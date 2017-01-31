© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-31-2017

Published January 31, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:27:46    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  1 in D major         
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Teldec     91184

00:32:00    00:17:11    François Devienne    Flute Concerto No.  8 in G major     
London Mozart Players    Sir James Galway    Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     63701

00:52:00    00:42:20    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    CBS     37834

01:37:00    00:35:29    Franz Schubert    String Quartet No. 13 in A minor             
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80225

02:15:00    00:39:52    Edvard Grieg    Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23        
Oivin Fjeldstad    London Symphony    Decca     4785437

02:57:00    00:24:51    Philip Glass    Violin Concerto No. 1    
Vienna Philharmonic    Christoph von Dohnányi    Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     4795448

03:24:00    00:54:05    Franz Schubert    String Quintet in C major     
Cypress String Quartet        Gary Hoffman, cello    Avie     2307

04:20:00    00:21:01    Duke Ellington    The River: Suite        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559737

04:43:00    00:30:04    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat    
English Chamber Orchestra    Ralf Gothóni    Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon    Avie     35

05:15:00    00:20:24    Sir Edward Elgar    Overture 'In the South' Op 50        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     463265

05:38:00    00:08:22    George Frideric Handel    Harp Concerto in F major  Op 4    
Seattle Baroque Orchestra    Stephen Stubbs    Maxine Eilander, harp    Atma     2541

05:53:00    00:03:02    Claude Debussy    Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk            
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     4795023

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:04:01    Carl Maria von Weber    Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 24            
Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Arabesque     6584

06:15:00    00:04:50    François Devienne    Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7    
Tapiola Sinfonietta    Jean Jacques Kantorow    Sharon Bezaly, flute    Bis     1359

06:20:00    00:04:24    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Symphony No.  6        
Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5240

06:29:00    00:05:33    Johann Sebastian Bach    Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie     2207

06:33:00    00:02:43    Percy Grainger    The Lost Lady Found    
City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     9554

06:40:00    00:05:21    Frederic Hand    Rose Liz    
Chamber Ensemble        Frederic Hand, guitar    RCA     7126

06:45:00    00:10:42    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from String Quintet    
Cypress String Quartet        Gary Hoffman, cello    Avie     2307

06:52:00    00:02:46    George Gershwin    Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    John Morris Russell    Jonathan Gunn, clarinet    FanfareCin     4

06:55:00    00:02:20    John Philip Sousa    March 'Jack Tar'        
Keith Brion    New Sousa Band    Delos     3102

07:05:00    00:04:05    David Raksin    Laura: Theme    
London Symphony    Keith Lockhart    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    eOne     7792

07:12:00    00:07:51    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414421

07:21:00    00:03:25    Samuel Barber    Excursions: Allegretto Op 20            
John Browning, piano    MusicMast     67122

07:30:00    00:03:03    Jacques Ibert    Waltz from 'Divertissement'        
Paavo Järvi    Tapiola Sinfonietta    Bis     630

07:30:00    00:05:15    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way        
Herbert von Karajan    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018

07:40:00    00:03:09    Gerónimo Giménez    El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo            
Burning River Brass    Dorian     90316

07:46:00    00:07:58    Johann David Heinichen    Concerto Grosso in C        
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     437549

07:56:00    00:03:01    Traditional    The Water is Wide            
Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

08:07:00    00:05:15    Anton Stamitz    Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major     
Camerata Salzburg    Jean-Pierre Rampal    Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute    Sony     45930

08:15:00    00:07:13    Adolphe Adam    If I Were King: Overture        
Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

08:24:00    00:03:04    Sir Edward Elgar    Salut d'amour Op 12    
Basel Chamber Orchestra    Daniel Hope    Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano    DeutGram     4795305

08:28:00    00:05:12    Jack Gallagher    Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings        
JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony    Naxos     559652

08:40:00    00:08:22    Johannes Brahms    Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25            
Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello    DeutGram     22906

08:50:00    00:03:16    Pietro Mascagni    Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo            
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano    5/4 Prods     2010

08:55:00    00:03:55    Miklós Rózsa    Ben-Hur: Prelude        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    BostonPops     4

