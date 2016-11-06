Program Guide 11-06-2016

00:00 EDT CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:11:48 Felix Mendelssohn St. Paul: Part 1 Op 36 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Melanie Diener, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

01:15:00 00:57:02 Felix Mendelssohn St. Paul: Part 2 Op 36 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Melanie Diener, soprano; Annette Markert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Matthias Goerne, baritone; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

02:14:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

02:00 EST CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

02:45:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

03:08:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

03:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

06:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino King's Singers Naxos 572987

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:53:00 00:05:03 Hans Gál Burlesque from Symphony No. 1 Op 30 Thomas Zehetmair Royal Northern Sinfonia Avie 2224

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Brilliant Classics - Keyboard artistry from the court of Gesualdo, recorder music from Golden Age Spain, and sacred motets of a composer other side famous for his keyboard publications, Claudio Merulo

05:58:00 00:01:15 Leonard Bernstein Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:02:16 Hans Leo Hassler Dixit Maria John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:08:00 00:18:49 Michael Praetorius Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The New Releases - Another sampler from among the remarkable influx of recently produced recordings, with music from five centuries

JOHANN CASPAR KERLL: Toccata No. 7.

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Canzona FBWV 302 Magdalena Hasibeder (1642 Wöckherl, Franciscan Church, Vienna, Austria) Raumklang 3503

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 22 in C Yannick Varlet (2010 Caill/Goulven Church, Brittany, France) Continuo 117

J.S. BACH: Canonic Variations, Vom Himmel hoch, BWV 769 (selections) Maude Gratton (1737 Silbermann/Friedenskirche, Ponitz, Germany) Outhere Music 21

HERBERT HOWELLS: Master Tallis’s Testament David Heller (2009 Letourneau/Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville, KY) Raven 971

ARTHUR BIRD: Marsch der Aethiopier, Op. 42 Arits Wodehouse (1916 Mason & Hamlin harmonium) Raven 962

CHARLES GOUNOD: O Salutaris Christ Church Schola Cantorum/Stephen Kennedy, director; Joris Verdin (1885 Mustel harmonium) Loft 1126/27

BARBARA DENNERLEIN: Blues in the Pipeline Barbara Dennerlein (2012 Woehl/Studio Acousticum, Piteå, Sweden) Bebab250977

JOHN SCOTT (arr.): Creator of the stars of night.

CARL RÜTTI: I wonder as I wonder St. John’s College Choir/Andrew Methsingha, director; Joseph Wicks (1994 Mander/St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Signum 458

JOHN RUTTER: Psalm 150 St. Albans Girls and Cathedral Choirs & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Andrew Lucas, director;Tom Winpenny (1963 Harrison/St. Albans Abbey, England) Naxos 573394

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us. Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger: Puccini & Menotti

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: “Humming chorus” Vienna Philharmonic Chorus & Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 80010578 CD) 3:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Rondine: “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta” Renée Fleming, soprano; Ian Watson, piano (London 458858 CD) 3:41

*[Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Di frequente la sera” Christa Ludwig,mezzo-soprano; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 2:53]

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Senza mamma, o bimbo, tu sei morto” & “Sorella, o buono sorella” Joan Sutherland, soprano; Isobel Buchanon, soprano; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 4:43; 2:43

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: “Ah, son dannata” Joan Sutherland, soprano; chorus; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 458218 CD) 4:11

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl & the Night Visitors: Shepherd’s Dance NBC Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Schippers (RCA 6485 CD) 3:20

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: Overture Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 4:18

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: “Husband’s Aria” Rolando Panieri, baritone; Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 2:22

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia al Ballo: “Amelia’s Aria” Margherita Carosio, soprano; Orchestra of La Scala Milan/Nino Sanzogno (Testament 1179 CD) 2:36

09:58:00 00:01:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica-- John Williams, guitar Album: Mozart Makes You Smarter Sony 66245 Music: 04:22

John Woolrich: Ulysses Awakes-- Maiya Papach, viola; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN SPCO Live Recording 141017 Music: 7:25

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Footsteps in the Snow-- Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat K 452-- Ben Hausmann, oboe; Sean Osborn, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, French horn; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 23:46

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach, transcribed Ferruccio Busoni: Chaconne in D minor, from Partita No. 2, BWV 1004-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:14

Santiago de Murcia: Caballero; Los Negritos Santiago de Murcia: El Bayle del Chimo; Bayle de Espadas Jarabe; Traditional: Cumbees; El Cielito Lindo-- Tembembe Ensamble Continuo: Adalaida Isable Coronel, Ulises Martinez, Enrique Barona, Leopoldo Novoa, Eloy Cruz Schubert Club of Minnesota, Atrium Recording Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Fidelio, Op. 72 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 6:37

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:54 John Philip Sousa March 'Transit of Venus' Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559029

14:01:00 00:01:43 John Philip Sousa March 'The Circumnavigators Club' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

14:03:00 00:16:28 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 75

14:20:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

14:50:00 00:28:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

15:18:00 00:09:10 Alberto Ginastera Suite of Native Dances Op 15 Gisèle Ben-Dor Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

15:27:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

15:37:00 00:10:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

15:54:00 00:06:27 Carl Maria von Weber Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Major Peter Parkes Black Dyke Mills Band Chandos 8558

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, Franz Welser-Möst, conductors; Robert Vernon, viola – recorded live in Severance Hall and at the Blossom Music Festival

16:04:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture

16:16:00 00:20:00 Richard Sortomme Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra

16:44:00 00:52:08 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C 'Great C Major'

17:45:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mr. Sax's Instrument and Ms. Perry's Quartet

18:04:00 00:24:30 John Philip Sousa Fantasy 'The International Congress' Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730

18:30:00 00:09:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 60400

18:41:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

18:52:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

19:45:00 00:20:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major English Chamber Orchestra Spiros Argiris Renée Krimsier, flute Channel 10297

20:08:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 4 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

20:53:00 00:05:36 Jean Françaix Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

20:57:00 00:01:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Drum Kit: Problem Child - What is a drum kit, exactly? It’s essentially just a conveniently placed grouping of popular percussion instruments, and yet the drum kit is often cited as the dividing line between “popular” and classical music. We’ll examine how Christopher Rouse, Brian Baxter and Missy Mazzoli among other composers are using the drum kit today and what impact it’s having on genre boundaries



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:42 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 16 in E flat major Op 55 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452

23:06:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:20:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:38:00 00:04:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Nocturne in C sharp minor Op 19 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

23:42:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:57:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260