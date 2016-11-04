Program Guide 11/04/2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123
00:43:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
01:16:00 00:31:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823
01:49:00 00:39:02 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287
02:30:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
03:12:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448
03:51:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
04:20:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Almeda Trio Albany 1386
04:48:00 00:32:06 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
05:22:00 00:14:36 Samuel Barber Capricorn Concerto Op 21 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Jacob Berg, flute; Peter Bowman, oboe; Susan Slaughter, trumpet RCA 68283
05:39:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
05:52:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:43 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: March Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
06:15:00 00:09:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
06:23:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
06:30:00 00:04:07 Emeli Sandé Where I Sleep Voces8 Decca 4785703
06:40:00 00:05:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
06:46:00 00:03:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Prelude William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
06:52:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
06:58:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March 'The Washington Post' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
07:10:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
07:20:00 00:04:07 Johann Pachelbel Canon in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390
07:25:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347
07:30:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
07:40:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718
07:51:00 00:03:20 Anderson & Roe Ragtime alla Turca Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022
07:55:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
08:07:00 00:05:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360
08:15:00 00:08:30 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 1 in C major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403
08:25:00 00:03:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Entrata from Serenade Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
08:30:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings, Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173
08:43:00 00:09:16 Michel Corrette Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
08:55:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
09:05:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
09:21:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
09:25:00 00:08:17 David, Livingston & Hoffman Cinderella: Medley Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80196
09:35:00 00:03:56 Anonymous Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2396
09:45:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448
10:04:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695
10:10:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76
10:24:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013
10:33:00 00:03:36 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
10:41:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164
10:51:00 00:25:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D major Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
11:18:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
11:28:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174
11:39:00 00:09:26 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins in F major English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790
11:50:00 00:07:35 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
11:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716
12:06:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158
12:18:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624
12:28:00 00:01:38 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437
12:32:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
12:39:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
12:46:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9420
12:56:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
13:51:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS – Cavani String Quartet
14:09:00 00:07:00 Giocomo Puccini I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)
14:20:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden" Allegro
14:39:00 00:15:00 Franz Schubert String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden" Andante con moto
14:52:00 00:08:00 Charles Washington Midnight Child
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
15:05:00 00:16:21 Gustav Mahler Songs of a Wayfarer Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar. DeutGram 4793449
15:25:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
15:33:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117
15:41:00 00:06:43 Don Gillis Paul Bunyan Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 768
15:49:00 00:06:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1: Scherzo Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
15:59:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Second Wind for Reicha and Ward-Steinman?
16:06:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano Dorough 2016
16:13:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039
16:28:00 00:05:57 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
16:36:00 00:04:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in D minor Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670
16:44:00 00:07:49 Luigi Boccherini Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 Los Romeros, guitars; Angelita Romero, percussion; Wilhelm Hellweg, percussion Philips 442781
16:55:00 00:02:28 Carol Barnett Cats May Safely Sleep Chamber Ensemble Philip Brunelle Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Garrison Keillor, vocal RCA 61161
17:03:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
17:22:00 00:07:49 Richard Strauss Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377
17:31:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
17:40:00 00:06:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Serenade Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
17:48:00 00:01:43 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in F major Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
17:52:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633
17:56:00 00:03:03 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Valse espagnole Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 99 London Symphony Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202
18:32:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
18:38:00 00:02:57 Claude Debussy Mazurka Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247
18:43:00 00:09:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016
18:55:00 00:04:26 Giacomo Meyerbeer L'Africaine: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219
19:25:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:10:35 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
20:15:00 00:08:35 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Vienna Philharmonic James Levine Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795448
20:26:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
20:50:00 00:08:38 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Viennese Masters
Franz Schubert: Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde D. 797 (arr Kreisler) Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yekwon Sunwoo, piano
Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 (Op 1) Yunpeng Wang, baritone; Inon Barnatan, piano
Alexander von Zemlinsky: String Quartet No. 2 Op 15 Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Making of Meaningful Voice - Beverly J. Warren, PhD, President of Kent State University
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
23:07:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
23:22:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
23:27:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977
23:41:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
23:44:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564
23:56:00 00:02:56 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
23:57:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Naxos 570999