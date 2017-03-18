© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 03-18-2017

Published March 18, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:34:08            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  2 in B flat major             Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68545

00:38:00            00:31:09            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  4 in G minor  Op 40            Helsinki Philharmonic     Vladimir Ashkenazy       Alexander Ghindin, piano           Ondine  977

01:12:00            00:25:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 2 in D major    Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn  Sony            86793

01:40:00            00:23:36            Claude Debussy           The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian:                        James Conlon  Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato    75330

02:06:00            00:42:07            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis            Nobuko Imai, viola         Philips  4788977

02:50:00            00:29:50            Arnold Schoenberg        Transfigured Night Op 4             Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

03:22:00            00:24:28            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 66 in G major  Op 77                          Takács Quartet  Decca   430199

03:49:00            00:40:12            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Odense Symphony        Justin Brown   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9309

04:31:00            00:45:34            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35     Royal Philharmonic        Sir Thomas Beecham         Steven Staryk, violin      EMI      66998

05:19:00            00:14:30            Edvard Grieg     Pictures of Country Life Op 19                            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur 2726

05:36:00            00:05:38            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Strings in G major              Andrew Parrott  Taverner Players EMI      54208

05:54:00            00:04:47            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Berceuse Op 47                                    Alan Marks, piano    Nimbus 5014

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Andrés Villamíl plays Colombian guitar music, and the Spanish brother and sister act, José and Amparo Iturbi, perform a concerto by Mozart.

Esta semana en Concierto Andrés Villamil toca música de guitarra colombiana, y el equipo de hermano y hermana españoles, José y Amparo Iturbi, interpreta Mozart.

06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)   Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms  778           

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia   Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms 778            

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e  Andres Villamil, guitar  Oehms 778          

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365  José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra  José Iturbi  Ivory Classics 70908    

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana  Andrés Segovia, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 471 430-2                                         

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos  Denon CO-78764                 

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)  Gregory Allen, piano  Bridge 9027               

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56  Pepe Romero, guitar  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown  Philips  426263                                 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Claude Debussy: Clair de lune-- Renaud Capucon, violin; Jerome Ducros, piano Album: Capriccio Violin Pieces Virgin 74807 Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6-- Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; Savannah Music Festival musicians Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, Texas Music: 10:50

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2-- Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:40

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86-- Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 in B Minor--Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 12:38

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, "Italian", Op. 90-- London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican, London, England Music: 26:45

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

09:57:00            00:02:12            Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75                            Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:00            Carlos Guastavino         Cantilena No. 4                         Christopher O'Riley, piano            CPI       3294112

10:04:00            00:08:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93                    Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Révolutionaire et Romantique    Soli Deo           721

10:15:00            00:12:21            John Rutter       Suite for Strings            John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

10:29:00            00:03:24            Zez Confrey      Kitten on the Keys                                 Richard Dowling, piano            Klavier  77035

10:34:00            00:02:51            Gioacchino Rossini        Duetto buffo di due gatti                        Gérard Lesne, countertenor; Rockwell Blake, tenor; Antonio Pappano, piano      EMI      55614

10:39:00            00:08:22            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Coastal Command: Suite                       Kenneth Alwyn   Philharmonia Orchestra  Silva     1094

10:50:00            00:01:12            Modest Mussorgsky      Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the                             Nikolai Demidenko, piano          Hyperion           67018

10:54:00            00:03:30            Gioacchino Rossini        Galop from 'William Tell' Overture                       Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80141

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (18431907).

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (17561791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999).

