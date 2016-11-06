© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-06-2016

Published November 6, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

00:00 EDT CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:11:48            Felix Mendelssohn        St. Paul: Part 1 Op 36    Orchestre des Champs-Élysées            Philippe Herreweghe      Melanie Diener, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; La Chapelle Royale     Harm Mundi      2908304

01:15:00            00:57:02            Felix Mendelssohn        St. Paul: Part 2 Op 36    Orchestre des Champs-Élysées            Philippe Herreweghe      Melanie Diener, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; La Chapelle Royale     Harm Mundi      2908304

02:14:00            00:45:11            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

 

02:00 EST CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

02:45:00            00:20:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Concerto No.  2 in D major            English Chamber Orchestra       Spiros Argiris    Renée Krimsier, flute     Channel            10297

03:08:00            00:48:02            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 4                Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8589

03:57:00            00:01:59            Charles Tomlinson Griffes         The Night Winds Op 5                           Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

06:57:00            00:01:37            Hans Leo Hassler          Cantate Domino                                    King's Singers            Naxos   572987

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
04:53:00            00:05:03            Hans Gál          Burlesque from Symphony No. 1 Op 30              Thomas Zehetmair            Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie      2224

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Brilliant Classics - Keyboard artistry from the court of Gesualdo, recorder music from Golden Age Spain, and sacred motets of a composer other side famous for his keyboard publications, Claudio Merulo
05:58:00            00:01:15            Leonard Bernstein         Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim                                Lara Downes, piano  Sono Lumin       92207

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:02:16            Hans Leo Hassler          Dixit Maria                     John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         134

06:08:00            00:18:49            Michael Praetorius         Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la'          Balthasar Neumann Ensemble         Pablo Heras-Casado      Balthasar Neumann Choir          Archiv   4794522

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The New Releases - Another sampler from among the remarkable influx of recently produced recordings, with music from five centuries

JOHANN CASPAR KERLL: Toccata No. 7.

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Canzona FBWV 302 Magdalena Hasibeder (1642 Wöckherl, Franciscan Church, Vienna, Austria) Raumklang 3503

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 22 in C Yannick Varlet (2010 Caill/Goulven Church, Brittany, France) Continuo 117

J.S. BACH: Canonic Variations, Vom Himmel hoch, BWV 769 (selections) Maude Gratton (1737 Silbermann/Friedenskirche, Ponitz, Germany) Outhere Music 21

HERBERT HOWELLS: Master Tallis’s Testament David Heller (2009 Letourneau/Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville, KY) Raven 971

ARTHUR BIRD: Marsch der Aethiopier, Op. 42  Arits Wodehouse (1916 Mason & Hamlin harmonium) Raven 962

CHARLES GOUNOD: O Salutaris Christ Church Schola Cantorum/Stephen Kennedy, director; Joris Verdin (1885 Mustel harmonium) Loft 1126/27

BARBARA DENNERLEIN: Blues in the Pipeline Barbara Dennerlein (2012 Woehl/Studio Acousticum, Piteå, Sweden) Bebab250977

JOHN SCOTT (arr.): Creator of the stars of night.

CARL RÜTTI: I wonder as I wonder St. John’s College Choir/Andrew Methsingha, director; Joseph Wicks (1994 Mander/St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Signum 458

JOHN RUTTER: Psalm 150 St. Albans Girls and Cathedral Choirs & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Andrew Lucas, director;Tom Winpenny (1963 Harrison/St. Albans Abbey, England) Naxos 573394

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints -  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us.  Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   David Bamberger: Puccini & Menotti

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: “Humming chorus”  Vienna Philharmonic Chorus & Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 80010578 CD) 3:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Rondine: “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta” Renée Fleming, soprano; Ian Watson, piano (London 458858 CD) 3:41

*[Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Di frequente la sera” Christa Ludwig,mezzo-soprano; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 2:53]

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Senza mamma, o bimbo, tu sei morto” & “Sorella, o buono sorella” Joan Sutherland, soprano; Isobel Buchanon, soprano; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 4:43; 2:43

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Ah, son dannata” Joan Sutherland, soprano; chorus; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 4:11

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl & the Night Visitors: Shepherd’s Dance NBC Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (RCA 6485 CD) 3:20

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief   Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: Overture   Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 4:18

