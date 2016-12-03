© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-03-2016

Published December 3, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:31:00            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Monte Carlo Opera Orch            Edo de Waart    Werner Haas, piano      Philips  4788977

00:35:00            00:50:12            Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major            Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale           2006

01:27:00            00:14:24            Anton Webern   Im Sommerwind                        Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   436240

01:43:00            00:45:38            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  6 in D major  Op 60                    José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Warner  65775

02:31:00            00:16:16            Irving Fine         Music for Orchestra                   Joel Spiegelman            Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra     Delos   3139

02:49:00            00:29:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 26 in D major          Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Robert Casadesus, piano          Sony    780837

03:20:00            00:37:29            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons Op 67                   José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

03:59:00            00:29:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  1 in F major  Op 18                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2348

04:30:00            00:49:18            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55              George Hurst            BBC Philharmonic         Naxos   550634

05:21:00            00:14:49            Jan Dismas Zelenka      Capriccio No. 5 in G major                     Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia            Sono Lumin       92163

05:38:00            00:06:30            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in G major         English Concert Trevor Pinnock            Simon Standage, violin  Archiv   423094

05:56:00            00:03:07            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp major  Op 28                          Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4791728

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto, Frank shares Brazilian Bach pieces from Villa-Lobos, a sextet by Mexican composer Carlos Chávez, and a traditional Catalan carol.

Esta semana en Concierto tu anfitrión, Frank Dominguez, comparte piezas de Bach brasileños por Villa-Lobos, un sexteto por el compositor mexicano Carlos Chávez, y un villancico tradicional catalán.

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4   Odense Symphony Orchestra  Jan Wagner   Bridge 9129     

06:24:27 Carlos Chavez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano  Southwest Chamber Music   Cambria 8853      

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare  Lars Hannibal, guitar  Dacapo  8226901   

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"  Alberto Reyes, piano  Connoisseur Society 4187      

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31  Jacob Heringman, lute  Avie 0011      

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a  Jacob Heringman, lute  Avie 0011      

07:15:19 Juan Garcia de Zaspedes: "Hermoso amor" The Rose Ensemble  Jordan Sramek  The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G   Brodsky Quartet  Autor  0701          

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Five Minuets, K. 461; No. 1 in C & No. 2 in E flat-- Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra; Hans Graf, conductor Album: Dances & Minuets Laserlight 15887 Music: 04:22

Enrique Granados (arr. Brian Smith): Spanish Dance No. 2, Orientale-- Georgia Guitar Quartet Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:20

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 02:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, K. 622-- Jorg Widmann, clarinet and conductor; Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland Music: 27:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Eric Whitacre (arr. Chris Lennard): Sleep-- Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA Music: 5:38

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 2-4-- Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 27:58

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:09            John Williams    The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March                        Franz Welser-Möst     Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4763793

10:04:00            00:12:59            Claude Debussy           Petite Suite                   Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon     Naxos   572583

10:18:00            00:02:32            Thomas Campion          Never Weather-Beaten Sail                                Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      807544

10:21:00            00:08:03            Alexander Borodin        Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                                Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80178

10:33:00            00:03:58            Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3                        Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice         Analekta           9996

10:38:00            00:10:25            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  2 in C sharp minor                  Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

10:50:00            00:04:01            Richard Rodgers           Oklahoma: Main Title                 Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra          RCA     63835

10:54:00            00:03:03            Jacques Ibert    Waltz from 'Divertissement'                    Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis       630

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers.   We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig.

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jazz Age Music; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Life

12:09:00            00:03:17            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Oxen from 'Hodie'   London Symphony            Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone         EMI      54128

12:15:00            00:13:15            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound Concerto     Royal Philharmonic        José Serebrier            Roderick Elms, piano     Royal Phil         17

12:31:00            00:15:14            Nino Rota         The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait                John Mauceri            London Philharmonic     LPO      86

12:48:00            00:10:47            Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3              Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc   80377

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut

Conductor… Marco Armiliato

Production… Sir Richard Eyre

Manon Lescaut… Anna Netrebko

Des Grieux… Marcelo Álvarez

Lescaut… Christopher Maltman

Geronte de Ravoir… Brindley Sherratt

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:25:00            00:19:55            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Cello Concerto in A major          English Chamber Orchestra          Sir Andrew Davis          Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

16:48:00            00:10:39            Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet       Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale           2006

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Speeches - Films sometimes include rousing impromptu speeches and historical calls to arms. We'll include examples from The King's Speech, Independence Day, Henry V

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from Independence Day, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - 20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music - David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

The Mouth of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003 - Warner Bros 162004-2 - Lord of the Rings The Return of the King The Complete Recordings - Howard Shore - The London Voices and The London Oratory School Schola/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

St. Crispin's Day The Battle of Agincourt from Henry V, 1989 - EMI CDC 7 49919 2 - Original Soundtrack Recording - Patrick Doyle - City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Sons of Scotland from Braveheart, 1995 - London G2 48295 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - James Horner - London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Horseback Address from Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007 - London B0009829-02 - Music from The Motion Picture - A.R. Rahman/Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Speeking Unto Nations from The King's Speech, 2010 - London B0015061-02 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Ludwig van Beethoven - London Symphony Orchestra/Terry Davies, cond.

Tara's Theme from Gone With The Wind, 1939 - Telarc CD-80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits Volume 1 - Max Steiner - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney Records D000037102 - An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack - Hans Zimmer - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Camp David from The American President, 1995 - MCA Records MCAD 11380 - Original Score From The Motion Picture - Marc Shaiman - original soundtrack/Artie Kane, cond.

