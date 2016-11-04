© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11/04/2016

Published November 4, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00    00:39:07    Richard Strauss    Don Quixote Op 35    Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Pierre Fournier, cello; Abraham Skernick, viola; Rafael Druian, violin    Sony     63123
00:43:00    00:31:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 36 in C major         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436421
01:16:00    00:31:03    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major  Op 92    Malmö Symphony Orchestra    Andrew Mogrelia    Alessandro Marangoni, piano    Naxos     572823
01:49:00    00:39:02    Leos Janácek    Glagolitic Mass    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Christine Brewer, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80287
02:30:00    00:39:37    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005
03:12:00    00:37:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59            Amadeus Quartet    DeutGram     4795448
03:51:00    00:27:13    Louis Théodore Gouvy    Symphony No. 4 in D minor  Op 25        Jacques Mercier    German Radio Philharmonic    CPO     777382
04:20:00    00:26:04    Astor Piazzolla    Four Seasons of Buenos Aires            Almeda Trio    Albany     1386
04:48:00    00:32:06    Igor Stravinsky    The Rite of Spring        Sir Georg Solti    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Decca     4785437
05:22:00    00:14:36    Samuel Barber    Capricorn Concerto Op 21    St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Jacob Berg, flute; Peter Bowman, oboe; Susan Slaughter, trumpet    RCA     68283
05:39:00    00:06:41    Charles Avison    Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major         Roy Goodman    Brandenburg Consort    Hyperion     66891
05:52:00    00:04:13    Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Andante        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572698

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00    00:02:43    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: March Op 37            Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758
06:15:00    00:09:23    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36        Karl Böhm    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449
06:23:00    00:06:42    Camille Saint-Saëns    Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41    Fine Arts Quartet        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of    Naxos     572904
06:30:00    00:04:07    Emeli Sandé    Where I Sleep            Voces8    Decca     4785703
06:40:00    00:05:18    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96            Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801
06:46:00    00:03:47    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    An English Suite: Prelude        William Boughton    English String Orchestra    Nimbus     5366
06:52:00    00:04:20    Léo Delibes    Sylvia: The Huntresses        Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125
06:58:00    00:02:23    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Washington Post'        Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601
07:05:00    00:05:39    Randall Thompson    Alleluia        Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     49
07:10:00    00:08:51    Georg Philipp Telemann    Concerto Polonois in G major         Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    Koch Intl     7576
07:20:00    00:04:07    Johann Pachelbel    Canon in D major             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429390
07:25:00    00:03:34    John Lennon/Paul McCartney    Penny Lane    Canadian Brass Ensemble    Robert Moody    Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet    OpeningDay     7347
07:30:00    00:04:54    Giacomo Puccini    Scherzo for Orchestra        Riccardo Chailly    Verdi Symphony Milan    Decca     2141
07:40:00    00:07:03    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67        Manfred Honeck    Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference     718
07:51:00    00:03:20    Anderson & Roe    Ragtime alla Turca            Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Steinway     30022
07:55:00    00:03:34    Giacomo Puccini    Suor Angelica: Intermezzo        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634
08:07:00    00:05:42    Johann Sebastian Bach    Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double            Chris Thile, mandolin    Nonesuch     535360
08:15:00    00:08:30    Thomas Arne    Symphony No. 1 in C major         Adrian Shepherd    Cantilena    Chandos     8403
08:25:00    00:03:43    Ludwig van Beethoven    Entrata from Serenade Op 25    Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016
08:30:00    00:06:51    Béla Bartók    Finale from Music for Strings,        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     443173
08:43:00    00:09:16    Michel Corrette    Concerto comique No. 25 in G minor             Arion Baroque Orchestra    early-mus     7768
08:55:00    00:06:45    Richard Rodgers    State Fair: Suite        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     434932
09:05:00    00:14:04    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major     Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016
09:21:00    00:03:52    Lars-Erik Larsson    Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19        Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony    Centaur     2607
09:25:00    00:08:17    David, Livingston & Hoffman    Cinderella: Medley    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Singing Hoosiers    Telarc     80196
09:35:00    00:03:56    Anonymous    Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in        Anton Armstrong    St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf     2396
09:45:00    00:08:55    Leos Janácek    Moravian Dances        Antoni Wit    Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos     572695

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00    00:01:41    Jean-Marie Leclair    Tambourin    Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin; Members of    DeutGram     4795448
10:04:00    00:03:37    Fritz Kreisler    Tambourin chinois Op 3            Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano    Telarc     80695
10:10:00    00:12:01    Ron Nelson    Courtly Airs and Dances        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     76
10:24:00    00:07:51    Ernest Bloch    Abodah            Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano    Thornton     2013
10:33:00    00:03:36    Robert Schumann    Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3177
10:41:00    00:05:20    Hector Berlioz    The Trojans: Trojan March        David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80164
10:51:00    00:25:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    Serenade in D major  Op 25    Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016
11:18:00    00:08:59    Carl Maria von Weber    Euryanthe: Overture        Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8766
11:28:00    00:08:06    Luigi Boccherini    Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21        Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999174
11:39:00    00:09:26    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for 3 Violins in F major     English Chamber Orchestra    David Lockington    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    E1 Music     7790
11:50:00    00:07:35    Ernö Dohnányi    Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19        JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     572303
11:58:00    00:01:35    Ludwig van Beethoven    The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     7716
12:06:00    00:09:17    Julius Fucik    Winter Storms Waltz Op 184        Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     5158
12:18:00    00:09:35    Hector Berlioz    The Trojans: Royal Hunt and Storm    Berlin Philharmonic    James Levine    RIAS Chamber Chorus    DeutGram     431624
12:28:00    00:01:38    Sergei Prokofiev    The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33        Walter Weller    London Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
12:32:00    00:03:30    Traditional    Basle March            Philip Jones Brass Ensemble    Claves     600
12:39:00    00:04:43    Felix Mendelssohn    Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11        Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    Claves     9002
12:46:00    00:09:19    Gustav Holst    A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21        Richard Hickox    London Symphony    Chandos     9420
12:56:00    00:02:05    Anatoly Liadov    The Musical Snuff Box Op 32        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00    00:48:45    Johannes Brahms    Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
13:51:00    00:09:01    Ludwig van Beethoven    Egmont: Overture Op 84        Gustavo Dudamel    Simón Bolívar Symphony    DeutGram     16869

