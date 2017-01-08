Program Guide 01-08-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2016 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of troublehis local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Javier Perianes, piano

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (Daniella Mack, mezzo-soprano)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (from 1963 RCA recording withLeontyne Price, soprano; Fritz Reiner, conductor)

02:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland: Selections from Old American Songs, Books 1 & II: 1. The Dodger 2. Simple Gifts 3. The Little Horses 4. The Golden Willow Tree 5. The Boatmen’s Dance

Cole Porter: 1. Night and Day 2. Who Said Gay Paree? 3. Where Is the Life that Late I Led? 4. In the Still of the Night 5. Begin the Beguine

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Motets of Vulpius - This contemporary of Praetorius worked in Weimar and Waldheim, and was in the midst of the Catholic-Lutheran split and the Thirty Years’s War

05:58:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:17:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Helen Watts, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Niklaus Tüller, baritone; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836

06:23:00 00:06:26 Giovanni Palestrina Tu es Petrus Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Follow the Star - Music for the Feast of Epiphany, celebrating the journey of the Wise Men and their celestial beacon

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Fantasy, Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Marie-Claire Alain (1691 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Warner Classics 65179

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, Op. 65, no. 64 Elke Völker (1903 Walcker/Christuskirche, Heidelberg, Germany) Aeolus 10991

ROBERT EDWARD SMITH: We three kings Robert Gallagher (1995 Lively-Fulcher/Cathedral of St. Matthew, Washington, DC) World Library 3027

SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Variations on Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Phillip Kloeckner (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Raven 935

MALCOLM WILLIAMSON: The Wise Men visit the Prince of Peace, fr Peace Pieces Tom Winpenny (1963 Walker/St. John the Evangelist, London, England) Naxos 8.571375

THEODORE DUBOIS: March of the Magi René Oberson (1992 Ayer-Morel.St. Laurence Church, Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland) Gallo 700

PETER CORNELIUS: The Three Kings Henry Hawkesworth, bass; Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury, director. KGS 0007

MAX REGER: Chorale-Fantasy, Wie schön leucht’ uns der Morgenstern, Op. 40, no. 1 Isabelle Demers (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 01901

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Newly Discovered William Kapell Performances I

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 10 in C, K.330 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:04

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F Minor, Op.63/2 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:13

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in B-flat Minor, Op.9/1 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 5:38

Claude Debussy: Children’s Corner Suite William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:09

Emilio Napolitano: El gato – the cat (Argentinian dance) William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:01

Robert Palmer: Toccata ostinato William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:11

09:56:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 04:34

Charles Griffes: The White Peacock, Op. 7/1-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Malkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 6:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster from Columbia Hill, SC Music: 08:34

Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Opus 34: 8. Allegretto-- Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 01:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds, Op. 16-- Gilbert Kalish, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 25:59

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonin Dvorak: Bagatelles for two violins, cello and harmonium--James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Andrew Armstrong, harmonium Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:39

Baden Powell: Tempo Feliz--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:31

Americo Jacomino Canhoto: Abismo de rosas--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3--Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:00

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

14:02:00 00:05:57 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

14:10:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

14:27:00 00:20:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Music for Winds from 'The Abduction from Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977

14:50:00 00:29:20 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

15:21:00 00:12:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 35 in A flat Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 89363

15:34:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

15:43:00 00:13:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall and Musikverein, Vienna - Brahms Cycle

16:04:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:16:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

16:52:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:31:00 00:25:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 92 in G George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: William Bolcom and William Blake

18:03:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:20:00 00:15:36 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Vladimir Feltsman, piano CBS 44818

18:38:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45 Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

18:54:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

19:31:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

20:10:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

20:57:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970 Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded in December at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law - David D. Cole, JD. Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown Law

21:57:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:10:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:20:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:26:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:38:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:45:00 00:09:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:58:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14 King's Singers Naxos 572987