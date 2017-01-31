Program Guide 01-31-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
00:32:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major
London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701
00:52:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834
01:37:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225
02:15:00 00:39:52 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23
Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Decca 4785437
02:57:00 00:24:51 Philip Glass Violin Concerto No. 1
Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448
03:24:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
04:20:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
04:43:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat
English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35
05:15:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture 'In the South' Op 50
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
05:38:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4
Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
05:53:00 00:03:02 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:01 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 24
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584
06:15:00 00:04:50 François Devienne Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7
Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359
06:20:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
06:29:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207
06:33:00 00:02:43 Percy Grainger The Lost Lady Found
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554
06:40:00 00:05:21 Frederic Hand Rose Liz
Chamber Ensemble Frederic Hand, guitar RCA 7126
06:45:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
06:52:00 00:02:46 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin 4
06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March 'Jack Tar'
Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102
07:05:00 00:04:05 David Raksin Laura: Theme
London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792
07:12:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
07:21:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20
John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122
07:30:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement'
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
07:30:00 00:05:15 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
07:40:00 00:03:09 Gerónimo Giménez El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo
Burning River Brass Dorian 90316
07:46:00 00:07:58 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in C
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
07:56:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide
Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036
08:07:00 00:05:15 Anton Stamitz Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major
Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute Sony 45930
08:15:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture
Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418
08:24:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12
Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305
08:28:00 00:05:12 Jack Gallagher Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652
08:40:00 00:08:22 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906
08:50:00 00:03:16 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano 5/4 Prods 2010
08:55:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:05:00 00:18:10 Neil Sedaka Manhattan Intermezzo
Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490
09:35:00 00:06:13 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
09:43:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:04:00 00:03:07 Frederic Hand Sophia's Journey
Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036
10:09:00 00:08:25 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
10:18:00 00:03:17 Brian Dykstra Lancashire Rag
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
10:24:00 00:06:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Suite of Dances
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159
10:31:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
10:39:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
10:45:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
10:51:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
11:13:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
11:20:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
11:29:00 00:07:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Pezzo capriccioso Op 62
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779
11:39:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Symphony in C
Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
11:48:00 00:07:59 Sergei Prokofiev Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553624
11:56:00 00:02:58 Irving Fine Blue Towers
Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139
12:06:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95
Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
12:15:00 00:07:37 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
12:25:00 00:04:57 Julius Fucik Polka 'The Old Grumbler' Op 210
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi David Hubbard, bassoon Chandos 5158
12:32:00 00:03:47 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone
National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
12:37:00 00:03:23 Frederic Hand Cantiga de Santa Maria
Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036
12:44:00 00:11:00 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Overture
Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195
12:56:00 00:03:25 Abe Holzmann March "Blaze Away!"
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:26:47 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Josef Krips Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
13:29:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
13:48:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major
Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo DeutGram 4770832
14:04:00 00:02:01 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 3 in F minor
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568
14:07:00 00:12:37 Frederic Hand Odyssey
Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar Willow 1036
14:24:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
14:36:00 00:08:21 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
14:47:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967
14:56:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby BBC Concert Orchestra
Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357
15:01:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
15:14:00 00:10:35 Franz Schubert Konzertstück in D major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
15:27:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
15:33:00 00:03:50 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
15:41:00 00:05:59 Franz Schubert Characteristic March No. 1 in C major
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282
15:49:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Brahms in New York
15:58:00 00:05:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: January Op 37
Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
16:08:00 00:02:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: February Op 37
Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
16:14:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving
Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036
16:27:00 00:03:20 Benjamin Frankel The Battle of the Bulge: Prelude
Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094
16:41:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 15
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977
16:52:00 00:03:48 Franz Schubert Winterreise: Der Leiermann
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 379565
16:56:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
17:05:00 00:05:14 Franz Schubert Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282
17:13:00 00:11:31 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 9
Wilhelm Furtwängler Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
17:27:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219
17:40:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
17:46:00 00:03:38 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 2 in G major
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622
17:52:00 00:03:02 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern
Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano DeutGram 4793449
17:57:00 00:02:17 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin?
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720
18:31:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
18:38:00 00:01:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren!
Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977
18:43:00 00:09:36 Gioacchino Rossini The Siege of Corinth: Overture
Thomas Schippers London Symphony EMI 64335
18:54:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:45 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major
Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137
19:26:00 00:29:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:08:45 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
20:13:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
20:31:00 00:26:47 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Josef Krips Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
20:57:00 00:01:47 Alexander Griboyedov Waltz in E minor
Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: "Old Churches" by Michael Colgrass
21:03:00 00:17:11 François Devienne Flute Concerto No. 8 in G major
London Mozart Players Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 63701
21:22:00 00:08:19 Philip Glass String Quartet No. 2 'Company'
Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137
21:32:00 00:09:54 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 1 in C minor
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
21:43:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832
21:49:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212
22:15:00 00:24:03 Philip Glass Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
22:41:00 00:17:31 Maurice Ravel Boléro Daniel Barenboim
Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
23:08:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
23:14:00 00:05:19 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirit
Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036
23:22:00 00:03:27 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
23:25:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet
Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006
23:42:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568
23:47:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement
Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448
23:56:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
23:58:00 00:02:15 Franz Schubert Wiegenlied
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139