What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-18-2016

Published December 18, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons.  Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label …  and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu  from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois  performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Ingo Metzmacher, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpts from The Nutcracker

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911 version)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11 (The Year 1905)

02:58:00            00:01:09            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Marche militaire                         Stuttgart Brass Quartet            Hänssler           98623

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1, Lohengrin

Julia Adolphe: Unearth, Release (Concerto for Viola & Orchestra)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A German Christmas - Christmas music from the time of Martin Luther, and both the Lutheran and Catholic side of the German Baroque

05:58:00            00:01:10            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  4: Norwegian Dance Op 47                            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:03:34            William Byrd     O magnum mysterium               Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Monteverdi Choir    Philips  462050

06:10:00            00:06:40            Morten Lauridsen           O magnum mysterium               Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2002

06:19:00            00:03:37            René Clausen   O magnum mysterium               Charles Bruffy  Kansas City Chorale            Chandos           5105

06:25:00            00:05:11            Ola Gjeilo          Serenity                        Charles Bruffy  Phoenix Chorale; Emmanuel Lopez, cello      Chandos           5100

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00            00:03:51            Hildegard von Bingen    O virdissima virga, Ave              Barbara Thornton            Sequentia         DHM     77320

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Seasonal Celebration - Whether in Michigan or New Mexico, Ely or Orleans, the music of Christmas resounds of peace and joy

DAVID CONTE: Christmas Intrada.

JAMES BIERY: Willie, take your little drum.

ROBIN MILFORD: Pastorale Dance, On Christmas Night.

KEITH CHAPMAN: Bring a torch, Jeanette, Isabella  Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) Visser 2013

MILFORD: In dulci jubilo.

ANDREW CARTER: Hodie Christus natus est Cathedral Choir/Maxine Thevenot, director; Edmund Connolly (2002 Reuter/Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 974

DAN LOCKLAIR: Angel Song –Sospiri/Christopher Watson, director; Jeremy Cole (2011 Tickell/Keble College Chapel, Oxford, England) Convivium 033

ALAN BULLARD: 2 Christmas Carols (A baby so small; A boy is born) Selwyn College Choir/Sarah MacDonald, director; Timothy Parsons (Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England) Regent 456

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Introit (Puer natus est), fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 55. no. 3 Georges Delvallee )1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Accord 476 1059

FATHER JOSEPH WALTER: Choral diferencias & glosas on ‘Puer natus in Bethlehem’ (premiere)—Cathedral Schola; Cherry Rhodes (2003 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/7/16)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With Heart and Voice: Advent 4 - We’ll look forward to the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season   
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas   Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas   Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya   The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel   The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)  The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak   The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs   The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern   Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21

Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen   Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren   Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32

Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father   Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01

Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin   Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27

John Jacob Niles (arr. Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander”  Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: “Jauchzet, fröhlocket”  Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37

09:57:00            00:02:01            Jean-Marie Leclair         Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage                         Florilegium        Channel            7595

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a minor, Op. 56: Movement 2--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor  Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 – 5 EuroDisc 69237  Music: 04:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX  Music: 6:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN  Music: 08:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: No. 15 Prelude and Fugue in G major Andras Schiff, piano  Album: Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II Decca 417236  Music: 03:44

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2--Vega Quartet  Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL  Music: 24:33

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Emile Waldteufel (arr. First Piano Quartet): Skater's Waltz-- The 5 Browns  University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA  Music: 05:22

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto, Op. 47  Viktoria Mullova, violin; Estonian Festival Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Parnu Music Festival, Concert Hall, Parnu, Estonia  Music: 29:49

Ruth Elaine Schram: By Candlelight  Adagio Trio  Album: Winter Gift  Adagio Trio 2  Music: 3:21

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas  David Wood, guitar  Album: A Christmas Gift  Broken Hip 7  Music: 02:30

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky - Selections used in Parts 1 and 2:

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

The Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (Dg Masters 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:51            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture                                Burning River Brass       BurnRiver          2008

14:01:00            00:06:27            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers                 Seiji Ozawa            Orchestra of Paris         Philips  4788977

14:08:00            00:14:05            Anton Arensky  Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35                    William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

14:22:00            00:20:21            Edward MacDowell        Suite No.  1 for Orchestra Op 42            Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

14:50:00            00:25:49            Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor                               Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           783

