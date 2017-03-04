Program Guide 03-04-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:08:32 Carl Maria von Weber Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

00:13:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

00:49:00 00:30:32 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 1 "Things Heard on Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

01:22:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

01:43:00 00:59:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

02:45:00 00:29:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major Bavarian State Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Clara Haskil, piano DeutGram 4796018

03:17:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

04:01:00 00:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 'Four Seasons' Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

04:43:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

05:24:00 00:12:03 Karol Szymanowski Concert Overture Op 12 Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

05:38:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:54:00 00:04:11 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Uruguayan conductor José Serebrier leads the Russian National Orchestra in a Concerto “balata” by Alexander Glazunov, and Cuban guitarist Rafael Padrón plays an Arab Caprice by Francisco Tárrega.

Esta vez en Concierto el director uruguayo José Serebrier dirige la Orquesta Nacional de Rusia en un concierto “ballata” por Alexander Glazunov y el guitarrista cubano Rafael Padrón toca un capricho árabe por Francisco Tárrega..

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega: Gran Valse Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner Classics 664674

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in Eb Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives: La Balanguera Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan: La dama d'Aragó Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin: Guitar Concerto Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March No. 1 in D Major-- Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: A Little Light Music DG 429 783-2 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to 'La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621-- Sinfonia da Camera Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 4:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:40

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke": Movement 1-- Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45

Dana Wilson: Hungarian Folk Songs-- Formosa String Quartet: Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Deborah Pae, cello Art of Elan, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, CA Music: 18:17

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Artie Shaw: Concerto for Clarinet-- John Bruce Yeh, clarinet; DePaul University Wind Ensemble; Dr. Donald DeRoche, conductor Album: John Bruce Yeh: Ebony Concerto Reference 55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-- Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphony No. 5 DG 437789 Music: 9:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita" (excerpts)-- Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart: Serenade K 361 "Gran Partita" Philips 412726 Music: 9:00

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers" Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

10:04:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

10:14:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 62353

10:14:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59 Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

10:29:00 00:08:26 Franz Waxman Rebecca: Suite John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241

10:39:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

10:45:00 00:04:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 6 in G minor Op 23 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

10:51:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

10:57:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Ástor Piazzolla (19211992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (18621918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Hopeful Fanfare; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Life

12:08:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

12:21:00 00:11:14 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

12:36:00 00:09:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

12:47:00 00:10:31 George Butterworth Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Jules Massenet: Werther

Conductor: Edward Gardner

Production: Sir Richard Eyre

Werther: Vittorio Grigolo

Sophie: Anna Christy

Charlotte: Isabel Leonard

Albert: David Bizic

Le Bailli: Maurizio Muraro

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:08:00 00:26:58 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano Telarc 80651

16:38:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C major New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003

16:53:00 00:07:22 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Horns in F major European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: French New Wave Cinema - The French New Wave Cinema, recalling a movement that helped to change the way movies were made in France in the 1960s. We'll include films of Francois Truffaut and Jacques Demy composed by Georges Delerue, Michel Legrand and Francis Lai, including Jules and Jim, Day For Night, A Man and A Woman and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut (a suite of 10 musical selections from the films of Francois Truffaut) Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 Great Composers: Georges Delerue Georges Delerue Georges Delerue, piano/original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

The Folks and The Singleman Party Foxtrot from The Graduate, 1967 Columbia/CBS Records CK 3180 The Original Soundtrack Recording Dave Grusin original soundtrack recording

Generique et car de police from The 400 Blows, 1959 Milan 73138 35817-2 Cannes Film Festival 50th Anniversary Album Jean Constantin original soundtrack recording

Vacances and Finale from Jules and Jim, 1962 Nonesuch 79405-2 Georges Delerue: Music from the Films of Francois Truffaut Georges Delerue London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Pierre et Nicole from The Soft Skin, 1964 Nonesuch 79405-2 Georges Delerue: Music from the Films of Francois Truffaut Georges Delerue London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

La Victorine and Grand Chorale from Day for Night, 1973 DRG 32902 Truffaut & Delerue on the Screen Georges Delerue original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Epilogue and Main Titles from The Last Metro, 1980 DRG 32902 Truffaut & Delerue on the Screen Georges Delerue original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut (a suite of 10 musical selections from the films of Francois Truffaut) Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 Great Composers: Georges Delerue Georges Delerue Georges Delerue, piano/original soundtrack recordingGeorges Delerue, cond.

Music from My Life to Live, 1962 Denon 33CO-1591 West Side Story Michel Legrand Paganini Ensemble

Theme from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 1964 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207 The European Film Music Collection Michel Legrand The Flemish Radio Orchestra/Michel Legrand, cond.

Concerto from The Young Girls of Rochefort, 1967 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1364 The Music of Michel Legrand Michel Legrand Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

Un Homme Et Une Femme from A Man and A Woman, 1966 DRG 12612 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Francis Lai original soundtrack recording/Francis Lai, cond.

Ballet Apocalypse and Folies Bergeres from Les Uns et Les Autres, 1981 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1338 Francis Lai The Essential Film Music Collection Francis Lai Francis Lai and His Orchestra/Francis Lai, cond.

Un Parfum De Fin Du Monde from Les Uns et Les Autres, 1981 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1364 The Music of Michel Legrand Michel Legrand Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: First Impressions - Those first crucial minutes of a musical known as the opening number.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:04:28 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK3040

18:06:32 00:02:40 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns/Follow the Fold Josie DeGuzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:09:24 00:02:56 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Laurence Guiittard Oklahoma! --1979 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-3572

18:12:58 00:03:50 Leonard Bernstein Prologue Company West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:16:56 00:01:37 Stephen Sondheim Love Is in the Air Larry Blyden Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA RCA60512

18:19:05 00:02:24 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight Zero Mostel A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:21:52 00:02:52 Trey Parker-Robert Lopez Hello Andrew Rannels, Josh Gad The Book of Mormon -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight 91558-44482

18:25:49 00:02:42 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:28:53 00:01:25 Victor Herbert On Parade Company Sweethearts -- Studio Cast MMG1129

18:30:06 00:05:18 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Belle Susan Egan Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60861-7

18:35:51 00:02:47 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember Jerry Orbach The Fantaticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665

18:38:56 00:03:56 Meredith Willson Rock Island Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:44:02 00:06:54 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tradition Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:51:20 00:01:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:27 00:03:31 Frederick Loewe-A.J.Lerner Filler: Overture / I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight Orchestra Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

19:24:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato 45963

19:56:00 00:03:55 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, LIVE at Severance Hall - Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin

20:05:00 00:19:35 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

20:29:00 00:20:00 Augusta Read Thomas Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Paradise'

21:12:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program dedicated to Stuart McLean, who died on February 15. We’ll hear two of his stories: “Driving Lessons” and “Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party”… The Cleveland cast of “Jacques Brel is alive and Well in Paris,” sing “If We Only have Love”… Richard Dyer-Bennett sings his 1950s hit “Lonesome Valley”… Jan C. Snow explains “Brave New Pictures”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:08:00 00:07:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:18:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:25:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:38:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Bartholdy Piano Quartet Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass Naxos 550966

23:42:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

23:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391