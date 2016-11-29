Program Guide 11-29-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Morceaux de fantaisie Op 3

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

00:24:00 00:33:14 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 4

Neeme Järvi Bamberg Symphony Bis 363

00:59:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

01:30:00 00:43:13 Ludwig Thuille Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 20

Gigli Quartet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

02:15:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

03:14:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

03:50:00 00:34:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

04:27:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

04:55:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major

Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

05:22:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:40:00 00:05:56 Ernö Dohnányi Gypsy Andante

Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi frena in tal momento'

Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174

06:15:00 00:07:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

06:21:00 00:06:01 Cécile Chaminade Etude romantique Op 132

Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

06:31:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

06:40:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:47:00 00:03:50 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 in C major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

06:52:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage

Florilegium Channel 7595

06:55:00 00:05:03 Henry Mancini March with Mancini

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

07:05:00 00:05:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Divertimento for Strings

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

07:13:00 00:11:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

07:25:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Serenade for Three

Verdehr Trio Crystal 745

07:30:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:40:00 00:07:53 Gerald Finzi Rondo from Clarinet Concerto

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718

07:50:00 00:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

07:55:00 00:02:01 Kermit Poling A Holly and Ivy Calypso

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

08:07:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

08:15:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

08:27:00 00:02:31 Traditional Past Three O'Clock

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

08:30:00 00:05:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Bourrée & Double

Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

08:40:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

08:50:00 00:03:57 Orlande de Lassus Salve Regina

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Decca 10836

08:55:00 00:05:41 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic BBC 63

09:05:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

09:28:00 00:05:51 Max Steiner Now, Voyager: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

09:35:00 00:03:38 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

09:42:00 00:07:26 Carl Maria von Weber Preciosa: Overture Op 78

Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

09:45:00 00:04:15 William L. Dawson Spiritual 'Behold the Star'

Anton Armstrong Marvis Martin, soprano; St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

09:50:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

09:55:00 00:03:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33

Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:04:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff Romance in A major

Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Erato 557829

10:06:00 00:01:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff Valse in A major

Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Erato 557829

10:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

10:24:00 00:06:30 Felix Mendelssohn Rondo capriccioso in E major Op 14

Murray Perahia, piano CBS 37838

10:32:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Decca 433863

10:40:00 00:06:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major

Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

10:48:00 00:02:03 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 20 in E minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

10:51:00 00:24:24 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Andaluz

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

11:18:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:28:00 00:02:40 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

Cleveland Orchestra Members of MAA 2014

11:31:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:35:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan Robert Porco

Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:37:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:40:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:43:00 00:02:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

11:45:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:49:00 00:03:27 Traditional The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:52:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:57:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:17:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

12:28:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

12:32:00 00:02:50 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

12:39:00 00:02:13 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

12:43:00 00:13:30 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

12:58:00 00:01:47 Fritz Kreisler Schön Rosmarin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

13:52:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

14:04:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

14:10:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759

14:43:00 00:11:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

14:56:00 00:03:06 John W. Bratton The Teddy Bears' Picnic

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

15:02:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

15:22:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

15:32:00 00:03:48 Ignace Jan Paderewski Nocturne in B flat major Op 16

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

15:40:00 00:04:36 Henryk Wieniawski Scherzo-Tarantelle Op 16

Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

15:48:00 00:07:00 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: New York City "Firsts" of Rossini and Cole Porter

15:58:00 00:04:42 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum

Royal Philharmonic Lamberto Gardelli Tito Gobbi, baritone Warner 86211

16:06:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Polichinelle in F sharp minor Op 3

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

16:13:00 00:10:31 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

16:27:00 00:04:30 Danny Elfman The Nightmare Before Christmas: Christmas Eve Montage

Unknown Conductor City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:34:00 00:04:50 Michael Torke Finale from Concerto for Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Ecstatic 92261

16:41:00 00:07:46 Ferruccio Busoni Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after Carmen'

Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394

16:52:00 00:02:41 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

16:56:00 00:03:09 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56

Jerzy Maksymiuk BBC Scottish Symphony Naxos 550864

17:05:00 00:04:23 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

17:25:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

17:40:00 00:06:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Sabine Devieilhe, soprano; Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

17:48:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33

Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391

17:52:00 00:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

17:56:00 00:03:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 23 in A minor Op 25

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

18:25:00 00:03:59 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

18:33:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor

Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

18:39:00 00:14:48 Johann Christian Bach Piano Quintet in D major Op 22

Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068

18:54:00 00:04:37 Gaetano Donizetti L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima

Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Plácido Domingo, tenor DeutGram 4795448

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:31 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

19:22:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

19:55:00 00:03:49 Cécile Chaminade Les Sylvains Op 60

Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

20:09:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

20:21:00 00:34:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

20:57:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 23 in D major Op 33

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Mitsuko Uchida, pianist/conductor; Robert Chen, violin; Charles Pikler, viola; John Sharp, cello; Alexander Hanna; bass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B Minor, K. 540

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 ‘Trout’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

John Williams: Excerpt from Lincoln soundtrack --John Williams, conductor

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113

Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:08:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:20:00 00:05:15 Anton Arensky Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

23:25:00 00:11:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829

23:39:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

23:45:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

23:56:00 00:03:34 Alec Wilder Air for Oboe

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Newport 85570

23:57:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne

Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334

