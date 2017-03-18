Program Guide 03-18-2017
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545
00:38:00 00:31:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Alexander Ghindin, piano Ondine 977
01:12:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793
01:40:00 00:23:36 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: James Conlon Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato 75330
02:06:00 00:42:07 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips 4788977
02:50:00 00:29:50 Arnold Schoenberg Transfigured Night Op 4 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
03:22:00 00:24:28 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 66 in G major Op 77 Takács Quartet Decca 430199
03:49:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309
04:31:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998
05:19:00 00:14:30 Edvard Grieg Pictures of Country Life Op 19 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726
05:36:00 00:05:38 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in G major Andrew Parrott Taverner Players EMI 54208
05:54:00 00:04:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Berceuse Op 47 Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Andrés Villamíl plays Colombian guitar music, and the Spanish brother and sister act, José and Amparo Iturbi, perform a concerto by Mozart.
Esta semana en Concierto Andrés Villamil toca música de guitarra colombiana, y el equipo de hermano y hermana españoles, José y Amparo Iturbi, interpreta Mozart.
06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908
06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 430-2
07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon CO-78764
07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027
07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Claude Debussy: Clair de lune-- Renaud Capucon, violin; Jerome Ducros, piano Album: Capriccio Violin Pieces Virgin 74807 Music: 4:16
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6-- Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; Savannah Music Festival musicians Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, Texas Music: 10:50
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2-- Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:40
Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86-- Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 in B Minor--Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 12:38
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, "Italian", Op. 90-- London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican, London, England Music: 26:45
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11
09:57:00 00:02:12 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
10:04:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
10:15:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821
10:29:00 00:03:24 Zez Confrey Kitten on the Keys Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
10:34:00 00:02:51 Gioacchino Rossini Duetto buffo di due gatti Gérard Lesne, countertenor; Rockwell Blake, tenor; Antonio Pappano, piano EMI 55614
10:39:00 00:08:22 Ralph Vaughan Williams Coastal Command: Suite Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
10:50:00 00:01:12 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018
10:54:00 00:03:30 Gioacchino Rossini Galop from 'William Tell' Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano
14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (18431907).
17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (17561791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.
Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).
The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999).
15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rachmaninoff Makes the Cut; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach
12:09:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
12:20:00 00:26:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 458930
12:51:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
12:58:00 00:01:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
Gioacchino Rossini: Guillaume Tell
Conductor: Fabio Luisi
Production: Pierre Audi
Guillaume Tell: Gerald Finley
Mathilde: Marina Rebeka
Jemmy: Janai Brugger
Hedwige: Maria Zifchak
Walter Furst: Marco Spotti
Melcthal: Kwangchul Youn
Gesler: John Relyea
17:25 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Anthropomorphism in Movies
Mr. Fox in the Fields and Kristopherson's Theme from Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009 ABKCO 1877102562 Original Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.
Nemo Egg, First Day and Field Trip from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney Records 61290-7 Disney-Pixar Finding Nemo Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.
Finding Dory (Main Title) and Two Lefts and a Right from Finding Dory, 2016 Walt Disney Records D002227202 Finding Dory: Original Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.
True Love's First Kiss from Shrek, 2001 Dreamworks Records 0044-50305-2 Skrek Music From The Original Motion Picture Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.
The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots, 2011 Sony Classical 88697985422 Music From The Motion Picture Henry Jackman original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Rescue Stefano from Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 Dreamworks Records B0016951-02 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Suite from Zootopia, 2016 Walt Disney Records D00228002 Zootopia: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman – A Tribute to Tammy Grimes
00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
00:00:54 00:01:45 Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Fit as a Fiddle Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2114
00:04:45 00:02:04 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane Something Sort of Grandish Tammy Grimes Yip Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1365
00:07:53 00:03:26 Traditional Molly Malone Tammy Grimes Everyone Else Revisited Painted Smiles PS1374
00:13:35 00:01:47 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Take Him Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2144
00:17:20 00:03:28 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Madly in Love Tammy Grimes The Littlest Revue Painted Smiles PSCD112
00:26:23 00:04:00 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761
00:30:20 00:02:18 Meredith Willson My Own Brass Bed Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761
00:33:19 00:02:13 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray You'd Better Love Me Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767
00:37:59 00:02:54 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Home Sweet Heaven Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767
00:44:19 00:02:12 Harry Warren-Al Dubin About a Quarter to Nine Tammy Grimes 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891
00:46:28 00:02:00 Harry Warren-Al Dubin You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me Tammy Grimes 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-3891
00:48:52 00:02:51 Oscar Levant-Edward Heyman Blame It on My Youth Tammy Grimes Tammy Grimes AEI AEI2114
00:52:40 00:00:20 Geroge and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joahua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
00:53:17 00:03:43 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Filler: Faster Than Sound Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:38 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977
19:22:00 00:34:02 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 32 André Anichanov St Petersburg State Symphony Naxos 550812
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall, Archival concert from 01/16/69; Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut
20:05:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60
20:24:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor
20:48:00 00:28:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F
21:22:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The middle of March is busy – The Ides of March and the arrival of spring. We celebrate with “Cesar’s Wife and “Rinse the Blood off My Toga”… Ogden Nash’s “Song of Spring,” and Jonathan and Darlene Edwards sing “Paris in the Spring”… Richard Howland-Bolton introduces us to the “Topless Lady”… This Week in the Media.”
QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:00:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:09:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
23:18:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
23:26:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
23:35:00 00:05:40 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: October Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
23:41:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450
23:51:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
23:56:00 00:01:36 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Tonadas Volume 4: Canción Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062