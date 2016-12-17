Program Guide 12-17-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:37:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

00:42:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

01:16:00 00:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430844

02:10:00 00:28:00 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

02:40:00 00:23:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

03:05:00 00:32:03 Johannes Brahms Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 1 Elisabeth Leonskaja, piano Teldec 46450

03:39:00 00:38:16 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

04:19:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

04:44:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

05:21:00 00:12:30 Percy Grainger To a Nordic Princess Richard Hickox Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9721

05:36:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:54:00 00:04:51 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on "Concierto" you'll hear songs of Thanksgiving and Sephardic songs from Spain in honor of Chanukah, including "Ocho Kandelikas" performed by Pink Martini!

Esta semana en "Concierto" oirás canciones de acción de gracias y canciones sefardíes de España en honor de Janucá, como "Ocho Kandelikas" interpretado por Pink Martini.

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi:"Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102 06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records n/z

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 8.555856

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era n/a

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a minor, Op. 56: Movement 2--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 – 5 EuroDisc 69237 Music: 04:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN Music: 08:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: No. 15 Prelude and Fugue in G major Andras Schiff, piano Album: Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II Decca 417236 Music: 03:44

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2--Vega Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 24:33

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Emile Waldteufel (arr. First Piano Quartet): Skater's Waltz-- The 5 Browns University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 05:22

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto, Op. 47 Viktoria Mullova, violin; Estonian Festival Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Parnu Music Festival, Concert Hall, Parnu, Estonia Music: 29:49

Ruth Elaine Schram: By Candlelight Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:21

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas David Wood, guitar Album: A Christmas Gift Broken Hip 7 Music: 02:30

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:42 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

10:05:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

10:18:00 00:05:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

10:23:00 00:16:08 Alan Danson A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Mainstreet Brass Alan Danson, narrator MSR 1325

10:44:00 00:04:41 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

10:49:00 00:04:16 Juan de Araujo Los coflades de la estleya Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

10:56:00 00:03:01 Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded “Various” - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons. Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label … and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : "Leif" Insurance for Schubert?; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams

12:09:00 00:15:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 4785437

12:27:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

12:41:00 00:06:40 Domenico Cimarosa Il matrimonio segreto: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:49:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Salome

Conductor: Johannes Debus

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Salome: Patricia Racette

Herodias: Nancy Fabiola Herrera

Herod: Gerhard Siegel

Narraboth: Kang Wang

Jochanaan: Željko Lučić

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Leif" Insurance for Schubert?

15:04:00 00:21:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

15:29:00 00:24:42 Victor Hely-Hutchinson A Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

15:54:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:36:25 John Rutter 'Christmas Day in the Morning' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

16:41:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Mark Isham - We'll talk with the composer of Crash, A River RUns Through It, The Accountant and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Peace At Last from The Conspirator, 2010 MIM Records MIM 003 Original Motion Picture Score Mark Isham original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

If The Shoe Fits and Once Upon A Time Orchestral Suite from Once Upon A Time, 2012 Intrada Records MAF 7120 Original Television Soundtrack Mark Isham Hollywood Studio Symphony/Michael Nowak, cond.

Music from Never Cry Wolf, 1983 Windham Hill WD-1041 Film Music: Mark Isham Mark Isham original soundtrack

Opening and Freedom from Point Break, 1991 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1065 Original Score From The Motion Picture Mark Isham original soundtrack/Leslie Morris, cond.

Haunted by Waters from A River Runs Through It, 1992 Milan 73138 35631-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Into each other's eyes from Nell, 1994 Twentieth Century Fox Film Scores 07822-11023-2 Original Motion Picture Score Mark Isham original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

The Underdog from Quiz Show, 1994 Hollywood Records HR 62000-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack

The Road to True Love from Once Upon a Time, 2012 Intrada Records MAF 7120 Original Television Soundtrack Mark Isham Hollywood Studio Symphony/Michael Nowak, cond.

Crash and Safe Now from Crash, 2004 Superb Records SPB-CD-2512 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack

At Norton and Coliseum from The Black Dahlia, 2006 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1221 Original Soundtrack Recording Mark Isham original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

In Times of War, The Law Falls Silent from The Conspirator, 2010 MIM Records MIM 003 Original Motion Picture Score Mark Isham original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

Jackie Robinson from 42, 2013 WaterTower Music WTM 39447 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Listen to the Beethoven from Warrior, 2011 Lakeshore Records LKS 342312 Original Score Mark Isham original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

The Accountant and A Unique Remarkable Young Man from The Accountant, 2016 WaterTower Music no label number Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack/Michael Nowak, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Familiar Voices: More TV Stars in Musicals - Sixteen more TV stars whose work in musicals is worth noting, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Betty Buckley, Hal Linden and even Sean Hayes

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:21 00:02:59 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Swamps of Home Sarah Jessica Parker Once Upon a Mattress 1997 Revival RCA 09026-68728

18:05:12 00:03:06 Harold Rome Tomorrow Morning Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 881011573

18:08:40 00:01:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Cockeyed Optimist Florence Henderson South Pacific 1967 Lincoln Center Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-88393

18:10:13 00:02:58 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Shirley Jones The Music Man Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS1459

18:13:40 00:02:05 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Half as Big as Life Sean Hayes Promises, Promises B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-74114

18:16:20 00:03:06 Bob Merrill But Yours Jackie Gleason, Eileen Herlie Take Me Along Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:19:21 00:02:58 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Goodbye Sid Caesar Little Me Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:23:02 00:04:21 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here Yvonne DeCarlo Follies Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64666

18:28:46 00:01:32 Rupert Holmes Two Kinsmen Betty Buckley The Mystery of Edwin Drood Original B'way Cast Polydor 827969-1

18:30:40 00:01:31 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids Paul Lynde Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:32:07 00:01:40 James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong Julie Harris Skyscraper Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65132

1834:30 00:01:54 Richard Rodgers You Don't Tell Me Diahann Carroll No Srings Original B'way Cast DRG DRG 19065

18:36:32 00:02:14 Clark Gesner Kite Gary Burghoff You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:39:09 00:02:33 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Steal With Style Barry Bostwick The Robbert Bridegroom Original B'way Cast Columbia P14589

18:42:15 00:03:13 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Tyne Daly Gypsy 1989 B'way Revival Elektra 979239-2

18:45:41 00:03:16 Cole Porter It's DeLovely Hal Linden, Eileen Rodgers Cole Porter: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:49:08 00:02:27 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds Original Broadway Cast Sony SK30337

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:03:36 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Filler: She Likes Basketball Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9002

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:52 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060

19:24:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

19:55:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano (American debut) – recorded live at Severance Hall, archival concert from 01/16/69

20:04:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

20:27:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

20:52:00 00:28:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

21:22:00 00:37:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Christmas on the Road” … We examine some historical aspects of the telephone: “Edison’s Most Famous Invention,” Henry Morgan’s “Long Distance,” and Lily Tomlin’s “Alexander Graham Bell,” “Mr. Veedle,” and “Obscene Phone Call.” Also Nichols and May’s “Telephone” … Jan C. Snow tells of “Ghosts of Christmas Past” … This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:13:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:20:00 00:04:00 John Rutter Candlelight Carol John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

23:24:00 00:05:07 Traditional Suo gân Orchestra of Temple Square Mack Wilberg Mormon Tabernacle Choir IntReserve 2009

23:29:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

23:38:00 00:05:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

23:43:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:55:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude 'Ingrid's Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

23:56:00 00:02:40 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316