Program Guide 03-12-2017

00:00 EST CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Bernard Haitink, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat--Robert Chen, violin; John Sharp, cello; Eugene Izotov, oboe; David McGill, bassoon

03:00 EDT THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from ‘Swan Lake’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Baroque Italy - New recordings of works by Caldara, Alessandro Scarlatti, and the recently edited work by the monk Sisto Reina



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:28 William Cornysh Woefully arrayed Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:13:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:27:00 00:01:20 Gregorian Chant Pater Noster King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concerts at the Kimmel Center - In celebration of the 10th birthday of the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Pipe Organ in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall

MANUEL de FALLA (trans. Latry): Ritual Fire Dance, fr El amor brujo.

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Passacaglia in d.

J. S. BACH: Fugue in G, BWV 577.

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation on Themes by Puccini and Gounod Olivier Latry (r. 10/17/2009)

HENRY MARTIN: 2 Prelude & Fugue (G-flat and A).

SERGEI PROKOFIEV (trans. Demers): The Street Awakens, fr Romeo & Juliet.

RAYMOND DAVELUY: Toccata, fr Sonata No. 6 Isabelle Demers (r. 1/19/13)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Windy Excursions 2

Gioacchino Rossini: Quartet No. 5 in D Major: Allegro spiritoso Samuel Baron, flute; David Glazer, clarinet; Bernard Garfield, bassoon; John Barrows, French horn (Dover 5214 LP) 6:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat for Oboe, Clarinet, Horn & Bassoon: Finale Vienna Philharmonic Wind Group and Chamber Orchestra of the Vienna State Opera/Hans Swoboda (Westminster 18041 LP) 9:02

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; string orchestra/Andrew George (Boston 1055 CD) 7:08

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sea Songs U.S. Air Force Band/Col. Lowell Graham (Klavier 11159 CD) 4:09

David Dzubay: Ra! North Texas Wind Symphony/Eugene Migliaro Corporan (Klavier 11137 CD) 4:46

Igor Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 90143 LP) 8:33

Aram Khachaturian (arr. T. Inagaki): Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra/Frederick Fennell (Kosei 3313 CD) 2:25

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in G major, K. 285a, Andante-- Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin; Tom Dunn, viola; Richard Tunnicliffe, cello Album: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in G major K285a Avie 2108 Music: 4:29

Michael Nyman: Michael Nyman Suite--Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: 10:46

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830: Movement 3-- András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter": Movements 2-4-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 22:15

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: Overture for Strings in C minor, D. 8-- Korean Chamber Orchestra Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Warsaw, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 9:08

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor--Sophie Shao, cello; Pei-Shan Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:07

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major-- Inon Barnatan, piano; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 22:01

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto No.2 in g for Violin and Strings Op 8 (1711)--Alan Loveday, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Field/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 475 7531 CD)

Stabat Mater (Excerpt) (1727)--Clifford Gurdin,vocal;The London Metropolitan Ensemble (Sony B000034CZA CD)

Bajazet (Excerpts) (1735)--Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi (Virgin Classics 45676 CD)

Four Seasons Op 8 (1723)--Monica Huggett,violin; Raglan Baroque Players/Nicholas Kraemer (Virgin Classics 61172 CD)

Concerto in G for Strings "Alla Rustica" (1740)--Capella Istropolitana/Stephen Gunzenhauser (Naxos 505013 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:05:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

14:08:00 00:02:57 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058

14:12:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

14:23:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia! BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

14:30:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

14:52:00 00:21:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:16:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

15:27:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

15:43:00 00:13:22 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

16:05:00 00:20:28 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

16:30:00 00:28:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

17:03:00 00:34:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423590

17:50:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra"

18:04:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

18:25:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:39:00 00:11:19 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Hiawatha Overture Op 30 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

18:52:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:27:00 00:37:47 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Thomas Zehetmair, violin Teldec 44944

20:08:00 00:47:52 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 2487

20:58:00 00:01:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frederick Koch: Trinitas for Flute, Harp and Cello — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Michael Leese, flute; James Meyers, cello (Dimension 2004) 9:26

Frederick Koch: Images for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, alto sax; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension 2004) 7:37

Ty Alan Emerson: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Winds — Jason McFeaters, alto sax; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 24:35

21:53:00 00:06:33 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday, 3/9 in Public Auditorium, the 2017 State of the City with Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson; this will be his 12th annual State of the City address.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:10:00 00:11:07 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

23:24:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:39:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:45:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:45:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542