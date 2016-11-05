© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-05-2016

Published November 5, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:18:14            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite                Mark Wigglesworth            BBC National Orch of Wales      BBC     63

00:22:00            00:40:03            Johannes Brahms          String Sextet No.  2 in G major  Op 36                            Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos           9151

01:04:00            00:38:19            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                    Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

01:44:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

02:23:00            00:41:13            Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major                           Beaux Arts Trio            Philips  4788977

03:06:00            00:28:34            Johannes Brahms          Horn Trio in E flat major  Op 40                          Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano           Albany  1325

03:37:00            00:35:43            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                      Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2188

04:15:00            00:31:34            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Concerto Italiano Op 31 SWR Symphony Orch            Pieter-Jelle de Boer       Tianwa Yang, violin       Naxos   573135

04:49:00            00:32:38            Alexander Glazunov      Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 55              José Serebrier           Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  61434

05:23:00            00:15:45            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Gustavo Dudamel            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4791041

05:41:00            00:06:32            Pietro Antonio Locatelli  Introduttione Teatrale in D major  Op 4               Elizabeth Wallfisch           Raglan Baroque Players            Hyperion           67041

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez - This week on Concierto we’ll hear movie music by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, as well as a savory symphony, La Salsa, by Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra.

Esta semana en Concierto vamos a escuchar la música de la película por el director de orquesta venezolano Gustavo Dudamel, así como una sinfonía sabrosa, "La Salsa," por compositor puertorriqueño Roberto Sierra.

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey)   Rita Connolly, Vocals  Irish Film Orchestra  Fiachra Trench  Varese Sarabande  662432                                      

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador"  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Gustavo Dudamel   Deutsche Grammophon   002105402                                     

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador"  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  002105402                                    

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532   Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown   Philips   412624                                       

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3  "La Salsa"   Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdés  Naxos  559817                                                   

07:00:45 Matthew Locke: Music for "The Tempest" (after Shakespeare)  Le Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox  9914                     

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin  Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra  Ernest Martinez Izquierdo  Naxos 8.572275                 

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne  Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv Produktion  002037102                                        

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo:En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica-- John Williams, guitar Album: Mozart Makes You Smarter Sony 66245 Music: 04:22

John Woolrich: Ulysses Awakes-- Maiya Papach, viola; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Christian Zacharias, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN SPCO Live Recording 141017 Music: 7:25

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Footsteps in the Snow-- Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat K 452-- Ben Hausmann, oboe; Sean Osborn, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, French horn; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 23:46

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach, transcribed Ferruccio Busoni: Chaconne in D minor, from Partita No. 2, BWV 1004-- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:14

Santiago de Murcia: Caballero; Los Negritos Santiago de Murcia: El Bayle del Chimo; Bayle de Espadas Jarabe; Traditional: Cumbees; El Cielito Lindo-- Tembembe Ensamble Continuo: Adalaida Isable Coronel, Ulises Martinez, Enrique Barona, Leopoldo Novoa, Eloy Cruz Schubert Club of Minnesota, Atrium Recording Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Fidelio, Op. 72 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati, OH Music: 6:37

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:02:57            Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No. 12 in E flat Op 106                                   Charles Owen, piano     Avie      2240

10:04:00            00:08:45            Gioacchino Rossini        Il turco in Italia: Overture                                    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         415363

10:14:00            00:05:53            Josef Suk         Toward a New Life Op 35                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

10:23:00            00:13:00            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'           Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp       Decca   414595

10:38:00            00:04:16            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: Embraceable You     London Symphony        John Williams            Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    60659

10:43:00            00:08:20            Sir Edward German       Henry VIII: Three Dances                       Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia          EMI      49933

10:52:00            00:03:04            Franz Joseph Haydn     Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39                              Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello  Dorian  90164

10:57:00            00:02:50            Bernard Herrmann         North by Northwest: Main Title                John Mauceri            Danish National Symphony        Toccata 241

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (18761946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (19101981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (18621923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (18331897).