09:05:00    00:18:10    Neil Sedaka    Manhattan Intermezzo    
Brown University Orchestra    Paul Phillips    Jeffrey Biegel, piano    Naxos     573490

09:35:00    00:06:13    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp and Circumstance March No.5 in C major  Op 39        
James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     557273

09:43:00    00:11:02    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     442427

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:03:01    Traditional    The Water is Wide            
Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

10:04:00    00:03:07    Frederic Hand    Sophia's Journey            
Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

10:09:00    00:08:25    William Bolcom    Graceful Ghost Rag            
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano    DeutGram     463483

10:18:00    00:03:17    Brian Dykstra    Lancashire Rag            
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3161

10:24:00    00:06:14    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Suite of Dances        
Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Avie     2159

10:31:00    00:03:43    Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov    Procession of the Sardar        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80378

10:39:00    00:05:23    Alexander Borodin    Prince Igor: Polovetsian March        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     442011

10:45:00    00:03:56    Samuel Barber    Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28        
Yoel Levi    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80441

10:51:00    00:21:36    Franz Schubert    Fantasy in C major     
Budapest Symphony Orchestra    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano    Hyperion     67403

11:13:00    00:04:30    Franz Liszt    Liebestraum No.  3 in A flat major             
Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler     98037

11:20:00    00:07:10    Giuseppe Verdi    Nabucco: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

11:29:00    00:07:36    Peter Tchaikovsky    Pezzo capriccioso Op 62    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Lynn Harrell, cello    Decca     4787779

11:39:00    00:07:10    Josef Myslivecek    Symphony in C        
Werner Ehrhardt    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4776418

11:48:00    00:07:59    Sergei Prokofiev    Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     553624

11:56:00    00:02:58    Irving Fine    Blue Towers        
Joel Spiegelman    Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra    Delos     3139

12:06:00    00:07:17    Felix Mendelssohn    Ruy Blas Overture Op 95        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    London Symphony    LSO Live     775

12:15:00    00:07:37    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 4 in A flat major             
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9327

12:25:00    00:04:57    Julius Fucik    Polka 'The Old Grumbler' Op 210    
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Neeme Järvi    David Hubbard, bassoon    Chandos     5158

12:32:00    00:03:47    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone            
National Brass Ensemble    OberlinMus     1504

12:37:00    00:03:23    Frederic Hand    Cantiga de Santa Maria            
Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

12:44:00    00:11:00    Giacomo Meyerbeer    Le prophète: Overture        
Darrell Ang    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     573195

12:56:00    00:03:25    Abe Holzmann    March "Blaze Away!"        
Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:26:47    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  8 in B minor         
Josef Krips    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

13:29:00    00:17:38    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     
German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213

13:48:00    00:12:00    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in A major         
Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00    00:02:13    Franz Schubert    Die Forelle    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Claudio Abbado    Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo    DeutGram     4770832

14:04:00    00:02:01    Franz Schubert    Moment Musical No. 3 in F minor             
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar    DeutGram     471568

14:07:00    00:12:37    Frederic Hand    Odyssey            
Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar    Willow     1036

14:24:00    00:10:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Consecration of the House Overture Op 124        
Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     429762

14:36:00    00:08:21    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Jupiter Op 32        
Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     5086

14:47:00    00:08:33    Peter Tchaikovsky    Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     449967

14:56:00    00:03:01    Leroy Anderson    A Trumpeter's Lullaby    BBC Concert Orchestra    
Leonard Slatkin    Catherine Moore, trumpet    Naxos     559357

15:01:00    00:11:03    Robert Schumann    Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62349

15:14:00    00:10:35    Franz Schubert    Konzertstück in D major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Gidon Kremer    Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     437535

15:27:00    00:05:02    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture        
Raymond Leppard    English Chamber Orchestra    EMI     65732

15:33:00    00:03:50    Franz Schubert    Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     437535

15:41:00    00:05:59    Franz Schubert    Characteristic March No. 1 in C major             
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano    RCA     69282

15:49:00    00:08:44    Aram Khachaturian    Spartacus: Adagio        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     442011

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Brahms in New York

15:58:00    00:05:23    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: January Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

16:08:00    00:02:58    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: February Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

