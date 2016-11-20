Program Guide 11-20-2016

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:07:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 2 in B flat major  Op 52   Bamberg Symphony            Claus Peter Flor            Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus         RCA     60248

01:10:00            00:48:54            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird                  Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Philips  446715

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:15:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72               Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

02:19:00            00:38:13            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88                   Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony       PentaTone        578

02:59:00            00:54:40            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425718

03:56:00            00:03:37            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2                      Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (1912)  Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71297) 7:10

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011)  Lina Bahn, violin (Naxos 970296) 11:11

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3   Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 15:31

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983)  Trio Bariano (New World 80477) 18:20

04:56:00            00:03:39            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude No. 6 in G minor  Op 23                         Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram         4795448

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jacobus Vaet - Another Lowlander who worked for Charles V, the four-CD recording of Vaet's sacred music featuring the Dufay Ensemble is finally available

05:58:00            00:01:17            Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Harlequinade                        Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   413788

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:19            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That       Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Singverein         MAA     2010

06:15:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        Decca   4787779

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00            00:02:31            Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz           Holy Mary Mother of God                                  Dominican Sisters of Mary         Decca   18696

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Raymond Daveluy (1926-2016):  In Memoriam . . . A tribute to the venerable recitalist, composer, and teacher who for 42 years was master of the mighty Beckerath organ at the Oratoire Saint-Joseph in Montreal

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564  Raymond Daveluy (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Musicus 33109

LOUIS CLAUDE D’AQUIN: Noël Etranger (No. 8)  Raymond Daveluy (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Analekta 28225

RAYMOND DAVELUY: Allegro ma non troppo (i.), fr Organ Sonata No. 2 (1957)  Rachel Laurin (1960 Beckerath/Oratoire Saint-Joseph, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) CBC Records 1111

DAVELUY: Kyrie, fr Mass in e  Choir of the Basilica/Jean-Pierre Guindon, director; Rachel Laurin (1890-1991 Casavant/Basilique Notre-Dame, Montreal) Basilique Notre Dame 005

DAVELUY: Chaconne, fr Sonata No. 3 (1960)  Gaston Arel (1973 Wolff/Notre-Dame du Lac, Oka, Quebec) REM 311154

DAVELUY: Organ Concerto (1st mvt.)  Festival Orchestra/Raymond Daveluy, conductor; Gaston Arel (1890-1991 Casavant/Basilique Notre-Dame, Montreal) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/27/81)
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King & Thanksgiving - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming – even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving.  Peter DuBois will help us celebrate both with great choral and organ music!    
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Anger Management  

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo Capriccioso, Op.29 “Rage over a lost penny” – Artur Schnabel, piano (Arcadia 78567 CD) 4:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute Aria “Die holle Rache” – Wilma Lipp, soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Karl Böhm (London 448734 CD) 3:00

Christopher Rouse: Symphony No.2 Allegro finale – Houston Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach (Telarc 80452 CD) 7:05

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why do the nations” – Georgio Tozzi, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (BMG 61206 CD) 2:53

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: IV Intermezzo interrupted – World Orchestra for Peace/Sir George Solti (BBC 21-1CD) 4:22

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella – Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD)    8:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Entführung aus dem Serail: “Oh wie will ich triumphieren” and finale – Gottlob Frick, bass; soloists; Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 7:53

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Masques--London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 04:20

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 5:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob McCauley from Houston, TX Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Matinees Musicales: Nocturne--English Chamber Orchestra; Alexander Gibson, conductor Album: Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge; Matinees & Soirees Musicales EMI 2111 Music: 04:32

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10--Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:46

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Sonata for Piano in C minor, Hob. XVII:20--Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:11

Derek Bermel: Murmurations: 2. Gliding Over Algiers; 3. Swarming Rome--Cho-Liang Lin, concertmaster; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX Music: 12:25

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Golden Key Suite No. 4, Op. 55d--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazynte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:05

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:30            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in C sharp Op 8                           Garrick Ohlsson, piano    Bridge  9287

14:01:00            00:02:43            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 24 in C minor  Op 25                          Irena Portenko, piano            Blue Griff          213

14:06:00            00:13:01            Hector Berlioz   Overture 'Rob Roy'                    Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   421193

14:21:00            00:19:44            Alexander Glazunov      Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 82           Bavarian Radio Symphony        Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     87454

14:42:00            00:26:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64                   Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80597

15:10:00            00:07:51            Gustav Mahler   Scherzo from Symphony No. 1               Erich Leinsdorf  Boston Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

15:19:00            00:08:32            Johann David Heinichen             Concerto Grosso in F major                   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   437549

15:30:00            00:09:37            Muzio Clementi  Overture No. 1 in C major                      Francesco d'Avalos            Philharmonia Orchestra  ASV     803

15:40:00            00:18:03            Richard Strauss            Don Juan Op 20            Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:26:18            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93

16:35:00            00:23:54            Ottorino Respighi          Roman Festivals

17:03:00            00:15:30            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome

17:21:00            00:22:01            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome

17:53:00            00:05:16            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet           Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mahler's First in Budapest and New York

18:04:00            00:19:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 62 in E flat major                                Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         11952

18:26:00            00:10:36            Remo Giazotto  Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor             Royal Philharmonic     Charles Rosekrans        Clio Gould, violin           Telarc   80562

18:38:00            00:13:30            Carlos Baguer   Symphony No. 16 in G               Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9456

18:53:00            00:06:08            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                             Arthur Rubinstein, piano          RCA     300350

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72               Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

19:19:00            00:38:13            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88                   Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony       PentaTone        578

19:59:00            00:54:40            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425718

20:56:00            00:03:08            Claude Pascal   Ouverture from Wind Octet                    Robert J. Ambrose            Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

21:56:00            00:02:32            Eugène Bozza   Scherzo for Winds Op 48           Scandinavian Wind Quintet                    Members of      Paula    58

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Co-composed - When Composers Team Up - It’s quite common in academia, journalism and literature for two authors to team up to write an article or book. It’s much less common in music, but the results are often fascinating. Where does one idea start and the other continue? How do two composers work together to write a seamless piece?
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:09            Camille Saint-Saëns      Romance in D flat Op 37            Tapiola Sinfonietta        Jean Jacques Kantorow         Sharon Bezaly, flute      Bis       1359

23:08:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony           Ondine  953

23:20:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

23:26:00            00:10:10            Gregorio Allegri Miserere                        Massimo Palombella     Sistine Chapel Choir            DeutGram         4795300

23:38:00            00:05:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27                      Wolfgang Sawallisch         Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55592

23:43:00            00:09:56            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20                                    Daedalus Quartet          Bridge  9326

23:55:00            00:03:02            George Frideric Handel  Air for Oboe & Orchestra            City of London Sinfonia            Nicholas Ward   Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553430

23:57:00            00:03:17            Robert Schumann          Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11                               Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421290

 

 