What Shall We Die For from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney Records D000037102 - An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack - Hans Zimmer - The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Blake Neely, cond.

Tonight We Dine In Hell. A God King Bleeds and Remember Us from 300, 2006 - Warner Bros 101272-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack

End Credits from Independence Day, 1996 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - 20th Century Fox 75 Years of Great Film Music - David Arnold - original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Assembly and End Title from Scent of a Woman, 1993 - MCA Records MCAD 10759 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

An American Symphony from Mr. Holland's Opus, 1995 - London 452 065-2 - Original Motion Picture Score - Michael Kamen - The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Themes from the Great Dictator, 1940 - Silva Screen Records SILCD 1198 - Charlie Chaplin The Essential Film Music Collection - Meredith Wilson - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Storm from Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007 - London B0009829-02 - Music from The Motion Picture - A.R. Rahman/Craig Armstrong - original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: There’s a Parade in Town - We’ll get you stepping high in time with the marching bands in such musicals as “Hello, Dolly!,” “Sweet Charity” and “Barnum.”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom         Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:06  00:04:10  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  The Circus on Parade Doris Day, Jimmy Durante  Jumbo Film Soundtrack  Columbia AOS2260

18:05:12  00:03:51  Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart  Come Follow the Band  Jim Dale  Barnum  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK89999

18:09:53  00:03:18  Jerry Herman  Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly!  Original B'way Cast  RCA     82876-51431

18:13:08  00:02:31  Jerry Herman  One Person   Angela Lansbury  Dear World   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48220

18:16:04  00:02:09  Meredith Willson  The Big Calown Balloons   Company  Here's Love  Columbia  KOS2400

18:18:40  00:02:43  Irving Berlin   A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody   John Steele  American Musical Theater   Smithsonian  RD036

18:21:19  00:02:04  Stephen Sondheim  Beautiful Girls   Michael Bartlett Follies   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64666

18:23:45  00:02:32  Irving Berlin   Easter Parade Ciifton Webb    Irving Berlin, 1909-1939  JJA  JJA1974B

18:26:39  00:02:08  Stephen Sondheim  There's aa Parade in Town  Angela Lansbury  Anyone Can Whistle   Original B'way Cast        Columbia CK2480

18:29:50  00:03:51  Victor Herbert-Glen MacDonough  March of the Toys  Arthur Fiedler/Boston Pops  The Boston Pops: Marches!  RCA    61249

18:33:33  00:01:28  Frederick Loewe  Parade  Orchestra   Camelot    Original B'way Cast   Sony  SK60542

18:35:39  00:02:45  Jule Styne-Bob Merrill  Don't Rain on My Parade  Barbra Streisand    Funny Girl   Original B'way Cast     Angel    7777-64661

18:38:27  00:04:18  Harry Warren-A Dubin  All's Fair in Love and War  Company  Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.  Rhino    R272169

18:43:10  00:02:47  Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band  Gwen Verdon   Sweet Charity   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60960

18:45:51  00:02:14  Frank Loesser  The New Ashmoleon Marching Society… Company   Where's Charley?  1958 London Cast  Angel  2435-65071

18:48:21  00:02:56  Meredith Willson  Finale from "The Music Man"  Orchestra     The Music Man   2000 B'way Revival  Q Records  92915

18:51:34  00:01:26  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:13  00:00:50  Bob Merrill   Filler: Overture from "Take Me Along" Orchestra Take Me Along   Original B'way Cast  RCA  07863-51050

18:54:03  00:02:54  Bob Merrill   Filler: The Parade  Walter Pidgeon  Take Me Along   Original B'way Cast   RCA            07863-51050

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:52            Franz Joseph Haydn     Cello Concerto No.  1 in C major            English Chamber Orchestra          Sir Andrew Davis          Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

19:29:00            00:26:03            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  8 in B minor                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80091

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor, recorded in Vienna’s Muskiverein 10/29/09

20:05:00            00:013:13          Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Nuages et Fete                      

20:23:00            01:07:08            Franz Liszt        A Faust Symphony       

21:35:00            00:22:26            Claude Debussy           La mer              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A 1960 LP with Ernie Kovacs doing poems by Percy Dovetonsils, long thought lost, has been re-issued. We hear such poems as “Thoughts While falling from the Empire State Building” …  “Some Pertinent Thoughts of Julius Caesar While Being Assassinated,” and “Lament from a Germ’s Eye Viewpoint” …  Also excerpts from Kovacs’ 1976 Columbia album, including “Tom Swift,” “Strangely Believe It,” and “Pierre Ragout” … Jan Snow looks forward to “Christmas Shopping” …  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:04:21            Henry Purcell    Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament           Bournemouth Symphony            José Serebrier   Timothy Walden, cello   Naxos   557883

23:06:00            00:09:38            Padre Antonio Soler      Sonata No. 18 in C minor                                   Maggie Cole, fortepiano         VirginClas         91172

23:18:00            00:14:18            Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet         Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale           2006

23:34:00            00:06:42            Stephen Feigenbaum     Serenade for Strings                 Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80745

23:40:00            00:13:37            Anton Webern   Langsamer Satz                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572770

23:56:00            00:03:11            Alexander Glazunov      Reverie in D flat major  Op 24    Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Alexey Serov, horn        Warner  67946

23:57:00            00:02:18            Antonio Vivaldi  Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor             English Chamber Orchestra          David Lockington          Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7790

 

 