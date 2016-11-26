© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-26-2016

Published November 26, 2016 at 8:08 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:24:42            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  4 in G major  Op 61                Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

00:31:00            00:47:21            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Symphony in F sharp Op 40                   Franz Welser-Möst     Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      56169

01:21:00            00:44:41            Igor Stravinsky  The Fairy's Kiss            Igor Stravinsky  Cleveland Orchestra      Sony            63325

02:10:00            00:29:36            Robert Schumann          Violin Concerto in D minor          Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

02:41:00            00:36:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Trio No.  1 in B major  Op 8                                  André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello         Philips  442123

03:21:00            00:35:01            Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30   Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin  DeutGram         4793449

04:00:00            00:27:57            Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 40                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9275

04:30:00            00:19:03            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major       Montreal Symphony            Charles Dutoit   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   452448

04:52:00            00:18:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major                      Martin Pearlman          Boston Baroque Telarc   80619

05:12:00            00:36:21            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  2 in D minor  Op 40                    Walter Weller            London Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

05:51:00            00:06:07            William Boyce   Solomon: Overture                    Roy Goodman   Parley of Instruments            Hyperion           66378

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia  Lang Lang, piano  Sony Classical  771901                                        

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro   Thomas Tirino, piano  BIS  754                                       

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano  Cedille Records   086                        

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  001529602                                     

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain  Martha Argerich, piano  Orchestre de Paris  Daniel Barenboim   Erato  88255                                                   

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70   Angel Romero, guitar  English Chamber Orchestra  Raymond Leppard  EMI Classics   47986                      

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"   Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra   Enrique Bátiz  ASV  942                                           

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance   Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano                                                                   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 3 In C Major: 4. Sarabande-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello Album: Johann Sebastian Bach: Six Suites for Solo Cello Glissando 779024 Music: 04:28

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days--Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar The Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall at Mannes School of Music, New York, NY Music: 2:43

Mike Marshall: Harvest Time-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 03:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 03:54

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 1042. Adagio, ma non troppo; 3. Finale. Allegro moderato-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 24:48

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298-- Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215-- Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Gardens, Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio-- Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel-- Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:46            Muzio Clementi  Minuetto Pastorale                    Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     802

10:03:00            00:12:18            Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No.  9 after Scarlatti in C major                        Trevor Pinnock  English Concert Archiv   415518

10:16:00            00:05:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Allegretto from Symphony No. 100                     Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

10:21:00            00:05:58            Bruce Healey    Medley 'Caroling Fun'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel            SCPA Children's Choir   Telarc   80538

10:27:00            00:12:23            Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Christopher Warren-Green, vn   EMI      49552

10:40:00            00:03:55            Miklós Rózsa    Ben-Hur: Prelude                       Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra          BostonPops     4

10:43:00            00:02:21            Traditional         Gloucestershire Wassail La Nef              Meredith Hall, soprano  Atma            2365

10:46:00            00:03:14            King Henry VIII  Green grow'th the Holly             Paul Hillier         Theatre of Voices            Harm Mundi      907079

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Recorded: April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano   by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano. 

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Pre-Premiere Premiere by John Corigliano; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Harvest Home

12:08:00            00:19:57            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66                      Seiji Ozawa            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         435619

12:22:00            00:12:07            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on Christmas Carols    City of London Sinfonia            Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers            Chandos           10385

12:37:00            00:14:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Quartet in F major                                    Boston Sym Chamber Players    BSO Clas          601

12:55:00            00:03:40            Percy Grainger  Handel in the Strand      City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox            Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos           9554

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:41:24            George Gershwin           Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess'] San Francisco Symphony        Michael Tilson Thomas  Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.     RCA     68931

13:45:00            00:13:41            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Columbia Jazz Band      Michael Tilson Thomas   George Gershwin, piano            CBS     42240

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:00:00            00:20:35            Virgil Thomson  Louisiana Story: Suite                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66576

14:24:00            00:11:50            Gustav Holst     Morris Dance Tunes                   Nicholas Braithwaite      New Zealand Chamber Orch  Koch Intl           7058

14:38:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                 José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

14:52:00            00:04:49            Giacomo Puccini           Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo     London Philharmonic            Sir Charles Mackerras   Renée Fleming, soprano           Decca   467049

14:58:00            00:01:54            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Spanish Dance                   Valéry Gergiev            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Decca   10104

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Pre-Premiere Premiere by John Corigliano

15:03:00            00:31:02            Witold Lutoslawski         Polish Christmas Carols BBC Symphony Orchestra         David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus         RCA     11561

15:37:00            00:15:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major                        Riccardo Chailly            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   139230

15:55:00            00:04:05            John Williams    The Olympic Spirit                     John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00            00:18:57            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Suite Op 54                       Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437524

16:21:00            00:14:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major        Scottish Chamber Orchestra       Sir Charles Mackerras   Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

16:37:00            00:11:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major                          Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

16:51:00            00:04:04            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  2 in E flat major  Op 9                              Valentina Lisitsa, piano     Decca   17091

16:56:00            00:02:55            George Frideric Handel  Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         6584

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: True Lives - Great biographies and historical events in movies, a cinematic look at people who changed their world and sometimes ours, too, including Milk, Florence Foster Jenkins, Steve Jobs, Lincoln and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hymn to the Sea from Titanic, 1997  Sony SK 63213  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Walk from The Walk, 2015  Sony 512267  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Hymn to the Sea from Titanic, 1997  Sony SK 63213  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

End Credit #1 and End Credit #2 from Hitchcock, 2012  Sony 88765417072  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Prologue and The Elephant in the Room from Trumbo, 2015  Lakeshore Records LKS 345552  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Dewey had watched them die from Capote, 2005  RCA 8-2876-78151-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mychael Danna  original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Freedom's Call from Lincoln, 2012  Sony 88725446852  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/John Williams, cond.

