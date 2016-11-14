Program Guide 11-14-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
00:47:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
01:22:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
01:58:00 00:44:16 Sir William Walton Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor
Leonard Slatkin London Philharmonic VirginClas 61146
02:44:00 00:20:42 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
03:07:00 00:21:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D
Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
03:31:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97
Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001
04:13:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474
04:56:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 4795448
05:20:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
05:39:00 00:06:45 Jacques Ibert Trois pièces brèves
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362
05:50:00 00:06:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
05:58:00 00:01:43 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49
Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Helmut Deutsch, piano Sony 64498
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:54 Morton Gould Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2
David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174
06:13:00 00:09:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
06:25:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
06:40:00 00:10:01 Alan Hovhaness Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355
Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
06:51:00 00:03:08 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Scherzo Op 35
Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037
06:55:00 00:02:50 Robert Browne Hall March "Gardes du Corps"
Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:05:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094
07:13:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite'
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
07:25:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
07:31:00 00:05:56 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7
Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Paul Nicholson, organ Hyperion 67291
07:40:00 00:09:45 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56
Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902228
07:51:00 00:02:03 Arcangelo Corelli Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Joel Smirnoff CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
07:55:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
08:07:00 00:06:55 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
08:15:00 00:08:13 Franz von Suppé The Queen of Spades: Overture
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932
08:25:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five
Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374
08:28:00 00:06:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G major
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871
08:40:00 00:07:48 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Sinfonia in F major
Cleveland Orchestra Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, harpsichord; Members of MLR 2013
08:52:00 00:02:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 30 in G major Op 50
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 62542
08:55:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269
09:05:00 00:15:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449
09:26:00 00:06:02 Peter Boyer Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1
Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769
09:35:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
09:41:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
09:51:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
09:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746
10:01:00 00:02:57 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058
10:04:00 00:03:45 Aaron Copland Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'
Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058
10:11:00 00:14:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Theme and Variations in F minor Op 102
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
10:27:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911
10:31:00 00:03:49 Ferruccio Busoni Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart
Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394
10:39:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
10:46:00 00:03:00 Franz Liszt Valse oubliée No. 1 in F sharp major
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
10:51:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
11:25:00 00:07:06 Paul Pabst Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty'
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
11:34:00 00:09:53 Aaron Copland Two Pieces for String Quartet
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
11:46:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
11:57:00 00:02:02 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 4 in F major Op 34
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190
12:07:00 00:10:28 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
12:19:00 00:07:52 Johann Strauss Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' Op 154
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
12:28:00 00:03:05 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023
12:35:00 00:03:10 William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
12:42:00 00:13:26 Nikolai Tcherepnin The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
12:57:00 00:02:47 Arthur Pryor The Whistler and His Dog
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
13:35:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major
Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296
13:59:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:03:00 00:03:52 Percy Grainger In Dahomey "Cakewalk Smasher"
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
14:09:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699
14:26:00 00:10:30 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Concert Overture
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
14:41:00 00:14:02 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
14:56:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
15:03:00 00:19:25 Antonín Dvorák The Water Goblin Op 107
István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437
15:24:00 00:05:04 Max von Schillings Dance of the Flowers
Jan Stulen WDR Symphony Cologne CPO 999233
15:31:00 00:04:49 Ernesto Lecuona San Francisco el Grande
Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803
15:40:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
15:49:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F
Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: An Important Date for Copland and Bernstein
15:58:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
16:07:00 00:02:15 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
16:13:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
16:25:00 00:08:06 Aaron Copland The Heiress: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699
16:37:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne
Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849
16:41:00 00:07:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro'
Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817
16:52:00 00:03:20 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 8
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963
16:56:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
17:05:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
17:27:00 00:08:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
17:40:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
17:47:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
17:52:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So
New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318
17:57:00 00:02:22 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323
18:26:00 00:04:56 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
18:33:00 00:04:14 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
18:39:00 00:12:36 Leopold Mozart Symphony in C major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
18:55:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
19:20:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
19:56:00 00:03:10 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46
Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
20:23:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
20:37:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
Sebastian Currier: Time Machines (2007)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:08:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:10:00 00:07:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G major Op 40
Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens David Oistrakh, violin DeutGram 4793449
23:20:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
23:26:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
23:29:00 00:05:41 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel Song without Words Op 8
Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900
23:38:00 00:05:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426
23:43:00 00:11:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716
23:56:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51
Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377
23:57:00 00:02:23 Francis Poulenc Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015