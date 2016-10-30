© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-30-2016

Published October 30, 2016 at 6:06 PM EDT

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:31:08            Hector Berlioz   Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus            DeutGram         1301

01:34:00            00:25:52            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 46 in F minor  Op 55                          Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

02:38:00            00:40:58            Amy Beach       Symphony in E minor  Op 32                  Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           8958

03:21:00            00:32:27            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring                   Aaron Copland  Chamber Ensemble            CBS     42431

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvatures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Renaissance Masters - The Brabant Ensemble with Pierre de la Rue, the Ensemble Gilles Binchois with Heinrich Isaac, and De Profundis with a world premiere recording of music by Bernardino de Ribera
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:04:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85        Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80119

06:10:00            00:15:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123       Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         MAA     97

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All Gory, Loud and Horror - you don’t want to be left all alone when things go bump in the night in the organ loft!

JEAN LANGLAIS:  De Profundis --Jean Langlais (1858 Cavaillé-Coll/Sainte-Clotilde, Paris) Solstice 01 LOUIS VIERNE:  Fantomes (No. 4), fr Pieces de Fantasie, Op. 53 –Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) BNL 112742

J. S. BACH:  Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu Dir, BWV 686 --Wolfgang Rübsam (1714 Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany) Naxos 8.550930

VIC MIZZY:  The Ghost and Mr. Chicken. 

BUDDY BAKER:  The Haunted Mansion –Jonas Nordwall, Donna Parker, Martin Ellis/Trio con Brio (1st United Methodist Church, Portland, OR) TcB 333-04

STAN JONES:  Ghost Riders in the Sky –Tony Fenelon, piano; Lyn Larsen (Wurlitzer/Civic Auditorium, San Gabriel, CA) ATOS 2012

CHARLES GOUNOD:  Funeral March of a Marionette –Thomas Trotter (1890 Hill/Birmingham Town Hall, England) Decca 436 656.

NORBERT SCHNEIDER:  Toccata from Schlafes Bruder (1994) –Harald Feller (1998 Goll/St. Martin’s Church, Memmingen, Germany) Oehms 606
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation Sunday - The Reformation was a seminal period in the life of the Church, and its impact on music for worship continues today. 

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   Halloween 2016

Mother Goose Rhymes: “There Was a Crooked Man” - Boris Karloff, reader (Caedmon 1091 LP) 0:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in D Minor BWV 56 – Marie-Claire Alain, organ (Erato 88004 CD) 8:23

Franz Schubert: “Der Erlkönig” – Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (History 205158-303 CD) 3:36

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre – French National Radio and TV Orchestra/Jean Martinon (Erato 55001 CD) 6:34

Gilbert & Sullivan: Family Portraits Scene from Ruddigore – The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company & Chorus; Orchestra of Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Isidore Godfrey (Decca 4248 LP) 6:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Final Scene – the Don is dragged to hell – Gottlob Frick, bass; Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Giuseppe Taddei, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 6:26

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain – London Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (Music & Arts 765 CD) 10:03
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Traditional (arr. Sam Amidon and Nico Muhly): Saro The Westerlies Album: The Westerlies Songlines 16172 Music: 3:56

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor    Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Concert Record Date: 11/15/2015 Music: 8:11

In studio with The Westerlies: Riley Mulherkar: A Nearer Sun…Zubin Hensler: So So Shy…Willem de Koch: The Shop…Andy Clausen: New Berlin, New York--The Westerlies Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 10/10/2016 Music: 25:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Piano Four-Hands in B-Flat Major, K. 358--Peter Serkin, piano; Julia Hsu, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Concert Record Date: 6/27/2015 Music: 11:13

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Concert Record Date: 3/30/2014 Music: 9:02

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra, A501 Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil Concert Record Date: 7/30/2015 Music: 17:05

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Concert Record Date: 2/12/2015 Music: 15:56

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Modest Mussorgsky

(arr Maurice Ravel) Pictures at an Exhibition (1874/1922) Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD)

Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Byron Janis, piano (Mercury Living Presence 434346 CD)

(arr. Rimsky-Korsakov) Night on Bald Mountain (1886) Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD

The Capture of Kars "Turkish March" (1880) Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Scherzo in B-Flat (1858) Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Khovanshchina "Entr'acte" (1872-1880) Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Mobile Fidelity Sound 4004 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:04:23            Kurt Weill          Lost in the Stars                                    Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

14:04:00            00:06:29            Kurt Weill          Finale from Symphony No. 2                  Edo de Waart    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips  4788977

14:10:00            00:15:56            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Concerto Accademico in D minor           London Symphony        André Previn     James Buswell, violin    RCA     60581

14:26:00            00:16:59            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 21 in D major                  Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999179

14:50:00            00:26:29            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring: Suite                      Leonard Bernstein         Los Angeles Philharmonic    DeutGram         4776352

15:16:00            00:08:01            Richard Wagner            Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into                José Serebrier           Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   570293

15:24:00            00:10:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 11 in D major                  Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Teldec  25914

15:34:00            00:10:51            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8          Israel Philharmonic Orchestra  Lorin Maazel      Shlomo Mintz, violin      DeutGram         469376

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Katheryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:10:00            Kevin Puts        River's Rush

16:18:00            00:24:02            Leonard Bernstein         Symphony No.  1 'Jeremiah'

16:46:00            00:37:41            Igor Stravinsky  Pétrouchka

17:30:00            00:28:07            Leonard Bernstein         Fancy Free Ballet                      Steven Smith    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch           MAA     10706

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : "What's in a Name?" asks Aaron Copland

18:04:00            00:19:37            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         437533

18:27:00            00:09:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Minuet from Concertone English Chamber Orchestra            Shlomo Mintz    Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin         Avie      2058

18:41:00            00:10:50            Peter Warlock   Capriol Suite     Academy St. Martin in Fields      Iona Brown            Christopher Parkening, guitar     EMI      55052

18:54:00            00:05:02            C. Monteverdi & T. Merula          Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra               Members of      Tafelmusik        1001

18:57:00            00:02:53            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor                                   Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano   Sony    53285

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

19:38:00            00:40:58            Amy Beach       Symphony in E minor  Op 32                  Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           8958

20:21:00            00:32:27            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring                   Aaron Copland  Chamber Ensemble            CBS     42431

20:57:00            00:02:58            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major  Op 70                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6669

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers' Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvatures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Warsaw Autumn Part II - The second part in our two-part feature of the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music includes interviews with composers, performers and organizers of the event and more audio performances recorded live in the concert halls of Warsaw. 
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:49            Peter Warlock   Serenade for String Orchestra                Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra          Chandos           8808

23:09:00            00:08:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Two Hymn-Tune Preludes                      Bryden Thomson          London Symphony        Chandos           9262

23:20:00            00:06:04            Anatoly Liadov  The Enchanted Lake Op 62                    George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    93019

23:26:00            00:11:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

23:39:00            00:07:13            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in D minor                                  Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis       2138

23:46:00            00:07:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony             René Jacobs            Academy Ancient Music Berlin   Harm Mundi      2908304

23:56:00            00:03:04            Armas Järnefelt Berceuse          Swedish Radio Symphony         Esa-Pekka Salonen            Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello          Sony    46668

 

 