13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina

14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin

14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (18401893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (19101981).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Barber Offers "Two for the Price of One"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Robert Schumann’s Life

12:09:00            00:03:19            Robert Schumann          Romance in F sharp Op 28                                Orli Shaham, piano    Canary  15

12:13:00            00:02:54            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100                           Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano       DeutGram         449820

12:17:00            00:05:16            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119                                   Orli Shaham, piano  Canary  15

12:24:00            00:09:06            Anton Rubinstein           The Demon: Ballet Music                       Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         71

12:36:00            00:07:55            Albert Lortzing   Hans Sachs: Overture                A. F. Guhl         Berlin Radio Symphony        MarcoPolo        220310

12:45:00            00:08:40            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude             Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

12:55:00            00:04:43            John Williams    Schindler's List: Remembrances                         Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano       Canary  10

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:56:02            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Leonard Bernstein         Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:02:00            00:14:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major         Orchestra of St Luke's                        Stephen Taylor, oboe    MusicMast        60207

14:21:00            00:14:20            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425112

14:38:00            00:12:54            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29                Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9270

14:54:00            00:05:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono        Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Malin Hartelius, soprano MAA     2009

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:04:00            00:28:23            Alexander Glazunov      Ballet Scenes Op 52                  Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra          Telarc   80347

15:35:00            00:12:17            Maurice Ravel   Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'                      Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         79

15:50:00            00:10:02            Maurice Ravel   Four Movements from Schumann's                    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         79

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:17:28            Antonín Dvorák Violin Sonatina in G major  Op 100                                 Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano          DeutGram         449820

16:23:00            00:09:47            Alexander Glazunov      Concert Waltz No.  2 in F major  Op 51               Neeme Järvi            Bamberg Symphony      Orfeo    157101

16:37:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

16:52:00            00:07:17            William Alwyn    Suite of Scottish Dances                       David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Naxos   570704

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Obsession - Stalkers, jilted lovers, artists and scientific geniuses; we'll hear music from films about obsession, including Misery, Black Swan, Fatal Attraction, American Beauty and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Method Works from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006  EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Tykwer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil  Berlin Philharmonic/Simon Rattle, cond.

Edward At Her Bed/Bella's Lullaby from Twilight, 2008  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1380  Music From The Twilight Saga For Chamber Orchestra  Carter Burwell  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

You Kill Her You Kill Me from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011  Summit Entertainment 529538-2  The Score  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Fatal Attraction from Fatal Attraction, 1987  Sony S2K 87736  Paramount Pictures 90th Anniversary Memorable Scores  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack

First Day of School and Betrayal from Notes on a Scandal, 2006  Rounder 11661-9074-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Philip Glass  original soundtrack/Michael Riesman, cond.

She Can't Be Dead from Misery, 1990  Bay Cities BCD 3011  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marc Shaiman  original soundtrack/Dennis Dreith, cond.

Dead Already from American Beauty, 1999  Dreamworks 0044-50233-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack

Finale from Victor Frankenstein, 2015  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1368  Original Motion Picture Score  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Nina's Dreams from Black Swan, 2010  Sony 88697813562  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Clint Mansell  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Blood Red from American Beauty, 1999  Dreamworks 0044-50233-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Thomas Newman  Masked Ball and The Dream from Eyes Wide Shut, 1999  Warner Sunset/Reprise 9 47450-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Jocelyn Pook  original soundtrack

Remember This from Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1181  Expanded Original Motion Picture Score  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Graysmith's Theme from Zodiac, 2007  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1288  The Definitive Horror Music Collection  David Shire  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Perfume from Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2006  EMI Classics 0946 3 79233 2 0  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Tykwer/Johnny Klimek/Reinhold Heil  Berlin Philharmonic  Simon Rattle, cond.

