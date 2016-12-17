© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-17-2016

Published December 17, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:37:30            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  4 in E minor  Op 98                    Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      Belvedere         8005

00:42:00            00:32:02            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major  Op 51                                 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram         4778765

01:16:00            00:52:00            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93                   Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430844

02:10:00            00:28:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Gloria in D        Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch   Greg Funfgeld   Julia Doyle, soprano; Rosa Lamoreaux, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem            Analekta            9873

02:40:00            00:23:13            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  8 in B minor                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     42415

03:05:00            00:32:03            Johannes Brahms          Piano Sonata No.  1 in C major  Op 1                             Elisabeth Leonskaja, piano        Teldec  46450

03:39:00            00:38:16            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                    Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     7765

04:19:00            00:22:58            Benjamin Britten            A Ceremony of Carols Op 28                  Martin Neary            Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp     Sony    62615

04:44:00            00:35:07            Carl Nielsen      Symphony No.  2 in B minor  Op 16                    Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic         DaCapo            220623

05:21:00            00:12:30            Percy Grainger  To a Nordic Princess                 Richard Hickox Danish National Radio Sym        Chandos           9721

05:36:00            00:06:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse               Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande   Chandos           5122

05:54:00            00:04:51            Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G                               Jeffrey Biegel, piano      Steinway           30001

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on "Concierto" you'll hear songs of Thanksgiving and Sephardic songs from Spain in honor of Chanukah, including "Ocho Kandelikas" performed by Pink Martini!

Esta semana en "Concierto" oirás canciones de acción de gracias y canciones sefardíes de España en honor de Janucá, como "Ocho Kandelikas" interpretado por Pink Martini.

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida  Mercedes Sosa, Soprano  Universal Latino  2725947                  

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi:"Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani  Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini  Deutsche Grammophon  719102                                                  06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas  Pink Martini  Heinz Records  n/z                              

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano  Harmonia Mundi 902133       

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero  Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros  Philips 412609                                   

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella  Dorian Discovery 80130            

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 8.555856                               

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir  Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era  n/a       

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra  EMI Classics 59017               

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef  Dorian Discovery 80128                                   

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus  90210                       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a minor, Op. 56: Movement 2--Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor  Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 – 5 EuroDisc 69237  Music: 04:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX  Music: 6:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN  Music: 08:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: No. 15 Prelude and Fugue in G major Andras Schiff, piano  Album: Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II Decca 417236  Music: 03:44

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44/2--Vega Quartet  Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL  Music: 24:33

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Emile Waldteufel (arr. First Piano Quartet): Skater's Waltz-- The 5 Browns  University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA  Music: 05:22

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto, Op. 47  Viktoria Mullova, violin; Estonian Festival Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Parnu Music Festival, Concert Hall, Parnu, Estonia  Music: 29:49

Ruth Elaine Schram: By Candlelight  Adagio Trio  Album: Winter Gift  Adagio Trio 2  Music: 3:21

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas  David Wood, guitar  Album: A Christmas Gift  Broken Hip 7  Music: 02:30

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:42            Katherine K. Davis        The Little Drummer Boy             Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch       WSchatz           5

10:05:00            00:10:51            Otto Nicolai       Christmas Overture        Bamberg Symphony      Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Bamberg Symphony Chorus      VirginClas         91079

10:18:00            00:05:05            Kermit Poling    Two Puerto Rican Carols                                   West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

10:23:00            00:16:08            Alan Danson     A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale  Mainstreet Brass                       Alan Danson, narrator    MSR     1325

10:44:00            00:04:41            Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum                      Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York  Harm Mundi      907493

10:49:00            00:04:16            Juan de Araujo  Los coflades de la estleya                      Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice Analekta           9957

10:56:00            00:03:01            Leopold Stokowski        Traditional Slavic Christmas Music                     José Serebrier           Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557645

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded “Various” - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances young people have given on From the Top over the past couple of seasons.  Amongst the extraordinary young people featured on this episode, we meet the youngest artist ever to record all of the Chopin Etudes with a major label …  and a violinist who, at the age of 9, isn’t big enough for a full-sized violin … but the sound produces fills the theater and brings down the house

16-year-old cellist Annie Jacobs Perkins from Pittsfield, NY performs “At the Fountain” Op. 20, No. 2 by Carl Davidoff, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu  from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs Etudes, Op. 10, No. 3 in E major and No. 12 in C minor, "Revolutionary" by Frédéric Chopin.

