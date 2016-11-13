Program Guide 11-13-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1 Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

00:41:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

01:24:00 00:35:15 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 3 in F Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9253

02:02:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

02:26:00 00:28:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

02:56:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann .Album for the Young: Lento Op 68 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

03:00 SPECIAL: Salute in Song - A Veterans' Day Special with Alison Young, featuring performances by the male vocal ensemble Cantus: In Flanders Fields, Waiting for the Dawn of Peace, Last Letter Home, Imagine, and America the Beautiful.

CHRISTINE DONKIN: In Flanders Fields

RP WESTON & BERT LEE: Goodbye-ee

LEOS JANACEK: Ach vojna (Oh, Army)

BOB CHILCOTT: 5 ways to kill a man

TIM TAKACH: Luceat eis

ANTONIN DVORAK, arr. LOOMER: Going Home

JEFF BEAL: Beneath Thin Blanket

LEE HOIBY: Last Letter Home

MELISSA DUNPHY: What do you think I fought for at Omaha Beach?

TRAD. arr. JEFFERS: Waiting for the Dawn of Peace

JOHN LENNON, arr. SHARON: Imagine

TRAD. arr. RUDOI: America the Beautiful

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

04:57:00 00:03:08 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Barcarolle Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Early Baroque Spain - Secular works by Juan Hidalgo, sacred music of Juan Bautista Gomes, and love songs from the 17th century court

05:53:00 00:06:10 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

06:04:00 00:05:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Laudate Dominum German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:09:00 00:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Danielle de Niese, soprano Decca 13277

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Wish I Were There - Reminiscences of last year’s East Texas Pipe Organ Festival, as this year’s celebration of the Roy Perry Legacy is underway in Kilgore, Longview and Shreveport

JOHN STANLEY: Voluntary in F, OP. 7, NO. 6. C. S. LANG: Tuba Tune in D, Op. 115 Todd Wilson (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

LEROY ANDERSON: Jazz Legato.

STEPHEN SONDHEIM: Not while I’m around, fr Sweeny Todd Jelani Eddington (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

EUGENE GIGOUT: Toccata in b.

RAYMOND HAAN: Pastorale, fr 3 Lyric Pieces Bradley Hunter Welch (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Celtic Suite Charles Callahan (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

GEORGE OLDROYD: A Canticle (Deus Misereatur) Damin Spritzer (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/8/15)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Paean Caroline Robinson (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/11/15)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: I believe… The Credo is the central element of the Ordinary of the Mass. This program will explore a variety of choral and organ settings that reinforce the opening statement, “I believe…”



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Neville Marriner Tribute II

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g minor K.183: Allegro con brio Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 706 LP) 7:43

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Alla polacca Andrew Marriner, clarinet; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 432146 CD) 6:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat: Finale Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Avie 2317 CD) 6:29

Franz Joseph Haydn: Concerto for Horn in D: Finale Barry Tuckwell, horn; English Chamber Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI 69395 CD) 3:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto No.1 for piano and orchestra: III Presto Murray Perahia, piano; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Columbia 33007 LP) 6:32

Antonin Dvořák: Serenade for Strings: Waltz Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 670 LP) 6:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.159: Aria “Es ist vollbrachet” John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (L’Oiseau-Lyre 295 LP) 5:23

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1-- Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 04:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto in A major for Cello and Strings, W. 172-- Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 18:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH Music: 12:01

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat, K. 454 Movement 2 Andante-- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Julius Klengel: Hymnus, Op. 57-- Johannes Moser, cello; Cellos of the German Youth Philharmonic Orchestra; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Grand Hall, Concert House, Berlin, Germany Music: 5:04

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D Major, K. 136-- Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 13:07

Richard Danielpour: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, From the Mountaintop-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 26:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air, from Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 03:06

11:56:00 00:03:21 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi is Dennis’s special guest

14:00:00 00:03:10 Benjamin Britten Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

14:03:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

14:05:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:19:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9439

14:50:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

15:16:00 00:09:21 Daniel Auber Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies Richard Bonynge English Chamber Orchestra Decca 440646

15:25:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

15:33:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

15:47:00 00:12:57 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1 Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Arsht Concert Hall in Miami; The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andnes, piano

16:05:00 00:18:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

16:28:00 00:30:14 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

17:04:00 00:43:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13

17:53:00 00:06:56 Gioacchino Rossini Il viaggio a Reims: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62653

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Casals and Copland at the White House

18:04:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

18:11:00 00:22:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for 2 Pianos in E flat major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano Teldec 98407

18:36:00 00:15:25 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

18:53:00 00:06:15 Alexander Glazunov Wedding March Op 21 Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Naxos 553839

19:02:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

19:26:00 00:28:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

19:57:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

21:56:00 00:02:46 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Flora and Fauna - Not surprisingly, the natural world is a never-ending source of fascination and inspiration for composers. From the Datura plant in southern China, to a rare bird in the wilds of Australia, to strange animals that exist only in the composer’s imagination, we’ll feature music inspired by the boundless creativity of nature



23:02:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:09:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:23:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

23:29:00 00:01:51 Carl Nielsen The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247

23:31:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:41:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:45:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175