Program Guide 12-24-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F (c.1700)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" (1954)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 BWV 248 (1734)
Various (arr Stephen Cleobury): Music from "Nine Lessons & Carols" (2010)
Leopold Mozart: Cassation in G 'Toy Symphony' (1760)
Various: Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers
Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque "On Christmas Night" (1926)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Esteban Salas Claras luces (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of María Felicia Pérez
Esteban Salas Una nave mercantil (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez
Joaquín Rodrigo Retablo de Navidad (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone; Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar
Agustín Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar
Carlos Salzedo Short Fantasy on a Catalan Carol (Fum, Fum, Fum) Angel Romero, guitar; Canadian Brass
Juan Diego Flórez Santo Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti
Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik
Francisco Guerrero Hombres, victoria, victoria! The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium (O great mystery) Gabrieli Consort Paul McCreesh
Tomas Luis de Victoria Ave Maria Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips
Tomás Luis de Victoria Quem vidistis pastores? (Shepherds, whom did you see?) Gabrieli Consort & Players Paul McCreesh
Ariel Ramírez Navidad Nuestra - Folk Drama of the Nativity Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor; Choral Arts Society of Washington; Joseph Holt
Joaquin Nin Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano
Carlos Guastavino Cancion de Navidad Quink Vocal Ensemble
Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare (What shall we give to the Son of the Virgin?) Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Barlow Bradford
Traditional La Virgin Lava Pañales Plácido Domingo, tenor
Traditional Spanish Riu, riu, chiu Cantus
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide--London Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
Sir Edward Elgar: The Snow--Mitchell Drury, violin; Tom Dziekonski, violin; Andrew Seifert, piano; Northwest Girlchoir; Sara Boos, conductor
Traditional (arr. Howard Arman): Adorar al Nino Munich Radio Orchestra; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany
Theo Bonheur (arr. Howard Arman): A Winter Ride Munich Radio Orchestra; Howard Arman, conductor Day of Christmas Music, Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC
Puzzler Payoff: Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir--Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Walk Festival Hall, Teton Village, WY
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
John Harbinson: Little Fantasy on the Twelve Days of Christmas--Philadelphia Brass
Eric Whitacre: little tree--Elora Festival Singers; Noel Edison, conductor
Bob Chilcott: This Joy from Three Christmas Songs--Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Traditional: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas—Kirkmount
Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol—Kirkmount
John Lennon and Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro and Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over)--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele
Traditional (arr. David Chevan): Kiev Sher--Nu Haven Kapeyle
Traditional (arr. Jon Hansen): O Little Town of Bethlehem--USC Bass Tuba Quartet Los Angeles Tuba Christmas, Hall of Liberty, Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, CA
Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Botti, trumpet
Max Reger: Maria Weingenlied (Mary's Lullaby), Op. 76, No 52 and Weihnnachtstraum (Silent Night), Op. 17--Gregory Brown University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Leonard Cohen (arr. Andrew Joslyn): Hallelujah--Passenger String Quartet Classical KING FM's Second Inversion, Rethink Classical, Columbia City Theater, Seattle, WA
10:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 9, 2015 -
From the Bravo! Vail Festival in Vail, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features one of the top training orchestras in the United States: The National Repertory Orchestra. We’ll enjoy the youthful energy of this ensemble in performances of the music of Falla and Poulenc. Also, a gifted teenage violinist from Washington State shares the moving story of how music transformed her from a completely emotionally shut-down child to a vivacious leader in her youth orchestra
17-year-old violinist Mira Yamamoto from Seattle, Washington, performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24, by Pablo de Sarasate (18441908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from Beijing and New York, New York, performs Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 6 in E-flat minor and No. 8 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).
17-year-old cellist Lisa Strauss from Paris, France, performs "Les ombres de Giverny" for Solo Cello by Philippe Hersant (b. 1948).
The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs Danza Final from The Three Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla (18761946).
The National Repertory Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, performs the third movement, Finale (Allegro molto), from Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor, FP 61, by Francis Poulenc (18991963), featuring pianists Anne-Marie McDermott and Christopher O’Riley.
12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Libby Larsen; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams and Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D (1781)
Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (c.1700)
13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel
Conductor: Vladimir Jurowski
Gretel: Christine Schäfer
Hansel: Alice Coote
Gertrude: Rosalind Plowright
Peter: Alan Held
Witch: Philip Langridge
15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: The Conrad Family presents “The Night Before Christmas”
16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming
Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Traditional: For Christ is Born
Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light
Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’)
Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks
Brahms: Ave Maria
Praetorius: Psallite
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer
Mantovani: Christmas Bells
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child
Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’)
17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Carol of the Scrooges - An hour-long version of A Christmas Carol, narrated by Edmund Stone, with music from five different film version of the Dickens classic
18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
(Footlight Parade returns next week at this time)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)
William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Janice Harsanyi, soprano; Lorne Haywood, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Seth McCoy, tenor; Thomas Paul, bass baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall -Archival concert from December 1965
George Frideric Handel: Messiah
22:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad
Katherine Davis (arr Robert Wendell): The Little Drummer Boy after Ravel’s Bolero – Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel
Howard Blake (arr Bernstein): Walking in the Air – Stephen van Dyke, boy soprano; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel
A Child’s Christmas – Emlyn Williams as Dylan Thomas
James Pierpont: One Horse Open Sleigh – Robert DeCormier Singers
Vince Guaraldi: Linus and Lucy with Band – Ensemble/Vince Guaraldi
Robert Shaw reads a story from Winnie-the-Pooh
Benjamin Britten: Selections from ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ – Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary
Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen – Cincinnati Pops/ Erich Kunzel
23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)
John Ireland (arr Russell Gloyd): The Holy Boy (1913)
Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (c.1920)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)