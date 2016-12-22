Program Guide 12-22-2016

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00    00:31:04    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Violin Concerto No.  5 in A major     Berlin Philharmonic    Herbert von Karajan    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin    DeutGram     4793449
00:35:00    00:26:16    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Part 1    Academy Ancient Music Berlin    René Jacobs    Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus    Harm Mundi     2908304
01:03:00    00:31:18    Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass    Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano    Delos     3099
01:36:00    00:24:04    Georg Philipp Telemann    Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music'        Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     413788
02:02:00    00:42:16    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80145
02:46:00    00:35:26    Camille Saint-Saëns    Christmas Oratorio Op 12    Dresden Philharmonic    Martin Flämig    Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor    LaserLight     15273
03:23:00    00:44:22    Franz Schmidt    Symphony No. 1 in E major         Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9357
04:09:00    00:26:21    Richard Strauss    Oboe Concerto in D major     New Philharmonia Orchestra    Edo de Waart    Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977
04:37:00    00:37:07    Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor         Igor Golovschin    Russian State Symphony    Naxos     550793
05:16:00    00:11:33    Leroy Anderson    Suite of Carols for Brass        Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559357
05:30:00    00:05:55    Franz Schubert    The Friends from Salamanka: Overture        Manfred Huss    Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna    Koch Intl     1121
05:50:00    00:05:45    Frederick Delius    Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'        John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Collegium     133
05:58:00    00:02:19    Anonymous    Salutation Carol            Cantus    Cantus     1211

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:03:04    Henry J. Gauntlett    Once in Royal David's City        Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225
06:15:00    00:08:12    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Symphony No.  6 Op 74        Semyon Bychkov    Czech Philharmonic    Decca     4830656
06:25:00    00:08:28    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie        Wolfgang Sawallisch    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     55592
06:40:00    00:02:32    Traditional    The Coventry Carol        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
06:42:00    00:05:12    Carl Stamitz    Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Irena Grafenauer, flute    Philips     426318
06:51:00    00:02:11    Traditional    Gloucestershire Wassail    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Members of    MAA     2014
06:55:00    00:03:57    Ralph Vaughan Williams    March 'Sea Songs'        Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80099
07:05:00    00:05:50    Alfredo Catalani    Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634
07:10:00    00:08:19    Bruce Healey    Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Singing Hoosiers    Telarc     80538
07:20:00    00:01:59    Vincenzo Galilei    Saltarello            Kristo Käo, guitar    Kitarrikoo     2008
07:25:00    00:02:18    Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson    Frosty the Snowman            Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027
07:28:00    00:05:23    Paul Lewis    An English Overture        Gavin Sutherland    Royal Ballet Sinfonia    ASV     2126
07:40:00    00:06:13    Johann David Heinichen    Pastorale in A major     Cologne Musica Antiqua    Reinhard Goebel    Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe    Archiv     447644
07:48:00    00:04:02    Tchaikovsky & Ellington    The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty        Steven Richman    Harmonie Ensemble New York    Harm Mundi     907493
07:52:00    00:02:08    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16    BBC Philharmonic    Gianandrea Noseda    Karen Geoghegan, bassoon    Chandos     10511
07:55:00    00:02:30    Vince Guaraldi    Christmas Time is Here            Christopher O'Riley, piano    CPI     3294112