9-year-old violinist Elizabeth Aoki from Cresswood, New Jersey performs “Introduction and Tarantelle,” Op.43 by Pablo de Sarasate with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old oboist, Ryan Roberts from Santa Monica, California performs Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Mvt. 1 “Elegie” by Francis Poulenc with Christoper O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old soprano, Olivia Cosio from San Francisco California performs “Bucking Bronco” from Cowboy Songs by Libby Larsen with Chrisopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old guitarist, Bokyung Byun from New York, New York performs Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarraga.

Quartet Lumiere featuring 16-year-old violinist Gallia Kastner from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 18-year-old violinist Rebecca Benjamin from Warsaw, Illinois, 15-year-old violist Mira Williams from Chicago, Illinois, and 15-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo from Northbrook, Illinois  performs String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, Mvt I. Un poco andante - Allegro molto ed agitato by Edvard Grieg.

16-year-old pianist, Niu Niu from China and studying at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, MA. performs La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : "Leif" Insurance for Schubert?; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams

12:09:00            00:15:59            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                      Zubin Mehta            Israel Philharmonic Orchestra     Decca   4785437

12:27:00            00:10:38            Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds           BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin  Members of      Naxos   559382

12:41:00            00:06:40            Domenico Cimarosa      Il matrimonio segreto: Overture               Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Naxos   573418

12:49:00            00:08:24            Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley                                  Mainstreet Brass            MSR     1325

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Salome

Conductor: Johannes Debus

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Salome: Patricia Racette

Herodias: Nancy Fabiola Herrera

Herod: Gerhard Siegel

Narraboth: Kang Wang

Jochanaan: Željko Lučić

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Leif" Insurance for Schubert?

15:04:00            00:21:50            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  8 in B minor                   Eric Jacobsen   The Knights            Ancalagon        137

15:29:00            00:24:42            Victor Hely-Hutchinson   A Carol Symphony                    Gavin Sutherland           City of Prague Philharmonic  Naxos   557099

15:54:00            00:04:51            Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale               Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:36:25            John Rutter       'Christmas Day in the Morning'   City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers    Collegium         121

16:41:00            00:18:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major                         Lars Vogt, piano       EMI      36080

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Mark Isham - We'll talk with the composer of Crash, A River RUns Through It, The Accountant and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Peace At Last from The Conspirator, 2010  MIM Records MIM 003  Original Motion Picture Score  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

If The Shoe Fits and Once Upon A Time Orchestral Suite from Once Upon A Time, 2012  Intrada Records MAF 7120  Original Television Soundtrack  Mark Isham  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Michael Nowak, cond.

Music from Never Cry Wolf, 1983  Windham Hill WD-1041  Film Music: Mark Isham  Mark Isham  original soundtrack

Opening and Freedom from Point Break, 1991  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1065  Original Score From The Motion Picture  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Leslie Morris, cond.

Haunted by Waters from A River Runs Through It, 1992  Milan 73138 35631-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Into each other's eyes from Nell, 1994  Twentieth Century Fox Film Scores 07822-11023-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

The Underdog from Quiz Show, 1994  Hollywood Records HR 62000-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack

The Road to True Love from Once Upon a Time, 2012  Intrada Records MAF 7120  Original Television Soundtrack  Mark Isham  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Michael Nowak, cond.

Crash and Safe Now from Crash, 2004  Superb Records SPB-CD-2512  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack

At Norton and Coliseum from The Black Dahlia, 2006  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1221  Original Soundtrack Recording  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/James Shearman, cond.

In Times of War, The Law Falls Silent from The Conspirator, 2010  MIM Records MIM 003  Original Motion Picture Score  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

Jackie Robinson from 42, 2013  WaterTower Music WTM 39447  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Listen to the Beethoven from Warrior, 2011  Lakeshore Records LKS 342312  Original Score  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Adam Klemens, cond.

