Program Guide 11-18-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:21:45 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 74 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

00:26:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

01:17:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

01:48:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass 'Pope Marcellus' Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

02:22:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 8412

02:55:00 00:38:25 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 4788977

03:35:00 00:56:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795059

04:33:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

04:51:00 00:19:38 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E flat major Op 120 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 430149

05:12:00 00:26:42 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Quartetto Italiano Philips 4788977

05:41:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

05:54:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

06:15:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

06:25:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

06:32:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

06:40:00 00:11:43 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca 4830396

06:58:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March 'The White Rose' Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:05:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415

07:14:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

07:20:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

07:25:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

07:30:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

07:40:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

07:51:00 00:02:14 Alexander Scriabin Etude in D sharp minor Op 8 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448

07:55:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

07:58:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray PEnnsylvania 6-5000 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

08:07:00 00:05:58 Antonín Dvorák Mazurek in E minor Op 49 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips 464531

08:15:00 00:06:09 Johannes Brahms Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

08:24:00 00:03:34 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

08:29:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins 70382

08:30:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 8412

08:40:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

08:45:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

08:52:00 00:03:09 François Dompierre The Devil's Beauties La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8723

08:55:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

09:05:00 00:16:02 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4787779

09:27:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus 'Treulich Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

09:35:00 00:04:44 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Donald Runnicles Christine Brewer, soprano Teldec 80661

09:55:00 00:02:36 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Musetta's Waltz London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

09:55:00 00:03:33 Fritz Kreisler La Précieuse James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

10:04:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

10:09:00 00:11:43 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca 4830396

10:23:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

10:32:00 00:03:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Impromptu in E minor Op 72 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

10:40:00 00:03:58 Umberto Giordano Siberia: Act 2 Prelude Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

10:45:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

10:51:00 00:24:22 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 2 in D Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

11:18:00 00:08:16 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI 54620

11:29:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

11:40:00 00:12:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

11:54:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

12:06:00 00:10:30 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca 4830396

12:19:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

12:29:00 00:04:45 Johann Strauss Jr Artists Quadrille Op 201 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

12:39:00 00:06:20 Antonín Dvorák Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34 Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901510

12:47:00 00:11:10 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos 8896

13:45:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:14 Charles Ives Hallowe'en Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Members of Decca 4830396

14:04:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen Murray Perahia, piano Sony 63380

14:08:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

14:25:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon 3871

14:40:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 9190

14:55:00 00:03:14 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 8 in G flat major Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

15:01:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA 60073

15:19:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

15:31:00 00:03:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

15:40:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Horn Quintet Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

15:46:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

15:58:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: 'Toon-Ful Music by Carl Stalling

16:06:00 00:03:08 John Williams The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

16:12:00 00:10:56 Antonín Dvorák Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Op 10 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

16:27:00 00:03:07 John Williams Return of the Jedi: Jabba the Hutt John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

16:31:00 00:03:47 John Williams Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

16:41:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 46668

16:52:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80353

16:56:00 00:03:09 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The sun whose rays are all Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano Telarc 80284

17:05:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus 'Treulich Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

17:26:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

17:40:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

17:46:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

17:52:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

17:56:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 7 in A Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:25:52 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 46 in F minor Op 55 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

18:37:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

18:42:00 00:01:54 William Byrd Jig in A minor Canadian Brass CBS 45792

18:46:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

18:55:00 00:04:40 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Sony 42450

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:12 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO 777667

19:15:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

19:52:00 00:02:30 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/Brett Mitchell – live from Severance Hall

Roger Briggs: Fountain of Youth (2016) [world premiere, COYO Commission]

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, How the Cuyahoga River Fire Saved the World, and other True-ish Stories

22:58:00 00:01:19 Francis Poulenc Nocturne No. 2 in F Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:08:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:18:00 00:04:06 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:22:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet Melos Quartet Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi 901421

23:37:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:43:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:56:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:56:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273