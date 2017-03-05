Program Guide 03-05-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Ástor Piazzolla (19211992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (18621918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Edo de Waart, conductor; Daniel Gingrich, horn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D Major, K. 504 (Prague)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat Major, K. 447

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36

Mason Bates: Alternative Energy--Riccardo Muti, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:29 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Carnival Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Magnus Lindberg: Piano Concerto No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Baroque Italy - New recordings of works by Caldara, Alessandro Scarlatti, and the recently edited work by the monk Sisto Reina

05:58:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

06:11:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

06:25:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Search Goes On - An exploration of the many sorts of composition that you find under the generic, historic title “Ricercar”.

JOCOPO FOGLIANO: 2 Ricercares Francesco di Lernia (1533 Colombi/Corpus Christi Church, Valvasone, Italy) Tactus 550004

ANDREA GABRIELI: Ricercare on the 5th Tone Imgemar Melchersson (1475 da Prato/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy) Christophorus 77141

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Recercar con obligo del basso come appare, fr Fiori Musicali Andrea Marcon (1998 Zanin/Santa Caterina Auditorium, Treviso, Italy) Divox 79904

BERNARDO STORACE: Ricercar Andrea Macron (1750 Nacchini/Santa Maria dei Battuti, Treviso, Italy) Divox 79405

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Ricercare No. 2 in d Vincent van Laar (1694 Grotian/Kreuzkirche, Pilsum, Germany) NM Classics 92119

SWEELINCK: Ricercar del nono tono, SwWV 280 Léon Berben (1624 Scherer/St. Stephanus Church, Tangermuunde, Germany) Aeolus 11021

MICHAEL RADULESCU: Ricercari, Op. 28 (iii. Estampie) Mari Fukumoto (1984 Marcussen/Masashino Civic Cultural Hall, Tokyo, Japan) Naxos 8.573155

J.S. BACH: Ricercar a 6 voci, fr Musical Offering, BWV 1079 Gerhard Weinberger (1746 Hildebrandt/Wenzelkirche, Naumburg, Germany) cpo 777 018

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - The First Sunday in Lent marks the beginning of the season of reflection and preparation for Holy Week and Easter. We’ll listen to powerful music to begin the six-week journey

08:57:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Ballabile Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Windy Excursions 1

Michael Praetorius: Dances from Terpsichore: selections New London Consort/Philip Pickett (L’oiseau-Lyre 414633 CD) 6:58

Michel Corrette: Concerto Comique No. 6 in G Major “Le Plaisir des Dames” Jean-Pierre Rampal, Samuel Baron, Harold Bennett, flutes; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, harpsichord; Savid Soyer, cello (Connoisseur Society 362 LP) 4:59

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: “Esurientes implevit bonis” Charles Brett, alto; English Baroque Soloists/John Elliot Gardiner (Philips 411458 CD) 2:43

Madeleine Dring: Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano: Amy Porter, flute; Nancy Ambrose King, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano (Boston 1055 CD) 10:06

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française: Brittany & Il de France Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 90173 LP) 6:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 wind instruments, K.361: Adagio Wind Soloists of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Unicorn 10 LP) 6:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr. Wendt): Il Seraglio: “Oh wie will ich triumphieren” Netherlands Wind Ensemble (Philips 6500783 LP) 1:42

Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Book 1 No. 21 Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin (Reference Recordings 66 CD) 1:33

John Philip Sousa: Gridiron Club Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell (Mercury 77010 LP) 3:11

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March No. 1 in D Major-- Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: A Little Light Music DG 429 783-2 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to 'La clemenza di Tito, K. 621-- Sinfonia da Camera Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 4:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:40

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke": Movement 1-- Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45

Dana Wilson: Hungarian Folk Songs-- Formosa String Quartet: Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Deborah Pae, cello Art of Elan, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, CA Music: 18:17

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Artie Shaw: Concerto for Clarinet-- John Bruce Yeh, clarinet; DePaul University Wind Ensemble; Dr. Donald DeRoche, conductor Album: John Bruce Yeh: Ebony Concerto Reference 55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-- Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphony No. 5 DG 437789 Music: 9:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita" (excerpts)-- Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart: Serenade K 361 "Gran Partita" Philips 412726 Music: 9:00

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Glenn Gould

J.S. Bach: 3 Part Inventions Nos.2-5, 8, 11, 13 & 14 (1723)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 678766 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in d (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 196114 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in f (1738-39)--Glenn Gould, piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Sony 196114 CD)

Italian Concerto in F (1735)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 196114 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and 1st 5 Variations (1741-42)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 87703 CD)

English Suite No.2 in a (1715)--Glenn Gould, piano (Sony 541189 CD)

The Art of the Fugue "Contrapunctus 9" ( 1745)--Glenn Gould, organ (Sony 87759 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

14:08:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

14:14:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

14:31:00 00:06:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

14:40:00 00:17:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

15:00 SPECIAL: The Cleveland Orchestra’s Concert Preview Panel Discussion: Is J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion Anti-Semitic? – live from The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, presented in partnership with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Case Western Reserve University; featured Panelists: Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra; Rabbi Roger C. Klein, Associate Rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel; Michael Marissen, Professor Emeritus of Music at Swarthmore College; moderated by David J. Rothenberg, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Music, Case Western Reserve University

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Leonardo Colafelice, piano; Dinara Klinton, piano – 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition, Second Concerto Round, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:11:00 00:29:49 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

16:48:00 00:36:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op

17:34:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Barber Sings Barber

18:04:00 00:22:12 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

18:28:00 00:09:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 4 Keyboards in A minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell, Michael Sponseller, Janina Ceaser, Paul Jenkins, harpsichords Eclectra 2059

18:41:00 00:12:05 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

18:54:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 31 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

19:38:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

20:24:00 00:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: The Mad Violin — Julian Ross, violin (private CD) 5:05

Loris Chobanian: Piano Sonata — Robert Mayerovich, piano (private CD) 20:09

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts — Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Loris Chobanian: Fantasia for Two Saxophones and Piano with Symphonic Wind Ensemble — Trio Bel Canto; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 15:35)

Loris Chobanian: Blanca Cuna for Chorus and Guitar Quartet — Loris Chobanian, Charles Kay, Chris Ellicott, Tom Ray, guitars; Baldwin Wallace Singers/Melvin Unger, cond. (private CD) 4:31

21:57:00 00:02:56 Alexander Scriabin Poème in F sharp major Op 32 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Building for Ohio’s Future: Modernizing Medicaid to Continue Ohio’s Healthcare Transformation; Barbara Sears, Director, Ohio Dept. of Medicaid - The Ohio Department of Medicaid continues to embrace fiscally responsible and innovative reforms that build on the progress made since 2011 to transform Ohio’s healthcare system so Ohioans can live healthier, more productive lives, and our state’s economy has the healthy workforce needed to grow stronger. This conversation features Barbara R. Sears, Ohio Medicaid Director, as she presents an overview of the Ohio Medicaid budget and how they are working every day to make Ohio better.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:07:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:18:00 00:06:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

23:24:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:36:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:43:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275