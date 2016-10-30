Program Guide 10-30-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

01:34:00 00:25:52 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 46 in F minor Op 55 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

02:02:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

02:38:00 00:40:58 Amy Beach Symphony in E minor Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

03:21:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) — Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvatures — Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian: Forum of the Gods — Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Renaissance Masters - The Brabant Ensemble with Pierre de la Rue, the Ensemble Gilles Binchois with Heinrich Isaac, and De Profundis with a world premiere recording of music by Bernardino de Ribera



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

06:10:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All Gory, Loud and Horror - you don’t want to be left all alone when things go bump in the night in the organ loft!

JEAN LANGLAIS: De Profundis --Jean Langlais (1858 Cavaillé-Coll/Sainte-Clotilde, Paris) Solstice 01 LOUIS VIERNE: Fantomes (No. 4), fr Pieces de Fantasie, Op. 53 –Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) BNL 112742

J. S. BACH: Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu Dir, BWV 686 --Wolfgang Rübsam (1714 Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany) Naxos 8.550930

VIC MIZZY: The Ghost and Mr. Chicken.

BUDDY BAKER: The Haunted Mansion –Jonas Nordwall, Donna Parker, Martin Ellis/Trio con Brio (1st United Methodist Church, Portland, OR) TcB 333-04

STAN JONES: Ghost Riders in the Sky –Tony Fenelon, piano; Lyn Larsen (Wurlitzer/Civic Auditorium, San Gabriel, CA) ATOS 2012

CHARLES GOUNOD: Funeral March of a Marionette –Thomas Trotter (1890 Hill/Birmingham Town Hall, England) Decca 436 656.

NORBERT SCHNEIDER: Toccata from Schlafes Bruder (1994) –Harald Feller (1998 Goll/St. Martin’s Church, Memmingen, Germany) Oehms 606



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation Sunday - The Reformation was a seminal period in the life of the Church, and its impact on music for worship continues today.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Halloween 2016

Mother Goose Rhymes: “There Was a Crooked Man” - Boris Karloff, reader (Caedmon 1091 LP) 0:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in D Minor BWV 56 – Marie-Claire Alain, organ (Erato 88004 CD) 8:23

Franz Schubert: “Der Erlkönig” – Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (History 205158-303 CD) 3:36

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre – French National Radio and TV Orchestra/Jean Martinon (Erato 55001 CD) 6:34

Gilbert & Sullivan: Family Portraits Scene from Ruddigore – The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company & Chorus; Orchestra of Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Isidore Godfrey (Decca 4248 LP) 6:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Final Scene – the Don is dragged to hell – Gottlob Frick, bass; Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Giuseppe Taddei, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 6:26

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain – London Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (Music & Arts 765 CD) 10:03



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Traditional (arr. Sam Amidon and Nico Muhly): Saro The Westerlies Album: The Westerlies Songlines 16172 Music: 3:56

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Concert Record Date: 11/15/2015 Music: 8:11

In studio with The Westerlies: Riley Mulherkar: A Nearer Sun…Zubin Hensler: So So Shy…Willem de Koch: The Shop…Andy Clausen: New Berlin, New York--The Westerlies Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Concert Record Date: 10/10/2016 Music: 25:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Piano Four-Hands in B-Flat Major, K. 358--Peter Serkin, piano; Julia Hsu, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Concert Record Date: 6/27/2015 Music: 11:13

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, conductor BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Concert Record Date: 3/30/2014 Music: 9:02

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra, A501 Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Concert Hall, Sao Paulo, Brazil Concert Record Date: 7/30/2015 Music: 17:05

Carl Maria von Weber: Grand Duo Concertante, Op. 48 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Concert Record Date: 2/12/2015 Music: 15:56

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Modest Mussorgsky

(arr Maurice Ravel) Pictures at an Exhibition (1874/1922) Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD)

Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Byron Janis, piano (Mercury Living Presence 434346 CD)

(arr. Rimsky-Korsakov) Night on Bald Mountain (1886) Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD

The Capture of Kars "Turkish March" (1880) Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Scherzo in B-Flat (1858) Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Khovanshchina "Entr'acte" (1872-1880) Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (Mobile Fidelity Sound 4004 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

14:04:00 00:06:29 Kurt Weill Finale from Symphony No. 2 Edo de Waart Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 4788977

14:10:00 00:15:56 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Accademico in D minor London Symphony André Previn James Buswell, violin RCA 60581

14:26:00 00:16:59 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 21 in D major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

14:50:00 00:26:29 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

15:16:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

15:24:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 11 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

15:34:00 00:10:51 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Lorin Maazel Shlomo Mintz, violin DeutGram 469376

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Katheryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:10:00 Kevin Puts River's Rush

16:18:00 00:24:02 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 1 'Jeremiah'

16:46:00 00:37:41 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

17:30:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : "What's in a Name?" asks Aaron Copland

18:04:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

18:27:00 00:09:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet from Concertone English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin; Hagai Shaham, violin Avie 2058

18:41:00 00:10:50 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

18:54:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

18:57:00 00:02:53 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:57:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major Op 70 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: In the Field: Warsaw Autumn Part II - The second part in our two-part feature of the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music includes interviews with composers, performers and organizers of the event and more audio performances recorded live in the concert halls of Warsaw.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:09:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos 9262

23:20:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

23:26:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:39:00 00:07:13 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:56:00 00:03:04 Armas Järnefelt Berceuse Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Mats Zetterqvist, violin; Mats Rondin, cello Sony 46668