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS – Cavani String Quartet
14:09:00    00:07:00    Giocomo Puccini          I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)
14:20:00    00:11:00    Franz Schubert             String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden"   Allegro
14:39:00    00:15:00    Franz Schubert             String Quartet in d "Death and the Maiden"   Andante con moto
14:52:00    00:08:00    Charles Washington     Midnight Child

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
15:05:00    00:16:21    Gustav Mahler    Songs of a Wayfarer    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Rafael Kubelik    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, bar.    DeutGram     4793449
15:25:00    00:07:20    Franz Schubert    Overture in the Italian Style in C        Christian Benda    Prague Sinfonia    Naxos     570329
15:33:00    00:03:50    Aaron Copland    John Henry        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80117
15:41:00    00:06:43    Don Gillis    Paul Bunyan        Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     768
15:49:00    00:06:46    Peter Tchaikovsky    Suite No. 1: Scherzo Op 43        Sir Neville Marriner    Stuttgart Radio Symphony    Capriccio     10227
15:59:00    00:04:26    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1    Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Second Wind for Reicha and Ward-Steinman?
16:06:00    00:03:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air            Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano    Dorough     2016
16:13:00    00:10:31    Alexander Borodin    Prince Igor: Overture        Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80039
16:28:00    00:05:57    Tan Dun    Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The        Paul Bateman    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     33
16:36:00    00:04:50    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Scherzo in D minor         Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80670
16:44:00    00:07:49    Luigi Boccherini    Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4            Los Romeros, guitars; Angelita Romero, percussion; Wilhelm Hellweg, percussion    Philips     442781
16:55:00    00:02:28    Carol Barnett    Cats May Safely Sleep    Chamber Ensemble    Philip Brunelle    Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Garrison Keillor, vocal    RCA     61161
17:03:00    00:06:10    George Walker    Lyric for Strings        Edwin London    Cleveland Chamber Symphony    Albany     270
17:22:00    00:07:49    Richard Strauss    Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier'            Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano    Decca     4789377
17:31:00    00:03:28    Modest Mussorgsky    Boris Godunov: Polonaise        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657
17:40:00    00:06:22    Ludwig van Beethoven    Andante from Serenade Op 25    Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016
17:48:00    00:01:43    Andrea Luchesi    Rondo in F major             Roberto Plano, piano    Concerto     2069
17:52:00    00:03:11    Leonard Bernstein    West Side Story: I Feel Pretty            Canadian Brass    RCA     68633
17:56:00    00:03:03    Joseph Hellmesberger Jr    Valse espagnole        Daniel Barenboim    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     12569

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00    00:20:04    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D major  Op 99    London Symphony    Luis García-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone     202
18:32:00    00:03:45    Claude Debussy    Petite Suite: En bateau        Jun Märkl    National Orchestra of Lyon    Naxos     572583
18:38:00    00:02:57    Claude Debussy    Mazurka            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     460247
18:43:00    00:09:54    Ludwig van Beethoven    Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la    Houston Symphony        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of    Dorough     2016
18:55:00    00:04:26    Giacomo Meyerbeer    L'Africaine: Overture        Darrell Ang    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     573195

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00    00:21:06    Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 32    Bavarian Radio Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Gerhard Oppitz, piano    RCA     68219
19:25:00    00:31:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 36 in C major         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436421

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00    00:10:35    Alexander Borodin    Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances        George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     93019
20:15:00    00:08:35    Pablo de Sarasate    Zigeunerweisen Op 20    Vienna Philharmonic    James Levine    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin    DeutGram     4795448
20:26:00    00:21:44    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 35 in D major         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     436421
20:50:00    00:08:38    Hector Berlioz    Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21        Sir Colin Davis    Dresden State Orchestra    RCA     68790

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Viennese Masters
Franz Schubert: Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde D. 797 (arr Kreisler)  Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yekwon Sunwoo, piano
Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 (Op 1)  Yunpeng Wang, baritone; Inon Barnatan, piano
Alexander von Zemlinsky: String Quartet No. 2 Op 15  Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Making of Meaningful Voice - Beverly J. Warren, PhD, President of Kent State University

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00    00:05:55    Franz Schubert    Andante from Symphony No. 1        Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Teldec     91184
23:07:00    00:11:39    Antonín Dvorák    Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13        Libor Pesek    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    VirginClas     91144
23:22:00    00:05:33    Felix Mendelssohn    Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Riccardo Chailly    Saleem Ashkar, piano    Decca     4810778
23:27:00    00:11:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Bernard Haitink    Claudio Arrau, piano    Philips     4788977
23:41:00    00:03:49    Benjamin Britten    Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1        Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80660
23:44:00    00:10:10    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3        Bernard Haitink    London Philharmonic    EMI     56564
23:56:00    00:02:56    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes            Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437
23:57:00    00:02:48    Alberto Ginastera    Estancia: Twilight Idyll        Gisèle Ben-Dor    London Symphony    Naxos     570999