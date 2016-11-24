Program Guide 11-24-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

00:22:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

00:49:00 00:28:05 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 5 in A major Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

01:19:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

02:52:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47 Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

03:21:00 00:33:27 Joachim Raff Symphony No.10 in F minor Op 213 Werner Andreas Albert Philharmonia Hungarica CPO 999536

03:56:00 00:26:13 Samuel Barber Cello Concerto Op 22 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

04:24:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

04:52:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

05:20:00 00:14:46 Niels Gade Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

05:37:00 00:07:25 Jean-Féry Rebel Ulysses: Suite Les Délices Délices 2012

05:53:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

06:11:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

06:25:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

06:37:00 00:04:13 Irving Berlin God Bless America Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

06:45:00 00:08:09 David Diamond Finale from Symphony No. 2 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

06:55:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:00:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

07:10:00 00:14:21 Jerome Moross The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

07:28:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307

07:35:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

07:44:00 00:11:37 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

07:58:00 00:01:52 William Grant Still Swanee River Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

08:04:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

08:15:00 00:12:39 Felix Mendelssohn Minuet & Finale from String Symphony Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

08:32:00 00:04:52 Henri Vieuxtemps Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:40:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

08:48:00 00:04:52 Morton Gould Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? Kenneth Klein London Philharmonic Strings Albany 1058

08:55:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

09:02:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

09:24:00 00:03:01 Rev. Robert Lowry Shall We Gather at the River? Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549

09:27:00 00:03:33 Jay Ungar Ashokan Farewell from 'The Civil War' Chamber Ensemble David McCullough, narrator; Paul Roebling, narrator Nonesuch 1

09:30:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549

09:38:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

09:46:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JIM MEHRLING

10:02:00 00:07:54 Don Ray Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Derek Gleeson Dublin Philharmonic Albany 1058

10:09:00 00:04:21 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

10:14:00 00:05:40 William Arms Fischer Goin' Home Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

10:23:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

10:35:00 00:03:07 Alice Hawthorne Listen to the Mocking Bird Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo Harm Mundi 807549

10:38:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

11:02:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

11:16:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

11:33:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

11:50:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

12:02:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

12:26:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

12:32:00 00:03:32 Brian Dykstra Spring Beauties Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

12:36:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

12:43:00 00:06:01 Jerome Moross Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

12:49:00 00:03:50 Traditional Shenandoah Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

12:52:00 00:03:45 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH BILL O'CONNELL

13:02:00 00:33:27 Joachim Raff Symphony No.10 in F minor Op 213 Werner Andreas Albert Philharmonia Hungarica CPO 999536

13:37:00 00:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

13:54:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

14:00:00 00:22:29 Charles Ives Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439869

14:24:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

14:37:00 00:05:11 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Deep River Op 59 Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

14:42:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

14:52:00 00:06:04 Brian Dykstra November's Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

16:02:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

16:16:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

16:33:00 00:14:21 Ottorino Respighi Poema autunnale Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

16:50:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

19:22:00 00:33:27 Joachim Raff Symphony No.10 in F minor Op 213 Werner Andreas Albert Philharmonia Hungarica CPO 999536

19:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:09:19 Aaron Copland Quiet City Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Raymond Mase, trumpet; Stephen Taylor, English horn DeutGram 427335

20:13:00 00:14:21 Jerome Moross The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

20:29:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

20:55:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576



21:00 SPECIAL: Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude - With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Christopher Kimball, founder, editor, and publisher of Cook's Illustrated Magazine, and host of public television's most-watched cooking show , America's Test Kitchen takes us to his Vermont farm for a New England Thanksgiving, and talks about the experiences for which he's most grateful. And Stephen Hough, world famous concert pianist, composer, prize-winning poet, and MacArthur genius, shares his wonderful essay "Thanksgiving for Thanksgiving" which he wrote for the London Telegraph, and we'll hear an excerpt from his favorite Thanksgiving author Willa Cather, plus his Grieg album. Also, Patrick Stewart reads autumn poems from John Keats and Antonio Vivaldi. Classical music is the heart and soul of Giving Thanks. Between the selections, it’s a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. And continuing a Giving Thanks tradition: a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for Art that connects us all to the creative spirit.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:11:00 00:07:54 George Gershwin Lullaby for Strings Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

23:21:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

23:45:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:56:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

23:56:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650