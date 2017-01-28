© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-28-2017

Published January 28, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:34:08            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  2 in B flat major             Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68545

00:38:00            00:27:12            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Franz Welser-Möst        Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     20604

01:07:00            00:38:50            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88                   Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         710

01:49:00            00:20:00            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in A major          Württemberg Chamber Orch  Jörg Faerber     Sir James Galway, flute RCA     60244

02:11:00            00:38:09            Leos Janácek    Glagolitic Mass Bavarian Radio Symphony        Rafael Kubelik            Evelyn Lear, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus  DeutGram         4796018

02:51:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           67508

03:27:00            00:20:12            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in F major  Op 6                    Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

03:50:00            00:41:13            Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major                           Beaux Arts Trio            Philips  4788977

04:33:00            00:24:09            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                    Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

05:00:00            00:34:38            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor  Op 102     Berlin Philharmonic     Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Antonio Meneses, cello         DeutGram         4795448

05:37:00            00:07:10            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch                                 Roberto Plano, piano      Azica    71222

05:48:00            00:10:23            Luigi Cherubini  Concert Overture in G major                  Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      EMI      54438

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week we’ll hear incidental music by Enrique Granados and a string quartet by Jesús Guridi, as well as flutist Eugenia Moliner playing a fantasy based on Bizet’s Carmen.

Esta semana oímos la música incidental de Enrique Granados y un cuarteto de cuerdas de Jesús Guridi, así como el flautista Eugenia Moliner toca una fantasía basada en Carmen de Bizet.

06:00:50 Enrique Granados: Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894)   Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal   Pablo Gonzalez  Naxos  8573263                             

06:19:25 Francois Borne: Fantaisie Brillante on Themes from Bizet's Carmen   Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar   Cavatina Duo 9448                                               

06:33:28 Jesus Guridi: String Quartet No. 1  Breton String Quartet Naxos 8573036          

07:00:50 Robert Schumann: Allegro in b, Op. 8  Alicia de Larrocha, piano  Decca 421 525-2                                       

07:11:56 Antonio Agri: Sin pretencion de nada: (i Moderato)  Antonio Agri, Pablo Agri; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Letonia Pedro Ignacio Calderon  PAR 111-001                           

07:24:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046  Le Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox  9871                                        

07:46:42 Jose Fernandez Vide:  Violetas  Samuel Diz, guitar; Hermelindo Ruiz Mestre, guitar  Ouvrimos 0204

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672  Music: 4:23

William Babell: Concerto No. 5 for Two Recorders--Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts, recorder; Aik Shin Tan, recorder Perelmann Hall in the Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA  Music: 6:01

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer Klauss in Madison, AL  Music: 6:53

Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 311. 1st movement, variations 1 and 2--Mitsuko Uchida, piano  Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702  Music: 3:06

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 2 -- Doric String Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY  Music: 27:14

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64-- Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX  Music: 8:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R--James Austin Smith, oboe d'amore; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 13:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11--Eroica Trio: Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Isabel Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, MA  Music: 20:21

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:14            Peter Warlock   Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite'                        José Luis García            English Chamber Orchestra       Sony    82849

10:04:00            00:11:41            Maurice Ravel   La valse                        Franz Welser-Möst        Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     50605

10:19:00            00:10:01            Maurice Jarre    A Passage to India: Suite                       Maurice Jarre    Royal Philharmonic     Milan    10131

10:30:00            00:05:54            Edvard Grieg     Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64              Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         419431

10:38:00            00:04:22            Nicola Porpora  Carlo il calvo: Overture               Pablo Heras-Casado      Concerto Cologne            Archiv   4792050

10:45:00            00:08:17            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your                        Keith Lockhart           Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA     63835

10:56:00            00:01:57            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Norwegian Wood                                  Les Boréades de Montréal       Atma    2218

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sir John Tavener; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Sergei Prokofiev & The Story of Lt. Kije

12:09:00            00:22:14            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Suite                  Ernest Ansermet            Orch de la Suisse Romande           Decca   4785437

12:33:00            00:16:51            Peter Tchaikovsky         Capriccio italien Op 45               Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

12:52:00            00:05:24            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28                              Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4791728

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville

Conductor: Maurizio Benini

Production: Bartlett Sher

Rosina: Pretty Yende

Count Almaviva: Dmitry Korchak

Figaro: Peter Mattei

Dr. Bartolo: Maurizio Muraro

Don Basilio: Mikhail Petrenko

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:16:00            00:04:18            Sir John Tavener           Awed by the Beauty                               Cantus  Cantus  1211

16:21:00            00:04:04            Sir John Tavener           Song of the Angel          Basel Chamber Orchestra            Daniel Hope      Chen Reiss, soprano; Daniel Hope, violin           DeutGram         4795305

16:28:00            00:03:31            John Stanley     Trumpet Voluntary         English Chamber Orchestra       Anthony Newman            Wynton Marsalis, trumpet          Sony    66244

16:32:00            00:10:18            John Stanley     Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 2                      Simon Standage            Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           638

16:43:00            00:14:27            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Violin Concerto in C Op 48         Russian National Orchestra            Mikhail Pletnev  Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         457064

16:58:00            00:02:27            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in D minor                                  Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis       213

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Siblings: Movie Brothers and Sisters - Many of us have them but we don't always get along, and it's the same in films. We'll include sisters, brothers and a few of each from The Incredibles, Star Wars, Thor, Practical Magic, and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyer  The Philharmonia Orchestra of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Allegro from Cello Concerto, Op. 85  Sony SK 60789  Elgar: Cello Concerto Enigma Variations  Edward Elgar  Jacqueline du Pre, cello/Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyer  The Philharmonia Orchestra of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Practical Magic and Amas Veritas from Practical Magic, 1998  Warner Bros 9 47140-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Luke and Leia from Return of the Jedi, 1983  RCA 09026-68748-2  The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

For The First Time In Forever and Epilogue from Frozen, 2013  Walt Disney Records D001906102  An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack  Christophe Beck  Kristen Bell, vocals/original soundtrack/Tim Davies, cond.

