Program Guide 12-18-2016

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons. Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label … and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Ingo Metzmacher, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpts from The Nutcracker

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911 version)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11 (The Year 1905)

02:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1, Lohengrin

Julia Adolphe: Unearth, Release (Concerto for Viola & Orchestra)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A German Christmas - Christmas music from the time of Martin Luther, and both the Lutheran and Catholic side of the German Baroque

05:58:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

06:10:00 00:06:40 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

06:19:00 00:03:37 René Clausen O magnum mysterium Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

06:25:00 00:05:11 Ola Gjeilo Serenity Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale; Emmanuel Lopez, cello Chandos 5100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:03:51 Hildegard von Bingen O virdissima virga, Ave Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Seasonal Celebration - Whether in Michigan or New Mexico, Ely or Orleans, the music of Christmas resounds of peace and joy

DAVID CONTE: Christmas Intrada.

JAMES BIERY: Willie, take your little drum.

ROBIN MILFORD: Pastorale Dance, On Christmas Night.

KEITH CHAPMAN: Bring a torch, Jeanette, Isabella Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) Visser 2013

MILFORD: In dulci jubilo.

ANDREW CARTER: Hodie Christus natus est Cathedral Choir/Maxine Thevenot, director; Edmund Connolly (2002 Reuter/Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque, NM) Raven 974

DAN LOCKLAIR: Angel Song –Sospiri/Christopher Watson, director; Jeremy Cole (2011 Tickell/Keble College Chapel, Oxford, England) Convivium 033

ALAN BULLARD: 2 Christmas Carols (A baby so small; A boy is born) Selwyn College Choir/Sarah MacDonald, director; Timothy Parsons (Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England) Regent 456

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Introit (Puer natus est), fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 55. no. 3 Georges Delvallee )1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Accord 476 1059

FATHER JOSEPH WALTER: Choral diferencias & glosas on ‘Puer natus in Bethlehem’ (premiere)—Cathedral Schola; Cherry Rhodes (2003 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/7/16)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With Heart and Voice: Advent 4 - We’ll look forward to the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions) The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21

Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32

Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01

Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27

John Jacob Niles (arr. Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander” Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: “Jauchzet, fröhlocket” Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37

09:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a minor, Op. 56: Movement 2--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 – 5 EuroDisc 69237 Music: 04:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN Music: 08:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: No. 15 Prelude and Fugue in G major Andras Schiff, piano Album: Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II Decca 417236 Music: 03:44

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2--Vega Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 24:33

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Emile Waldteufel (arr. First Piano Quartet): Skater's Waltz-- The 5 Browns University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 05:22

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto, Op. 47 Viktoria Mullova, violin; Estonian Festival Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Parnu Music Festival, Concert Hall, Parnu, Estonia Music: 29:49

Ruth Elaine Schram: By Candlelight Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:21

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas David Wood, guitar Album: A Christmas Gift Broken Hip 7 Music: 02:30

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky - Selections used in Parts 1 and 2:

Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/ Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

The Seasons Op 37a (1875)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Violin Concerto in D (1878)--Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS Masterworks 37252 CD)

Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)--Emerson String Quartet (Dg Masters 445551 CD)

Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)--Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:51 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

14:01:00 00:06:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Seiji Ozawa Orchestra of Paris Philips 4788977

14:08:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

14:22:00 00:20:21 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

14:50:00 00:25:49 Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite for Winds & Strings in A minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

15:15:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

15:26:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

15:35:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:54:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano - Archival concert in memory of Pierre Boulez, Severance Hall, 02/06/10

16:04:00 00:27:00 Olivier Messiaen L'Ascension

16:35:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

16:57:00 00:22:12 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

17:22:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

17:41:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Contrasting Premieres by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich

18:05:00 00:22:15 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71 Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

18:29:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

18:43:00 00:07:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 4 in C major Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

18:53:00 00:01:35 Traditional Deck the Halls King's Singers EMI 64133

18:54:00 00:03:20 Franz Gruber Silent Night Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel King's Singers Telarc 80538

18:58:00 00:01:10 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

19:57:00 00:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 11 in D major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

20:00 SPECIAL: THE BW MEN’S CHORUS/Frank Bianchi, a repeat airing of the performance recorded 12/9/16 in the Westfield Insurance Studio Theater at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square

Carol of the Bells - Mykola Leontovich/Arr. A. Frackenpohl

Silent Night - Franz Gruber

A Swingin’ Christmas - arr Jay Althouse and Mark Hayes (Winter Wonderland - Felix Bernard & I’ll Be Home for Christmas - Walter Kent--Peter Henkels, conductor; Sydney Jahnigen and Nick Urbanic, soloists

O Come, O Come Emmanuel - Thomas Helmore (arr Aric Anloague, based on Pentatonix version)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Christmas Wish - Gillian Britton (arr Straight No Chaser)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Grown Up Christmas List - David Foster and Linda Thompson Jenner (arr Mark Hayes)--Sydney Jahnigen, conductor; Jeff Jaskolka, accompanist; Bob Winters and Cameron Cabot, soloists

The Christmas Song - Mel Torme and Robert Wells (arr Mark Hayes)--Jason Falkofsky, conductor; Steve Pernod, soloist

Text Me Merry Christmas - Adam Schlesinger and David Javerbaum (arr Straight No Chaser)—Mr. Sun’s Echo

The Ground from “Sunrise Mass” - Ola Gjeilo

O Holy Night - Adolphe Adam--Tracy Grady, BW Voice Faculty, soloist

Betelehemu - Nigerian Christmas Song (arr Wendell Whalum)—David Croglio and Mike Newcomb, soloists; Drew Andreatta, percussion (congas, djembe)

White Christmas - Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald)—Michelle Mklhouf nd Jeff Jaskolka, piano

20:52:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky (199) Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Dennis Eberhard: Prometheus Wept (1998) Piotr Migunov, bass; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko, cond. (Naxos 559 176) 14:22

21:51:00 00:08:04 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Burlesca & Rigaudon Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 12/14 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech , Perils or Promises: Education in the Age of Smart Machines - Yong Zhao, Ph.D. Prof. in the School of Education, Univ. of Kansas

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:11:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

23:24:00 00:05:17 Sir William Walton Two Pieces for Strings from 'Henry V' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:29:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:42:00 00:02:13 Cyril Scott Pastoral Suite: Courante Jack Richard Crossan, piano Cambria 1086

23:44:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:02:36 R.R. Terry Myn lyking City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

23:56:00 00:03:25 Maurice Ravel Vocalise en forme d'Habañera Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419