WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-18-2016

Published November 18, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:21:45 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No.  2 in E flat major  Op 74 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips  432146
00:26:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No.  1 in A flat major  Op 55  George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos  550634
01:17:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572698
01:48:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass 'Pope Marcellus'  Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv  415517
02:22:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No.  1 in E minor   Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos  8412
02:55:00 00:38:25 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips  4788977
03:35:00 00:56:26 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93  Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram  4795059
04:33:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No.  1 in E flat major  Op 11 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony  63123
04:51:00 00:19:38 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Sonata No.  2 in E flat major  Op 120   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  430149
05:12:00 00:26:42 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor  Op 10   Quartetto Italiano Philips  4788977
05:41:00 00:05:03 Johann Strauss Jr Spanish March Op 433  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4782601
05:54:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI  1409

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture  Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve  30479
06:15:00 00:10:12 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc  80694
06:25:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca  4782564
06:32:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise   Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca  17091
06:40:00 00:11:43 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain  Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca  4830396
06:58:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March 'The White Rose'  Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos  559092
07:05:00 00:05:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No.  4 Op 36  Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO  61415
07:14:00 00:09:20 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Cries of Farewell" Op 179  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4782601
07:20:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag   Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch  79159
07:25:00 00:02:02 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: We sail the ocean blue Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc  80374
07:30:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10570
07:40:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85  Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  4645
07:51:00 00:02:14 Alexander Scriabin Etude in D sharp minor  Op 8   Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram  4795448
07:55:00 00:02:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée  Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie  2171
07:58:00 00:01:35 Jerry Gray PEnnsylvania 6-5000  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506
08:07:00 00:05:58 Antonín Dvorák Mazurek in E minor  Op 49 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Akiko Suwanai, violin Philips  464531
08:15:00 00:06:09 Johannes Brahms Finale from Horn Trio Op 40   Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany  1325
08:24:00 00:03:34 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca  15463
08:29:00 00:01:53 George Frideric Handel Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers The Sixteen Collins  70382
08:30:00 00:04:25 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the  Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos  8412
08:40:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic  Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram  437520
08:45:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance  Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695
08:52:00 00:03:09 François Dompierre The Devil's Beauties La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8723
08:55:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture  Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916
09:05:00 00:16:02 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  4787779
09:27:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus 'Treulich Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80333
09:35:00 00:04:44 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Donald Runnicles Christine Brewer, soprano Teldec  80661
09:55:00 00:02:36 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Musetta's Waltz London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca  6590
09:55:00 00:03:33 Fritz Kreisler La Précieuse   James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta  3159

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony  549204
10:04:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca  6590
10:09:00 00:11:43 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain  Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca  4830396
10:23:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie   Paul Crossley, piano CBS  44921
10:32:00 00:03:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Impromptu in E minor  Op 72   Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram  4284
10:40:00 00:03:58 Umberto Giordano Siberia: Act 2 Prelude  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634
10:45:00 00:03:05 Scott Joplin The Cascades   Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch  79159
10:51:00 00:24:22 Muzio Clementi Symphony No.  2 in D  Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos  573071
11:18:00 00:08:16 George Frideric Handel Suite for Trumpet & Strings in D major  Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone Bibi Black, trumpet EMI  54620
11:29:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture  Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus  5154
11:40:00 00:12:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47  Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram  4795201
11:54:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de   Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion  66911
12:06:00 00:10:30 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice  Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca  4830396
12:19:00 00:07:13 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Suite  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80708
12:29:00 00:04:45 Johann Strauss Jr Artists Quadrille Op 201  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80314
12:39:00 00:06:20 Antonín Dvorák Polka from String Quartet No. 9 Op 34   Melos Quartet Harm Mundi  901510
12:47:00 00:11:10 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture  Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca  4785437

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:41:34 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 4 in E minor   Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Chandos  8896
13:45:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5  Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos  8545

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:02:14 Charles Ives Hallowe'en Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Members of Decca  4830396
14:04:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen   Murray Perahia, piano Sony  63380
14:08:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major  Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion  66840
14:25:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major   Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon  3871
14:40:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15  Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos  9190
14:55:00 00:03:14 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 8 in G flat major  Op 101   Orion Weiss, piano Bridge  9355
15:01:00 00:15:27 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40  Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic RCA  60073
15:19:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference  134
15:31:00 00:03:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1   Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl  7724
15:40:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Horn Quintet   Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany  1325
15:46:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture  Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10633
15:58:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground   Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi  807549

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: 'Toon-Ful Music by Carl Stalling
16:06:00 00:03:08 John Williams The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme  John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney  21772
16:12:00 00:10:56 Antonín Dvorák Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Op 10  José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner  65775
16:27:00 00:03:07 John Williams Return of the Jedi: Jabba the Hutt  John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony  45947
16:31:00 00:03:47 John Williams Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks  John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony  45947
16:41:00 00:08:45 Edvard Grieg Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56  Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony  46668
16:52:00 00:02:49 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: I am the very Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc  80353
16:56:00 00:03:09 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: The sun whose rays are all Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano Telarc  80284
17:05:00 00:04:43 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus 'Treulich Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80333
17:26:00 00:07:14 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Karl Dent, tenor; Kevin Maynor, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80333
17:40:00 00:04:49 Johann Strauss Jr Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4782601
17:46:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2003
17:52:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No.  8 in D flat Op 96   Charles Owen, piano Avie  2240
17:56:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  7 in A Op 59  Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon  3533

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:25:52 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 46 in F minor  Op 55   Angeles Quartet Decca  4783695
18:37:00 00:02:51 William Byrd Laudate Dominum  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  2013
18:42:00 00:01:54 William Byrd Jig in A minor    Canadian Brass CBS  45792
18:46:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March  Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo  223705
18:55:00 00:04:40 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux  Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Sony  42450

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:12 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri Symphony No. 2 in E flat major   Gernot Schmalfuss Evergreen Symphony Orchestra CPO  777667
19:15:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere  8005
19:52:00 00:02:30 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3  Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato  94354

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/Brett Mitchell – live from Severance Hall
Roger Briggs: Fountain of Youth (2016) [world premiere, COYO Commission]
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, How the Cuyahoga River Fire Saved the World, and other True-ish Stories
22:58:00 00:01:19 Francis Poulenc Nocturne No.  2 in F   Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  425862

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos  9815
23:08:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15   Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  48066
23:18:00 00:04:06 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes   Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram  14764
23:22:00 00:13:08 Anton Bruckner Adagio from String Quintet Melos Quartet  Enrique Santiago, viola Harm Mundi  901421
23:37:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony  510316
23:43:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20  Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc  80623
23:56:00 00:03:03 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major  Op 116   Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram  4793449
23:56:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica  71273