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:05:50    Dmitri Shostakovich    Festive Overture Op 96        Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     13458
08:18:00    00:02:55    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068
08:20:00    00:03:26    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068
08:24:00    00:02:21    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068
08:26:00    00:07:17    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67        Carlos Kleiber    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448
08:43:00    00:07:08    Sir William Walton    Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'        André Previn    Royal Philharmonic    Telarc     80125
08:51:00    00:02:41    Giacomo Puccini    Turandot: Hymn to the Moon    Orch of the Royal Opera House    Lamberto Gardelli    Royal Opera Chorus    EMI     64356
08:55:00    00:04:48    Hugh Martin    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas        Ragnar Bohlin    Capella SF    Delos     3485
09:05:00    00:17:19    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     75
09:27:00    00:05:16    Irving Berlin    White Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008
09:35:00    00:06:27    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers        Seiji Ozawa    Orchestra of Paris    Philips     4788977
09:45:00    00:09:54    Lorenzo Zavateri    Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 1    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Gottfried von der Goltz    Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin    DHM     77352
09:55:00    00:02:56    Tomás Luis de Victoria    O magnum mysterium        Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:01:00    00:02:14    Giacomo Puccini    Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro    London Philharmonic    Sir Andrew Davis    Nicole Cabell, soprano    Decca     6590
10:03:00    00:01:55    Giacomo Puccini    The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano    Jonas Kaufmann, tenor    Sony     509249
10:07:00    00:12:34    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor  Op 90            Peter Takács, piano    Cambria     1175
10:22:00    00:07:03    Artur Lemba    Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor         Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8656
10:30:00    00:03:52    Felix Mendelssohn    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120
10:38:00    00:04:27    Gustav Holst    In the Bleak Midwinter            Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2008
10:44:00    00:04:31    Eric Coates    London Suite: Knightsbridge March        Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66968
10:51:00    00:25:13    Camille Saint-Saëns    Symphony in A major         Jean Martinon    Orchestre National de France    Brilliant     94360
11:18:00    00:06:13    Jacques Offenbach    Master Péronilla: Overture        Antonio de Almeida    Philharmonia Orchestra    Philips     422057
11:28:00    00:02:02    Traditional    Angels We Have Heard on High        Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999
11:28:00    00:03:24    John Rutter    Mary's Lullaby    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008
11:31:00    00:08:22    Engelbert Humperdinck    Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2011
11:42:00    00:02:16    William J. Kirkpatrick    Away in a Manger        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014
11:44:00    00:02:12    John Joubert    There is no Rose        Gareth Morrell    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1996
11:46:00    00:03:53    Franz Gruber    Silent Night    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2011
11:50:00    00:02:06    Edmund Walters    As Joseph was a walking    Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1993
11:52:00    00:02:18    Traditional    Deck the Halls    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999
11:57:00    00:02:04    Sir Edward German    Henry VIII: Torch Dance        Richard Hickox    Royal Northern Sinfonia    EMI     49933

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:07:28    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Teldec     44945
12:16:00    00:09:38    Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3099
12:27:00    00:01:30    Dmitri Shostakovich    Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop        Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257
12:31:00    00:03:00    Modest Mussorgsky    Scherzo in B flat        Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Toronto Symphony Orchestra    Finlandia     14911
12:37:00    00:04:54    Giacomo Puccini    Scherzo for Orchestra        Riccardo Chailly    Verdi Symphony Milan    Decca     2141
12:43:00    00:10:15    Julius Fucik    Danube Legends Waltz Op 233        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158
12:55:00    00:03:38    Edward White    Puffin' Billy        Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66868

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:31:18    Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass    Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano    Delos     3099
13:34:00    00:25:22    Victor Herbert    Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major  Op 8    Ulster Orchestra    JoAnn Falletta    Mark Kosower, cello    Naxos     573517
14:00:00    00:02:26    Giacomo Puccini    Prelude for Orchestra        Riccardo Chailly    Verdi Symphony Milan    Decca     2141
14:03:00    00:02:48    Giacomo Puccini    Turandot: Nessun dorma    Rome Opera Orchestra    Francesco Molinari-Pradelli    Franco Corelli, tenor; Rome Opera Chorus    Warner     86211
14:09:00    00:12:49    Alfred Burt    A Christmas Greeting    Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Philips     416287
14:24:00    00:11:34    Hector Berlioz    The Trojans: Ballet Music    London Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Chorus    LSO Live     40
14:38:00    00:10:08    Siegfried Wagner    Scherzo        Werner Andreas Albert    Hamburg Philharmonic    CPO     999366
14:50:00    00:08:53    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Fantasy on Christmas Carols        Rumon Gamba    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9851
15:01:00    00:18:32    Ludwig van Beethoven    Choral Fantasy in C minor  Op 80    Mahler Chamber Orchestra    Leif Ove Andsnes    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Prague Philharmonic Choir    Sony     305886
15:22:00    00:07:47    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony        René Jacobs    Academy Ancient Music Berlin    Harm Mundi     2908304
15:32:00    00:04:39    Franz Schmidt    Notre Dame: Intermezzo        Lawrence Foster    Monte Carlo Philharmonic    Erato     88103
15:41:00    00:03:06    Franz Schreker    Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett        Kazuki Yamada    Orch de la Suisse Romande    PentaTone     518
15:45:00    00:08:42    Antonio Vivaldi    Trio Sonata in D minor  Op 1        Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    DeutGram     4795448
15:56:00    00:01:37    Traditional    The Holly and the Ivy (English)            Pittsburgh Symphony Brass    Four Winds     3029
15:58:00    00:04:52    Giacomo Puccini    Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:07:00    00:02:59    Giacomo Puccini    Tosca: Vissi d'arte    Paris Conservatoire Orchestra    Georges Prêtre    Maria Callas, soprano    Warner     86211
16:13:00    00:08:57    Peter Tchaikovsky    Scherzo from Symphony No.  6 Op 74        Semyon Bychkov    Czech Philharmonic    Decca     4830656
16:26:00    00:05:59    Alan Silvestri    The Polar Express: Suite    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014
16:34:00    00:04:58    Josquin Desprez    Ave Maria        Joe Miller    Westminster Choir    WCC     1009
16:41:00    00:02:07    Traditional    Baloo, Lammy        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
16:43:00    00:02:52    Conrad Kocher    As With Gladness Men of Old        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
16:46:00    00:02:22    Traditional    O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
16:52:00    00:02:50    Johnny Marks    Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer            Canadian Brass    Steinway     30027
16:55:00    00:03:54    Giovanni Gabrieli    O magnum mysterium            National Brass Ensemble    OberlinMus     1504
17:05:00    00:05:49    François Joseph Gossec    Christmas Suite    Academy of Ancient Music    Christopher Hogwood    Academy Ancient Music Choir    l'Oiseau     410179
17:13:00    00:12:11    Various    "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377
17:28:00    00:07:02    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Erato     94354
17:40:00    00:02:24    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: And He shall purify    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Singers    Avie     2208
17:44:00    00:05:35    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers    Avie     2208
17:52:00    00:03:07    Traditional    Greensleeves    Welsh National Opera Orchestra    Tecwyn Evans    Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp    DeutGram     14914
17:56:00    00:03:06    John Rutter    Ave Maria    Royal Philharmonic    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     133

