Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-14-2016

Published November 14, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:42:51    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  5 in E minor  Op 64        
Jaap van Zweden    Dallas Symphony Orchestra    DSO Live     2009

00:47:00    00:33:01    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Argo     440639

01:22:00    00:34:19    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

01:58:00    00:44:16    Sir William Walton    Symphony No.  1 in B flat minor         
Leonard Slatkin    London Philharmonic    VirginClas     61146

02:44:00    00:20:42    Antonín Dvorák    The Water Goblin Op 107        
Jun Märkl    Indianapolis Symphony    Telarc     32927

03:07:00    00:21:33    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 96 in D        
Bernard Haitink    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

03:31:00    00:39:45    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major  Op 97            
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro     80001

04:13:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474

04:56:00    00:22:25    Claude Debussy    Three Nocturnes    
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    DeutGram     4795448

05:20:00    00:17:01    Franz Liszt    Réminiscences de Don Juan            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

05:39:00    00:06:45    Jacques Ibert    Trois pièces brèves            
Reykjavik Wind Quintet    Chandos     9362

05:50:00    00:06:10    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22        
Conrad van Alphen    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80623

05:58:00    00:01:43    Johannes Brahms    Lullaby Op 49            
Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Helmut Deutsch, piano    Sony     64498

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:54    Morton Gould    Pavanne from American Symphonette No.  2        
David Alan Miller    Albany Symphony Orchestra    Albany     1174

06:13:00    00:09:15    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

06:25:00    00:09:26    Leopold Mozart    Symphony in G        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     10496

06:40:00    00:10:01    Alan Hovhaness    Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355        
Gerard Schwarz    Eastern Music Festival Orch    Naxos     559755

06:51:00    00:03:08    Cécile Chaminade    Etudes de concert: Scherzo Op 35            
Joanne Polk, piano    Steinway     30037

06:55:00    00:02:50    Robert Browne Hall    March "Gardes du Corps"        
Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139

07:05:00    00:05:22    Max Reger    Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141            
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola    Skarbo     4094

07:13:00    00:09:57    Rodion Shchedrin    Selections from 'Carmen Suite'        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     553038

07:25:00    00:03:09    William Boyce    Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2        
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761

07:31:00    00:05:56    George Frideric Handel    Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7    
Brandenburg Consort    Roy Goodman    Paul Nicholson, organ    Hyperion     67291

07:40:00    00:09:45    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    Harm Mundi     902228

07:51:00    00:02:03    Arcangelo Corelli    Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6        
Joel Smirnoff    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     2011

07:55:00    00:03:12    Johann Strauss    Radetzky March Op 228        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Sony     544071

08:07:00    00:06:55    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15            
Takács Quartet    Decca     452854

08:15:00    00:08:13    Franz von Suppé    The Queen of Spades: Overture        
Zubin Mehta    Vienna Philharmonic    CBS     44932

08:25:00    00:02:11    Paul Desmond    Take Five            
Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion    Koch Intl     1374

08:28:00    00:06:51    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto after Vivaldi in G major             
Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Harm Mundi     901871

08:40:00    00:07:48    Giovanni Battista Pergolesi    Sinfonia in F major     
Cleveland Orchestra        Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of    MLR     2013

08:52:00    00:02:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 30 in G major  Op 50            
Evgeny Kissin, piano    RCA     62542

08:55:00    00:05:29    Miklós Rózsa    Ivanhoe: Overture        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81269

09:05:00    00:15:29    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor     
Vienna Symphony    David Oistrakh    David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram     4793449

09:26:00    00:06:02    Peter Boyer    Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1        
Peter Boyer    London Philharmonic    Naxos     559769

09:35:00    00:04:54    Leonard Bernstein    Mass: A Simple Song            
Canadian Brass    RCA     68633

09:41:00    00:08:44    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88        
Rafael Kubelik    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448

09:51:00    00:03:53    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Corral Nocturne        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

09:58:00    00:01:11    Johann Sebastian Bach    Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat            
Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     66746

10:01:00    00:02:57    Aaron Copland    Down a Country Lane        
Frank Battisti    N.E. Conservatory Winds    Albany     1058

10:04:00    00:03:45    Aaron Copland    Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'        
Frank Battisti    N.E. Conservatory Winds    Albany     1058

10:11:00    00:14:38    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Theme and Variations in F minor  Op 102    
English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

10:27:00    00:03:00    Modest Mussorgsky    Scherzo in B flat        
Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Toronto Symphony Orchestra    Finlandia     14911

10:31:00    00:03:49    Ferruccio Busoni    Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart            
Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos     9394

10:39:00    00:04:16    Peter Tchaikovsky    Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61        
Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8777

10:46:00    00:03:00    Franz Liszt    Valse oubliée No.  1 in F sharp major             
Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

10:51:00    00:32:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

11:25:00    00:07:06    Paul Pabst    Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty'            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     67043

11:34:00    00:09:53    Aaron Copland    Two Pieces for String Quartet            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

11:46:00    00:08:20    Karl Goldmark    Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos     550745