The Incredits from The Incredibles, 2004  Walt Disney Records 61100-7  An Original Soundtrack  Michael Giacchino  original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Only The Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Walt Disney Records 61374-7  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Little Women from Little Women, 1994  Silva Screen Records SSD 1262  The Film Music of Thomas Newman  Thomas Newman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Ken Alwyn, cond.

Kicking Ass/Cards from Trading Places, 1983  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1194  Music From The Motion Picture  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

End Title from The Godfather Part II  Silva Screen Records SSD 1121  The Godfather Trilogy I-II-III  Nino Rota  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Rain Man from Rain Man, 1988  London 289 467 749 2  The Music of Hans Zimmer  Hans Zimmer  VRO Flemish Radio Orchestra/Dirk Brosse, cond.

Little Women from Little Women, 1994  Silva Screen Records SSD 1262  The Film Music of Thomas Newman  Thomas Newman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Ken Alwyn, cond.

Haunted By Waters/A River Runs Through It from A River Runs Through It, 1992  Milan 73138 35631-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Only The Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Walt Disney Records 61374-7  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Coming Together - Songs focusing on some very close-knit communities, from the Anatevka of Fiddler on the Roof to the River City of The Music Man

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:00:54            00:02:59            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Farmer and the Cowman     Company            Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack    Angel    7777-64691

00:04:09            00:03:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Oklahoma!        Hugh Jackman and Company            Oklahoma! -- 1998 B'way Revival           First Night         014636-206922

00:07:43            00:02:05            Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes       Ain't It Awful, the Heat?  Company          Street Scene -- 1996 London Revival  Jay       Jay2-1232

00:10:22            00:03:13            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Overflow           Chorus  Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast       Telarc   CD-80434

00:12:38            00:01:59            Meredith Willson           Iowa Stubborn  Company          The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64663

00:14:33            00:02:36            Frank Loesser   The Oldest Established Company          Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA     09026-61317

00:17:36            00:02:35            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           The Chase        Company          Brigadoon -- 1988 Studio Cast           Angel    7777544812

00:20:50            00:03:22            Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado   Hare Krishna     Company          Hair -- Original Off Broadway Cast        RCA     82876-56085

00:23:53            00:01:28            Jonathan Larson           La Vie Boheme  Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

00:26:15            00:02:19            Jonathan Larson           Seasons of Love           Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast     Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

00:29:13            00:03:09            Albert Hague-Arnold B. Horwitt   Plain We Live    Company          Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64762

00:32:44            00:02:04            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Crow          Company          Zorba -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64665

00:35:23            00:03:13            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Anatevka          Zero Mostel and Company            Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast           RCA     82876-51430

00:38:56            00:04:26            Marc Blitzstein   We're Alive       Company          Juno -- Original B'way Cast            Fynsworth Alley FA2134

00:43:38            00:04:24            Stephen Sondheim        No One Is Alone            Bernadette Peters         I'll  Be Your Baby Tonight     Angel    7777-54699

00:48:05            00:04:01            Leonard Bernstein         Pax: Communion           Company          Mass -- Original Cast            Sony    SM2K-63089

00:53:03            00:03:53            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Filler: Gonna Be Another Hot Day          Stephen Douglass          110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     1085-2-RG

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:05            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the                Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10490

19:19:00            00:35:09            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

19:56:00            00:03:30            Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No.  3: Bourrée                                 Andrés Díaz, cello     Azica    71252

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra , Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble; live from Miami

20:05:00            00:07:09            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in Excelsis Deo'

20:13:00            00:20:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 34 'O ewiges Feuer'           

20:35:00            00:03:20            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Wir danken dir Gott      

20:58:00            01:04:57            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - More from Ernie Kovacs’ long-lost album “Percy Dovetonsils Thpeaks” including “Lament from a Germ’s Eye Viewpoint”…  Also more Kovacs from the 1970 Columbia album including “Droongo,” “Uncle Buddy” and “Ragout”…  Jan C. Snow discusses “Breakfast”… This Week in the Media.
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:48            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Sextet Op 110        Bartholdy Piano Quartet             Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass      Naxos   550966

23:06:00            00:09:13            Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4               Pablo Heras-Casado            Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902154

23:18:00            00:06:12            Sir John Tavener           Song for Athene                        Norman Mackenzie            Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80654

23:24:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi      Introit in F major  Op 6   City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox            Tasmin Little, violin        Chandos           9888

23:36:00            00:05:52            Robert Schumann          Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41                          Melos Quartet DeutGram         423670

23:41:00            00:11:45            Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor  Op 11       Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski          Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        353

23:55:00            00:03:10            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude No. 7 in E flat major  Op 23                                Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9348

23:55:00            00:03:25            Vladimir Odoyevsky      Lullaby                          Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis       1502

 

 

 