© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-19-2016

Published November 19, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:18:25            Charles Gounod            Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major                      Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds          Victoria 19095

00:22:00            00:37:02            Frederick Delius            Florida Suite                  David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

01:01:00            00:46:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  3 in D major  Op 29                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         449967

01:49:00            00:38:20            Aram Khachaturian        Flute Concerto  Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra          David Zinman            Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI      57563

02:29:00            00:20:15            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10               David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80378

02:51:00            00:38:09            Robert Schumann          Symphonic Etudes Op 13                                   Daniel Gortler, piano    Roméo 7281

03:31:00            00:43:05            Lord Berners     The Triumph of Neptune                        David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   MarcoPolo        223711

04:16:00            00:33:28            Eduard Tubin    Symphony No.  3                       Neeme Järvi     Swedish Radio Symphony        Bis       342

04:51:00            00:27:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Quartet No.  2 in E flat major                                Fauré Quartet    DeutGram         6609

05:21:00            00:17:31            William Wallace Villon                Martyn Brabbins            BBC Scottish Symphony            Hyperion           66848

05:41:00            00:05:12            Henry Purcell    The Indian Queen: Symphony                Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Capriccio          49240

05:50:00            00:08:45            Alberto Ginastera           Overture to "The Creole Faust" Op 9                  Josep Pons            City of Granada Orchestra          Harm Mundi      901808

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto pays tribute to the great Spanish nationalist composer Enrique Granados. Guitarist David Russell plays his famous Spanish Dance No. 5, and you’ll hear his masterpiece, Goyescas, played by Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

Esta semana Concierto rinde homenaje al gran compositor nacionalista español Enrique Granados. El guitarrista David Russell interpreta a su famosa Danza Española Nº 5, y escuchará su obra maestra, Goyescas , interpretado por el pianista cubano Jorge Luis Prats.

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza)  David Russell, guitar  Telarc  80576                                                      

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna  Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center)  James Christian Pfohl  Live from Brevard Music Center (1957) 

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas  Jorge Luis Prats, piano;  Decca  001593702                              

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus  90211                                                        

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus   90210                                                      

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse   Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  RCA Red Seal  14815     

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  EMI Classics  31561                                               

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce:  Piano Concerto in f   María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM  Eduardo Mata   Sonopress   7742

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Masques--London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 04:20

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire--Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 5:50

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob McCauley from Houston, TX Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Benjamin Britten: Matinees Musicales: Nocturne--English Chamber Orchestra; Alexander Gibson, conductor Album: Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge; Matinees & Soirees Musicales EMI 2111 Music: 04:32

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10--Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:46

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: Sonata for Piano in C minor, Hob. XVII:20--Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:11

Derek Bermel: Murmurations: 2. Gliding Over Algiers; 3. Swarming Rome--Cho-Liang Lin, concertmaster; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX Music: 12:25

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Golden Key Suite No. 4, Op. 55d--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazynte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 17:05

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:09:36            William Alwyn    Overture to a Masque                David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Naxos   570704

10:13:00            00:08:23            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1:                       David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80378

10:24:00            00:01:56            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Dardanus: Tambourins                           Les Délices            Délices 2013

10:26:00            00:04:51            Richard M & Robert B Sherman  Mary Poppins: Medley               Carl Topilow            Cleveland Pops Orchestra         Azica    72216

10:34:00            00:10:31            Maurice Ravel   Introduction & Allegro    Cleveland Orchestra      Louis Lane        Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet   Sony    63056

10:46:00            00:07:37            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66998

10:54:00            00:02:50            Benjamin Britten            Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4                           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         423624

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvořák (18411904).

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (16851750).

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (18821967).

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as “Rage Over a Lost Penny”), by Ludwig van Beethoven (17701827).

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs “Tzigane” for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (18751937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Buda and Pest Feted in Music by Bartok and Kodaly; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Robert Schumann: Is there a composer (or two) in the house?

12:09:00            00:18:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                  Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70904

12:29:00            00:10:41            Armstrong Gibbs           Miniature Dance Suite Op 124                David Lloyd-Jones            Royal Ballet Sinfonia     Naxos   554186

12:43:00            00:10:37            Johann Christian Bach   Piano Concerto in D Op 7          Hamburg Camerata       Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

12:55:00            00:03:25            Richard Rodgers           Manhattan                                 Joshua Bell, violin; Marvin Hamlisch, piano Sony    52716

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:46:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  3 in D major  Op 29                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         449967

13:50:00            00:08:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis                     Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

14:22:00            00:14:53            Sir Arnold Bax   In the Faery Hills                       David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Naxos   553525

14:39:00            00:10:40            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in D major         Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar        MusicMast        67097

14:53:00            00:07:12            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Straussiana                   Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande           PentaTone        518

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:05:00            00:33:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Mahler Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    370548

