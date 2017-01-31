Program Guide 01-31-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

00:32:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major

London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701

00:52:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834

01:37:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225

02:15:00 00:39:52 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23

Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Decca 4785437

02:57:00 00:24:51 Philip Glass Violin Concerto No. 1

Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

03:24:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

04:20:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

04:43:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat

English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35

05:15:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture 'In the South' Op 50

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

05:38:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

05:53:00 00:03:02 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:01 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 24

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

06:15:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7

Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

06:20:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

06:29:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

06:33:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger The Lost Lady Found

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554

06:40:00 00:05:21 Frederic Hand Rose Liz

Chamber Ensemble Frederic Hand, guitar RCA 7126

06:45:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

06:52:00 00:02:46 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog'

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin 4

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March 'Jack Tar'

Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:05:00 00:04:05 David Raksin Laura: Theme

London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

07:12:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

07:21:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20

John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122

07:30:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement'

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

07:30:00 00:05:15 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

07:40:00 00:03:09 Gerónimo Giménez El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo

Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

07:46:00 00:07:58 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

07:56:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide

Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

08:07:00 00:05:15 Anton Stamitz Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major

Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute Sony 45930

08:15:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture

Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

08:24:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12

Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

08:28:00 00:05:12 Jack Gallagher Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

08:40:00 00:08:22 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

08:50:00 00:03:16 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010

08:55:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:05:00 00:18:10 Neil Sedaka Manhattan Intermezzo

Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490

09:35:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

09:43:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide

Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

10:04:00 00:03:07 Frederic Hand Sophia's Journey

Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

10:09:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

10:18:00 00:03:17 Brian Dykstra Lancashire Rag

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

10:24:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

10:31:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

10:39:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

10:45:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

10:51:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

11:13:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

11:20:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

11:29:00 00:07:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

11:39:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C

Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

11:48:00 00:07:59 Sergei Prokofiev Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553624

11:56:00 00:02:58 Irving Fine Blue Towers

Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139

12:06:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95

Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

12:15:00 00:07:37 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

12:25:00 00:04:57 Julius Fucik Polka 'The Old Grumbler' Op 210

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi David Hubbard, bassoon Chandos 5158

12:32:00 00:03:47 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone

National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

12:37:00 00:03:23 Frederic Hand Cantiga de Santa Maria

Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

12:44:00 00:11:00 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Overture

Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

12:56:00 00:03:25 Abe Holzmann March "Blaze Away!"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:26:47 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Josef Krips Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

13:29:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

13:48:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major

Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram 4770832

14:04:00 00:02:01 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 3 in F minor

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

14:07:00 00:12:37 Frederic Hand Odyssey

Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar Willow 1036

14:24:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

14:36:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

14:47:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

14:56:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby BBC Concert Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357

15:01:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

15:14:00 00:10:35 Franz Schubert Konzertstück in D major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

15:27:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

15:33:00 00:03:50 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

15:41:00 00:05:59 Franz Schubert Characteristic March No. 1 in C major

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

15:49:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Brahms in New York

15:58:00 00:05:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: January Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

16:08:00 00:02:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: February Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

16:14:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving

Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

16:27:00 00:03:20 Benjamin Frankel The Battle of the Bulge: Prelude

Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

16:41:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 15

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

16:52:00 00:03:48 Franz Schubert Winterreise: Der Leiermann

Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 379565

16:56:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

17:05:00 00:05:14 Franz Schubert Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

17:13:00 00:11:31 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 9

Wilhelm Furtwängler Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

17:27:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

17:40:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

17:46:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G major

Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

17:52:00 00:03:02 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern

Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano DeutGram 4793449

17:57:00 00:02:17 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin?

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

18:31:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:38:00 00:01:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren!

Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977

18:43:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture

Thomas Schippers London Symphony EMI 64335

18:54:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:45 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major

Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

19:26:00 00:29:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

20:13:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

20:31:00 00:26:47 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Josef Krips Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

20:57:00 00:01:47 Alexander Griboyedov Waltz in E minor

Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: "Old Churches" by Michael Colgrass

21:03:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major

London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701

21:22:00 00:08:19 Philip Glass String Quartet No. 2 'Company'

Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

21:32:00 00:09:54 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 1 in C minor

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

21:43:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

21:49:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

22:15:00 00:24:03 Philip Glass Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

22:41:00 00:17:31 Maurice Ravel Boléro Daniel Barenboim

Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:08:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

23:14:00 00:05:19 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirit

Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

23:22:00 00:03:27 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

23:25:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet

Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:42:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1

Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

23:47:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement

Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:56:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

23:58:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

