What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-04-2017

Published February 4, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:33:07            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47           Swedish Radio Symphony            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

00:37:00            00:28:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concertone for 2 Violins in C major         English Chamber Orchestra       Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

01:08:00            00:35:27            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in E flat major  Op 1              Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         453434

01:46:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

02:28:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68               Sir Andrew Davis          BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  98436

03:05:00            00:19:17            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  1 in F major                         Riccardo Chailly            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   139230

03:27:00            00:43:35            Anton Bruckner Mass No.  2 in E minor Bavarian Radio Symphony        Eugen Jochum Bavarian Radio Chorus; Members of      DeutGram         4796018

04:13:00            00:28:14            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  2 Op 30             Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   559701

04:43:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy           Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra  Orchestre National de France            Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

05:10:00            00:24:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 87 in A major                  Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66296

05:36:00            00:06:30            Ferdinand Hérold          Le pré aux clercs: Overture                    Wolf-Dieter Hauschild            Swiss Italian Orch          Dynamic           282

05:51:00            00:08:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Lucio Silla: Overture                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      EMI      47014

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano plays "Magdelena," an example of the Mexican waltz tradition, and Chilean conductor Maximiano Valdés leads the Asturias Symphony Orchestra in "Soleriana," a suite by Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

Esta semana en Concierto el Cuarteto Latinoamericano toca "Magdelena,"un ejemplo de la tradición vals mexicana y el director chileno Maximano Valdés dirige la Orquesta Sinfónica Asturias en la suite "Soleriana" por el compositor español Joaquín Rodrigo. 

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena  Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano   Sono Luminus  93224                                           

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale)  Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello  Sony Classical 93071                                        

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana, suite  Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés    Naxos 8.555844                           

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448  Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038                     

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice  Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz  ASV 893                                             

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  4778022                                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hugo Alfven: Dance of the Shepherd Girl--Arcata String Quartet; Don Bailey, flute; Scott Pingel, double bass; Grace Paradise, harp Album: Voyage / Don Bailey Summit 239 Music: 4:19

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto, Op. 129-- Brinton Averil Smith, cello; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 21:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: 9:25

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56-- Andrew Rangell, Piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Songs 30018 Music: 4:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Dance of the Jesters, from 'The Snow Maiden, Op. 12--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:20

Hugo Alfven: Finale, from "The Prodigal Son'--Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Jarvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:57

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2, Op. 16: Movement 5-- Classical Tahoe; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, JetBlue Pavilion, North Shore Tahoe, Incline Village, NV Music: 5:49

Maurice Ravel: La Valse--Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3-- Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 19:55

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'                             Nikolai Demidenko, piano         Hyperion           67324

10:03:00            00:08:11            Johann Strauss Jr         Die Fledermaus: Overture                      Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70901

10:13:00            00:03:09            William Boyce   Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2                     Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

10:16:00            00:07:17            Bernard Herrmann         Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene                           Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347

10:27:00            00:04:38            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2348

10:33:00            00:11:18            Alexander Borodin        Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Chorus          Philips  442011

10:45:00            00:04:23            Gian Carlo Menotti        Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture                       James Conlon  Metropolitan Opera Orchestra    RCA     61509

10:51:00            00:02:26            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: New York, New York        Philharmonia Orchestra          David Zinman    Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

10:54:00            00:04:04            Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major                        Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    63052

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (18581931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (17821840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (18441926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (19161983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (18571934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Passing of Iannis Xenakis; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Gioacchino Rossini

12:09:00            00:10:19            Luigi Boccherini Quintettino in C major  Op 30                 Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

12:22:00            00:09:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36                    Kurt Sanderling        Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram         4796018

12:35:00            00:08:06            Maurice Ravel   Allegro from String Quartet in F major                             Melos Quartet            DeutGram         4796018

12:46:00            00:04:20            Jean Sibelius    Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44                   Hans Rosbaud  Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

12:50:00            00:07:21            Jean Sibelius    Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25                     Hans Rosbaud           Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4796018

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto

Conductor: Pier Giorgio Morandi

Production: Michael Mayer

Rigoletto: Željko Lučić

Gilda: Olga Peretyatko

Maddalena: Oksana Volkova

Duke of Mantua: Stephen Costello

Sparafucile: Andrea Mastroni

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:23:00            00:07:13            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'     Orchestra of La Scala            Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus            DeutGram         4796018

16:34:00            00:15:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         1812 Overture Op 49     Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Don Cossack Choir        DeutGram         4796018

16:51:00            00:08:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27        Bavarian State Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay  Clara Haskil, piano        DeutGram         4796018

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Sword and Sandal Movies -  Sword and sandal films is a Hollywood term for biblical and early Italian-themed epics. This week on The Score music from a few famous ones including Ben-Hur, Gladiator, Conan the Barbarian and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Might of Rome from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Medusa from Clash of the Titans, 1981  PEG Recordings PEG014  The Original Soundtrack  Laurence Rosenthal  London Symphony Orchestra/Laurence Rosenthal, cond.

