opioid overdoses and the amount of prescription opioids sold in the U.S. have quadrupled, creating an epidemic that spans all ages, communities, and demographics. Panelists for a discussion of these issues include: Aaron David Marks, Recovery Advocate; Joan Papp, M.D., FACEP, The MetroHealth System; Mark I. Singer, Ph.D., Leonard W. Mayo Professor in Family and Child Welfare, Case Western Reserve University and John Tharp, Sheriff, Lucas County. The moderator is ideastream’s Kay Colby.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:16            Edvard Grieg     Two Lyric Pieces Op 68             Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:10:00            00:09:14            Arthur Foote     A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch            Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

23:22:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane                       Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2121

23:27:00            00:09:19            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That       Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Singverein         MAA     2010

23:37:00            00:06:53            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46             Horst Stein            Orch de la Suisse Romande       Decca   4785437

23:46:00            00:09:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos            Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra      Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony    743505

23:56:00            00:02:31            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56                       Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

 