Program Guide 11-20-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52 Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

01:10:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

02:02:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

02:19:00 00:38:13 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88 Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony PentaTone 578

02:59:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

03:56:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (1912) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71297) 7:10

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin (Naxos 970296) 11:11

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3 Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 15:31

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano (New World 80477) 18:20

04:56:00 00:03:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 6 in G minor Op 23 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jacobus Vaet - Another Lowlander who worked for Charles V, the four-CD recording of Vaet's sacred music featuring the Dufay Ensemble is finally available

05:58:00 00:01:17 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Harlequinade Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

06:15:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:02:31 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz Holy Mary Mother of God Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Raymond Daveluy (1926-2016): In Memoriam . . . A tribute to the venerable recitalist, composer, and teacher who for 42 years was master of the mighty Beckerath organ at the Oratoire Saint-Joseph in Montreal

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 Raymond Daveluy (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Musicus 33109

LOUIS CLAUDE D’AQUIN: Noël Etranger (No. 8) Raymond Daveluy (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Analekta 28225

RAYMOND DAVELUY: Allegro ma non troppo (i.), fr Organ Sonata No. 2 (1957) Rachel Laurin (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) CBC Records 1111

DAVELUY: Kyrie, fr Mass in e Choir of the Basilica/Jean-Pierre Guindon, director; Rachel Laurin (1890-1991 Casavant/Basilique Notre-Dame, Montreal) Basilique Notre Dame 005

DAVELUY: Chaconne, fr Sonata No. 3 (1960) Gaston Arel (1973 Wolff/Notre-Dame du Lac, Oka, Quebec) REM 311154

DAVELUY: Organ Concerto (1st mvt.) Festival Orchestra/Raymond Daveluy, conductor; Gaston Arel (1890-1991 Casavant/Basilique Notre-Dame, Montreal) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/27/81)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King & Thanksgiving - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming – even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving. Peter DuBois will help us celebrate both with great choral and organ music!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Anger Management

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo Capriccioso, Op.29 “Rage over a lost penny” – Artur Schnabel, piano (Arcadia 78567 CD) 4:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute Aria “Die holle Rache” – Wilma Lipp, soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Karl Böhm (London 448734 CD) 3:00

Christopher Rouse: Symphony No.2 Allegro finale – Houston Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach (Telarc 80452 CD) 7:05

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why do the nations” – Georgio Tozzi, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (BMG 61206 CD) 2:53

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: IV Intermezzo interrupted – World Orchestra for Peace/Sir George Solti (BBC 21-1CD) 4:22

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella – Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD) 8:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Entführung aus dem Serail: “Oh wie will ich triumphieren” and finale – Gottlob Frick, bass; soloists; Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 7:53

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Masques--London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 04:20

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 5:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob McCauley from Houston, TX Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Matinees Musicales: Nocturne--English Chamber Orchestra; Alexander Gibson, conductor Album: Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge; Matinees & Soirees Musicales EMI 2111 Music: 04:32

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10--Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:46

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Sonata for Piano in C minor, Hob. XVII:20--Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:11

Derek Bermel: Murmurations: 2. Gliding Over Algiers; 3. Swarming Rome--Cho-Liang Lin, concertmaster; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX Music: 12:25

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Golden Key Suite No. 4, Op. 55d--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazynte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:05

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:30 Alexander Scriabin Etude in C sharp Op 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

14:01:00 00:02:43 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 24 in C minor Op 25 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

14:06:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193

14:21:00 00:19:44 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82 Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

14:42:00 00:26:37 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597

15:10:00 00:07:51 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Erich Leinsdorf Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:19:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

15:30:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

15:40:00 00:18:03 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:26:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

16:35:00 00:23:54 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

17:03:00 00:15:30 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

17:21:00 00:22:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

17:53:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mahler's First in Budapest and New York

18:04:00 00:19:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 62 in E flat major Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952

18:26:00 00:10:36 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Clio Gould, violin Telarc 80562

18:38:00 00:13:30 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 16 in G Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

18:53:00 00:06:08 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:56:00 00:03:08 Claude Pascal Ouverture from Wind Octet Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

21:56:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Co-composed - When Composers Team Up - It’s quite common in academia, journalism and literature for two authors to team up to write an article or book. It’s much less common in music, but the results are often fascinating. Where does one idea start and the other continue? How do two composers work together to write a seamless piece?



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:09 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance in D flat Op 37 Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1359

23:08:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:20:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:26:00 00:10:10 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

23:38:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:43:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:55:00 00:03:02 George Frideric Handel Air for Oboe & Orchestra City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553430

23:57:00 00:03:17 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290