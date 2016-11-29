© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-29-2016

Published November 29, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:19:43    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Morceaux de fantaisie Op 3            
Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato     557829

00:24:00    00:33:14    Bohuslav Martinu    Symphony No.  4        
Neeme Järvi    Bamberg Symphony    Bis     363

00:59:00    00:29:19    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor     
Southbank Sinfonia    Simon Over    Alessio Bax, piano    Signum     321

01:30:00    00:43:13    Ludwig Thuille    Piano Quintet in E flat major  Op 20    
Gigli Quartet        Gianluca Luisi, piano    Naxos     570790

02:15:00    00:56:46    Maurice Ravel    Daphnis et Chloé    
Berlin Philharmonic    Pierre Boulez    Berlin Radio Choir    DeutGram     447057

03:14:00    00:33:59    Johannes Brahms    String Quartet No.  1 in C minor  Op 51            
Chiara String Quartet    Azica     71289

03:50:00    00:34:46    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Alexander Vedernikov    Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato 557829

04:27:00    00:26:12    Manuel Ponce    Concierto del sur    
Philharmonic Orch of Americas    Alondra de la Parra    Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar    Sony     75555

04:55:00    00:24:44    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major             
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon    Decca     414291

05:22:00    00:16:03    Jan Dismas Zelenka    Capriccio No.  3 in F major         
Daniel Abraham    Bach Sinfonia    Sono Lumin     92163

05:40:00    00:05:56    Ernö Dohnányi    Gypsy Andante            
Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano    Decca     4789377

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:31    Gaetano Donizetti    Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi frena in tal momento'    
Hanover Band    Sir Charles Mackerras    Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor    Sony     63174

06:15:00    00:07:39    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        
Daniel Harding    German Chamber Philharmonic    VirginClas     45364

06:21:00    00:06:01    Cécile Chaminade    Etude romantique Op 132            
Joanne Polk, piano    Steinway     30037

06:31:00    00:03:45    Claude Debussy    Petite Suite: En bateau        
Jun Märkl    National Orchestra of Lyon    Naxos     572583

06:40:00    00:05:30    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Psyché: Suite            
Les Délices    Délices     2013

06:47:00    00:03:50    Franz Schubert    Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major     
Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Gidon Kremer, violin    DeutGram     437535

06:52:00    00:02:01    Jean-Marie Leclair    Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage            
Florilegium    Channel     7595

06:55:00    00:05:03    Henry Mancini    March with Mancini        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80183

07:05:00    00:05:42    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Allegro from Divertimento for Strings        
Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4775800

07:13:00    00:11:58    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Alexander Vedernikov    Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato 557829

07:25:00    00:03:20    Peter Schickele    Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three        
Verdehr Trio    Crystal     745

07:30:00    00:03:52    Felix Mendelssohn    Elijah: He Watching Over Israel    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119

07:40:00    00:07:53    Gerald Finzi    Rondo from Clarinet Concerto    
City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Michael Collins, clarinet    VirginClas     90718

07:50:00    00:05:13    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture        
Thomas Fey    Heidelberg Symphony    Hänssler     98269

07:55:00    00:02:01    Kermit Poling    A Holly and Ivy Calypso            
West Edge String Quartet    Centaur     3087

08:07:00    00:05:27    Sergei Prokofiev    Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624

08:15:00    00:09:14    Peter Tchaikovsky    Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48            
East Coast Chamber Orch    E1 Music     7784

08:27:00    00:02:31    Traditional    Past Three O'Clock            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2004

08:30:00    00:05:16    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No.  1: Bourrée & Double            
Chris Thile, mandolin    Nonesuch     535360

08:40:00    00:08:39    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Four Scottish Dances Op 59        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901

08:50:00    00:03:57    Orlande de Lassus    Salve Regina        
Harry Christophers    The Sixteen    Decca     10836

08:55:00    00:05:41    George Gershwin    Girl Crazy: Overture        
Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     63

09:05:00    00:17:37    George Gershwin    An American in Paris        
Zubin Mehta    Los Angeles Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

