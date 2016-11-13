© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-13-2016

Published November 13, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            00:37:06            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  1                       Claus Peter Flor            Berlin Symphony Orchestra     RCA     60154

00:41:00            00:41:57            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Symphony No.  2 in G minor  Op 34                   Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         445857

01:24:00            00:35:15            George W. Chadwick     Symphony No.  3 in F                Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9253

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:22:04            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Keyboard Concerto in D major   Hamburg Camerata            Ralf Gothóni      Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

02:26:00            00:28:39            George W. Chadwick     Symphonic Sketches                 Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9334

02:56:00            00:03:31            Robert Schumann          .Album for the Young: Lento Op 68                                 Stephen Hough, piano   VirginClas         90770

 

03:00 SPECIAL: Salute in Song - A Veterans' Day Special with Alison Young, featuring performances by the male vocal ensemble Cantus: In Flanders Fields, Waiting for the Dawn of Peace, Last Letter Home, Imagine, and America the Beautiful.

CHRISTINE DONKIN: In Flanders Fields

RP WESTON & BERT LEE: Goodbye-ee

LEOS JANACEK: Ach vojna (Oh, Army)

BOB CHILCOTT: 5 ways to kill a man

TIM TAKACH: Luceat eis

ANTONIN DVORAK, arr. LOOMER: Going Home

JEFF BEAL: Beneath Thin Blanket

LEE HOIBY: Last Letter Home

MELISSA DUNPHY: What do you think I fought for at Omaha Beach?

TRAD. arr. JEFFERS: Waiting for the Dawn of Peace

JOHN LENNON, arr. SHARON: Imagine

TRAD. arr. RUDOI: America the Beautiful

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) — Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet — Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet — Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) — Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

04:57:00            00:03:08            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Barcarolle     Carol Rosenberger, piano    Delos   3172

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Early Baroque Spain - Secular works by Juan Hidalgo, sacred music of Juan Bautista Gomes, and love songs from the 17th century court
05:53:00            00:06:10            Dmitry Bortnyansky       Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes               Paul Hillier            Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir    Harm Mundi      2908304

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Laudate Dominum         German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir        DeutGram         21327

06:09:00            00:13:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate'           Orch of Age of Enlightenment   Sir Charles Mackerras   Danielle de Niese, soprano        Decca   13277

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Wish I Were There - Reminiscences of last year’s East Texas Pipe Organ Festival, as this year’s celebration of the Roy Perry Legacy is underway in Kilgore, Longview and Shreveport

JOHN STANLEY:  Voluntary in F, OP. 7, NO. 6.  C. S. LANG:  Tuba Tune in D, Op. 115  Todd Wilson (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore)  Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

LEROY ANDERSON:  Jazz Legato.

STEPHEN SONDHEIM:  Not while I’m around, fr Sweeny Todd  Jelani Eddington (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore)  Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

EUGENE GIGOUT:  Toccata in b.

RAYMOND HAAN:  Pastorale, fr 3 Lyric Pieces  Bradley Hunter Welch (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

CHARLES CALLAHAN:  Celtic Suite  Charles Callahan (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore)  Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/15)

GEORGE OLDROYD:  A Canticle (Deus Misereatur)  Damin Spritzer (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX)  Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/8/15)

HERBERT HOWELLS:  Paean  Caroline Robinson (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/11/15)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: I believe… The Credo is the central element of the Ordinary of the Mass.  This program will explore a variety of choral and organ settings that reinforce the opening statement, “I believe…”
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Neville Marriner Tribute II  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g minor K.183: Allegro con brio   Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 706 LP) 7:43

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2   Alla polacca   Andrew Marriner, clarinet; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 432146 CD) 6:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat: Finale   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Avie 2317 CD) 6:29

Franz Joseph Haydn: Concerto for Horn in D: Finale   Barry Tuckwell, horn; English Chamber Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI 69395 CD) 3:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto No.1 for piano and orchestra: III Presto   Murray Perahia, piano; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Columbia 33007 LP) 6:32

Antonin Dvořák: Serenade for Strings: Waltz   Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Argo 670 LP) 6:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.159: Aria “Es ist vollbrachet” John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (L’Oiseau-Lyre 295 LP) 5:23

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in F-sharp minor: Movement 1-- Mikhail Pletnev, piano Album: CPE Bach: Sonatas & Rondos DG 459614 Music: 04:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto in A major for Cello and Strings, W. 172-- Jupiter String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 18:30

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH Music: 12:01

Puzzler Payoff: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat, K. 454 Movement 2 Andante-- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Julius Klengel: Hymnus, Op. 57-- Johannes Moser, cello; Cellos of the German Youth Philharmonic Orchestra; Alondra de la Parra, conductor Grand Hall, Concert House, Berlin, Germany Music: 5:04

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in D Major, K. 136-- Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 13:07

Richard Danielpour: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, From the Mountaintop-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 26:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air, from Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 03:06

11:56:00            00:03:21            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112                Ludovic Morlot   Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi is Dennis’s special guest

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:10            Benjamin Britten            Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         423624

14:03:00            00:01:53            Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato               Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559356

14:05:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                   Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

14:19:00            00:19:29            George W. Chadwick     Tam O'Shanter              Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9439

14:50:00            00:26:18            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  4 in D                Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     804

15:16:00            00:09:21            Daniel Auber     Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies             Richard Bonynge            English Chamber Orchestra       Decca   440646

15:25:00            00:08:09            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Aria detto Balletto                                  Eliot Fisk, guitar            MusicMast        67130

15:33:00            00:09:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26        Odense Symphony        Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

15:47:00            00:12:57            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 1                   Sir Neville Marriner        London Symphony        Philips  4788977

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Arsht Concert Hall in Miami; The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andnes, piano

16:05:00            00:18:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture       

16:28:00            00:30:14            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54

17:04:00            00:43:47            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 13      

17:53:00            00:06:56            Gioacchino Rossini        Il viaggio a Reims: Overture                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62653

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Casals and Copland at the White House

18:04:00            00:04:33            Pablo Casals     Song of the Birds          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Han-Na Chang, cello     EMI      82390

18:11:00            00:22:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for 2 Pianos in E flat major       Württemberg Chamber Orch  Jörg Faerber     Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano; Martha Argerich, piano     Teldec  98407

18:36:00            00:15:25            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      TCO      1021

18:53:00            00:06:15            Alexander Glazunov      Wedding March Op 21               Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony        Naxos   553839

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:04            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Keyboard Concerto in D major   Hamburg Camerata            Ralf Gothóni      Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

19:26:00            00:28:39            George W. Chadwick     Symphonic Sketches                 Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9334

19:57:00            00:01:50            Sir Thomas Beecham    The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble                    Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

 

21:56:00            00:02:46            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60                    Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80683

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Flora and Fauna - Not surprisingly, the natural world is a never-ending source of fascination and inspiration for composers. From the Datura plant in southern China, to a rare bird in the wilds of Australia, to strange animals that exist only in the composer’s imagination, we’ll feature music inspired by the boundless creativity of nature
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Clouds                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80617

23:09:00            00:11:10            César Franck    Allegretto from Symphony in D minor                  Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:23:00            00:06:26            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11                  Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     7765

23:29:00            00:01:51            Carl Nielsen      The Mother: The Fog is Lifting                           Judith Hall, flute; Elinor Bennett, harp       Nimbus 5247

23:31:00            00:07:47            Edvard Grieg     In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63                     Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

23:41:00            00:04:56            Domenico Cimarosa      Larghetto from Serenade for Flute &                               Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA     5679

23:45:00            00:08:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp            Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp            Decca   443175

 

 