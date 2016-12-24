Program Guide 12-24-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F (c.1700)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 BWV 248 (1734)

Various (arr Stephen Cleobury): Music from "Nine Lessons & Carols" (2010)

Leopold Mozart: Cassation in G 'Toy Symphony' (1760)

Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque "On Christmas Night" (1926)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Esteban Salas Claras luces (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of María Felicia Pérez

Esteban Salas Una nave mercantil (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez

Joaquín Rodrigo Retablo de Navidad (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone; Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar

Agustín Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Carlos Salzedo Short Fantasy on a Catalan Carol (Fum, Fum, Fum) Angel Romero, guitar; Canadian Brass

Juan Diego Flórez Santo Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Francisco Guerrero Hombres, victoria, victoria! The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium (O great mystery) Gabrieli Consort Paul McCreesh

Tomas Luis de Victoria Ave Maria Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips

Tomás Luis de Victoria Quem vidistis pastores? (Shepherds, whom did you see?) Gabrieli Consort & Players Paul McCreesh

Ariel Ramírez Navidad Nuestra - Folk Drama of the Nativity Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor; Choral Arts Society of Washington; Joseph Holt

Joaquin Nin Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano

Carlos Guastavino Cancion de Navidad Quink Vocal Ensemble

Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare (What shall we give to the Son of the Virgin?) Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Barlow Bradford

Traditional La Virgin Lava Pañales Plácido Domingo, tenor

Traditional Spanish Riu, riu, chiu Cantus

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide--London Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Sir Edward Elgar: The Snow--Mitchell Drury, violin; Tom Dziekonski, violin; Andrew Seifert, piano; Northwest Girlchoir; Sara Boos, conductor

Traditional (arr. Howard Arman): Adorar al Nino Munich Radio Orchestra; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany

Theo Bonheur (arr. Howard Arman): A Winter Ride Munich Radio Orchestra; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC

Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir--Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

John Harbinson: Little Fantasy on the Twelve Days of Christmas--Philadelphia Brass

Eric Whitacre: little tree--Elora Festival Singers; Noel Edison, conductor

Bob Chilcott: This Joy from Three Christmas Songs--Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Traditional: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas—Kirkmount

Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol—Kirkmount

John Lennon and Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro and Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele

Traditional (arr. David Chevan): Kiev Sher--Nu Haven Kapeyle

Traditional (arr. Jon Hansen): O Little Town of Bethlehem--USC Bass Tuba Quartet Los Angeles Tuba Christmas, Hall of Liberty, Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, CA

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet

Max Reger: Maria Weingenlied (Mary's Lullaby), Op. 76, No 52 and Weihnnachtstraum (Silent Night), Op. 17--Gregory Brown University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Leonard Cohen (arr. Andrew Joslyn): Hallelujah--Passenger String Quartet Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, Rethink Classical, Columbia City Theater, Seattle, WA

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 -

From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra

17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington, performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (18441908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York, performs Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France, performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (18761946).

The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto), from Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor, FP 61, by Francis Poulenc (18991963), featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley.

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Libby Larsen; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams and Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D (1781)

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (c.1700)

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel

Conductor: Vladimir Jurowski

Gretel: Christine Schäfer

Hansel: Alice Coote

Gertrude: Rosalind Plowright

Peter: Alan Held

Witch: Philip Langridge

15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: The Conrad Family presents “The Night Before Christmas”



16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: For Christ is Born

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’)

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Brahms: Ave Maria

Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’)

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Carol of the Scrooges - An hour-long version of A Christmas Carol, narrated by Edmund Stone, with music from five different film version of the Dickens classic

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Janice Harsanyi, soprano; Lorne Haywood, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Seth McCoy, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall -Archival concert from December 1965

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

22:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

Katherine Davis (arr Robert Wendell): The Little Drummer Boy after Ravel’s Bolero – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel

Howard Blake (arr Bernstein): Walking in the Air – Stephen van Dyke, boy soprano; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel

A Child’s Christmas – Emlyn Williams as Dylan Thomas

James Pierpont: One Horse Open Sleigh – Robert DeCormier Singers

Vince Guaraldi: Linus and Lucy with Band – Ensemble/Vince Guaraldi

Robert Shaw reads a story from Winnie-the-Pooh

Benjamin Britten: Selections from ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ – Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen – Cincinnati Pops/ Erich Kunzel

23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

John Ireland (arr Russell Gloyd): The Holy Boy (1913)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (c.1920)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)