Program Guide 11-27-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:08:50 Various Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Sylvain Bergeron, lute; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

01:12:00 00:47:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Act 3 'Aurora's Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

02:02:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

02:49:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364

03:17:00 00:40:27 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89649

03:57:00 00:02:16 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alistair Young, piano Naxos 559356

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) — Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (GM 2045) 9:20

Nikola Resanovich: Drones and Nanorhythms (2000) — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 12:26

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998)7:16

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1984) — Coventry Chamber Players; Karel Paukert, harpsichord (TrueMedia 90121) 21:30

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy Around 1600—Sacred Edition: New sacred music recordings by the Marian Consort of works by Gesualdo, New York Polyphony performing Palestrina and Victoria, and some world-premiere recordings of music by Palestrina’s successor in Rome, Giovanni Mario Nanino



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:21 Eric Whitacre i thank you God for this most amazing Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677

06:12:00 00:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Minnesota Memories, in Thanksgiving - Compositions and performances by Minnesota musicians, from the Pipedreams archive

LINDA TUTAS HAUGEN: Invocation & Remembrance Charles Lazarus, trumpet; Kraig Windschitl, organ.

CARY JOHN FRANKLIN: Morning Light Dale Newton, cello; Sarah Koehler, organ.

CAROL BARNETT: Praise Jay Johnson, steel drum; Jonathan Gregoire (2006 Holtkamp/Boe Memorial Chapel, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN) TCAGO 2008

PAUL MANZ: 2 Hymn Improvisations (Comfort ye my people; Now thank we all) Paul Manz (1965 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Manz Music 921

MARILYN BIERY: Lazarus Marilyn Biery (1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of Saint Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/97)

STEPHEN PAULUS: Like as an ever-rolling stream (i.), fr Triptych (2000) Nancy Lancaster, organist (r. 11/2000).

PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite.; Hymn, God with me.; As if the whole creation cried (iii.), fr Triptych House of Hope Choirs/Matthew Culloton, director;

Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/8/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The new liturgical year begins with Advent, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah which permeate the coming four weeks of preparation. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Preview of December Music

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No.33 in G-major: Allegro Andras Schiff, piano (Teldec 17141 CD) 6:29

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No.54 in G-major: Presto Andras Schiff, piano (Teldec 17141 CD) 2:53

Béla Bartók: String Quartet No. 1 Finale Belcea Quartet (EMI 94400 CD) 10:35

George Frideric Handel: Messiah Sinfony; Aria “Rejoice greatly” Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Apoloo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208) 3:02; 4:47

Anonymous: “Riu, riu, chu” Quire (Quire 101 CD) 3:03

Fray Gerónimo Gonzales: “Serenissima una noche” Quire (Quire 101 CD) 2:12

Fabián Ximeno: “Ay, ay galeguiños” Quire (Quire 101 CD) 3:51

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite: Final Waltz & Apotheosis Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Evgeny Mravinsky (BMG/Melodiya 25194 CD) 5:03

09:58:00 00:01:06 Claude Debussy Page d'album Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 3 In C Major: 4. Sarabande-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello Album: Johann Sebastian Bach: Six Suites for Solo Cello Glissando 779024 Music: 04:28

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days--Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar The Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall at Mannes School of Music, New York, NY Music: 2:43

Mike Marshall: Harvest Time-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 03:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 03:54

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 1042. Adagio, ma non troppo; 3. Finale. Allegro moderato-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 24:48

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298-- Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215-- Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Gardens, Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio-- Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel-- Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of George Frideric Handel

Music used in Parts 1 & 2:

Water Music Suites No.1-3 (1717)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)—Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon (Naxos 557764)

Overture to Esther (1718)—The 16/Harry Christophers (Coro 6740825 CD)

Overture to Rodrigo (1718)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Overture to Agrippina (1709-10)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Kenneth Sillito (Capriccio C71080 CD)

Messiah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

(DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Behold the Lamb of God (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Messiah “Hallelujah (1741)—Academy of Ancient Music; Choir of Christ Church Cathedral/Simon Preston; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (DeutGram 0289 430 4882 8 oh2 CD)

Keyboard Suite No.1 in B-Flat (1733)—Byron Schenkman, harpsichord (Centaur Records CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:12 Mason Bates Ford's Farm Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

14:04:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

14:08:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 4795448

14:33:00 00:16:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

14:52:00 00:24:09 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

15:18:00 00:08:07 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

15:29:00 00:11:20 Alessandro Marcello Guitar Concerto in D minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002

15:41:00 00:08:11 Miklós Rózsa Hungarian Sketch No. 3 "Danza" Op 14 Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572285

15:50:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, Cello – Arsht Concert Hall in Miami

16:04:00 00:15:37 Sergei Prokofiev Divertissement Op 43

16:23:00 00:32:24 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

17:01:00 00:32:40 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

17:43:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Spacey Music by Strauss and Ligeti

18:04:00 00:18:39 Franz Krommer Wind Octet in F major Op 57 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble EMI 54383

18:24:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

18:36:00 00:16:20 Anton Stamitz Concerto for 2 Flutes in G Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute Sony 45930

18:54:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

19:49:00 00:25:47 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364

20:17:00 00:40:27 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89649

20:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The Andriessen Effect - For more than thirty years young composers have traveled to Holland to worship at the altar of Louis Andriessen, perhaps most notably the three composers from the storied New York collective Bang on a Can. As a result Andriessen, and Bang on a Can themselves, have had an huge influence on the music of our time. We’ll feature Andriessen’s work and many of the composers who have made the pilgrimage



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:10:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65 Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:16:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448

23:21:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:39:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:46:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:55:00 00:04:50 Somei Satoh Bifu Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103