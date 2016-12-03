Program Guide 12-03-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:31:00 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Monte Carlo Opera Orch Edo de Waart Werner Haas, piano Philips 4788977

00:35:00 00:50:12 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

01:27:00 00:14:24 Anton Webern Im Sommerwind Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436240

01:43:00 00:45:38 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

02:31:00 00:16:16 Irving Fine Music for Orchestra Joel Spiegelman Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Delos 3139

02:49:00 00:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

03:20:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

03:59:00 00:29:06 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 1 in F major Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

04:30:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

05:21:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:38:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094

05:56:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Frank shares Brazilian Bach pieces from Villa-Lobos, a sextet by Mexican composer Carlos Chávez, and a traditional Catalan carol.

Esta semana en Concierto tu anfitrión, Frank Dominguez, comparte piezas de Bach brasileños por Villa-Lobos, un sexteto por el compositor mexicano Carlos Chávez, y un villancico tradicional catalán.

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

06:24:27 Carlos Chavez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:15:19 Juan Garcia de Zaspedes: "Hermoso amor" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Five Minuets, K. 461; No. 1 in C & No. 2 in E flat-- Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra; Hans Graf, conductor Album: Dances & Minuets Laserlight 15887 Music: 04:22

Enrique Granados (arr. Brian Smith): Spanish Dance No. 2, Orientale-- Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:20

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 02:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, K. 622-- Jorg Widmann, clarinet and conductor; Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 27:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep-- Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4-- Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:09 John Williams The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

10:04:00 00:12:59 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

10:18:00 00:02:32 Thomas Campion Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

10:21:00 00:08:03 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

10:33:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

10:38:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

10:50:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:54:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement' Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig.

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jazz Age Music; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Life

12:09:00 00:03:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Oxen from 'Hodie' London Symphony Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone EMI 54128

12:15:00 00:13:15 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound Concerto Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Roderick Elms, piano Royal Phil 17

12:31:00 00:15:14 Nino Rota The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

12:48:00 00:10:47 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut

Conductor… Marco Armiliato

Production… Sir Richard Eyre

Manon Lescaut… Anna Netrebko

Des Grieux… Marcelo Álvarez

Lescaut… Christopher Maltman

Geronte de Ravoir… Brindley Sherratt

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00 00:19:55 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

16:48:00 00:10:39 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Speeches - Films sometimes include rousing impromptu speeches and historical calls to arms. We'll include examples from The King's Speech, Independence Day, Henry V

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from Independence Day, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - 20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music - David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The Mouth of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003 - Warner Bros 162004-2 - Lord of the Rings The Return of the King The Complete Recordings - Howard Shore - The London Voices and The London Oratory School Schola/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

St. Crispin's Day The Battle of Agincourt from Henry V, 1989 - EMI CDC 7 49919 2 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Patrick Doyle - City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 - London G2 48295 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Horseback Address from Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007 - London B0009829-02 - Music from The Motion Picture - A.R. Rahman/Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Speeking Unto Nations from The King's Speech, 2010 - London B0015061-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ludwig van Beethoven - London Symphony Orchestra/Terry Davies, cond.

Tara's Theme from Gone With The Wind, 1939 - Telarc CD-80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits Volume 1 - Max Steiner - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney Records D000037102 - An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack - Hans Zimmer - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Camp David from The American President, 1995 - MCA Records MCAD 11380 - Original Score From The Motion Picture - Marc Shaiman - original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

What Shall We Die For from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney Records D000037102 - An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack - Hans Zimmer - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Tonight We Dine In Hell. A God King Bleeds and Remember Us from 300, 2006 - Warner Bros 101272-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack

End Credits from Independence Day, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - 20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music - David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Assembly and End Title from Scent of a Woman, 1993 - MCA Records MCAD 10759 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

An American Symphony from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1995 - London 452 065-2 - Original Motion Picture Score - Michael Kamen - The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Themes from the Great Dictator, 1940 - Silva Screen Records SILCD 1198 - Charlie Chaplin The Essential Film Music Collection - Meredith Wilson - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Storm from Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007 - London B0009829-02 - Music from The Motion Picture - A.R. Rahman/Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: There’s a Parade in Town - We’ll get you stepping high in time with the marching bands in such musicals as “Hello, Dolly!,” “Sweet Charity” and “Barnum.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:06 00:04:10 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Circus on Parade Doris Day, Jimmy Durante Jumbo Film Soundtrack Columbia AOS2260

18:05:12 00:03:51 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band Jim Dale Barnum Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:09:53 00:03:18 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:13:08 00:02:31 Jerry Herman One Person Angela Lansbury Dear World Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:16:04 00:02:09 Meredith Willson The Big Calown Balloons Company Here's Love Columbia KOS2400

18:18:40 00:02:43 Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:21:19 00:02:04 Stephen Sondheim Beautiful Girls Michael Bartlett Follies Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64666

18:23:45 00:02:32 Irving Berlin Easter Parade Ciifton Webb Irving Berlin, 1909-1939 JJA JJA1974B

18:26:39 00:02:08 Stephen Sondheim There's aa Parade in Town Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle Original B'way Cast Columbia CK2480

18:29:50 00:03:51 Victor Herbert-Glen MacDonough March of the Toys Arthur Fiedler/Boston Pops The Boston Pops: Marches! RCA 61249

18:33:33 00:01:28 Frederick Loewe Parade Orchestra Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:35:39 00:02:45 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:38:27 00:04:18 Harry Warren-A Dubin All's Fair in Love and War Company Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

18:43:10 00:02:47 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:45:51 00:02:14 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society… Company Where's Charley? 1958 London Cast Angel 2435-65071

18:48:21 00:02:56 Meredith Willson Finale from "The Music Man" Orchestra The Music Man 2000 B'way Revival Q Records 92915

18:51:34 00:01:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:00:50 Bob Merrill Filler: Overture from "Take Me Along" Orchestra Take Me Along Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:54:03 00:02:54 Bob Merrill Filler: The Parade Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

19:29:00 00:26:03 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80091

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor, recorded in Vienna’s Muskiverein 10/29/09

20:05:00 00:013:13 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Nuages et Fete

20:23:00 01:07:08 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony

21:35:00 00:22:26 Claude Debussy La mer Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A 1960 LP with Ernie Kovacs doing poems by Percy Dovetonsils, long thought lost, has been re-issued. We hear such poems as “Thoughts While falling from the Empire State Building” … “Some Pertinent Thoughts of Julius Caesar While Being Assassinated,” and “Lament from a Germ’s Eye Viewpoint” … Also excerpts from Kovacs’ 1976 Columbia album, including “Tom Swift,” “Strangely Believe It,” and “Pierre Ragout” … Jan Snow looks forward to “Christmas Shopping” … This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos 557883

23:06:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172

23:18:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:34:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:56:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat major Op 24 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946

23:57:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790