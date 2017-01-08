© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-08-2017

Published January 8, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2016 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of troublehis local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date

17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).

17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).

Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Javier Perianes, piano

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (Daniella Mack, mezzo-soprano)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (from 1963 RCA recording withLeontyne Price, soprano; Fritz Reiner, conductor)

02:58:00            00:01:38            Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: Volte à 4                            New London Consort            l'Oiseau 4759101

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland: Selections from Old American Songs, Books 1 & II: 1. The Dodger 2. Simple Gifts 3. The Little Horses 4. The Golden Willow Tree 5. The Boatmen’s Dance

Cole Porter: 1. Night and Day 2. Who Said Gay Paree? 3. Where Is the Life that Late I Led? 4. In the Still of the Night 5. Begin the Beguine

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Motets of Vulpius - This contemporary of Praetorius worked in Weimar and Waldheim, and was in the midst of the Catholic-Lutheran split and the Thirty Years’s War

05:58:00            00:01:47            Nicola Matteis   Ground after the Scotch Humor  Chamber Orchestra of Europe               Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram         13993

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:17:57            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein   Bach-Collegium Stuttgart           Helmut Rilling    Helen Watts, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Niklaus Tüller, baritone; Gächinger Kantorei            Hänssler           98836

06:23:00            00:06:26            Giovanni Palestrina        Tu es Petrus                 Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir     DeutGram         4795300

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Follow the Star - Music for the Feast of Epiphany, celebrating the journey of the Wise Men and their celestial beacon

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Fantasy, Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern  Marie-Claire Alain (1691 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Warner Classics 65179

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, Op. 65, no. 64  Elke Völker (1903 Walcker/Christuskirche, Heidelberg, Germany) Aeolus 10991

ROBERT EDWARD SMITH: We three kings  Robert Gallagher (1995 Lively-Fulcher/Cathedral of St. Matthew, Washington, DC) World Library 3027

SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Variations on Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern  Phillip Kloeckner (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Raven 935

MALCOLM WILLIAMSON: The Wise Men visit the Prince of Peace, fr Peace Pieces  Tom Winpenny (1963 Walker/St. John the Evangelist, London, England) Naxos 8.571375

THEODORE DUBOIS: March of the Magi  René Oberson (1992 Ayer-Morel.St. Laurence Church, Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland) Gallo 700

PETER CORNELIUS: The Three Kings  Henry Hawkesworth, bass; Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury, director.  KGS 0007

MAX REGER: Chorale-Fantasy, Wie schön leucht’ uns der Morgenstern, Op. 40, no. 1  Isabelle Demers (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 01901

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? -  Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Newly Discovered William Kapell Performances I  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 10 in C, K.330   William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:04

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F Minor, Op.63/2   William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:13

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in B-flat Minor, Op.9/1   William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 5:38

Claude Debussy: Children’s Corner Suite   William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:09

Emilio Napolitano: El gato – the cat   (Argentinian dance)  William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:01

Robert Palmer: Toccata ostinato   William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:11

09:56:00            00:02:51            André Campra   Idoménée: Rigaudon     Empire Brass    Robert Woods  Michael Murray, organ   Telarc   80218

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 04:34

Charles Griffes: The White Peacock, Op. 7/1-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Malkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 6:57

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster from Columbia Hill, SC Music: 08:34

Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Opus 34: 8. Allegretto-- Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 01:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds, Op. 16-- Gilbert Kalish, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 25:59

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonin Dvorak: Bagatelles for two violins, cello and harmonium--James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Andrew Armstrong, harmonium Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:39

Baden Powell: Tempo Feliz--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:31

Americo Jacomino Canhoto: Abismo de rosas--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3--Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:00

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:22            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

14:02:00            00:05:57            Maurice Ravel   Scherzo from String Quartet in F major                           Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

14:10:00            00:15:15            Ignaz Moscheles           Recollections of Ireland Op 69    Tasmanian Symphony            Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           67430

14:27:00            00:20:13            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Music for Winds from 'The Abduction from            Netherlands Wind Ensemble                  Members of      Philips  4788977

14:50:00            00:29:20            Robert Schumann          Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 44        Cleveland Quartet                        Emanuel Ax, piano        RCA     6498

15:21:00            00:12:55            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 35 in A flat                             Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony    89363

15:34:00            00:07:12            Reinhold Glière  Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25                 Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony         Delos   3178

15:43:00            00:13:10            Richard Wagner            Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall and Musikverein, Vienna - Brahms Cycle

16:04:00            00:11:19            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81  

16:16:00            00:30:16            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90

16:52:00            00:36:50            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73

17:31:00            00:25:44            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 92 in G  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: William Bolcom and William Blake

18:03:00            00:14:54            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1                  Jesús López-Cobos  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

18:20:00            00:15:36            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10       London Symphony        Michael Tilson Thomas  Vladimir Feltsman, piano           CBS     44818

18:38:00            00:14:25            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 45               Sir Charles Mackerras            Orchestra of St Luke's   Telarc   80156

18:54:00            00:05:51            Frederick Delius            Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'             Sir Charles Mackerras         Welsh National Opera Orchestra            Argo     433704

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:54            Reinhold Glière  The Red Poppy: Suite               Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony        Delos   3178

19:31:00            00:37:29            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons Op 67                   José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

20:10:00            00:46:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100             Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4785437

20:57:00            00:02:26            François Couperin         Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses                                   Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67440

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2   Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano   Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio   Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes   Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970  Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994)  Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded in December at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law - David D. Cole, JD. Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown Law

21:57:00            00:02:04            Leo Brouwer      Danza caracteristica                              Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica            71287

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:13            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime  Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro            Gareth Hulse, oboe       ASV     2053

23:10:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi      Romance in E flat major  Op 11      Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:20:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51      Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:26:00            00:09:07            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44      Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello            DeutGram         463179

23:38:00            00:07:10            Josef Myslivecek          Grave from Cello Concerto in C major    Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello     Cedille  142

23:45:00            00:09:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20    Orchestra Mozart  Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4791033

23:55:00            00:03:00            Carlos Guastavino         Cantilena No. 4     Christopher O'Riley, piano            CPI       3294112

23:58:00            00:01:21            Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14      King's Singers   Naxos   572987

 