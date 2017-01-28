Program Guide 01-28-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:34:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

00:38:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

01:07:00 00:38:50 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 710

01:49:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

02:11:00 00:38:09 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik Evelyn Lear, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4796018

02:51:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

03:27:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

03:50:00 00:41:13 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

04:33:00 00:24:09 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

05:00:00 00:34:38 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Antonio Meneses, cello DeutGram 4795448

05:37:00 00:07:10 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

05:48:00 00:10:23 Luigi Cherubini Concert Overture in G major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week we’ll hear incidental music by Enrique Granados and a string quartet by Jesús Guridi, as well as flutist Eugenia Moliner playing a fantasy based on Bizet’s Carmen.

Esta semana oímos la música incidental de Enrique Granados y un cuarteto de cuerdas de Jesús Guridi, así como el flautista Eugenia Moliner toca una fantasía basada en Carmen de Bizet.

06:00:50 Enrique Granados: Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

06:19:25 Francois Borne: Fantaisie Brillante on Themes from Bizet's Carmen Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo 9448

06:33:28 Jesus Guridi: String Quartet No. 1 Breton String Quartet Naxos 8573036

07:00:50 Robert Schumann: Allegro in b, Op. 8 Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 421 525-2

07:11:56 Antonio Agri: Sin pretencion de nada: (i Moderato) Antonio Agri, Pablo Agri; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Letonia Pedro Ignacio Calderon PAR 111-001

07:24:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9871

07:46:42 Jose Fernandez Vide: Violetas Samuel Diz, guitar; Hermelindo Ruiz Mestre, guitar Ouvrimos 0204

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672 Music: 4:23

William Babell: Concerto No. 5 for Two Recorders--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts, recorder; Aik Shin Tan, recorder Perelmann Hall in the Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:01

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer Klauss in Madison, AL Music: 6:53

Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 311. 1st movement, variations 1 and 2--Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702 Music: 3:06

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 2 -- Doric String Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 27:14

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64-- Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 8:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R--James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11--Eroica Trio: Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Isabel Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA Music: 20:21

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849

10:04:00 00:11:41 Maurice Ravel La valse Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

10:19:00 00:10:01 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131

10:30:00 00:05:54 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

10:38:00 00:04:22 Nicola Porpora Carlo il calvo: Overture Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

10:45:00 00:08:17 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:56:00 00:01:57 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Norwegian Wood Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sir John Tavener; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & The Story of Lt. Kije

12:09:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

12:33:00 00:16:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:52:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: Bartlett Sher

Rosina: Pretty Yende

Count Almaviva: Dmitry Korchak

Figaro: Peter Mattei

Dr. Bartolo: Maurizio Muraro

Don Basilio: Mikhail Petrenko

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:16:00 00:04:18 Sir John Tavener Awed by the Beauty Cantus Cantus 1211

16:21:00 00:04:04 Sir John Tavener Song of the Angel Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Chen Reiss, soprano; Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4795305

16:28:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

16:32:00 00:10:18 John Stanley Concerto Grosso in D major Op 2 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 638

16:43:00 00:14:27 Dmitri Kabalevsky Violin Concerto in C Op 48 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064

16:58:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 213

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Siblings: Movie Brothers and Sisters - Many of us have them but we don't always get along, and it's the same in films. We'll include sisters, brothers and a few of each from The Incredibles, Star Wars, Thor, Practical Magic, and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyer The Philharmonia Orchestra of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Allegro from Cello Concerto, Op. 85 Sony SK 60789 Elgar: Cello Concerto Enigma Variations Edward Elgar Jacqueline du Pre, cello/Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyer The Philharmonia Orchestra of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Practical Magic and Amas Veritas from Practical Magic, 1998 Warner Bros 9 47140-2 Music From The Motion Picture Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Luke and Leia from Return of the Jedi, 1983 RCA 09026-68748-2 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

For The First Time In Forever and Epilogue from Frozen, 2013 Walt Disney Records D001906102 An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack Christophe Beck Kristen Bell, vocals/original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004 Walt Disney Records 61100-7 An Original Soundtrack Michael Giacchino original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Only The Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Walt Disney Records 61374-7 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Little Women from Little Women, 1994 Silva Screen Records SSD 1262 The Film Music of Thomas Newman Thomas Newman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Ken Alwyn, cond.

Kicking Ass/Cards from Trading Places, 1983 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1194 Music From The Motion Picture Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

End Title from The Godfather Part II Silva Screen Records SSD 1121 The Godfather Trilogy I-II-III Nino Rota The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Rain Man from Rain Man, 1988 London 289 467 749 2 The Music of Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer VRO Flemish Radio Orchestra/Dirk Brosse, cond.

Little Women from Little Women, 1994 Silva Screen Records SSD 1262 The Film Music of Thomas Newman Thomas Newman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Ken Alwyn, cond.

Haunted By Waters/A River Runs Through It from A River Runs Through It, 1992 Milan 73138 35631-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Only The Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Walt Disney Records 61374-7 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Coming Together - Songs focusing on some very close-knit communities, from the Anatevka of Fiddler on the Roof to the River City of The Music Man

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:02:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Farmer and the Cowman Company Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

00:04:09 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma! Hugh Jackman and Company Oklahoma! -- 1998 B'way Revival First Night 014636-206922

00:07:43 00:02:05 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Ain't It Awful, the Heat? Company Street Scene -- 1996 London Revival Jay Jay2-1232

00:10:22 00:03:13 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

00:12:38 00:01:59 Meredith Willson Iowa Stubborn Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:14:33 00:02:36 Frank Loesser The Oldest Established Company Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

00:17:36 00:02:35 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Chase Company Brigadoon -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel 7777544812

00:20:50 00:03:22 Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado Hare Krishna Company Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085

00:23:53 00:01:28 Jonathan Larson La Vie Boheme Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:26:15 00:02:19 Jonathan Larson Seasons of Love Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

00:29:13 00:03:09 Albert Hague-Arnold B. Horwitt Plain We Live Company Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762

00:32:44 00:02:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Crow Company Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665

00:35:23 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Anatevka Zero Mostel and Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

00:38:56 00:04:26 Marc Blitzstein We're Alive Company Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA2134

00:43:38 00:04:24 Stephen Sondheim No One Is Alone Bernadette Peters I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Angel 7777-54699

00:48:05 00:04:01 Leonard Bernstein Pax: Communion Company Mass -- Original Cast Sony SM2K-63089

00:53:03 00:03:53 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Gonna Be Another Hot Day Stephen Douglass 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

19:19:00 00:35:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

19:56:00 00:03:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra , Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble; live from Miami

20:05:00 00:07:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in Excelsis Deo'

20:13:00 00:20:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 34 'O ewiges Feuer'

20:35:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Wir danken dir Gott

20:58:00 01:04:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - More from Ernie Kovacs’ long-lost album “Percy Dovetonsils Thpeaks” including “Lament from a Germ’s Eye Viewpoint”… Also more Kovacs from the 1970 Columbia album including “Droongo,” “Uncle Buddy” and “Ragout”… Jan C. Snow discusses “Breakfast”… This Week in the Media.



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Bartholdy Piano Quartet Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass Naxos 550966

23:06:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:18:00 00:06:12 Sir John Tavener Song for Athene Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:24:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:36:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

23:41:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 353

23:55:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 7 in E flat major Op 23 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:55:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502