15:43:00            00:09:56            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Cornish Dances Op 91                   Andrew Penny            Queensland Symphony Naxos   553526

15:54:00            00:06:16            Pablo Luna        El niño judio: De España vengo Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI     Karel Mark Chichon    Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         14777

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:16:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in D major                     Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

16:23:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl            Indianapolis Symphony Telarc   32927

16:42:00            00:05:04            Gioacchino Rossini        Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus    Orch of the Royal Opera House   Lamberto Gardelli          Pauline Tinsley, soprano; Elizabeth Shelley, mezzo; David Hughes, tenor; Robert Lloyd, bass; Royal Opera Chorus           EMI      64356

16:47:00            00:11:32            Gioacchino Rossini        William Tell: Overture                 Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570934

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Not Another Bite - Just in time for Thanksgiving, we highlight food overindulgence in movies, including Babette’s Feast, Chocolat, Ratatouille, Julie and Julia
 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:   Good Conversations - Conversations in song that ring true with the words and rhythms of everyday speech, including classic Rodgers & Hammerstein and Kander & Ebb

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:27  00:01:20  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   You're a Queer One, Julie Jordan  Samuel Ramey, Barbara Cook            Carousel  1988 Studio Cast       MCA     MCAD-6209

18:03:30  00:02:38  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Do You Love Me?   Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova  Fiddler on the Roof  Original B'way Cast   RCA          82876-51430

18:06:40  00:02:22  A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe  I Remember It Well  Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold  Gigi   Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271962

18:09:19  00:02:35  Frank Loesser  Baby, It's Cold Outside  Ricardo Montalban, Esther Williams American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser  Smithsonian  RD048-16

18:11:49  00:02:50  Frank Loesser  Sue Me  Faith Prince, Nathan Lane    Guys and Dolls   1992 Broadway Revival  RCA  09026-61317

18:15:17  00:01:57  Meredith Willson  Piano Lesson  Barbara Cook, Pert Kelton   The Music Man  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64663

18:17:33  00:03:58   Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick   Politics and Poker  Howard Da Silva    Fiorello! Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-65023

18:22:32  00:03:35  Lin-Manuel Miranda Cabinet Battle #1  Lin-Manuel Miranda    Hamilton  Original B'way Cast  Atlantic  551093-2

18:27:00  00:02:07  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Goodbye, Canavaro   Herschel Bernardi, Maria Karnilova Zorba   Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64665

18:29:03  00:02:46  John Kander-Fred Ebb  Table Talk    Lauren Bacall, Harry Guardino   Woman of the Year    Original B'way Cast  Masterworks B'way 88875-09800

18:32:44  00:03:20  Stephen Sondheim  Barcelona  Dean Jones, Susan Browning  Company   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65283

18:36:40  00:02:40  Jonathan Larson  Tango Maureen     Anthony Rapp, Fredi Walker  Rent   Original B'way Cast  Dreamworks  DRMD2-50003

18:39:59  00:11:36  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein   Bench Scene     Michael Hayden, Sally Murphy  Carousel   1994 Revival   Angel  CDQ555199

18:51:54  00:01:06  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:13  00:03:48  Stephen Schwartz    Filler: Defying Gravity    Kristen Chenoweth, Idina Menzel Wicked   Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way  B0001682-02

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite              David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   555868

19:22:00            00:30:11            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38              Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Révolutionaire et Romantique    Archiv   457591

19:56:00            00:02:51            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 2: Brouillards                              Alexander Schimpf, piano  Genuin  10181

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:08:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Te Deum No. 2 in C major        

20:17:00            00:28:13            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor                  

21:06:00            00:40:04            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9   Cologne Orchestra        

21:58:00            00:01:26            Robert Planquette         March 'Sambre et Meuse'                      Dr. Jon R. Woods            Ohio State Marching Band         Coronet 411

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad -  We offer some material from recently acquired CDs by Steven Wright, National Lampoon, and George Carlin…  And we re-visit some Bob Newhart bits such as “One Eyed Bullfighter,” and ”On Poodles and Planes”… Richard Howland-Bolton says “Hello World”… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:03:39            Peter Dodd       Irish Idyll                       David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Ballet Sinfonia            Naxos   554186

23:05:00            00:08:45            John McLaughlin           A Lotus on Irish Streams                                    Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano        Oxingale           2019

23:16:00            00:09:07            Karl Goldmark   In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"                 Stephen Gunzenhauser   National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

23:25:00            00:04:14            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc   80378

23:29:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts                Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           RCA     60149

23:39:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51                                  Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:45:00            00:08:09            Ludwig Spohr    Adagio from Nonet Op 31           Vienna-Berlin Ensemble             Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram         427640

23:56:00            00:03:07            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30                                Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

23:57:00            00:01:39            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28                         Daniil Trifonov, piano            DeutGram         4791728

 