Program Guide 01-08-2017
00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2016 - From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of troublehis local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date
17-year-old violinist Abigel Kralik from Budapest, Hungary, performs Sonatensatz in C minor, WoO 2, by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
14-year-old cellist Isaiah Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania, performs Pezzo capriccioso, Op. 62, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
15-year-old organist Forrest Eimold from Winthrop, Massachusetts, performs Carillon de Westminster, Op. 54, No. 6, by Louis Vierne (18701937).
17-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia, performs the first movement, Fantasie, and the second movement, Thema mit Variationen, from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 11, No. 4, by Paul Hindemith (18951963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
The CCCEPA Chamber Chorus from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, performs “A Jubilant Song” by Norman Dello Joio (19132008).
Cellist Isaiah Kim performs the second movement, Allegro, from Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, G.4, by Luigi Boccherini (17431805), arranged by Alfredo Piatti, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
Pianist and host Christopher O’Riley performs the complete break piece: “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, arranged by Christopher O’Riley.
01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Javier Perianes, piano
Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (Daniella Mack, mezzo-soprano)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (from 1963 RCA recording withLeontyne Price, soprano; Fritz Reiner, conductor)
02:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Thomas Hampson, baritone
Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring
Aaron Copland: Selections from Old American Songs, Books 1 & II: 1. The Dodger 2. Simple Gifts 3. The Little Horses 4. The Golden Willow Tree 5. The Boatmen’s Dance
Cole Porter: 1. Night and Day 2. Who Said Gay Paree? 3. Where Is the Life that Late I Led? 4. In the Still of the Night 5. Begin the Beguine
George Gershwin: An American in Paris
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Motets of Vulpius - This contemporary of Praetorius worked in Weimar and Waldheim, and was in the midst of the Catholic-Lutheran split and the Thirty Years’s War
05:58:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:17:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Helen Watts, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Niklaus Tüller, baritone; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836
06:23:00 00:06:26 Giovanni Palestrina Tu es Petrus Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Follow the Star - Music for the Feast of Epiphany, celebrating the journey of the Wise Men and their celestial beacon
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Fantasy, Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Marie-Claire Alain (1691 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) Warner Classics 65179
SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, Op. 65, no. 64 Elke Völker (1903 Walcker/Christuskirche, Heidelberg, Germany) Aeolus 10991
ROBERT EDWARD SMITH: We three kings Robert Gallagher (1995 Lively-Fulcher/Cathedral of St. Matthew, Washington, DC) World Library 3027
SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Variations on Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Phillip Kloeckner (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Raven 935
MALCOLM WILLIAMSON: The Wise Men visit the Prince of Peace, fr Peace Pieces Tom Winpenny (1963 Walker/St. John the Evangelist, London, England) Naxos 8.571375
THEODORE DUBOIS: March of the Magi René Oberson (1992 Ayer-Morel.St. Laurence Church, Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland) Gallo 700
PETER CORNELIUS: The Three Kings Henry Hawkesworth, bass; Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury, director. KGS 0007
MAX REGER: Chorale-Fantasy, Wie schön leucht’ uns der Morgenstern, Op. 40, no. 1 Isabelle Demers (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 01901
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Newly Discovered William Kapell Performances I
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 10 in C, K.330 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:04
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F Minor, Op.63/2 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:13
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in B-flat Minor, Op.9/1 William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 5:38
Claude Debussy: Children’s Corner Suite William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 15:09
Emilio Napolitano: El gato – the cat (Argentinian dance) William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:01
Robert Palmer: Toccata ostinato William Kapell, pianist (Marston 53021 CD) 2:11
09:56:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 04:34
Charles Griffes: The White Peacock, Op. 7/1-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Malkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 6:57
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster from Columbia Hill, SC Music: 08:34
Puzzler Payoff: Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Opus 34: 8. Allegretto-- Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 01:19
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds, Op. 16-- Gilbert Kalish, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Kevin Rivard, horn Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 25:59
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Antonin Dvorak: Bagatelles for two violins, cello and harmonium--James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Andrew Armstrong, harmonium Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:39
Baden Powell: Tempo Feliz--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:31
Americo Jacomino Canhoto: Abismo de rosas--Sergio and Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 4:20
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3--Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:00
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
14:02:00 00:05:57 Maurice Ravel Scherzo from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
14:10:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
14:27:00 00:20:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Music for Winds from 'The Abduction from Netherlands Wind Ensemble Members of Philips 4788977
14:50:00 00:29:20 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498
15:21:00 00:12:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 35 in A flat Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 89363
15:34:00 00:07:12 Reinhold Glière Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
15:43:00 00:13:10 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall and Musikverein, Vienna - Brahms Cycle
16:04:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
16:16:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90
16:52:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
17:31:00 00:25:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 92 in G George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: William Bolcom and William Blake
18:03:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
18:20:00 00:15:36 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Vladimir Feltsman, piano CBS 44818
18:38:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45 Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
18:54:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:54 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Suite Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
19:31:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434
20:10:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437
20:57:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22
Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42
Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31
Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16
Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970 Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36
Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded in December at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law - David D. Cole, JD. Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown Law
21:57:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053
23:10:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888
23:20:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
23:26:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
23:38:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
23:45:00 00:09:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033
23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
23:58:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14 King's Singers Naxos 572987