For Toscanini from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016  Decca B0024951-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

MT from The Iron Lady, 2011  Sony SK 91434  Music From The Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Main Titles and Postscript from Milk, 2008  Decca B0012309-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Statecraft and The Great in Great Britain from The Iron Lady, 2011  Sony SK 91434  Music From The Motion Picture  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Revenge from Steve Jobs, 2015  Back Lot Music 614  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Daniel Pemberton  Chamber Orchestra of London/Andrew Skeet, cond.

Fairground Organ and Airport from Philomena, 2013  Decca B0020213-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Florence and Whitey and Sing Madame Florence from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016  Decca B0024951-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Landing in USA from Philomena, 2013 - Decca B0020213-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandra Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Comden and Green - Their partnership ran from the late 1930s until 2002 and produced such terrific musicals as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “On the Town” and Bells Are Ringing”

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:04  00:04:15  Betty Comden A. Green Jule Styne  Leonard Bernstein  Medley  Betty Comden, Adolph Green  A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green  1977 Prod DRG     CD-2-5177

00:08:14  00:02:04  Betty Comden-A. Green  The Girl With Two Left Feet   Betty Comden, Adolph Green  Betty Comden and Adolph Green  JJA 1976A

18:10:18  00:02:20  Betty Comden-A. Green  The Reader's Digest  Betty Comden, Adolph Green  A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1977 Prod  DRG  CD-2-5177

18:16:17  00:02:58  Betty Comden-Adolph Green-L.Bernstein  New York, New York  Adolph Green, John Reardon, Cris Alexander         On the Town  1960 Studio Cast Recording         Sony    SK60538

18:19:06  00:03:01  Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Leonard Bernstein  Lonely Town  Dawn Upshaw  Leonard Bernstein's New York   Nonesuch 7559-79400

18:22:32  00:02:55  Betty Comden-A. Green-Leonard Bernstein   Carried Away    Betty Comden, Adolph Green  On the Town  1960 Studio Cast Recording  Sony  SK60538

18:27:04  00:01:51  Betty Comden-A.Green-Roger Edens  Moses Supposes  Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor  Singin' in the Rain   Film Soundtrack Rhino           R274497

18:30:14  00:02:50  Betty Comden-A.Green-Leonard Bernstein    One Hundred Easy Ways  Rosalind Russell  Wonderful Town  Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     440-014602-2

18:33:29  00:03:24  Betty Comden-A.Green-Jule Styne   Neverland  Mary Martin  Peter Pan   Original B'way Cast  RCA  3762-2-RG

18:37:09  00:02:43  Betty Comden-A.Green-Jule Styne   The Party's Over  Judy Holliday   Bells Are Ringing  Orignal B'way Cast        Sony  K2006

18:40:32  00:04:31  Betty Comden-A.Green-Cy Coleman I've Got It All  John Cullum  On the Twentieth Century  Original B'way Cast  Sony SK35330

18:45:11  00:02:37  Betty Comden-A.Green-Saul Chaplin  Inspiration  Adolph Green  A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green   1959 Prod Angel            7777-64773

18:48:25  00:03:12  Betty Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein   Some Other Time  Betty Comden  A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green  1959 Prod  Angel  7777-64773

18:52:08  00:00:52  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy  Sony  SK60659

18:53:22  00:00:55  Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Jule Styne  Filler: Overture from "Subways Are for Sleeping"  Orchestra          Subways Are for Sleeping   Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:54:17  00:02:45  Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Jule Styne  Filler: Captain Hook's Waltz Adolph Green    A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green   1977 Prod  DRG  CD-2-5177

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in C minor                Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553734

19:26:00            00:27:34            Robert Schumann          Violin Concerto in D minor          Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano;   LIVE from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:20:28            Benjamin Britten            Sinfonia da requiem Op 20                    

20:30:00            00:26:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

21:19:00            00:36:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67       

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Excerpts from “George Burns  100 Years, 100 Stories,” as told by John Bryner. And a bit from a Burns and Allen radio show “Gracie works in a Department Store” … George sings “I wish I were 18 Again” …  Mark Levy and This Week in the Media.
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:03:54            Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise                              Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:05:00            00:08:39            Max Bruch        Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46       London Symphony            Jascha Horenstein         David Oistrakh, violin     Decca   4785437

23:17:00            00:08:45            Philip Glass       Violin Concerto: Second movement        Vienna Philharmonic            Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         4795448

23:25:00            00:08:58            Thomas Canning           Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan                    Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80462

23:37:00            00:08:43            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 43               Ádám Fischer            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5530

23:45:00            00:09:28            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19            Symphony of the Air   Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

 

23:58:00            00:01:33            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major  Op 33                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6730