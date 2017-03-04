© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Program Guide 03-04-2017

Published March 4, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:08:32            Carl Maria von Weber    Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8                Roy Goodman            Hanover Band   Nimbus 5154

00:13:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Ilkka Talvi, violin            Delos   3104

00:49:00            00:30:32            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No.  1 "Things Heard on                     Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

01:22:00            00:18:27            Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major                            Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Telarc   80715

01:43:00            00:59:28            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor                   Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

02:45:00            00:29:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major     Bavarian State Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay  Clara Haskil, piano        DeutGram         4796018

03:17:00            00:42:08            Franz Schmidt  Symphony No.  3 in A major                   Neeme Järvi     Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9000

04:01:00            00:39:12            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concertos Op 8/1-4 'Four Seasons'           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

04:43:00            00:38:46            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 3            London Philharmonic            Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano        EMI      56564

05:24:00            00:12:03            Karol Szymanowski       Concert Overture Op 12             Edward Gardner            BBC Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           5115

05:38:00            00:06:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse               Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande   Chandos           5122

05:54:00            00:04:11            Franz Liszt        Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade'                         Sergei Babayan, piano Discover           920155

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time on Concierto Uruguayan conductor José Serebrier leads the Russian National Orchestra in a Concerto “balata” by Alexander Glazunov, and Cuban guitarist Rafael Padrón plays an Arab Caprice by Francisco Tárrega.

Esta vez en Concierto el director uruguayo José Serebrier dirige la Orquesta Nacional de Rusia en un concierto “ballata” por Alexander Glazunov y el guitarrista cubano Rafael Padrón toca un capricho árabe por Francisco Tárrega..

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe  Rafael Padron, guitar  Six Strings  6143460603                                                      

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega: Gran Valse  Rafael Padron, guitar   Six Strings  6143460603                                                     

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108    Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra  José Serebrier  Warner Classics  664674                        

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas  Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga  José Luis Temes  Verso 2094                 

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in Eb  Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra  Luis Haza  RCA Victor Red Seal  62661                             

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives: La Balanguera   Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"   Salvador Brotons    Picap  0885                                       

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan: La dama d'Aragó   Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"  Salvador Brotons    Picap   0885                                      

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin: Guitar Concerto  Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra   Lalo Schifrin  Auvidis 1033

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March No. 1 in D Major-- Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: A Little Light Music DG 429 783-2 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to 'La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621-- Sinfonia da Camera Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 4:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:40

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke": Movement 1-- Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45

Dana Wilson: Hungarian Folk Songs-- Formosa String Quartet: Jasmine Lin, violin; Wayne Lee, violin; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Deborah Pae, cello Art of Elan, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, CA Music: 18:17

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Artie Shaw: Concerto for Clarinet-- John Bruce Yeh, clarinet; DePaul University Wind Ensemble; Dr. Donald DeRoche, conductor Album: John Bruce Yeh: Ebony Concerto Reference 55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-- Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphony No. 5 DG 437789 Music: 9:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita" (excerpts)-- Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart: Serenade K 361 "Gran Partita" Philips 412726 Music: 9:00

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:18            Eric Coates       March "Calling All Workers"                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66868

10:04:00            00:08:06            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in C major  Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players            Nicholas Kraemer          Monica Huggett, violin   VirginClas         61172

10:14:00            00:08:39            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Scottish Dances Op 59                  Keith Lockhart            Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA     68901

10:29:00            00:08:39            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Scottish Dances Op 59                  Keith Lockhart            Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA     68901

10:39:00            00:05:26            Claude Bolling  Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano:         Tiempo Libre                 Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano          RCA     32164

10:45:00            00:04:26            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude No. 6 in G minor  Op 23                         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9348

10:51:00            00:04:03            Richard Hayman            Servicemen on Parade              Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        RCA     60983

10:57:00            00:01:53            Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato               Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559356

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2015 - From Orono, Maine, this week’s program features violinist, educator, and composer Mark O’Connor as a special guest artist, and he brings his signature American fiddle sound to some exciting collaborations with the young performers on the show. We’ll also hear the inspirational story of how studying music helped the young cellist on the program overcome major physical coordination challenges

15-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinists Mark O’Connor and Nathan Meltzer perform Libertango by Ástor Piazzolla (19211992), arranged by Mark O’Connor.

