Program Guide 12-22-2016

00:02:00 00:31:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

00:35:00 00:26:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

01:03:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

01:36:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

02:02:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

02:46:00 00:35:26 Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio Op 12 Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor LaserLight 15273

03:23:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9357

04:09:00 00:26:21 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D major New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

04:37:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

05:16:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

05:30:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert The Friends from Salamanka: Overture Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

05:50:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

05:58:00 00:02:19 Anonymous Salutation Carol Cantus Cantus 1211

06:07:00 00:03:04 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

06:15:00 00:08:12 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

06:25:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

06:40:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Coventry Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

06:42:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

06:51:00 00:02:11 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Members of MAA 2014

06:55:00 00:03:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams March 'Sea Songs' Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

07:05:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

07:10:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

07:20:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

07:25:00 00:02:18 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

07:28:00 00:05:23 Paul Lewis An English Overture Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

07:40:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

07:48:00 00:04:02 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

07:52:00 00:02:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Karen Geoghegan, bassoon Chandos 10511

07:55:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

08:07:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

08:18:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:20:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:24:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:26:00 00:07:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

08:43:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

08:51:00 00:02:41 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Hymn to the Moon Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Royal Opera Chorus EMI 64356

08:55:00 00:04:48 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

09:05:00 00:17:19 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

09:27:00 00:05:16 Irving Berlin White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

09:35:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Seiji Ozawa Orchestra of Paris Philips 4788977

09:45:00 00:09:54 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn; Brigitte Täubl, violin DHM 77352

09:55:00 00:02:56 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

10:01:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

10:03:00 00:01:55 Giacomo Puccini The Girl of the Golden West: Ch'ella mi St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 509249

10:07:00 00:12:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor Op 90 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

10:22:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

10:30:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

10:38:00 00:04:27 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

10:44:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

10:51:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

11:18:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

11:28:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:28:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:31:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:42:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:44:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:46:00 00:03:53 Franz Gruber Silent Night Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:50:00 00:02:06 Edmund Walters As Joseph was a walking Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:52:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:57:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

12:07:00 00:07:28 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

12:16:00 00:09:38 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3099

12:27:00 00:01:30 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

12:31:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

12:37:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

12:43:00 00:10:15 Julius Fucik Danube Legends Waltz Op 233 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

12:55:00 00:03:38 Edward White Puffin' Billy Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

13:01:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

13:34:00 00:25:22 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 8 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517

14:00:00 00:02:26 Giacomo Puccini Prelude for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

14:03:00 00:02:48 Giacomo Puccini Turandot: Nessun dorma Rome Opera Orchestra Francesco Molinari-Pradelli Franco Corelli, tenor; Rome Opera Chorus Warner 86211

14:09:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287

14:24:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40

14:38:00 00:10:08 Siegfried Wagner Scherzo Werner Andreas Albert Hamburg Philharmonic CPO 999366

14:50:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

15:01:00 00:18:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Sony 305886

15:22:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

15:32:00 00:04:39 Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 88103

15:41:00 00:03:06 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

15:45:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D minor Op 1 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

15:56:00 00:01:37 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

15:58:00 00:04:52 Giacomo Puccini Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

16:07:00 00:02:59 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: Vissi d'arte Paris Conservatoire Orchestra Georges Prêtre Maria Callas, soprano Warner 86211

16:13:00 00:08:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

16:26:00 00:05:59 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

16:34:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

16:41:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

16:43:00 00:02:52 Conrad Kocher As With Gladness Men of Old Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

16:46:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

16:52:00 00:02:50 Johnny Marks Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

16:55:00 00:03:54 Giovanni Gabrieli O magnum mysterium National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:05:00 00:05:49 François Joseph Gossec Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Academy Ancient Music Choir l'Oiseau 410179

17:13:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

17:28:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

17:40:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And He shall purify Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

17:44:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

17:52:00 00:03:07 Traditional Greensleeves Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp DeutGram 14914

17:56:00 00:03:06 John Rutter Ave Maria Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

18:09:00 00:11:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

18:23:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

18:34:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

18:42:00 00:10:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

18:52:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

19:02:00 00:11:00 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in D major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

19:15:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

19:56:00 00:02:50 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 4 Op 101 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

20:02:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

20:11:00 00:44:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

21:03:00 00:19:18 Einojuhani Rautavaara Concerto for Birds & Orchestra Op 61 Leif Segerstam Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1041

21:24:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

21:33:00 00:06:57 Johan Wagenaar Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

21:42:00 00:07:53 Franz Schubert String Trio Movement in B flat major Kodály Quartet Members of Naxos 557126

21:51:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

22:24:00 00:22:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

22:48:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:09:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

23:15:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

23:22:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120

23:27:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:42:00 00:05:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344

23:47:00 00:07:04 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:54:00 00:04:05 Richard Purvis Prelude on "Greensleeves" Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

23:56:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten A Hymn to the Virgin Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105