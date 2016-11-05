Program Guide 11-05-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:14 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Mark Wigglesworth BBC National Orch of Wales BBC 63

00:22:00 00:40:03 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G major Op 36 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

01:04:00 00:38:19 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

01:44:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

02:23:00 00:41:13 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

03:06:00 00:28:34 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E flat major Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

03:37:00 00:35:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

04:15:00 00:31:34 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto Italiano Op 31 SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Tianwa Yang, violin Naxos 573135

04:49:00 00:32:38 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 55 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

05:23:00 00:15:45 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

05:41:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major Op 4 Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion 67041

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez - This week on Concierto we’ll hear movie music by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, as well as a savory symphony, La Salsa, by Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra.

Esta semana en Concierto vamos a escuchar la música de la película por el director de orquesta venezolano Gustavo Dudamel, así como una sinfonía sabrosa, "La Salsa," por compositor puertorriqueño Roberto Sierra.

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Locke: Music for "The Tempest" (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo:En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica-- John Williams, guitar Album: Mozart Makes You Smarter Sony 66245 Music: 04:22

John Woolrich: Ulysses Awakes-- Maiya Papach, viola; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN SPCO Live Recording 141017 Music: 7:25

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Footsteps in the Snow-- Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat K 452-- Ben Hausmann, oboe; Sean Osborn, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, French horn; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 23:46

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach, transcribed Ferruccio Busoni: Chaconne in D minor, from Partita No. 2, BWV 1004-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:14

Santiago de Murcia: Caballero; Los Negritos Santiago de Murcia: El Bayle del Chimo; Bayle de Espadas Jarabe; Traditional: Cumbees; El Cielito Lindo-- Tembembe Ensamble Continuo: Adalaida Isable Coronel, Ulises Martinez, Enrique Barona, Leopoldo Novoa, Eloy Cruz Schubert Club of Minnesota, Atrium Recording Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Fidelio, Op. 72 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 6:37

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:02:57 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

10:04:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

10:14:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

10:23:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

10:38:00 00:04:16 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: Embraceable You London Symphony John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

10:43:00 00:08:20 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Three Dances Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

10:52:00 00:03:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

10:57:00 00:02:50 Bernard Herrmann North by Northwest: Main Title John Mauceri Danish National Symphony Toccata 241

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (18761946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (19101981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (18621923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (18331897).

13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina

14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin

14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (19101981).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Barber Offers "Two for the Price of One"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Robert Schumann’s Life

12:09:00 00:03:19 Robert Schumann Romance in F sharp Op 28 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

12:13:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

12:17:00 00:05:16 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

12:24:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

12:36:00 00:07:55 Albert Lortzing Hans Sachs: Overture A. F. Guhl Berlin Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 220310

12:45:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

12:55:00 00:04:43 John Williams Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:56:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Leonard Bernstein Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207

14:21:00 00:14:20 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

14:38:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

14:54:00 00:05:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Malin Hartelius, soprano MAA 2009

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00 00:28:23 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

15:35:00 00:12:17 Maurice Ravel Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

15:50:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:17:28 Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

16:23:00 00:09:47 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 2 in F major Op 51 Neeme Järvi Bamberg Symphony Orfeo 157101

16:37:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

16:52:00 00:07:17 William Alwyn Suite of Scottish Dances David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Obsession - Stalkers, jilted lovers, artists and scientific geniuses; we'll hear music from films about obsession, including Misery, Black Swan, Fatal Attraction, American Beauty and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Method Works from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006 EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Tykwer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Edward At Her Bed/Bella's Lullaby from Twilight, 2008 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380 Music From The Twilight Saga For Chamber Orchestra Carter Burwell City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

You Kill Her You Kill Me from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011 Summit Entertainment 529538-2 The Score Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Fatal Attraction from Fatal Attraction, 1987 Sony S2K 87736 Paramount Pictures 90th Anniversary Memorable Scores Maurice Jarre original soundtrack

First Day of School and Betrayal from Notes on a Scandal, 2006 Rounder 11661-9074-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Philip Glass original soundtrack/Michael Riesman, cond.

She Can't Be Dead from Misery, 1990 Bay Cities BCD 3011 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marc Shaiman original soundtrack/Dennis Dreith, cond.

Dead Already from American Beauty, 1999 Dreamworks 0044-50233-2 Original Motion Picture Score Thomas Newman original soundtrack

Finale from Victor Frankenstein, 2015 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1368 Original Motion Picture Score Craig Armstrong original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Nina's Dreams from Black Swan, 2010 Sony 88697813562 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Clint Mansell original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Blood Red from American Beauty, 1999 Dreamworks 0044-50233-2 Original Motion Picture Score Thomas Newman Masked Ball and The Dream from Eyes Wide Shut, 1999 Warner Sunset/Reprise 9 47450-2 Music From The Motion Picture Jocelyn Pook original soundtrack

Remember This from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1181 Expanded Original Motion Picture Score Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Graysmith's Theme from Zodiac, 2007 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1288 The Definitive Horror Music Collection David Shire City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Perfume from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006 EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Tykwer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil Berlin Philharmonic Simon Rattle, cond.

Waltz from Swan Lake Delos DE 3288 Vodka & Caviar The Ultimate Russian Spectacular Peter Tchaikovsky Philharmonia of Russia/Constantine Orbelian, cond.

It's My Time and Perfection from Black Swan, 2010 Sony 88697813562 Original Motion Picture Sundtrack Clint Mansell/Tchaikovsky original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So - A visit with Andy Propst, author of the recent (and first) biography of the composer, including selections from “Wildcat,” “Sweet Charity,” “Barnum” and more

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:22 Cy Coleman-Joseph McCarthy Why Try to Change Me Now? Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:09:19 00:01:16 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Little What If, Little What Could Be Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:12:45 00:02:12 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh Cy Coleman : You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:17:10 00:01:52 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Far Away from Home/Angelina Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

180:21:34 00:02:20 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Real Live Girl Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:29:27 00:01:13 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Rhythm of Life Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:32:26 00:02:13 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields If There Were More People Like You Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:36:38 00:03:14 Cy Coleman-Christopher Gore On the Day You Leave Me Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:41:28 00:01:59 Cy Coleman-Barbara Fried America Is Bathed in Sunlight Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:43:25 00:03:01 Cy Coleman-Barbara Fried The Way I See It Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:49:23 00:01:23 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart The Colors of My Life Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

18:52:05 00:00:55 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band Cy Coleman Trio Cy Coleman Presents "Barnum" Gryphon G-918

18:53:10 00:03:50 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Filler: Some Kind of Music Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: You Fasc inate Me So Harbinger HCD3102

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:28 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in E flat major Op 7 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

19:20:00 00:34:50 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

19:58:00 00:01:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded at Severance Hall and the Blossom Music Festival

20:04:00 00:11:32 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

20:19:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:38:00 00:58:45 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

21:43:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Election is at our throats. Jean Shepherd addresses the Convention with “My Fellow Americans” …Christoph Colombi gives the “Non-Slanderous Political Smear Speech” … Bob and Ray offer an interview with Presidential Candidate G.L. Hummercack; also an interview with a sore loser candidate… Hal Holbrook as Mark Twain discusses Congress… Mark Levy’s Radio Essay is on “Elections” … This Week in the Media.



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:11:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

23:23:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:29:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:40:00 00:05:07 Francisco Tárrega Capricho árabe Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:45:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:55:00 00:03:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785

23:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067