15-year-old violist Hae Sue Lee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs the second movement, Allegro appassionato, from Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old bassoonist Devin Adams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Limerick, Maine, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Sonata for Bassoon and Piano in G major, Op. 168, by Camille Saint-Saëns (18351921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx from Bellevue, Washington, performs the first movement, Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto, from Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy (18621918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Mark O’Connor String Quartet (Mark and Maggie O’Connor on violin, Hae Sue Lee on viola, and Olivia Marckx on cello) performs the first movement from String Quartet No. 1 by Mark O’Connor.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Hopeful Fanfare; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Life

12:08:00            00:10:40            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in D major         Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar        MusicMast        67097

12:21:00            00:11:14            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9               Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

12:36:00            00:09:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27        Cleveland Orchestra          Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   15498

12:47:00            00:10:31            George Butterworth       Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'                 Andrew Manze  BBC Scottish Symphony       BBC     392

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Jules Massenet: Werther

Conductor: Edward Gardner

Production: Sir Richard Eyre

Werther: Vittorio Grigolo

Sophie: Anna Christy

Charlotte: Isabel Leonard

Albert: David Bizic

Le Bailli: Maurizio Muraro

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:08:00            00:26:58            Antonio Vivaldi  Gloria in D        Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman            Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano           Telarc   80651

16:38:00            00:14:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Oboe Concerto in C major         New Brandenburg Collegium            Anthony Newman          Alex Klein, oboe            Cedille  7003

16:53:00            00:07:22            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Horns in F major European Union Chamber Orch  Hans-Peter Hofmann  Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello     Naxos   573374

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: French New Wave Cinema - The French New Wave Cinema, recalling a movement that helped to change the way movies were made in France in the 1960s. We'll include films of Francois Truffaut and Jacques Demy composed by Georges Delerue, Michel Legrand and Francis Lai, including Jules and Jim, Day For Night, A Man and A Woman and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut (a suite of 10 musical selections from the films of Francois Truffaut)  Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2  Great Composers: Georges Delerue  Georges Delerue  Georges Delerue, piano/original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

The Folks and The Singleman Party Foxtrot from The Graduate, 1967  Columbia/CBS Records CK 3180  The Original Soundtrack Recording  Dave Grusin  original soundtrack recording

Generique et car de police from The 400 Blows, 1959  Milan 73138 35817-2  Cannes Film Festival  50th Anniversary Album   Jean Constantin  original soundtrack recording

Vacances and Finale from Jules and Jim, 1962  Nonesuch 79405-2  Georges Delerue: Music from the Films of Francois Truffaut  Georges Delerue  London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Pierre et Nicole from The Soft Skin, 1964  Nonesuch 79405-2  Georges Delerue: Music from the Films of Francois Truffaut  Georges Delerue  London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

La Victorine and Grand Chorale from Day for Night, 1973  DRG 32902  Truffaut & Delerue on the Screen  Georges Delerue  original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Epilogue and Main Titles from The Last Metro, 1980  DRG 32902  Truffaut & Delerue on the Screen  Georges Delerue  original soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut (a suite of 10 musical selections from the films of Francois Truffaut)  Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2  Great Composers: Georges Delerue  Georges Delerue  Georges Delerue, piano/original soundtrack recordingGeorges Delerue, cond.

Music from My Life to Live, 1962  Denon 33CO-1591  West Side Story  Michel Legrand  Paganini Ensemble

Theme from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, 1964  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207  The European Film Music Collection  Michel Legrand  The Flemish Radio Orchestra/Michel Legrand, cond.