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rachmaninoff Makes the Cut; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach

12:09:00            00:08:21            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           May Night: Overture                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572788

12:20:00            00:26:24            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  4 in G minor  Op 40            Cleveland Orchestra          Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   458930

12:51:00            00:04:50            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Mlada: Procession of the Nobles            Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572787

12:58:00            00:01:27            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the                  Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572693

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioacchino Rossini: Guillaume Tell

Conductor: Fabio Luisi

Production: Pierre Audi

Guillaume Tell: Gerald Finley

Mathilde: Marina Rebeka

Jemmy: Janai Brugger

Hedwige: Maria Zifchak

Walter Furst: Marco Spotti

Melcthal: Kwangchul Youn

Gesler: John Relyea

 

17:25 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Anthropomorphism in Movies

Mr. Fox in the Fields and Kristopherson's Theme from Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009  ABKCO 1877102562  Original Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack recording/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Nemo Egg, First Day and Field Trip from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney Records 61290-7  Disney-Pixar Finding Nemo  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Finding Dory (Main Title) and Two Lefts and a Right from Finding Dory, 2016  Walt Disney Records D002227202  Finding Dory: Original Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

True Love's First Kiss from Shrek, 2001  Dreamworks Records 0044-50305-2  Skrek  Music From The Original Motion Picture  Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots, 2011  Sony Classical 88697985422  Music From The Motion Picture  Henry Jackman  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Rescue Stefano from Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012  Dreamworks Records B0016951-02  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Suite from Zootopia, 2016  Walt Disney Records D00228002  Zootopia: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman – A Tribute to Tammy Grimes

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:00:54            00:01:45            Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Fit as a Fiddle   Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI            AEI2114

00:04:45            00:02:04            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           Something Sort of Grandish       Tammy Grimes  Yip Harburg Revisited         Painted Smiles  PS1365

00:07:53            00:03:26            Traditional         Molly Malone     Tammy Grimes  Everyone Else Revisited            Painted Smiles  PS1374

00:13:35            00:01:47            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Take Him          Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI            AEI2144

00:17:20            00:03:28            Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash         Madly in Love    Tammy Grimes  The Littlest Revue            Painted Smiles  PSCD112

00:26:23            00:04:00            Meredith Willson           I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes  The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-64761

00:30:20            00:02:18            Meredith Willson           My Own Brass Bed        Tammy Grimes  The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    7777-64761

00:33:19            00:02:13            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         You'd Better Love Me    Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10767

00:37:59            00:02:54            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         Home Sweet Heaven     Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-10767

00:44:19            00:02:12            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  About a Quarter to Nine Tammy Grimes  42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-3891

00:46:28            00:02:00            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me      Tammy Grimes  42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     RCD1-3891

00:48:52            00:02:51            Oscar Levant-Edward Heyman   Blame It on My Youth    Tammy Grimes  Tammy Grimes  AEI       AEI2114

00:52:40            00:00:20            Geroge and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joahua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

00:53:17            00:03:43            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         Filler: Faster Than Sound          Tammy Grimes  High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast      MCA     MCAD-10767

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:38            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2                   Sir Neville Marriner        London Symphony        Philips  4788977

19:22:00            00:34:02            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 32                     André Anichanov         St Petersburg State Symphony  Naxos   550812

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall, Archival concert from 01/16/69; Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut 

20:05:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

20:24:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 95 in C minor

20:48:00            00:28:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F

21:22:00            00:33:27            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor  Op 102     Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello         EMI      65701

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The middle of March is busy – The Ides of March and the arrival of spring. We celebrate with “Cesar’s Wife and “Rinse the Blood off My Toga”… Ogden Nash’s “Song of Spring,” and Jonathan and Darlene Edwards sing “Paris in the Spring”… Richard Howland-Bolton introduces us to the “Topless Lady”…  This Week in the Media.”
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                   Zubin Mehta            New York Philharmonic  New World        374

23:09:00            00:07:22            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                 Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   559701

23:18:00            00:07:33            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano   Avie      2191

23:26:00            00:07:25            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81                         Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:35:00            00:05:40            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: October Op 37                             Lang Lang, piano    Sony    511758

23:41:00            00:10:10            Robert Schumann          Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61                   Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

23:51:00            00:03:21            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112                Ludovic Morlot   Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

23:56:00            00:01:36            Joaquin Nin-Culmell       Tonadas Volume 4: Canción                              Edmund Battersby, piano            Koch Intl           7062

 

 