16:14:00    00:09:14    Frederic Hand    A Psalm of Thanksgiving            
Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

16:27:00    00:03:20    Benjamin Frankel    The Battle of the Bulge: Prelude        
Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1094

16:41:00    00:07:53    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 15    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Alfred Brendel, piano    Philips     4788977

16:52:00    00:03:48    Franz Schubert    Winterreise: Der Leiermann            
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano    Sony     379565

16:56:00    00:03:27    Franz Schubert    Minuet from Symphony No. 4        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Harm Mundi     902154

17:05:00    00:05:14    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata            
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano    RCA     69282

17:13:00    00:11:31    Franz Schubert    Finale from Symphony No. 9        
Wilhelm Furtwängler    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018

17:27:00    00:07:40    Franz Schubert    Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major             
Stephen Kovacevich, piano    EMI     55219

17:40:00    00:04:11    Franz Schubert    Ave Maria            
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316

17:46:00    00:03:38    Franz Schubert    Marche militaire No. 2 in G major             
Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano    Valois     4622

17:52:00    00:03:02    Franz Schubert    Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern            
Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano    DeutGram     4793449

17:57:00    00:02:17    Franz Schubert    Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin?            
Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi     907336

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:20:00    Antonín Dvorák    Rusalka Fantasy        
Manfred Honeck    Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference     720

18:31:00    00:05:43    Franz Liszt    Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'            
Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram     4779525

18:38:00    00:01:45    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren!    
Netherlands Wind Ensemble        Members of    Philips     4788977

18:43:00    00:09:36    Gioacchino Rossini    The Siege of Corinth: Overture        
Thomas Schippers    London Symphony    EMI     64335

18:54:00    00:04:14    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     554845

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:21:45    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  3 in D major         
Eric Jacobsen    The Knights    Ancalagon     137

19:26:00    00:29:40    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19    
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Emil Gilels, piano    EMI     69506

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:08:45    Antonín Dvorák    Carnival Overture Op 92        
Theodore Kuchar    Janácek Philharmonic    Brilliant     92297

20:13:00    00:15:25    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major         
Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     139230

20:31:00    00:26:47    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  8 in B minor         
Josef Krips    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

20:57:00    00:01:47    Alexander Griboyedov    Waltz in E minor             
Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis     1502

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: "Old Churches" by Michael Colgrass

21:03:00    00:17:11    François Devienne    Flute Concerto No.  8 in G major     
London Mozart Players    Sir James Galway    Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     63701

21:22:00    00:08:19    Philip Glass    String Quartet No. 2 'Company'        
Eric Jacobsen    The Knights    Ancalagon     137

21:32:00    00:09:54    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 1 in C minor             
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9327

21:43:00    00:03:30    Franz Schubert    Schwanengesang: Serenade    
Chamber Orchestra of Europe    Claudio Abbado    Thomas Quasthoff, baritone    DeutGram     4770832

21:49:00    00:24:13    Franz Schubert    Mass No. 2 in G major     
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80212

22:15:00    00:24:03    Philip Glass    Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber    
West Side Chamber Orchestra    Kevin Mallon    Christopher D. Lewis, hc    Naxos     573146

22:41:00    00:17:31    Maurice Ravel    Boléro        Daniel Barenboim    
Orchestra of Paris    DeutGram     4795448

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:21    Enrique Granados    Spanish Dance No.  2 in C minor  Op 5            
Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     15579

23:08:00    00:05:55    Franz Schubert    Andante from Symphony No. 1        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Teldec     91184

23:14:00    00:05:19    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed    Spirit    
Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036

23:22:00    00:03:27    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky     530

23:25:00    00:14:18    Franz Schubert    Adagio from String Quintet    
Miró Quartet    Matt Haimovitz, cello    Oxingale     2006

23:42:00    00:05:13    Franz Schubert    Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1            
Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar    DeutGram     471568

23:47:00    00:08:45    Philip Glass    Violin Concerto: Second movement    
Vienna Philharmonic    Christoph von Dohnányi    Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     4795448

23:56:00    00:01:56    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet        
Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231

23:58:00    00:02:15    Franz Schubert    Wiegenlied            
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139
 