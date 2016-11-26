Program Guide 11-26-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

00:31:00 00:47:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Symphony in F sharp Op 40 Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

01:21:00 00:44:41 Igor Stravinsky The Fairy's Kiss Igor Stravinsky Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63325

02:10:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

02:41:00 00:36:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major Op 8 André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

03:21:00 00:35:01 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4793449

04:00:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

04:30:00 00:19:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

04:52:00 00:18:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

05:12:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Op 40 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

05:51:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 3 In C Major: 4. Sarabande-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello Album: Johann Sebastian Bach: Six Suites for Solo Cello Glissando 779024 Music: 04:28

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days--Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar The Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall at Mannes School of Music, New York, NY Music: 2:43

Mike Marshall: Harvest Time-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 03:23

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: 7:33

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo-- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 03:54

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 1042. Adagio, ma non troppo; 3. Finale. Allegro moderato-- Daniel Muller-Schott, cello SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baden-Baden and Freiburg; Tito Munoz, conductor Heidelberg Spring Festival, Congress House, Stadthalle, Heidelberg, Germany Music: 24:48

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298-- Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215-- Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Gardens, Schonbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio-- Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel-- Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:46 Muzio Clementi Minuetto Pastorale Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 802

10:03:00 00:12:18 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415518

10:16:00 00:05:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

10:21:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley 'Caroling Fun' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538

10:27:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

10:40:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

10:43:00 00:02:21 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2365

10:46:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Recorded: April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Pre-Premiere Premiere by John Corigliano; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Harvest Home

12:08:00 00:19:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

12:22:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

12:37:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F major Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

12:55:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess'] San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

13:45:00 00:13:41 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas George Gershwin, piano CBS 42240

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:00:00 00:20:35 Virgil Thomson Louisiana Story: Suite Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66576

14:24:00 00:11:50 Gustav Holst Morris Dance Tunes Nicholas Braithwaite New Zealand Chamber Orch Koch Intl 7058

14:38:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

14:52:00 00:04:49 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

14:58:00 00:01:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Spanish Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Pre-Premiere Premiere by John Corigliano

15:03:00 00:31:02 Witold Lutoslawski Polish Christmas Carols BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Julia Doyle, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

15:37:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

15:55:00 00:04:05 John Williams The Olympic Spirit John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00 00:18:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

16:21:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

16:37:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

16:51:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

16:56:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: True Lives - Great biographies and historical events in movies, a cinematic look at people who changed their world and sometimes ours, too, including Milk, Florence Foster Jenkins, Steve Jobs, Lincoln and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hymn to the Sea from Titanic, 1997 Sony SK 63213 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

The Walk from The Walk, 2015 Sony 512267 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alan Silvestri original soundtrack/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Hymn to the Sea from Titanic, 1997 Sony SK 63213 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack/James Horner, cond.

End Credit #1 and End Credit #2 from Hitchcock, 2012 Sony 88765417072 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Prologue and The Elephant in the Room from Trumbo, 2015 Lakeshore Records LKS 345552 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Dewey had watched them die from Capote, 2005 RCA 8-2876-78151-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mychael Danna original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

Freedom's Call from Lincoln, 2012 Sony 88725446852 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus/John Williams, cond.

For Toscanini from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016 Decca B0024951-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

MT from The Iron Lady, 2011 Sony SK 91434 Music From The Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Main Titles and Postscript from Milk, 2008 Decca B0012309-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Rick Wentworth, cond.

Statecraft and The Great in Great Britain from The Iron Lady, 2011 Sony SK 91434 Music From The Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Revenge from Steve Jobs, 2015 Back Lot Music 614 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Daniel Pemberton Chamber Orchestra of London/Andrew Skeet, cond.

Fairground Organ and Airport from Philomena, 2013 Decca B0020213-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Florence and Whitey and Sing Madame Florence from Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016 Decca B0024951-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Landing in USA from Philomena, 2013 - Decca B0020213-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandra Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandra Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Comden and Green - Their partnership ran from the late 1930s until 2002 and produced such terrific musicals as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “On the Town” and Bells Are Ringing”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:04:15 Betty Comden A. Green Jule Styne Leonard Bernstein Medley Betty Comden, Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1977 Prod DRG CD-2-5177

00:08:14 00:02:04 Betty Comden-A. Green The Girl With Two Left Feet Betty Comden, Adolph Green Betty Comden and Adolph Green JJA 1976A

18:10:18 00:02:20 Betty Comden-A. Green The Reader's Digest Betty Comden, Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1977 Prod DRG CD-2-5177

18:16:17 00:02:58 Betty Comden-Adolph Green-L.Bernstein New York, New York Adolph Green, John Reardon, Cris Alexander On the Town 1960 Studio Cast Recording Sony SK60538

18:19:06 00:03:01 Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Leonard Bernstein Lonely Town Dawn Upshaw Leonard Bernstein's New York Nonesuch 7559-79400

18:22:32 00:02:55 Betty Comden-A. Green-Leonard Bernstein Carried Away Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town 1960 Studio Cast Recording Sony SK60538

18:27:04 00:01:51 Betty Comden-A.Green-Roger Edens Moses Supposes Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor Singin' in the Rain Film Soundtrack Rhino R274497

18:30:14 00:02:50 Betty Comden-A.Green-Leonard Bernstein One Hundred Easy Ways Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014602-2

18:33:29 00:03:24 Betty Comden-A.Green-Jule Styne Neverland Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:37:09 00:02:43 Betty Comden-A.Green-Jule Styne The Party's Over Judy Holliday Bells Are Ringing Orignal B'way Cast Sony K2006

18:40:32 00:04:31 Betty Comden-A.Green-Cy Coleman I've Got It All John Cullum On the Twentieth Century Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:45:11 00:02:37 Betty Comden-A.Green-Saul Chaplin Inspiration Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1959 Prod Angel 7777-64773

18:48:25 00:03:12 Betty Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein Some Other Time Betty Comden A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1959 Prod Angel 7777-64773

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:00:55 Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Jule Styne Filler: Overture from "Subways Are for Sleeping" Orchestra Subways Are for Sleeping Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:54:17 00:02:45 Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Jule Styne Filler: Captain Hook's Waltz Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green 1977 Prod DRG CD-2-5177

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

19:26:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:20:28 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:30:00 00:26:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

21:19:00 00:36:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Excerpts from “George Burns 100 Years, 100 Stories,” as told by John Bryner. And a bit from a Burns and Allen radio show “Gracie works in a Department Store” … George sings “I wish I were 18 Again” … Mark Levy and This Week in the Media.



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:05:00 00:08:39 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

23:17:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:25:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:37:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:45:00 00:09:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:58:00 00:01:33 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major Op 33 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730