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: “Husband’s Aria” Rolando Panieri, baritone; Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 2:22

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: “Amelia’s Aria” Margherita Carosio, soprano; Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 2:36

09:58:00            00:01:23            Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée                                   Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica    71250

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica-- John Williams, guitar Album: Mozart Makes You Smarter Sony 66245 Music: 04:22

John Woolrich: Ulysses Awakes-- Maiya Papach, viola; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN SPCO Live Recording 141017 Music: 7:25

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Footsteps in the Snow-- Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat K 452-- Ben Hausmann, oboe; Sean Osborn, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, French horn; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 23:46

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach, transcribed Ferruccio Busoni: Chaconne in D minor, from Partita No. 2, BWV 1004-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:14

Santiago de Murcia: Caballero; Los Negritos Santiago de Murcia: El Bayle del Chimo; Bayle de Espadas Jarabe; Traditional: Cumbees; El Cielito Lindo-- Tembembe Ensamble Continuo: Adalaida Isable Coronel, Ulises Martinez, Enrique Barona, Leopoldo Novoa, Eloy Cruz Schubert Club of Minnesota, Atrium Recording Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Fidelio, Op. 72 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 6:37

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:54            John Philip Sousa         March 'Transit of Venus'            Keith Brion        Razumovsky Symphony        Naxos   559029

14:01:00            00:01:43            John Philip Sousa         March 'The Circumnavigators Club'                    Keith Brion            Central Band of the RAF            Naxos   559730

14:03:00            00:16:28            Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite              José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         75

14:20:00            00:18:18            Robert Schumann          Konzertstück Op 86                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

14:50:00            00:28:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                   Sir John Eliot Gardiner            London Symphony        LSO Live           775

15:18:00            00:09:10            Alberto Ginastera           Suite of Native Dances Op 15                Gisèle Ben-Dor            Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Naxos   570999

15:27:00            00:10:19            André Grétry     Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite              Stefan Sanderling            Orchestre de Bretagne   ASV     1095

15:37:00            00:10:52            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major                                    Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30033

15:54:00            00:06:27            Carl Maria von Weber    Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'                   Major Peter Parkes  Black Dyke Mills Band   Chandos           8558

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, Franz  Welser-Möst, conductors; Robert Vernon, viola – recorded live in Severance Hall and at the Blossom Music Festival

16:04:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture

16:16:00            00:20:00            Richard Sortomme        Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra

16:44:00            00:52:08            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  9 in C 'Great C Major'

17:45:00            00:14:23            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole                  Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   430413

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Sax's Instrument and Ms. Perry's Quartet

18:04:00            00:24:30            John Philip Sousa         Fantasy 'The International Congress'                  Keith Brion            Central Band of the RAF            Naxos   559730

18:30:00            00:09:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov         Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA     60400

18:41:00            00:09:10            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque               Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10633

18:52:00            00:07:01            Peter Tchaikovsky         Andante cantabile Op 11                        Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         99

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

19:45:00            00:20:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Concerto No.  2 in D major            English Chamber Orchestra       Spiros Argiris    Renée Krimsier, flute     Channel            10297

20:08:00            00:48:02            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 4                Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8589

20:53:00            00:05:36            Jean Françaix   Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet   West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon  Christopher D. Lewis, hc            Naxos   573146

20:57:00            00:01:52            Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1                 José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Drum Kit: Problem Child -  What is a drum kit, exactly? It’s essentially just a conveniently placed grouping of popular percussion instruments, and yet the drum kit is often cited as the dividing line between “popular” and classical music. We’ll examine how Christopher Rouse, Brian Baxter and Missy Mazzoli among other composers are using the drum kit today and what impact it’s having on genre boundaries
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:42            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 16 in E flat major  Op 55                            Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79452

23:06:00            00:10:52            Franz Schubert Andante in B minor                    Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     75

23:20:00            00:16:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132                                  Cypress String Quartet   Cypress            2012

23:38:00            00:04:49            Peter Tchaikovsky         Nocturne in C sharp minor  Op 19          San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Martin West      Zuill Bailey, cello           Telarc   80724

23:42:00            00:11:47            Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414421

23:56:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

23:57:00            00:02:37            Frederick Delius            Hassan: Serenade         Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane            Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp           Sony    48260

 

 

 