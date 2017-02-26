© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-26-2017

Published February 26, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; ; recorded October 4, 2015 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. In addition, we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority, she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

9-year-old pianist Harmony Zhu from Demarest, New Jersey, performs Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 8 in G minor, and No. 6 in E-flat minor, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

The Isolde Quartet from The New England Conservatory Preparatory Program performs the second movement, Vivace, from String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36, by Benjamin Britten (1913–1976). [18-year-old violinist Kate Arndt from Boston, Massachusetts; 17-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts; 16-year-old violist Gerald Karni from Brookline, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts]

17-year-old violinist HyunJae Lim from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, performs Figaro Variations from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, by Maria Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old trumpet player James Vaughen from Champaign, Illinois, performs Légende by George Enesco (1881-1955), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: 20-year-old pianist George Li from Lexington, Massachusetts, performs the third movement, Allegro con fuoco, from Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with New England Conservatory’s Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by David Loebel.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466

Paul Hindemith: Concert Music for String Orchestra and Brass, Op. 50

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite, Op. 20

Felix Mendelssohn: Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage Overture, Op. 27

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne-Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G-major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture, Romeo and Juliet

Franz Schubert:  Six Orchestrated Songs: 1. Die Forelle (The Trout), D.550 2. Gretchen am Spinnrade (Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel), D.118 3.   Im Abendrot (In Evening’s Glow), D.799 4. Gesang “An Silvia” (Song “To Sylvia”), D.891 5. Nacht und Träume (Night and Dreams), D.827 6.   Erlkönig (Elf King), D.328

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Baroque Italy - New recordings of works by Caldara, Alessandro Scarlatti, and the recently edited work by the monk Sisto Reina
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:34            Vladimir Vavilov Ave Maria         German Radio Philharmonic       Karel Mark Chichon            Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         21327

06:12:00            00:08:11            Dmitry Bortnyansky       Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To                     Paul Hillier    Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir    Harm Mundi      2908304

06:22:00            00:06:06            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37             Sigvards Klava    Latvian Radio Choir       Ondine  1206

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00            00:02:31            Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz           Holy Mary Mother of God                                  Dominican Sisters of Mary         Decca   18696

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Just Stringing Along - Ether with a single partner or an ensemble of violins, violas, cellos and basses, pipe organs, large and small, prove themselves amiable companions

W.A. MOZART: Sonata in C for Organ and Strings, K. 336  Charlier String Ensemble; Jean-Pierre Lecaudey (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien Church, Périgord, France) Pavane 7507/8

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto in C for Violin & Organ, RV 808  Gli Incogniti Ensemble; Amandine Beyer, violin; Anna Fontana (chamber organ) Zig Zag Territories 325

RUSSELL HEPPLEWHITE: Invisible Landscapes  Rebecca Hewes, cello; Julian Collings (1983 Hill, Norman & Beard/St. Mary’s Platt Church, Kent, England) Regent 337

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Song without words Yvonne Caruthers, cello; Todd Wilson (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) JAV 149

JUDITH BINGHAM: Jacob’s Ladder (Parable for Organ and Strings)  Dmitri Ensemble/Graham Ross, director; Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Naxos 8.572687

JOHANN CHRISTIAN BACH: Concert Piece No. 2 in E-flat for Organ and Strings J.C. Bach Academy Ensemble; Johannes Geffert (Klais portative) Fermate 20002

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise - On this last Sunday before the season of Lent, we’ll explore music for the Feast of the Transfiguration, alongside other festive pieces of praise!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Celebrating Rudolf Kempe II

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride   Overture   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:53

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg   Prize Song   Rudolf Schock, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:25

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orphée et Eurydice   Dance of the blessed spirits   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 7:18

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld   Overture   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 9:27

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104  Minuetto & Trio; Spiritoso   Philharmonia Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 212734 CD) 10:13

Jaroslav Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper   Polka   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 2:28

09:57:00            00:02:22            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No.  1: Air                 Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo": Movements 1 & 4-- JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548-- Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lauren Cason from Greer, SC. Music: 9:04