Medusa from Clash of the Titans, 2010  WaterTower Music WTM 39193  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ramin Djawadi  original soundtrack recording

Prologue/Anvil of Crom from Conan The Barbarian, 1982  Prometheus Records XPCD 169  World Premiere Recording of the Complete Score  Basil Poledouris  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Prelude and Triton from Jason and the Argonauts, 1963  London 448 948-2  Music From Great Film Classics  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Hercules and End Titles from Hercules, 2014  Sony Classical 88843098892  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Fernando Valazquez  Philharmonia Orchestra/Fernando Valazquez, cond.

Troy from Troy, 2004 - Warner Bros 48798-2  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Horner, cond.

Glory and Remember Us from 300, 2006  Warner Bros 101272-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tyler Bates  original soundtrack recording

Am I Not Merciful? From Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Flashback from Hercules, 2014  Sony Classical 88843098892  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Fernando Valazquez  Philharmonia Orchestra/Fernando Valazquez, cond.

Goodbye My Life, My Love/End Title from Spartacus, 1960  MCA Records MCAD-10256  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alex North  original soundtrack recording/Alex North, cond.

Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film  Miklos Rozsa  Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Miklos Rozsa, cond.

Prelude from The Ten Commandments, 1956  MCA Records MCAD 42320  Music from the Soundtrack of the Ten Commandments  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Cleopatra Symphony from Cleopatra, 1963  London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086  The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s  Alex North  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Barbarian Horde from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerrard  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Mary Martin - Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” Maria in “The Sound of Music” and the title role in “Peter Pan”… need we say more?

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:58            00:01:56            Cole Porter       From This Moment On   Mary Martin       Together on Broadway            Friends of the Theater and Music Coll     LP652

18:02:54            00:03:04            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Wonderful Guy           Mary Martin       South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK60722

18:07:56            00:02:35            Cole Porter       My Heart Belongs to Daddy       Mary Martin       Mary Martin: The Decca Years     Koch    3-7906-2

18:11:15            00:02:30            James Monaco-Johnny Burke    Ain't It a Shame About Mame?   Mary Martin       Mary Martin: The Decca Years           Koch    3-7906-2

18:14:40            00:03:20            Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash  That's Him        Mary Martin       Mary Martin: One Touch of Venus and Lute Song    MCA     MCAD-11354

18:18:10            00:02:28            Raymond Scott-Bernard Hanighen          Mountain High, Valley Low         Mary Martin            Mary Martin: One Touch of Venus and Lute Song           MCA     MCAD-11354

18:20:39            00:01:02            Richard Rodgers           Overture from "South Pacific"    Orchestra          South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK60722

18:21:32            00:03:30            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair Mary Martin   South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60722

18:26:15            00:03:51            Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh    I'm Flying          Mary Martin       Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3762-2-RG

18:30:42            00:01:42            Various Ethel Merman-Mary Martin Medley         Mary Martin, Ethel Merman        Ford 50th Anniversary Televison Show           Decca   DL7027

18:32:24            00:01:49            Noel Coward     Ninety Minutes Is a Long, Long Time      Mary Martin, Noel Coward            Together With Music      DRG     DARC-2-1103

18:34:53            00:01:57            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Sound of Music      Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK60593

18:36:44            00:03:34            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Do Re Mi          Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60593

18:40:36            00:03:16            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Before I Kiss the World Goodbye           Mary Martin            Jenny -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     09026-60819

18:44:25            00:00:48            Irving Berlin       Doin' What Comes Natur'lly        Mary Martin       Annie Get Your Gun -- TV Cast          Angel    7777-64765

18:45:10            00:02:53            Jerry Herman     So Long, Dearie            Mary Martin       Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     82876-51431

18:48:24            00:02:14            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       My Cup Runneth Over   Mary Martin, Robert Preston            I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     1128-2-RC

18:51:18            00:01:10            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Neverland         Mary Martin       Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3762-2-RG

18:52:36          00:00:24            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:22            00:03:38            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: An Ordinary Couple          Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast          Sony    SK60593

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:08:34            Ludwig van Beethoven   Egmont: Overture Op 84                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    46532

19:13:00            00:40:31            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98                    Eugen Jochum Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4796018

19:55:00            00:07:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28              Franz Welser-Möst      Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70904

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin, live from Miami

20:06:00            00:35:32            Carl Nielsen      Violin Concerto Op 33   

21:06:00            00:42:13            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   

21:55:00            00:04:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17               Louis Lane     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - An audience favorite – Richard Stilgoe’s “4,700,691”… And a collection from our favorite singer from Corning, New York, Mary Lu Walker including “No Resistance Training,” “Whats to East,” “Ladies of a Certain Age,” and “Junk Mail” …Mark Levy opines on “Changing Your Life”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:08:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1                                 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello  Koch Intl           7724

23:10:00            00:08:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27    Southbank Sinfonia            Simon Over       Alessio Bax, piano         Signum 321

23:22:00            00:13:08            Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet         Melos Quartet                Enrique Santiago, viola  Harm Mundi      901421

23:37:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                          Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony    48066

23:44:00            00:09:03            Erik Satie          Deux préludes posthumes et une                        Douglas Bostock            Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico           168

23:55:00            00:04:28            Claude Debussy           Rêverie             Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra      Reference            99

23:56:00            00:03:21            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112                Ludovic Morlot   Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 