09:28:00    00:05:51    Max Steiner    Now, Voyager: Suite        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81270

09:35:00    00:03:38    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

09:42:00    00:07:26    Carl Maria von Weber    Preciosa: Overture Op 78        
Karl Münchinger    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

09:45:00    00:04:15    William L. Dawson    Spiritual 'Behold the Star'        
Anton Armstrong    Marvis Martin, soprano; St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf     2159

09:50:00    00:07:23    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65            
Beaux Arts Trio    Philips     446077

09:55:00    00:03:19    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33            
Angeles Quartet    Decca     4783695

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00    00:04:30    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Romance in A major             
Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano    Erato 557829

10:06:00    00:01:16    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Valse in A major             
Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano    Erato 557829

10:10:00    00:11:33    Richard Wagner    A Faust Overture        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62403

10:24:00    00:06:30    Felix Mendelssohn    Rondo capriccioso in E major  Op 14            
Murray Perahia, piano    CBS     37838

10:32:00    00:03:46    Léo Delibes    Naïla: Intermezzo        
Richard Bonynge    London Symphony    Decca     433863

10:40:00    00:06:29    Vincenzo Bellini    Oboe Concerto in E flat major     
Frankfurt Radio Symphony    Eliahu Inbal    Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

10:48:00    00:02:03    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor             
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano    Sony     53285

10:51:00    00:24:24    Joaquín Rodrigo    Concierto Andaluz    
Delaware Symphony    David Amado    William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar    Telarc     31754

11:18:00    00:06:09    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00    00:02:15    John Frederick Coots    Santa Claus is Coming to Town    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:28:00    00:02:40    Michael Praetorius    Lo, how a rose e'er blooming    
Cleveland Orchestra        Members of    MAA     2014

11:31:00    00:03:37    Howard Blake    The Snowman: Walking in the Air    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:35:00    00:01:31    Traditional    Patapan        Robert Porco    
Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2011

11:37:00    00:01:53    Mack Wilberg    One December, Bright and Clear    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008

11:40:00    00:02:38    George Wyle    The Most Wonderful Time of the Year    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:43:00    00:02:27    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: March        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002

11:45:00    00:04:01    Bob Chilcott    Mid-winter    
Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1996

11:49:00    00:03:27    Traditional    The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy    
Cleveland Orchestra    Clayton H. Krehbiel    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

11:52:00    00:02:04    Traditional    Ding Dong! Merrily on High    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2008

11:57:00    00:02:30    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13            
Empire Brass    Telarc     80204

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00    00:08:29    Michael W. Balfe    The Bohemian Girl: Overture        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68793

12:17:00    00:08:51    John Williams    Cowboys Overture        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

12:28:00    00:02:31    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Berlin Philharmonic    Teldec     24489

12:32:00    00:02:50    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture            
Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     805

12:39:00    00:02:13    Vincenzo Tommasini    The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     60311

12:43:00    00:13:30    Sergei Prokofiev    Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

12:58:00    00:01:47    Fritz Kreisler    Schön Rosmarin    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        
Gil Shaham, violin    DeutGram     449923

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:48:54    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     446715

13:52:00    00:07:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Andante cantabile Op 11        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     99

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00    00:02:53    Jerome Moross    The Big Country: Theme        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

14:04:00    00:03:51    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Waltz        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

14:10:00    00:16:25    Ignaz Pleyel    Symphony in D major  Op 3        
Howard Griffiths    Zurich Chamber Orchestra    CPO     999759

14:43:00    00:11:44    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Alexander Vedernikov    Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato 557829

14:56:00    00:03:06    John W. Bratton    The Teddy Bears' Picnic        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

15:02:00    00:18:31    Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     97

15:22:00    00:07:01    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major  Op 9    
Collegium Musicum 90    Simon Standage    Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe    Chandos     610

15:32:00    00:03:48    Ignace Jan Paderewski    Nocturne in B flat major  Op 16            
Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler     98037

15:40:00    00:04:36    Henryk Wieniawski    Scherzo-Tarantelle Op 16            
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano    Telarc     80695