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir-- Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:04

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: Movements 1 & 3-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 24:21

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Franz Schubert: German Dance, D 783, No 10; Landler D 790, No. 3; Moment Musical D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Maurice Ravel, (arr. WindSync): Bolero—WindSync The Schubert Club, Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St Paul, MN Music: 9:43

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major “Heroic”

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b minor K. 27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10-- Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 24:50

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D major, D. 200: Movements 3 & 4-- Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Royce Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 24:40

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:32            Frank Bridge     Sally in our Alley                       William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

14:03:00            00:04:45            Frank Bridge     Norse Legend               Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales            Chandos           10012

14:08:00            00:14:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Variations on a Theme by Gluck                         András Schiff, piano      Decca   421369

14:22:00            00:15:51            Georges Bizet   Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1              Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

14:44:00            00:05:50            Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs                 Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10634

14:50:00            00:27:47            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows                       Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80356

15:17:00            00:15:15            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 6                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         447733

15:33:00            00:08:03            Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60                                 Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4793449

15:41:00            00:06:59            Anton Reicha    Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100                         Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann           310011

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bramwell Tovey, conducting; Georgy Thaidze, piano; Nikita Mndoyants, piano - 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition, First Concerto Round, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:34:47            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23      

16:46:00            00:36:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58           

17:25:00            00:32:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80187

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Symphonies by Bizet and Harris

18:04:00            00:19:11            Frank Bridge     Dance Rhapsody                      Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales   Chandos           10012

18:25:00            00:07:51            Frank Bridge     An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'                       William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

18:35:00            00:09:21            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great              Jesús López-Cobos  Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80356

18:48:00            00:08:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 25 in G major  Op 79                          Peter Takács, piano   Cambria            1175

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 15 in G major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     75736

19:18:00            00:37:59            Georges Bizet   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

19:58:00            00:01:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        German Dance in G major                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         429783

 

20:00 SPECIAL: The Price of Admission: A Musical Biography of Florence Beatrice Price - The music and legacy of one of America’s pioneering but nearly forgotten composers includes a look at Ms. Price’s symphonic music, songs, and works for piano and organ, an archival interview with composer Margaret Bonds talking about her friendship with Price and Marian Anderson’s performances of Price’s music recorded during “The Bell Telephone Hour,” a popular musical showcase in the 1940-'60s; with host Terrance McKnight of WQXR New York and a former Morehouse professor of music

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) — Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Oberlin Wind Ensemble/Larry Rachleff, cond. (Opus One 138) 9:28

Loris Chobanian: Chaconne Chromatique (1987) — Gray-Pearl Guitar Duo (Dorian 90230) 6:47

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) — Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2008) — University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Guy Bordo, cond. (private CD) 9:16

21:51:00            00:08:37            Lars-Erik Larsson          Lyric Fantasy Op 54                  Andrew Manze  Helsingborg Symphony        CPO     777671

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Getting to Exit, a Panel Discussion - Even after a couple of decades, Northeast Ohio's startup community might still be considered to be in its early stages. This is especially true when compared to other areas of the nation where the startup economy is so integrated it has become almost boring. Not so here. The sought after "exit" -- where a startup becomes significant enough to be acquired and investors reap a return -- is still a rarity.  In this conversation with local entrepreneurs, learn about their journey from startup to exit, and the changing narrative of Northeast Ohio's economy. Panelists include: Stephen McHale, CEO, Explorys, an IBM Company; Steve Potash, President and CEO, OverDrive, Inc.; Jennifer L. Stapleton, Attorney, Jones Day. This conversation will be moderated by Plain Dealer business reporter Janet H. Cho.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra            Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

23:11:00            00:07:35            Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2        Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Mark Kosower, cello      Naxos   573517

23:21:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran      Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos   573034

23:28:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook             William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

23:41:00            00:04:56            Domenico Cimarosa      Larghetto from Serenade for Flute &                               Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA     5679

23:45:00            00:09:01            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No.  3]                                  Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

23:57:00            00:03:15            Jascha Heifetz  Contemplation after Brahms       London Symphony        Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         6154

 

 