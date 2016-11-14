Program Guide 11-14-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

00:47:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

01:22:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

01:58:00 00:44:16 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor

Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146

02:44:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

03:07:00 00:21:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D

Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

03:31:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

04:13:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

04:56:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 4795448

05:20:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

05:39:00 00:06:45 Jacques Ibert Trois pièces brèves

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

05:50:00 00:06:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

05:58:00 00:01:43 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49

Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 64498

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:54 Morton Gould Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2

David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

06:13:00 00:09:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

06:25:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

06:40:00 00:10:01 Alan Hovhaness Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355

Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

06:51:00 00:03:08 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Scherzo Op 35

Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

06:55:00 00:02:50 Robert Browne Hall March "Gardes du Corps"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:05:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

07:13:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite'

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

07:25:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

07:31:00 00:05:56 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7

Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Paul Nicholson, organ Hyperion 67291

07:40:00 00:09:45 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56

Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228

07:51:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

07:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

08:07:00 00:06:55 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

08:15:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

08:25:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five

Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374

08:28:00 00:06:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G major

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

08:40:00 00:07:48 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Sinfonia in F major

Cleveland Orchestra Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of MLR 2013

08:52:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G major Op 50

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 62542

08:55:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

09:05:00 00:15:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

09:26:00 00:06:02 Peter Boyer Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1

Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

09:35:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

09:41:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

09:51:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

09:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

10:01:00 00:02:57 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058

10:04:00 00:03:45 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'

Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058

10:11:00 00:14:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Theme and Variations in F minor Op 102

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

10:27:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

10:31:00 00:03:49 Ferruccio Busoni Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart

Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394

10:39:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

10:46:00 00:03:00 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

10:51:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

11:25:00 00:07:06 Paul Pabst Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty'

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

11:34:00 00:09:53 Aaron Copland Two Pieces for String Quartet

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

11:46:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

11:57:00 00:02:02 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F major Op 34

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

12:07:00 00:10:28 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

12:19:00 00:07:52 Johann Strauss Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' Op 154

Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:28:00 00:03:05 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

12:35:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

12:42:00 00:13:26 Nikolai Tcherepnin The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

12:57:00 00:02:47 Arthur Pryor The Whistler and His Dog

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

13:35:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major

Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

13:59:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:03:52 Percy Grainger In Dahomey "Cakewalk Smasher"

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

14:09:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

14:26:00 00:10:30 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Concert Overture

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

14:41:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

14:56:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

15:03:00 00:19:25 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107

István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

15:24:00 00:05:04 Max von Schillings Dance of the Flowers

Jan Stulen WDR Symphony Cologne CPO 999233

15:31:00 00:04:49 Ernesto Lecuona San Francisco el Grande

Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

15:40:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

15:49:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F

Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Important Date for Copland and Bernstein

15:58:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944

Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

16:07:00 00:02:15 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:13:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

16:25:00 00:08:06 Aaron Copland The Heiress: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

16:37:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

16:41:00 00:07:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro'

Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817

16:52:00 00:03:20 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 8

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

16:56:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

17:05:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

17:27:00 00:08:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

17:40:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

17:47:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

17:52:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

17:57:00 00:02:22 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

18:26:00 00:04:56 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

18:33:00 00:04:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

18:39:00 00:12:36 Leopold Mozart Symphony in C major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

18:55:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:20:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

19:56:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46

Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

20:23:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

20:37:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Sebastian Currier: Time Machines (2007)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:10:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40

Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449

23:20:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:26:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:29:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8

Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900

23:38:00 00:05:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

23:43:00 00:11:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

23:56:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51

Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

23:57:00 00:02:23 Francis Poulenc Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015