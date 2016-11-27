© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-27-2016

Published November 27, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:08:50            Various Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas   Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell            Meredith Hall, soprano; Sylvain Bergeron, lute; Apollo's Singers  Avie      2269

01:12:00            00:47:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 'Aurora's                  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:44:41            Joseph Joachim            Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 11  London Philharmonic            Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin      IMP      27

02:49:00            00:25:47            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44                            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         415364

03:17:00            00:40:27            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Hilary Hahn, violin         Sony    89649

03:57:00            00:02:16            Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams         BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Alistair Young, piano     Naxos   559356

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) — Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 9:20

Nikola Resanovich: Drones and Nanorhythms (2000) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 12:26

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998)7:16

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1984) — Coventry Chamber Players; Karel Paukert, harpsichord (TrueMedia 90121) 21:30

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy Around 1600—Sacred Edition: New sacred music recordings by the Marian Consort of works by Gesualdo, New York Polyphony performing Palestrina and Victoria, and some world-premiere recordings of music by Palestrina’s successor in Rome, Giovanni Mario Nanino
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:21            Eric Whitacre     i thank you God for this most amazing                Noel Edison      Elora Festival Singers Naxos   559677

06:12:00            00:15:59            Ralph Vaughan Williams            A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia            Matthew Best    John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers  Hyperion           66569

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Minnesota Memories, in Thanksgiving - Compositions and performances by Minnesota musicians, from the Pipedreams archive

LINDA TUTAS HAUGEN: Invocation & Remembrance  Charles Lazarus, trumpet; Kraig Windschitl, organ.

CARY JOHN FRANKLIN: Morning Light  Dale Newton, cello; Sarah Koehler, organ.

CAROL BARNETT: Praise  Jay Johnson, steel drum; Jonathan Gregoire (2006 Holtkamp/Boe Memorial Chapel, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN) TCAGO 2008

PAUL MANZ: 2 Hymn Improvisations (Comfort ye my people; Now thank we all)  Paul Manz (1965 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Manz Music 921

MARILYN  BIERY: Lazarus  Marilyn Biery (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/97)

STEPHEN PAULUS: Like as an ever-rolling stream (i.), fr Triptych (2000)  Nancy Lancaster, organist (r. 11/2000).

PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite.; Hymn, God with me.; As if the whole creation cried (iii.), fr Triptych House of Hope Choirs/Matthew Culloton, director;

Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/8/14)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 -  The new liturgical year begins with Advent, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah which permeate the coming four weeks of preparation.  Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Preview of December Music

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No.33 in G-major: Allegro   Andras Schiff, piano (Teldec 17141 CD) 6:29

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No.54 in G-major: Presto   Andras Schiff, piano (Teldec 17141 CD) 2:53

Béla Bartók: String Quartet No. 1  Finale   Belcea Quartet (EMI 94400 CD) 10:35

George Frideric Handel: Messiah   Sinfony; Aria “Rejoice greatly”  Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Apoloo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208) 3:02; 4:47

Anonymous: “Riu, riu, chu”  Quire (Quire 101 CD) 3:03

Fray Gerónimo Gonzales: “Serenissima una noche”  Quire (Quire 101 CD) 2:12

Fabián Ximeno: “Ay, ay galeguiños”  Quire (Quire 101 CD) 3:51

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite: Final Waltz & Apotheosis   Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (BMG/Melodiya 25194 CD) 5:03

09:58:00            00:01:06            Claude Debussy           Page d'album                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   460247

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 3 In C Major: 4. Sarabande-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello Album: Johann Sebastian Bach: Six Suites for Solo Cello Glissando 779024 Music: 04:28

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days--Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar The Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall at Mannes School of Music, New York, NY Music: 2:43

Mike Marshall: Harvest Time-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 03:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 03:54

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 1042. Adagio, ma non troppo; 3. Finale. Allegro moderato-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 24:48

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298-- Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215-- Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Gardens, Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio-- Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel-- Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of George Frideric Handel

Music used in Parts 1 & 2:

Water Music Suites No.1-3 (1717)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Overture to Esther (1718)—The 16/Harry Christophers (Coro 6740825 CD)

Overture to Rodrigo (1718)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Overture to Agrippina (1709-10)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Messiah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

(DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Behold the Lamb of God (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Hallelujah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Keyboard Suite No.1 in B-Flat (1733)—Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Centaur Records CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:12            Mason Bates     Ford's Farm                              Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

14:04:00            00:02:56            David Guion      Turkey in the Straw                                Michael Lewin, piano     Sono Lumin   92103

14:08:00            00:22:25            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes           Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        DeutGram         4795448

14:33:00            00:16:23            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  2 in E major            Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Jeffrey Kahane  Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

14:52:00            00:24:09            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                    Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

15:18:00            00:08:07            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60                 Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

15:29:00            00:11:20            Alessandro Marcello      Guitar Concerto in D minor         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Kenneth Sillito   Alexandre Lagoya, guitar           Philips  446002

15:41:00            00:08:11            Miklós Rózsa    Hungarian Sketch No. 3 "Danza" Op 14              Mariusz Smolij            Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Naxos   572285

15:50:00            00:05:46            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major  Op 34                                   Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6669

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor;  William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, Cello – Arsht Concert Hall in Miami

16:04:00            00:15:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Divertissement Op 43

16:23:00            00:32:24            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor  Op 102    

17:01:00            00:32:40            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 44

17:43:00            00:15:53            Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 11         Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Myron Bloom, horn        Sony    63123

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Spacey Music by Strauss and Ligeti

18:04:00            00:18:39            Franz Krommer Wind Octet in F major  Op 57                             Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble         EMI      54383

18:24:00            00:09:17            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Bamboula Op 2                         Cecile Licad, piano            Naxos   559145

18:36:00            00:16:20            Anton Stamitz   Concerto for 2 Flutes in G          Camerata Salzburg        Jean-Pierre Rampal Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute Sony    45930

18:54:00            00:05:50            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97      Detroit Symphony            Neeme Järvi     Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin       Chandos           9227

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:44:41            Joseph Joachim            Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 11  London Philharmonic            Leon Botstein    Elmar Oliveira, violin      IMP      27

19:49:00            00:25:47            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44                            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         415364

20:17:00            00:40:27            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Hilary Hahn, violin         Sony    89649

20:58:00            00:01:14            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  1: Arietta Op 12                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Andriessen Effect - For more than thirty years young composers have traveled to Holland to worship at the altar of Louis Andriessen, perhaps most notably the three composers from the storied New York collective Bang on a Can. As a result Andriessen, and Bang on a Can themselves, have had an huge influence on the music of our time. We’ll feature Andriessen’s work and many of the composers who have made the pilgrimage
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:16            Edvard Grieg     Two Lyric Pieces Op 68             Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:10:00            00:06:04            Charles Koechlin           Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65             Leif Segerstam        Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223504

23:16:00            00:02:53            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star    Metropolitan Opera Orchestra          James Levine    Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         4795448

23:21:00            00:16:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis       Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         3026

23:39:00            00:07:05            Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2          Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Jeffrey Kahane  Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

23:46:00            00:07:35            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Cello Concerto in A major     English Chamber Orchestra       Sir Andrew Davis          Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

23:55:00            00:04:50            Somei Satoh     Bifu                              Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano            DeutGram         19103

 

 