The Accountant and A Unique Remarkable Young Man from The Accountant, 2016  WaterTower Music no label number  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack/Michael Nowak, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:   Familiar Voices: More TV Stars in Musicals - Sixteen more TV stars whose work in musicals is worth noting, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Betty Buckley, Hal Linden and even Sean Hayes

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:21  00:02:59  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  The Swamps of Home  Sarah Jessica Parker   Once Upon a Mattress  1997 Revival  RCA 09026-68728

18:05:12  00:03:06  Harold Rome  Tomorrow Morning  Andy Griffith  Destry Rides Again   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  881011573

18:08:40  00:01:37  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   A Cockeyed Optimist  Florence Henderson  South Pacific  1967 Lincoln Center Cast  Masterworks B'way  82876-88393

18:10:13  00:02:58  Meredith Willson  Till There Was You  Shirley Jones  The Music Man  Film Soundtrack  Warner Bros.    BS1459

18:13:40  00:02:05  Burt Bacharach-Hal David  Half as Big as Life  Sean Hayes   Promises, Promises   B'way Revival  Masterworks B'way          88697-74114

18:16:20  00:03:06  Bob Merrill   But Yours  Jackie Gleason, Eileen Herlie  Take Me Along  Original B'way Cast  RCA  07863-51050

18:19:21  00:02:58  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh   Goodbye  Sid Caesar  Little Me   Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-61482

18:23:02  00:04:21  Stephen Sondheim  I'm Still Here  Yvonne DeCarlo   Follies Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64666

18:28:46  00:01:32  Rupert Holmes  Two Kinsmen  Betty Buckley   The Mystery of Edwin Drood   Original B'way Cast  Polydor  827969-1

18:30:40  00:01:31  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids  Paul Lynde  Bye Bye Birdie  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254

18:32:07  00:01:40  James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn  Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong  Julie Harris  Skyscraper   Original B'way Cast Angel  2435-65132

1834:30  00:01:54  Richard Rodgers  You Don't Tell Me   Diahann Carroll  No Srings  Original B'way Cast  DRG    DRG 19065

18:36:32  00:02:14  Clark Gesner  Kite  Gary Burghoff    You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown   Original Cast  Decca B'way   012-159851

18:39:09  00:02:33  Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry  Steal With Style  Barry Bostwick  The Robbert Bridegroom  Original B'way Cast          Columbia P14589

18:42:15  00:03:13  Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim  Some People  Tyne Daly  Gypsy   1989 B'way Revival  Elektra  979239-2

18:45:41  00:03:16  Cole Porter  It's DeLovely  Hal Linden, Eileen Rodgers  Cole Porter: American Songbook Series  Smithsonian      RD048

18:49:08  00:02:27  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime  Hal Linden  The Rothschilds  Original Broadway Cast  Sony        SK30337

18:51:54  00:01:06  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:22  00:03:36  Burt Bacharach-Hal David    Filler: She Likes Basketball  Jerry Orbach  Promises, Promises   Original B'way Cast  United Artists  UA9002

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:52            Edvard Grieg     Holberg Suite Op 40                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         423060

19:24:00            00:30:07            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 29       WDR Symphony Cologne       Thomas Sanderling       Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92510

19:55:00            00:04:30            Claude Debussy           Suite bergamasque: Prélude                              Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9350

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano (American debut) – recorded live at Severance Hall, archival concert from 01/16/69

20:04:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60       

20:27:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 95 in C minor

20:52:00            00:28:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

21:22:00            00:37:36            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          IMG      75962

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Christmas on the Road” … We examine some historical aspects of the telephone: “Edison’s Most Famous Invention,” Henry Morgan’s “Long Distance,” and Lily Tomlin’s “Alexander Graham Bell,” “Mr. Veedle,” and “Obscene Phone Call.” Also Nichols and May’s “Telephone” … Jan C. Snow tells of “Ghosts of Christmas Past” … This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:11:28            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in E minor                                  Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        501592

23:13:00            00:04:46            Carl Stamitz      Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29        Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Irena Grafenauer, flute  Philips  426318

23:20:00            00:04:00            John Rutter       Candlelight Carol                       John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

23:24:00            00:05:07            Traditional         Suo gân            Orchestra of Temple Square      Mack Wilberg            Mormon Tabernacle Choir          IntReserve         2009

23:29:00            00:06:32            Daryl Runswick Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and                 Geoffrey Simon            London Cello Sound      Cala      55003

23:38:00            00:05:11            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 102             Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque Linn      426

23:43:00            00:11:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Divertimento No. 15                        Jeffrey Tate       English Chamber Orchestra       EMI      69823

23:55:00            00:04:45            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt: Act 2 Prelude 'Ingrid's                       Paavo Järvi            Estonian National Symphony     VirginClas         45722

23:56:00            00:02:40            Charles Gounod            Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'                                    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

 