Program Guide 12-22-2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL
00:02:00 00:31:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449
00:35:00 00:26:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
01:03:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099
01:36:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
02:02:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145
02:46:00 00:35:26 Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio Op 12 Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor LaserLight 15273
03:23:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9357
04:09:00 00:26:21 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
04:37:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793
05:16:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
05:30:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert The Friends from Salamanka: Overture Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121
05:50:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133
05:58:00 00:02:19 Anonymous Salutation Carol Cantus Cantus 1211
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:07:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
06:15:00 00:08:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656
06:25:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
06:40:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Coventry Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
06:42:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
06:51:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014
06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
07:05:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
07:10:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
07:20:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
07:25:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
07:28:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
07:40:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644
07:48:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
07:52:00 00:02:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511
07:55:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
BBC NEWS
08:07:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
08:18:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:20:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:24:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:26:00 00:07:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
08:43:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125
08:51:00 00:02:41 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Hymn to the Moon Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Royal Opera Chorus EMI 64356
08:55:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485
09:05:00 00:17:19 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
09:27:00 00:05:16 Irving Berlin White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
09:35:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Seiji Ozawa Orchestra of Paris Philips 4788977
09:45:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352
09:55:00 00:02:56 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA
10:01:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
10:03:00 00:01:55 Giacomo Puccini The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 509249
10:07:00 00:12:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor Op 90 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
10:22:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
10:30:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
10:38:00 00:04:27 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
10:44:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
10:51:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360
11:18:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057
11:28:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:28:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:31:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:42:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:44:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:46:00 00:03:53 Franz Gruber Silent Night Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
11:50:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993
11:52:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:57:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
BBC NEWS
12:07:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
12:16:00 00:09:38 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3099
12:27:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
12:31:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911
12:37:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
12:43:00 00:10:15 Julius Fucik Danube Legends Waltz Op 233 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158
12:55:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:01:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099
13:34:00 00:25:22 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 8 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517
14:00:00 00:02:26 Giacomo Puccini Prelude for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
14:03:00 00:02:48 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma Rome Opera Orchestra Francesco Molinari-Pradelli Franco Corelli, tenor; Rome Opera Chorus Warner 86211
14:09:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287
14:24:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40
14:38:00 00:10:08 Siegfried Wagner Scherzo Werner Andreas Albert Hamburg Philharmonic CPO 999366
14:50:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
15:01:00 00:18:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Sony 305886
15:22:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304
15:32:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103
15:41:00 00:03:06 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
15:45:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448
15:56:00 00:01:37 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
15:58:00 00:04:52 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:07:00 00:02:59 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Vissi d'arte Paris Conservatoire Orchestra Georges Prêtre Maria Callas, soprano Warner 86211
16:13:00 00:08:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656
16:26:00 00:05:59 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
16:34:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009
16:41:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:43:00 00:02:52 Conrad Kocher As With Gladness Men of Old Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:46:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:52:00 00:02:50 Johnny Marks Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
16:55:00 00:03:54 Giovanni Gabrieli O magnum mysterium National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
17:05:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179
17:13:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
17:28:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
17:40:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And He shall purify Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
17:44:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
17:52:00 00:03:07 Traditional Greensleeves Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp DeutGram 14914
17:56:00 00:03:06 John Rutter Ave Maria Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL
18:09:00 00:11:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242
18:23:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
18:34:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
18:42:00 00:10:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
18:52:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
19:15:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
19:56:00 00:02:50 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 4 Op 101 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777
ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA
20:02:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
20:11:00 00:44:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656
NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER
21:03:00 00:19:18 Einojuhani Rautavaara Concerto for Birds & Orchestra Op 61 Leif Segerstam Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1041
21:24:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870
21:33:00 00:06:57 Johan Wagenaar Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
21:42:00 00:07:53 Franz Schubert String Trio Movement in B flat major Kodály Quartet Members of Naxos 557126
21:51:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561
22:24:00 00:22:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
22:48:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
SSH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER
23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304
23:09:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100
23:15:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
23:22:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120
23:27:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
23:42:00 00:05:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344
23:47:00 00:07:04 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138
23:54:00 00:04:05 Richard Purvis Prelude on "Greensleeves" Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009
23:56:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105