Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-12-2017

Published March 12, 2017 at 6:15 AM EDT

00:00 EST CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Bernard Haitink, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Franz Joseph Haydn:  Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat--Robert Chen, violin; John Sharp, cello; Eugene Izotov, oboe; David McGill, bassoon

 

03:00 EDT THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from ‘Swan Lake’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Baroque Italy - New recordings of works by Caldara, Alessandro Scarlatti, and the recently edited work by the monk Sisto Reina
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:28            William Cornysh            Woefully arrayed                                   Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807555

06:13:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston      Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

06:27:00            00:01:20            Gregorian Chant            Pater Noster                             King's Singers   Naxos   572987

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concerts at the Kimmel Center - In celebration of the 10th birthday of the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Pipe Organ in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall

MANUEL de FALLA (trans. Latry): Ritual Fire Dance, fr El amor brujo.

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Passacaglia in d.

J. S. BACH: Fugue in G, BWV 577.

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation on Themes by Puccini and Gounod   Olivier Latry (r. 10/17/2009)

HENRY MARTIN: 2 Prelude & Fugue (G-flat and A).

SERGEI PROKOFIEV (trans. Demers): The Street Awakens, fr Romeo & Juliet.

RAYMOND DAVELUY:  Toccata, fr Sonata No. 6  Isabelle Demers (r. 1/19/13)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season.  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Windy Excursions 2

Gioacchino Rossini: Quartet No. 5 in D Major: Allegro spiritoso   Samuel Baron, flute; David Glazer, clarinet; Bernard Garfield, bassoon; John Barrows, French horn (Dover 5214 LP) 6:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat for Oboe, Clarinet, Horn & Bassoon: Finale   Vienna Philharmonic Wind Group and Chamber Orchestra of the Vienna State Opera/Hans Swoboda (Westminster 18041 LP) 9:02

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto   Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; string orchestra/Andrew George (Boston 1055 CD) 7:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sea Songs   U.S. Air Force Band/Col. Lowell Graham (Klavier 11159 CD) 4:09

David Dzubay: Ra!  North Texas Wind Symphony/Eugene Migliaro Corporan (Klavier 11137 CD) 4:46

Igor Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments   Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 90143 LP) 8:33

Aram Khachaturian (arr. T. Inagaki): Gayaneh: Sabre Dance  Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra/Frederick Fennell (Kosei 3313 CD) 2:25

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a, Andante-- Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin; Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Michael Nyman: Michael Nyman Suite--Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: 10:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830: Movement 3-- András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter": Movements 2-4-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 22:15

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Overture for Strings in C minor, D. 8-- Korean Chamber Orchestra Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Warsaw, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 9:08

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor--Sophie Shao, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:07

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major-- Inon Barnatan, piano; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 22:01

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto No.2 in g for Violin and Strings Op 8 (1711)--Alan Loveday, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 475 7531 CD)

Stabat Mater (Excerpt) (1727)--Clifford Gurdin,vocal;The London Metropolitan Ensemble (Sony B000034CZA CD)

Bajazet (Excerpts) (1735)--Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi (Virgin Classics 45676 CD)

Four Seasons Op 8 (1723)--Monica Huggett,violin; Raglan Baroque Players/Nicholas Kraemer (Virgin Classics 61172 CD)

Concerto in G for Strings "Alla Rustica" (1740)--Capella Istropolitana/Stephen Gunzenhauser (Naxos 505013 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:05:00            00:03:12            Aaron Copland  Fanfare for the Common Man                 Robert Moody   Canadian Brass Ensemble            OpeningDay      7347

14:08:00            00:02:57            Aaron Copland  Down a Country Lane                Frank Battisti    N.E. Conservatory Winds   Albany  1058

14:12:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne    Symphony No. 2 in F major                    Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8403

14:23:00            00:04:13            Thomas Arne    Rule Britannia!   BBC Symphony Orchestra         Sir Andrew Davis            Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience    Teldec  97868

14:30:00            00:20:00            Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy                       Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony        Reference         720

14:52:00            00:21:20            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  3 in D major                   Carlos Kleiber   Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         4793449

15:16:00            00:09:02            Paul Hindemith  Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der                     Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

15:27:00            00:14:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra       Sir Charles Mackerras   Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

15:43:00            00:13:22            Aaron Copland  Finale from Symphony No. 3                  Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    90578

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

16:05:00            00:20:28            Benjamin Britten            Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

16:30:00            00:28:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

17:03:00            00:34:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67                    Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         423590

17:50:00            00:09:55            Gioacchino Rossini        La gazza ladra: Overture                        Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra"

18:04:00            00:19:37            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         437533

18:25:00            00:11:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major                          Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

18:39:00            00:11:19            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Hiawatha Overture Op 30                       Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

18:52:00            00:06:11            Enrique Granados         Goyescas: El fandango de candil                                   Jorge Luis Prats, piano           Decca   4782732

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:19            Joseph Eybler   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Michael Hofstetter            Geneva Chamber Orchestra       CPO     777104

19:27:00            00:37:47            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77           Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin           Teldec  44944

20:08:00            00:47:52            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47       Mariinsky Theater Orchestra             Valéry Gergiev              Philips 2487     

20:58:00            00:01:23            Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée                                   Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica    71250

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frederick Koch: Trinitas for Flute, Harp and Cello — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Michael Leese, flute; James Meyers, cello (Dimension 2004) 9:26

Frederick Koch: Images for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, alto sax; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension 2004) 7:37

Ty Alan Emerson: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Winds — Jason McFeaters, alto sax; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 24:35

21:53:00            00:06:33            Silvestre Revueltas        Sensemayá                   Alondra de la Parra        Philharmonic Orch of Americas          Sony    75555

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday, 3/9 in Public Auditorium, the 2017 State of the City with Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson; this will be his 12th annual State of the City address.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Royal Philharmonic            Sir Eugene Goossens   David Oistrakh, violin     DeutGram         4793449

23:10:00            00:11:07            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major                                Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

23:24:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

23:39:00            00:06:35            George I. Gurdjieff        Night Procession                                   Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano           ECM     2367

23:45:00            00:06:19            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50               Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony        SF Sym 60

23:45:00            00:09:12            Charles Ives      Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2              Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1003

23:55:00            00:03:03            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Romance              Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8542

 

 