11:57:00    00:02:02    Frédéric Chopin    Waltz No. 4 in F major  Op 34            
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     14190

12:07:00    00:10:28    Leopold Mozart    Symphony in D        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     10496

12:19:00    00:07:52    Johann Strauss    Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' Op 154        
Willi Boskovsky    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

12:28:00    00:03:05    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Hoedown            
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     4795023

12:35:00    00:03:10    William Kroll    Banjo and Fiddle            
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano    EMI     54576

12:42:00    00:13:26    Nikolai Tcherepnin    The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39        
Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     447084

12:57:00    00:02:47    Arthur Pryor    The Whistler and His Dog        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:31:14    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations Op 36        
Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129

13:35:00    00:23:43    John Ireland    Piano Concerto in E flat major     
Ulster Orchestra    David Lloyd-Jones    Piers Lane, piano    Hyperion     67296

13:59:00    00:02:51    Claude Debussy    Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk            
Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:03:00    00:03:52    Percy Grainger    In Dahomey "Cakewalk Smasher"            
Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884

14:09:00    00:15:04    Aaron Copland    Music for Movies        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699

14:26:00    00:10:30    Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel    Concert Overture        
JoAnn Falletta    Women's Philharmonic    Koch Intl     7169

14:41:00    00:14:02    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo capriccioso Op 66        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon     3533

14:56:00    00:03:05    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Paris Waltz        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685

15:03:00    00:19:25    Antonín Dvorák    The Water Goblin Op 107        
István Kertész    London Symphony    Decca     4785437

15:24:00    00:05:04    Max von Schillings    Dance of the Flowers        
Jan Stulen    WDR Symphony Cologne    CPO     999233

15:31:00    00:04:49    Ernesto Lecuona    San Francisco el Grande            
Kathryn Stott, piano    EMI     56803

15:40:00    00:06:56    Aaron Copland    Danzón Cubano        
David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Argo     440639

15:49:00    00:07:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto after Vivaldi in F            
Cyprien Katsaris, piano    Sony     66272

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Important Date for Copland and Bernstein

15:58:00    00:05:07    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: Times Square 1944        
Arie Lipsky    CIM Orchestra    CIM     2003

16:07:00    00:02:15    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

16:13:00    00:08:52    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62401

16:25:00    00:08:06    Aaron Copland    The Heiress: Suite        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699

16:37:00    00:02:00    Aaron Copland    Midsummer Nocturne            
Leo Smit, piano    Sony     82849

16:41:00    00:07:25    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro'    
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou    Gerard Caussé    Gérard Caussé, viola    EMI     54817

16:52:00    00:03:20    Federico Mompou    Canción y Danza No. 8            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     66963

16:56:00    00:03:11    Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Saw Dance        
Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

17:05:00    00:06:16    Frederick Loewe    My Fair Lady: Suite            
Richard Glazier, piano    Centaur     3347

17:27:00    00:08:19    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

17:40:00    00:05:38    Aaron Copland    The Tender Land: The Promise of Living    
Boston Pops Orchestra    John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus    Sony     48224

17:47:00    00:02:12    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Celebration        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

17:52:00    00:03:02    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So    
New York Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists    Teldec     46318

17:57:00    00:02:22    Manuel Ponce    Prelude in the Baroque style            
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar    EMI     49406

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:14:49    Josef Suk    Fantastic Scherzo Op 25        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     572323

18:26:00    00:04:56    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62401

18:33:00    00:04:14    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz        
Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62401

18:39:00    00:12:36    Leopold Mozart    Symphony in C major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     10496

18:55:00    00:03:51    Aaron Copland    Billy the Kid: Waltz        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:07    Georges Bizet    L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

19:20:00    00:34:19    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

19:56:00    00:03:10    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  5 in A major  Op 46        
Rafael Kubelik    Bavarian Radio Symphony    DeutGram     4793449

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:19:09    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

20:23:00    00:12:21    Aram Khachaturian    Gayaneh: Suite        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

20:37:00    00:21:01    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Sebastian Currier: Time Machines (2007)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:08:44    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30            
Delmé String Quartet    Hyperion     66568

23:10:00    00:07:15    Ludwig van Beethoven    Romance No. 1 in G major  Op 40    
Royal Philharmonic    Sir Eugene Goossens    David Oistrakh, violin    DeutGram     4793449

23:20:00    00:06:23    Amy Beach    Dreaming Op 15            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Argo     430330

23:26:00    00:03:35    Clara Schumann    Romance Op 22            
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano    DeutGram     15312

23:29:00    00:05:41    Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel    Song without Words Op 8            
Tzimon Barto, piano    EMI     54900

23:38:00    00:05:11    Franz Joseph Haydn    Adagio from Symphony No. 102        
Martin Pearlman    Boston Baroque    Linn     426

23:43:00    00:11:26    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     4830716

23:56:00    00:02:55    Peter Tchaikovsky    Valse sentimentale Op 51            
Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano    Decca     4789377

23:57:00    00:02:23    Francis Poulenc    Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway     30015