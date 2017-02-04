Program Guide 02-04-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:33:07 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

00:37:00 00:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertone for 2 Violins in C major English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

01:08:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

01:46:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

02:28:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

03:05:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

03:27:00 00:43:35 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 2 in E minor Bavarian Radio Symphony Eugen Jochum Bavarian Radio Chorus; Members of DeutGram 4796018

04:13:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

04:43:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

05:10:00 00:24:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 87 in A major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66296

05:36:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:51:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano plays "Magdelena," an example of the Mexican waltz tradition, and Chilean conductor Maximiano Valdés leads the Asturias Symphony Orchestra in "Soleriana," a suite by Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

Esta semana en Concierto el Cuarteto Latinoamericano toca "Magdelena,"un ejemplo de la tradición vals mexicana y el director chileno Maximano Valdés dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica Asturias en la suite "Soleriana" por el compositor español Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana, suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 8.555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl--Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto, Op. 129-- Brinton Averil Smith, cello; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 21:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: 9:25

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56-- Andrew Rangell, Piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Jesters, from 'The Snow Maiden, Op. 12--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:20

Hugo Alfven: Finale, from "The Prodigal Son'--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:57

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2, Op. 16: Movement 5-- Classical Tahoe; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, JetBlue Pavilion, North Shore Tahoe, Incline Village, NV Music: 5:49

Maurice Ravel: La Valse--Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3-- Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 19:55

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

10:03:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

10:13:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

10:16:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

10:27:00 00:04:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

10:33:00 00:11:18 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Chorus Philips 442011

10:45:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

10:51:00 00:02:26 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: New York, New York Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

10:54:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (18581931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (17821840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (18441926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Passing of Iannis Xenakis; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Gioacchino Rossini

12:09:00 00:10:19 Luigi Boccherini Quintettino in C major Op 30 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:22:00 00:09:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Kurt Sanderling Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:35:00 00:08:06 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F major Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018

12:46:00 00:04:20 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:50:00 00:07:21 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto

Conductor: Pier Giorgio Morandi

Production: Michael Mayer

Rigoletto: Željko Lučić

Gilda: Olga Peretyatko

Maddalena: Oksana Volkova

Duke of Mantua: Stephen Costello

Sparafucile: Andrea Mastroni

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:23:00 00:07:13 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

16:34:00 00:15:22 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Don Cossack Choir DeutGram 4796018

16:51:00 00:08:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 Bavarian State Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Clara Haskil, piano DeutGram 4796018

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Sword and Sandal Movies - Sword and sandal films is a Hollywood term for biblical and early Italian-themed epics. This week on The Score music from a few famous ones including Ben-Hur, Gladiator, Conan the Barbarian and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Medusa from Clash of the Titans, 1981 PEG Recordings PEG014 The Original Soundtrack Laurence Rosenthal London Symphony Orchestra/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Medusa from Clash of the Titans, 2010 WaterTower Music WTM 39193 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ramin Djawadi original soundtrack recording

Prologue/Anvil of Crom from Conan The Barbarian, 1982 Prometheus Records XPCD 169 World Premiere Recording of the Complete Score Basil Poledouris The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Prelude and Triton from Jason and the Argonauts, 1963 London 448 948-2 Music From Great Film Classics Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Hercules and End Titles from Hercules, 2014 Sony Classical 88843098892 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Fernando Valazquez Philharmonia Orchestra/Fernando Valazquez, cond.

Troy from Troy, 2004 - Warner Bros 48798-2 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Horner, cond.

Glory and Remember Us from 300, 2006 Warner Bros 101272-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tyler Bates original soundtrack recording

Am I Not Merciful? From Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Flashback from Hercules, 2014 Sony Classical 88843098892 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Fernando Valazquez Philharmonia Orchestra/Fernando Valazquez, cond.

Goodbye My Life, My Love/End Title from Spartacus, 1960 MCA Records MCAD-10256 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alex North original soundtrack recording/Alex North, cond.

Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Miklos Rozsa Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

Prelude from The Ten Commandments, 1956 MCA Records MCAD 42320 Music from the Soundtrack of the Ten Commandments Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1963 London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086 The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s Alex North London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Mary Martin - Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” Maria in “The Sound of Music” and the title role in “Peter Pan”… need we say more?

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:01:56 Cole Porter From This Moment On Mary Martin Together on Broadway Friends of the Theater and Music Coll LP652

18:02:54 00:03:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:07:56 00:02:35 Cole Porter My Heart Belongs to Daddy Mary Martin Mary Martin: The Decca Years Koch 3-7906-2

18:11:15 00:02:30 James Monaco-Johnny Burke Ain't It a Shame About Mame? Mary Martin Mary Martin: The Decca Years Koch 3-7906-2

18:14:40 00:03:20 Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash That's Him Mary Martin Mary Martin: One Touch of Venus and Lute Song MCA MCAD-11354

18:18:10 00:02:28 Raymond Scott-Bernard Hanighen Mountain High, Valley Low Mary Martin Mary Martin: One Touch of Venus and Lute Song MCA MCAD-11354

18:20:39 00:01:02 Richard Rodgers Overture from "South Pacific" Orchestra South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:21:32 00:03:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:26:15 00:03:51 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:30:42 00:01:42 Various Ethel Merman-Mary Martin Medley Mary Martin, Ethel Merman Ford 50th Anniversary Televison Show Decca DL7027

18:32:24 00:01:49 Noel Coward Ninety Minutes Is a Long, Long Time Mary Martin, Noel Coward Together With Music DRG DARC-2-1103

18:34:53 00:01:57 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60593

18:36:44 00:03:34 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do Re Mi Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60593

18:40:36 00:03:16 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Before I Kiss the World Goodbye Mary Martin Jenny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60819

18:44:25 00:00:48 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Mary Martin Annie Get Your Gun -- TV Cast Angel 7777-64765

18:45:10 00:02:53 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:48:24 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

18:51:18 00:01:10 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Neverland Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:52:36 00:00:24 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:03:38 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: An Ordinary Couple Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60593

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46532

19:13:00 00:40:31 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Eugen Jochum Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

19:55:00 00:07:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin, live from Miami

20:06:00 00:35:32 Carl Nielsen Violin Concerto Op 33

21:06:00 00:42:13 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

21:55:00 00:04:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - An audience favorite – Richard Stilgoe’s “4,700,691”… And a collection from our favorite singer from Corning, New York, Mary Lu Walker including “No Resistance Training,” “Whats to East,” “Ladies of a Certain Age,” and “Junk Mail” …Mark Levy opines on “Changing Your Life”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:10:00 00:08:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

23:22:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:37:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:44:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:55:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:56:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004