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00    00:11:26    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68        Douglas Boyd    Manchester Camerata    Avie     2242
18:23:00    00:08:56    Ludwig van Beethoven    Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 67        Manfred Honeck    Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference     718
18:34:00    00:04:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119
18:42:00    00:10:02    Ludwig van Beethoven    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58    Symphony of the Air    Josef Krips    Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350
18:52:00    00:07:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93        Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Révolutionaire et Romantique    Soli Deo     721

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:11:00    Carl Friedrich Abel    Symphony in D major  Op 7        Adrian Shepherd    Cantilena    Chandos     8648
19:15:00    00:39:37    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005
19:56:00    00:02:50    Antonín Dvorák    Humoresque No. 4 Op 101            Benjamin Pasternack, piano    Naxos     559777

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:07:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Andante cantabile Op 11        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     99
20:11:00    00:44:36    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74        Semyon Bychkov    Czech Philharmonic    Decca     4830656

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00    00:19:18    Einojuhani Rautavaara    Concerto for Birds & Orchestra Op 61        Leif Segerstam    Helsinki Philharmonic    Ondine     1041
21:24:00    00:07:26    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No. 17 in B major  Op 62            Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     10870
21:33:00    00:06:57    Johan Wagenaar    Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25        Riccardo Chailly    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Decca     425833
21:42:00    00:07:53    Franz Schubert    String Trio Movement in B flat major     Kodály Quartet        Members of    Naxos     557126
21:51:00    00:31:02    Witold Lutoslawski    Polish Christmas Carols    BBC Symphony Orchestra    David Zinman    Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus    RCA     11561
22:24:00    00:22:23    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 35 in D major         Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Koch Intl     7574
22:48:00    00:11:39    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement        Antal Doráti    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

SSH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:07:47    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony        René Jacobs    Academy Ancient Music Berlin    Harm Mundi     2908304
23:09:00    00:05:13    John Rutter    Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd'    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe    Collegium     100
23:15:00    00:05:18    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  5: Shepherd Boy Op 54            Andrei Gavrilov, piano    DeutGram     437522
23:22:00    00:05:25    Pietro A. Yon    Gesu Bambino        A. David Krehbiel    Bay Brass    Gothic     49120
23:27:00    00:12:06    Amilcare Ponchielli    Elegia        Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     63025
23:42:00    00:05:29    Johann Sebastian Bach    Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden            Piers Lane, piano    Hyperion     67344
23:47:00    00:07:04    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in C minor             Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis     2138
23:54:00    00:04:05    Richard Purvis    Prelude on "Greensleeves"            Todd Wilson, organ    MAA     11009
23:56:00    00:02:50    Benjamin Britten    A Hymn to the Virgin        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105