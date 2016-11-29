Program Guide 11-29-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:19:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Morceaux de fantaisie Op 3
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
00:24:00 00:33:14 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 4
Neeme Järvi Bamberg Symphony Bis 363
00:59:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321
01:30:00 00:43:13 Ludwig Thuille Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 20
Gigli Quartet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790
02:15:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057
03:14:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
03:50:00 00:34:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
04:27:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
04:55:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major
Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291
05:22:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major
Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163
05:40:00 00:05:56 Ernö Dohnányi Gypsy Andante
Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi frena in tal momento'
Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174
06:15:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
06:21:00 00:06:01 Cécile Chaminade Etude romantique Op 132
Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037
06:31:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
06:40:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:47:00 00:03:50 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
06:52:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage
Florilegium Channel 7595
06:55:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183
07:05:00 00:05:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Divertimento for Strings
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
07:13:00 00:11:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
07:25:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three
Verdehr Trio Crystal 745
07:30:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
07:40:00 00:07:53 Gerald Finzi Rondo from Clarinet Concerto
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718
07:50:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269
07:55:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso
West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087
08:07:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
08:15:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
08:27:00 00:02:31 Traditional Past Three O'Clock
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
08:30:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double
Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
08:40:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
08:50:00 00:03:57 Orlande de Lassus Salve Regina
Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836
08:55:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63
09:05:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437
09:28:00 00:05:51 Max Steiner Now, Voyager: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
09:35:00 00:03:38 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
09:42:00 00:07:26 Carl Maria von Weber Preciosa: Overture Op 78
Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
09:45:00 00:04:15 William L. Dawson Spiritual 'Behold the Star'
Anton Armstrong Marvis Martin, soprano; St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159
09:50:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
09:55:00 00:03:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33
Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:04:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Romance in A major
Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Erato 557829
10:06:00 00:01:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff Valse in A major
Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Erato 557829
10:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
10:24:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major Op 14
Murray Perahia, piano CBS 37838
10:32:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Decca 433863
10:40:00 00:06:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major
Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
10:48:00 00:02:03 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
10:51:00 00:24:24 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Andaluz
Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
11:18:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:28:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014
11:31:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:35:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan Robert Porco
Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:37:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:40:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:43:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
11:45:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:49:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:52:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:57:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:07:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
12:17:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
12:28:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
12:32:00 00:02:50 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
12:39:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
12:43:00 00:13:30 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
12:58:00 00:01:47 Fritz Kreisler Schön Rosmarin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715
13:52:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
14:04:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
14:10:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3
Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759
14:43:00 00:11:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
14:56:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
15:02:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97
15:22:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
15:32:00 00:03:48 Ignace Jan Paderewski Nocturne in B flat major Op 16
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
15:40:00 00:04:36 Henryk Wieniawski Scherzo-Tarantelle Op 16
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695
15:48:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: New York City "Firsts" of Rossini and Cole Porter
15:58:00 00:04:42 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum
Royal Philharmonic Lamberto Gardelli Tito Gobbi, baritone Warner 86211
16:06:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Polichinelle in F sharp minor Op 3
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
16:13:00 00:10:31 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
16:27:00 00:04:30 Danny Elfman The Nightmare Before Christmas: Christmas Eve Montage
Unknown Conductor City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:34:00 00:04:50 Michael Torke Finale from Concerto for Orchestra
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Ecstatic 92261
16:41:00 00:07:46 Ferruccio Busoni Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after Carmen'
Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394
16:52:00 00:02:41 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
16:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56
Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864
17:05:00 00:04:23 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
17:25:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
17:40:00 00:06:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano; Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
17:48:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33
Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391
17:52:00 00:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873
17:56:00 00:03:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 23 in A minor Op 25
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736
18:25:00 00:03:59 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
18:33:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor
Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288
18:39:00 00:14:48 Johann Christian Bach Piano Quintet in D major Op 22
Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068
18:54:00 00:04:37 Gaetano Donizetti L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima
Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Plácido Domingo, tenor DeutGram 4795448
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224
19:22:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
19:55:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Les Sylvains Op 60
Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
20:09:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
20:21:00 00:34:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
20:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major Op 33
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Mitsuko Uchida, pianist/conductor; Robert Chen, violin; Charles Pikler, viola; John Sharp, cello; Alexander Hanna; bass
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B Minor, K. 540
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 ‘Trout’
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik
John Williams: Excerpt from Lincoln soundtrack --John Williams, conductor
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113
Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112
23:08:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
23:20:00 00:05:15 Anton Arensky Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
23:25:00 00:11:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829
23:39:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
23:45:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
23:56:00 00:03:34 Alec Wilder Air for Oboe
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Newport 85570
23:57:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne
Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334