15:15:00            00:10:18            Hector Berlioz   Waverley Overture Op 1            Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra          RCA     68790

15:26:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi      Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10          English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

15:35:00            00:12:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Pas de deux                 Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

15:54:00            00:04:46            Gioacchino Rossini        Il signor Bruschino: Overture                  Christian Benda            Prague Sinfonia Naxos   570934

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano - Archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez, Severance Hall, 02/06/10

16:04:00            00:27:00            Olivier Messiaen            L'Ascension

16:35:00            00:18:47            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

16:57:00            00:22:12            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major

17:22:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy           Images: Ibéria  

17:41:00            00:18:31            Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA            97

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Contrasting Premieres by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich

18:05:00            00:22:15            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71                  Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York  Harm Mundi      907493

18:29:00            00:12:07            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on Christmas Carols    City of London Sinfonia            Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers            Chandos           10385

18:43:00            00:07:46            Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major                            Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos   3408

18:53:00            00:01:35            Traditional         Deck the Halls                           King's Singers   EMI      64133

18:54:00            00:03:20            Franz Gruber     Silent Night       Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel      King's Singers Telarc   80538

18:58:00            00:01:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance             Robert Porco            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2002

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:23            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        Lady Radnor's Suite                  William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5068

19:19:00            00:36:04            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                    Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan   Avie      2231

19:57:00            00:02:01            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 11 in D major  Op 30                             Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9350

 

20:00 SPECIAL: THE BW MEN’S CHORUS/Frank Bianchi, a repeat airing of the performance recorded 12/9/16 in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square

Carol of the Bells - Mykola Leontovich/Arr. A. Frackenpohl

Silent Night - Franz Gruber

A Swingin’ Christmas - arr Jay Althouse and Mark Hayes (Winter Wonderland - Felix Bernard & I’ll Be Home for Christmas - Walter Kent--Peter Henkels, conductor; Sydney Jahnigen and Nick Urbanic, soloists

O Come, O Come Emmanuel - Thomas Helmore (arr Aric Anloague, based on Pentatonix version)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Christmas Wish - Gillian Britton (arr Straight No Chaser)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Grown Up Christmas List - David Foster and Linda Thompson Jenner (arr Mark Hayes)--Sydney Jahnigen, conductor; Jeff Jaskolka, accompanist; Bob Winters and Cameron Cabot, soloists

The Christmas Song - Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr Mark Hayes)--Jason Falkofsky, conductor; Steve Pernod, soloist

Text Me Merry Christmas - Adam Schlesinger and David Javerbaum (arr Straight No Chaser)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

The Ground from “Sunrise Mass” - Ola Gjeilo

O Holy Night - Adolphe Adam--Tracy Grady, BW Voice Faculty, soloist

Betelehemu - Nigerian Christmas Song (arr Wendell Whalum)—David Croglio and Mike Newcomb, soloists; Drew Andreatta, percussion (congas, djembe)

White Christmas - Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald)—Michelle Mklhouf nd Jeff Jaskolka, piano

20:52:00            00:06:13            Johann David Heinichen             Pastorale in A major      Cologne Musica Antiqua            Reinhard Goebel           Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe        Archiv   447644

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky (199)  Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993)  James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Dennis Eberhard: Prometheus Wept (1998)  Piotr Migunov, bass; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko, cond. (Naxos 559 176) 14:22

21:51:00            00:08:04            Ottorino Respighi          Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon               Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra     Naxos   572332

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 12/14 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech , Perils or Promises: Education in the Age of Smart Machines - Yong Zhao, Ph.D.  Prof. in the School of Education, Univ. of Kansas

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi      Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10          English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:11:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley            London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

23:24:00            00:05:17            Sir William Walton         Two Pieces for Strings from 'Henry V'                 William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

23:29:00            00:11:06            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene                      Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

23:42:00            00:02:13            Cyril Scott         Pastoral Suite: Courante                                    Jack Richard Crossan, piano  Cambria            1086

23:44:00            00:09:24            Frank Bridge     There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook             William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

23:55:00            00:02:36            R.R. Terry         Myn lyking        City of London Sinfonia John Rutter       Cambridge Singers Collegium         106

23:56:00            00:03:25            Maurice Ravel   Vocalise en forme d'Habañera    Academy St. Martin in Fields            Edward Gardner            Kate Royal, soprano      EMI      94419

 