Waltz from Swan Lake  Delos DE 3288  Vodka & Caviar The Ultimate Russian Spectacular  Peter Tchaikovsky  Philharmonia of Russia/Constantine Orbelian, cond.

It's My Time and Perfection from Black Swan, 2010  Sony 88697813562  Original Motion Picture Sundtrack  Clint Mansell/Tchaikovsky  original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So  -  A visit with Andy Propst, author of the recent (and first) biography of the composer, including selections from “Wildcat,” “Sweet Charity,” “Barnum” and more

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin      Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

18:00:54   00:02:22   Cy Coleman-Joseph McCarthy   Why Try to Change Me Now?   Cy Coleman   Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger   HCD3102

18:09:19   00:01:16   Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Little What If, Little What Could Be   Cy Coleman   Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger  HCD3102

18:12:45   00:02:12   Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over   Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh   Cy Coleman : You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger  HCD3102

18:17:10   00:01:52   Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Far Away from Home/Angelina   Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh        Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger        HCD3102

180:21:34   00:02:20   Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh           Real Live Girl    Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh   Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger   HCD3102

18:29:27   00:01:13   Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields   Rhythm of Life   Cy Coleman   Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger   HCD3102

18:32:26   00:02:13   Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields   If There Were More People Like You   Cy Coleman  Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So  Harbinger            HCD3102

18:36:38   00:03:14   Cy Coleman-Christopher Gore   On the Day You Leave Me  Cy Coleman  Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger  HCD3102

18:41:28   00:01:59  Cy Coleman-Barbara Fried  America Is Bathed in Sunlight    Cy Coleman  Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So   Harbinger  HCD3102

18:43:25   00:03:01  Cy Coleman-Barbara Fried  The Way I See It  Cy Coleman   Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So  Harbinger  HCD3102

18:49:23   00:01:23   Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart   The Colors of My Life           Cy Coleman  Cy Coleman: You Fascinate Me So  Harbinger  HCD3102

18:52:05   00:00:55  Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart  Come Follow the Band  Cy Coleman Trio  Cy Coleman Presents  "Barnum"  Gryphon  G-918

18:53:10   00:03:50  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh  Filler: Some Kind of Music  Cy Coleman   Cy Coleman: You Fasc inate Me So  Harbinger  HCD3102

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:28            Johann Christian Bach   Piano Concerto in E flat major  Op 7       Hamburg Camerata            Ralf Gothóni      Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

19:20:00            00:34:50            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                    Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         4792437

19:58:00            00:01:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette                              Aulos Ensemble         Centaur 3068

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded at Severance Hall and the Blossom Music Festival

20:04:00            00:11:32            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture                        

20:19:00            00:15:29            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:38:00            00:58:45            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor                  

21:43:00            00:16:07            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Election is at our throats. Jean Shepherd addresses the Convention with “My Fellow Americans” …Christoph Colombi gives the “Non-Slanderous Political Smear Speech” … Bob and Ray offer an interview with Presidential Candidate G.L. Hummercack; also an interview with a sore loser candidate… Hal Holbrook as Mark Twain discusses Congress… Mark Levy’s Radio Essay is on “Elections” … This Week in the Media.
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:09:19            Joseph Joachim            Notturno in A major  Op 12         Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Sakari Oramo    Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         15312

23:11:00            00:10:10            Robert Schumann          Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61                   Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

23:23:00            00:06:07            Lou Harrison     Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"                        Dennis Russell Davies  Brooklyn Philharmonic   MusicMast        67089

23:29:00            00:09:12            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                                    New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music        10

23:40:00            00:05:07            Francisco Tárrega          Capricho árabe                          Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica            71287

23:45:00            00:07:59            Johannes Brahms          Andante from Horn Trio Op 40                           Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano           Albany  1325

23:55:00            00:03:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor             English Chamber Orchestra       Steven Mercurio            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7785

23:57:00            00:02:05            Edward MacDowell        Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51                    Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra  Hyperion           67067

 