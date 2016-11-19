Program Guide 11-19-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:25 Charles Gounod Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds Victoria 19095

00:22:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

01:01:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

01:49:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

02:29:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

02:51:00 00:38:09 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

03:31:00 00:43:05 Lord Berners The Triumph of Neptune David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia MarcoPolo 223711

04:16:00 00:33:28 Eduard Tubin Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Swedish Radio Symphony Bis 342

04:51:00 00:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

05:21:00 00:17:31 William Wallace Villon Martyn Brabbins BBC Scottish Symphony Hyperion 66848

05:41:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240

05:50:00 00:08:45 Alberto Ginastera Overture to "The Creole Faust" Op 9 Josep Pons City of Granada Orchestra Harm Mundi 901808

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto pays tribute to the great Spanish nationalist composer Enrique Granados. Guitarist David Russell plays his famous Spanish Dance No. 5, and you’ll hear his masterpiece, Goyescas, played by Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

Esta semana Concierto rinde homenaje al gran compositor nacionalista español Enrique Granados. El guitarrista David Russell interpreta a su famosa Danza Española Nº 5, y escuchará su obra maestra, Goyescas , interpretado por el pianista cubano Jorge Luis Prats.

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Masques--London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 04:20

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 5:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob McCauley from Houston, TX Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Matinees Musicales: Nocturne--English Chamber Orchestra; Alexander Gibson, conductor Album: Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge; Matinees & Soirees Musicales EMI 2111 Music: 04:32

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10--Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:46

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Sonata for Piano in C minor, Hob. XVII:20--Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:11

Derek Bermel: Murmurations: 2. Gliding Over Algiers; 3. Swarming Rome--Cho-Liang Lin, concertmaster; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX Music: 12:25

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Golden Key Suite No. 4, Op. 55d--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazynte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:05

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:09:36 William Alwyn Overture to a Masque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

10:13:00 00:08:23 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

10:24:00 00:01:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Tambourins Les Délices Délices 2013

10:26:00 00:04:51 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Medley Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

10:34:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

10:46:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

10:54:00 00:02:50 Benjamin Britten Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvořák (18411904).

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (16851750).

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (18821967).

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as “Rage Over a Lost Penny”), by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827).

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs “Tzigane” for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (18751937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Buda and Pest Feted in Music by Bartok and Kodaly; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Robert Schumann: Is there a composer (or two) in the house?

12:09:00 00:18:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70904

12:29:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124 David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

12:43:00 00:10:37 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in D Op 7 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

12:55:00 00:03:25 Richard Rodgers Manhattan Joshua Bell, violin; Marvin Hamlisch, piano Sony 52716

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

13:50:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

14:22:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

14:39:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

14:53:00 00:07:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Straussiana Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:05:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

15:43:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

15:54:00 00:06:16 Pablo Luna El niño judio: De España vengo Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

16:23:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

16:42:00 00:05:04 Gioacchino Rossini Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Pauline Tinsley, soprano; Elizabeth Shelley, mezzo; David Hughes, tenor; Robert Lloyd, bass; Royal Opera Chorus EMI 64356

16:47:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Not Another Bite - Just in time for Thanksgiving, we highlight food overindulgence in movies, including Babette’s Feast, Chocolat, Ratatouille, Julie and Julia



FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Conversations - Conversations in song that ring true with the words and rhythms of everyday speech, including classic Rodgers & Hammerstein and Kander & Ebb

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:27 00:01:20 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You're a Queer One, Julie Jordan Samuel Ramey, Barbara Cook Carousel 1988 Studio Cast MCA MCAD-6209

18:03:30 00:02:38 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Do You Love Me? Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:06:40 00:02:22 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe I Remember It Well Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold Gigi Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:09:19 00:02:35 Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside Ricardo Montalban, Esther Williams American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser Smithsonian RD048-16

18:11:49 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Sue Me Faith Prince, Nathan Lane Guys and Dolls 1992 Broadway Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:15:17 00:01:57 Meredith Willson Piano Lesson Barbara Cook, Pert Kelton The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:17:33 00:03:58 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Politics and Poker Howard Da Silva Fiorello! Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-65023

18:22:32 00:03:35 Lin-Manuel Miranda Cabinet Battle #1 Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton Original B'way Cast Atlantic 551093-2

18:27:00 00:02:07 John Kander-Fred Ebb Goodbye, Canavaro Herschel Bernardi, Maria Karnilova Zorba Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665

18:29:03 00:02:46 John Kander-Fred Ebb Table Talk Lauren Bacall, Harry Guardino Woman of the Year Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 88875-09800

18:32:44 00:03:20 Stephen Sondheim Barcelona Dean Jones, Susan Browning Company Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:36:40 00:02:40 Jonathan Larson Tango Maureen Anthony Rapp, Fredi Walker Rent Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:39:59 00:11:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bench Scene Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy Carousel 1994 Revival Angel CDQ555199

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:48 Stephen Schwartz Filler: Defying Gravity Kristen Chenoweth, Idina Menzel Wicked Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0001682-02

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

19:22:00 00:30:11 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

19:56:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Brouillards Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:08:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum No. 2 in C major

20:17:00 00:28:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

21:06:00 00:40:04 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9 Cologne Orchestra

21:58:00 00:01:26 Robert Planquette March 'Sambre et Meuse' Dr. Jon R. Woods Ohio State Marching Band Coronet 411

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We offer some material from recently acquired CDs by Steven Wright, National Lampoon, and George Carlin… And we re-visit some Bob Newhart bits such as “One Eyed Bullfighter,” and ”On Poodles and Planes”… Richard Howland-Bolton says “Hello World”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

23:05:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

23:16:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding" Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:25:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

23:29:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:39:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:45:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:56:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor Op 30 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:57:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728