15:48:00    00:07:00    Gioacchino Rossini    The Barber of Seville: Overture        
Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: New York City "Firsts" of Rossini and Cole Porter

15:58:00    00:04:42    Gioacchino Rossini    The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum    
Royal Philharmonic    Lamberto Gardelli    Tito Gobbi, baritone    Warner     86211

16:06:00    00:03:23    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Polichinelle in F sharp minor  Op 3            
Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato     557829

16:13:00    00:10:31    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite        
Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1001

16:27:00    00:04:30    Danny Elfman    The Nightmare Before Christmas:    Christmas Eve Montage    
Unknown Conductor    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1398

16:34:00    00:04:50    Michael Torke    Finale from Concerto for Orchestra        
Vasily Petrenko    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Ecstatic     92261

16:41:00    00:07:46    Ferruccio Busoni    Sonatina No.  6 'Chamber Fantasy after Carmen'        
Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos     9394

16:52:00    00:02:41    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Singers    Avie     2208

16:56:00    00:03:09    Edvard Grieg    Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56        
Jerzy Maksymiuk    BBC Scottish Symphony    Naxos     550864

17:05:00    00:04:23    Gustav Holst    In the Bleak Midwinter        
Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     105

17:25:00    00:09:32    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     10406

17:40:00    00:06:03    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Vocalise Op 34            
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano; Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato     557829

17:48:00    00:01:45    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Etude-tableau in E flat major  Op 33            
Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano    Chandos     10391

17:52:00    00:03:02    Johann Sebastian Bach    Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea    
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld    Bach Choir of Bethlehem    Analekta     9873

17:56:00    00:03:30    Frédéric Chopin    Etude No. 23 in A minor  Op 25            
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     4793449

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:13:54    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 15 in G major         
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    DHM     75736

18:25:00    00:03:59    Gaetano Donizetti    Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus    
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80333

18:33:00    00:03:36    Gaetano Donizetti    Andante sostenuto in F minor             
Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp    Philips     426288

18:39:00    00:14:48    Johann Christian Bach    Piano Quintet in D major  Op 22            
Aulos Ensemble    Centaur     3068

18:54:00    00:04:37    Gaetano Donizetti    L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima    
Los Angeles Philharmonic    Carlo Maria Giulini    Plácido Domingo, tenor    DeutGram 4795448

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:17:31    Richard Wagner    A Siegfried Idyll        
Daniel Barenboim    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Teldec     24224

19:22:00    00:32:38    Léo Delibes    Coppélia: Suite        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125

19:55:00    00:03:49    Cécile Chaminade    Les Sylvains Op 60            
Joanne Polk, piano    Steinway     30037

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:04:50    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Mlada: Procession of the Nobles        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572787

20:09:00    00:09:32    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104

20:21:00    00:34:46    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Alexander Vedernikov    Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato 557829

20:57:00    00:02:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 23 in D major  Op 33            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9289

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Mitsuko Uchida, pianist/conductor; Robert Chen, violin; Charles Pikler, viola; John Sharp, cello; Alexander Hanna; bass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B Minor, K. 540

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 ‘Trout’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Eine kleine Nachtmusik

John Williams: Excerpt from Lincoln soundtrack --John Williams, conductor

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:06:54    Robert Schumann    Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113            
Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano    RCA     60112

23:08:00    00:09:34    Johannes Brahms    Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51            
Chiara String Quartet    Azica     71289

23:20:00    00:05:15    Anton Arensky    Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11            
Ying Quartet    Sono Lumin     92143

23:25:00    00:11:44    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Alexander Vedernikov    Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Erato    557829

23:39:00    00:06:06    Felix Mendelssohn    Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44            
American String Project    MSR     1386

23:45:00    00:07:54    Franz Schubert    Andante from Symphony No. 7        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     412176

23:56:00    00:03:34    Alec Wilder    Air for Oboe    
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Richard Auldon Clark    Bert Lucarelli, oboe    Newport     85570

23:57:00    00:02:47    Maria Theresia von Paradis    Sicilienne            
Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano    Decca     2334
 