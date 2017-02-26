Program Guide 02-26-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; ; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. In addition, we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976). [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enesco (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466

Paul Hindemith: Concert Music for String Orchestra and Brass, Op. 50

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite, Op. 20

Felix Mendelssohn: Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage Overture, Op. 27

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne-Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G-major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture, Romeo and Juliet

Franz Schubert: Six Orchestrated Songs: 1. Die Forelle (The Trout), D.550 2. Gretchen am Spinnrade (Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel), D.118 3. Im Abendrot (In Evening’s Glow), D.799 4. Gesang “An Silvia” (Song “To Sylvia”), D.891 5. Nacht und Träume (Night and Dreams), D.827 6. Erlkönig (Elf King), D.328

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Baroque Italy - New recordings of works by Caldara, Alessandro Scarlatti, and the recently edited work by the monk Sisto Reina



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:34 Vladimir Vavilov Ave Maria German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327

06:12:00 00:08:11 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

06:22:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:31 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz Holy Mary Mother of God Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Just Stringing Along - Ether with a single partner or an ensemble of violins, violas, cellos and basses, pipe organs, large and small, prove themselves amiable companions

W.A. MOZART: Sonata in C for Organ and Strings, K. 336 Charlier String Ensemble; Jean-Pierre Lecaudey (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien Church, Périgord, France) Pavane 7507/8

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto in C for Violin & Organ, RV 808 Gli Incogniti Ensemble; Amandine Beyer, violin; Anna Fontana (chamber organ) Zig Zag Territories 325

RUSSELL HEPPLEWHITE: Invisible Landscapes Rebecca Hewes, cello; Julian Collings (1983 Hill, Norman & Beard/St. Mary’s Platt Church, Kent, England) Regent 337

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Song without words Yvonne Caruthers, cello; Todd Wilson (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) JAV 149

JUDITH BINGHAM: Jacob’s Ladder (Parable for Organ and Strings) Dmitri Ensemble/Graham Ross, director; Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Naxos 8.572687

JOHANN CHRISTIAN BACH: Concert Piece No. 2 in E-flat for Organ and Strings J.C. Bach Academy Ensemble; Johannes Geffert (Klais portative) Fermate 20002

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise - On this last Sunday before the season of Lent, we’ll explore music for the Feast of the Transfiguration, alongside other festive pieces of praise!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Rudolf Kempe II

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride Overture Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:53

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg Prize Song Rudolf Schock, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:25

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orphée et Eurydice Dance of the blessed spirits Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:18

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld Overture Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 9:27

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104 Minuetto & Trio; Spiritoso Philharmonia Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 212734 CD) 10:13

Jaroslav Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper Polka Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:28

09:57:00 00:02:22 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Movements 1 & 4-- JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548-- Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lauren Cason from Greer, SC. Music: 9:04

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir-- Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:04

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: Movements 1 & 3-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 24:21

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Maurice Ravel, (arr. WindSync): Bolero—WindSync The Schubert Club, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 9:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major “Heroic”

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b minor K. 27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10-- Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 24:50

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D major, D. 200: Movements 3 & 4-- Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:40

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

14:03:00 00:04:45 Frank Bridge Norse Legend Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

14:08:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

14:22:00 00:15:51 Georges Bizet Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

14:44:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

14:50:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

15:17:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

15:33:00 00:08:03 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

15:41:00 00:06:59 Anton Reicha Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bramwell Tovey, conducting; Georgy Thaidze, piano; Nikita Mndoyants, piano - 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition, First Concerto Round, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:34:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

16:46:00 00:36:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

17:25:00 00:32:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Symphonies by Bizet and Harris

18:04:00 00:19:11 Frank Bridge Dance Rhapsody Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

18:25:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

18:35:00 00:09:21 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

18:48:00 00:08:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major Op 79 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

19:18:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

19:58:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

20:00 SPECIAL: The Price of Admission: A Musical Biography of Florence Beatrice Price - The music and legacy of one of America’s pioneering but nearly forgotten composers includes a look at Ms. Price’s symphonic music, songs, and works for piano and organ, an archival interview with composer Margaret Bonds talking about her friendship with Price and Marian Anderson’s performances of Price’s music recorded during “The Bell Telephone Hour,” a popular musical showcase in the 1940-'60s; with host Terrance McKnight of WQXR New York and a former Morehouse professor of music

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) — Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Oberlin Wind Ensemble/Larry Rachleff, cond. (Opus One 138) 9:28

Loris Chobanian: Chaconne Chromatique (1987) — Gray-Pearl Guitar Duo (Dorian 90230) 6:47

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2008) — University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Guy Bordo, cond. (private CD) 9:16

21:51:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Getting to Exit, a Panel Discussion - Even after a couple of decades, Northeast Ohio's startup community might still be considered to be in its early stages. This is especially true when compared to other areas of the nation where the startup economy is so integrated it has become almost boring. Not so here. The sought after "exit" -- where a startup becomes significant enough to be acquired and investors reap a return -- is still a rarity. In this conversation with local entrepreneurs, learn about their journey from startup to exit, and the changing narrative of Northeast Ohio's economy. Panelists include: Stephen McHale, CEO, Explorys, an IBM Company; Steve Potash, President and CEO, OverDrive, Inc.; Jennifer L. Stapleton, Attorney, Jones Day. This conversation will be moderated by Plain Dealer business reporter Janet H. Cho.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:11:00 00:07:35 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517

23:21:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:28:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:41:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:45:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:57:00 00:03:15 Jascha Heifetz Contemplation after Brahms London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154