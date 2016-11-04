Program Guide 11/04/2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:39:07 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin Sony 63123

00:43:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

01:16:00 00:31:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823

01:49:00 00:39:02 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287

02:30:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

03:12:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

03:51:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

04:20:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Almeda Trio Albany 1386

04:48:00 00:32:06 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

05:22:00 00:14:36 Samuel Barber Capricorn Concerto Op 21 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Jacob Berg, flute; Peter Bowman, oboe; Susan Slaughter, trumpet RCA 68283

05:39:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

05:52:00 00:04:13 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Andante Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:43 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: March Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

06:15:00 00:09:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

06:23:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

06:30:00 00:04:07 Emeli Sandé Where I Sleep Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:40:00 00:05:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

06:46:00 00:03:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Prelude William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

06:52:00 00:04:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: The Huntresses Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

06:58:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March 'The Washington Post' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

07:10:00 00:08:51 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto Polonois in G major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

07:20:00 00:04:07 Johann Pachelbel Canon in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390

07:25:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

07:30:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

07:40:00 00:07:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 718

07:51:00 00:03:20 Anderson & Roe Ragtime alla Turca Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

07:55:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

08:07:00 00:05:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

08:15:00 00:08:30 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 1 in C major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

08:25:00 00:03:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Entrata from Serenade Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

08:30:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings, Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173

08:43:00 00:09:16 Michel Corrette Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

08:55:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

09:05:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

09:21:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

09:25:00 00:08:17 David, Livingston & Hoffman Cinderella: Medley Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80196

09:35:00 00:03:56 Anonymous Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2396

09:45:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of DeutGram 4795448

10:04:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

10:10:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

10:24:00 00:07:51 Ernest Bloch Abodah Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

10:33:00 00:03:36 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

10:41:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80164

10:51:00 00:25:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D major Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

11:18:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

11:28:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

11:39:00 00:09:26 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 3 Violins in F major English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

11:50:00 00:07:35 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

11:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716

12:06:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

12:18:00 00:09:35 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm Berlin Philharmonic James Levine RIAS Chamber Chorus DeutGram 431624

12:28:00 00:01:38 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:32:00 00:03:30 Traditional Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

12:39:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

12:46:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9420

12:56:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:48:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:51:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS – Cavani String Quartet

14:09:00 00:07:00 Giocomo Puccini I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)

14:20:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden" Allegro

14:39:00 00:15:00 Franz Schubert String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden" Andante con moto

14:52:00 00:08:00 Charles Washington Midnight Child

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

15:05:00 00:16:21 Gustav Mahler Songs of a Wayfarer Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar. DeutGram 4793449

15:25:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

15:33:00 00:03:50 Aaron Copland John Henry Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117

15:41:00 00:06:43 Don Gillis Paul Bunyan Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 768

15:49:00 00:06:46 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1: Scherzo Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

15:59:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Second Wind for Reicha and Ward-Steinman?

16:06:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano Dorough 2016

16:13:00 00:10:31 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Overture Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80039

16:28:00 00:05:57 Tan Dun Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

16:36:00 00:04:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in D minor Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80670

16:44:00 00:07:49 Luigi Boccherini Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 Los Romeros, guitars; Angelita Romero, percussion; Wilhelm Hellweg, percussion Philips 442781

16:55:00 00:02:28 Carol Barnett Cats May Safely Sleep Chamber Ensemble Philip Brunelle Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Garrison Keillor, vocal RCA 61161

17:03:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

17:22:00 00:07:49 Richard Strauss Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

17:31:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

17:40:00 00:06:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Serenade Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

17:48:00 00:01:43 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in F major Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

17:52:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633

17:56:00 00:03:03 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr Valse espagnole Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:20:04 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 99 London Symphony Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

18:32:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

18:38:00 00:02:57 Claude Debussy Mazurka Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

18:43:00 00:09:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

18:55:00 00:04:26 Giacomo Meyerbeer L'Africaine: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:06 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 32 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

19:25:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:10:35 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

20:15:00 00:08:35 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20 Vienna Philharmonic James Levine Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795448

20:26:00 00:21:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

20:50:00 00:08:38 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Viennese Masters

Franz Schubert: Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde D. 797 (arr Kreisler) Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yekwon Sunwoo, piano

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 (Op 1) Yunpeng Wang, baritone; Inon Barnatan, piano

Alexander von Zemlinsky: String Quartet No. 2 Op 15 Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Making of Meaningful Voice - Beverly J. Warren, PhD, President of Kent State University

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

23:07:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

23:22:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:27:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

23:41:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

23:44:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:56:00 00:02:56 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

23:57:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Naxos 570999