Concerto from The Young Girls of Rochefort, 1967  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1364  The Music of Michel Legrand  Michel Legrand  Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

Un Homme Et Une Femme from A Man and A Woman, 1966  DRG 12612  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Francis Lai  original soundtrack recording/Francis Lai, cond.

Ballet Apocalypse and Folies Bergeres from Les Uns et Les Autres, 1981  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1338  Francis Lai  The Essential Film Music Collection  Francis Lai  Francis Lai and His Orchestra/Francis Lai, cond.

Un Parfum De Fin Du Monde from Les Uns et Les Autres, 1981  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1364  The Music of Michel Legrand  Michel Legrand  Moscow Virtuosi/Michel Legrand, cond.

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: First Impressions - Those first crucial minutes of a musical known as the opening number.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:58            00:04:28            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Wilkommen       Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK3040

18:06:32            00:02:40            Frank Loesser   Fugue for Tinhorns/Follow the Fold        Josie DeGuzman           Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA     09026-61317

18:09:24            00:02:56            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'      Laurence Guiittard            Oklahoma! --1979 B'way Revival            RCA     RCD1-3572

18:12:58            00:03:50            Leonard Bernstein         Prologue           Company          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60724

18:16:56            00:01:37            Stephen Sondheim        Love Is in the Air           Larry Blyden     Sondheim: A Musical Tribute  RCA     RCA60512

18:19:05            00:02:24            Stephen Sondheim        Comedy Tonight            Zero Mostel      A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64770

18:21:52            00:02:52            Trey Parker-Robert Lopez          Hello     Andrew Rannels, Josh Gad        The Book of Mormon -- Original B'way Cast   Ghostlight         91558-44482

18:25:49            00:02:42            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Why Can't the English?  Rex Harrison     My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK89997

18:28:53            00:01:25            Victor Herbert    On Parade        Company          Sweethearts -- Studio Cast                    MMG1129

18:30:06            00:05:18            Alan Menken-Howard Ashman   Belle     Susan Egan      Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast       Disney  60861-7

18:35:51            00:02:47            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Try to Remember           Jerry Orbach     The Fantaticks -- Original Cast          Decca B'way     314-543-665

18:38:56            00:03:56            Meredith Willson           Rock Island       Company          The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64663

18:44:02            00:06:54            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Tradition           Company          Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     82876-51430

18:51:20            00:01:40            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:27            00:03:31            Frederick Loewe-A.J.Lerner        Filler: Overture / I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight Orchestra          Camelot -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60542

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00            00:18:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 31 in D major                  Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     647

19:24:00            00:30:50            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra            Alexander Lazarev         Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato    45963

19:56:00            00:03:55            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la                         Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca   4785437

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, LIVE at Severance Hall -  Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin

20:05:00            00:19:35            Leonard Bernstein         On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

20:29:00            00:20:00            Augusta Read Thomas  Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Paradise'

21:12:00            00:42:28            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3          

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program dedicated to Stuart McLean, who died on February 15. We’ll hear two of his stories: “Driving Lessons” and “Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party”…  The Cleveland cast of “Jacques Brel is alive and Well in Paris,” sing “If We Only have Love”… Richard Dyer-Bennett sings his 1950s hit “Lonesome Valley”…  Jan C. Snow explains “Brave New Pictures”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:37            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in F minor                                  Soyeon Kate Lee, piano    Naxos   570010

23:08:00            00:07:28            Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1        Vienna Symphony            David Oistrakh  David Oistrakh, violin     DeutGram         4793449

23:18:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi      Romance in E flat major  Op 11              Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:25:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3                Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:38:00            00:04:48            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Sextet Op 110        Bartholdy Piano Quartet             Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass      Naxos   550966

23:42:00            00:11:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

23:56:00            00:03:13            George Gershwin           Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'                               John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80391

 

 

 