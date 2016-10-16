Program Guide 10-16-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:08:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; John McCollum, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus RCA 300350

01:12:00 00:46:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor Sir Georg Solti Chicago Symphony Orchestra Decca 448898

02:02:00 00:44:44 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

02:49:00 00:23:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 London Symphony István Kertész John Leach, cimbalom Decca 4785437

03:15:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

03:54:00 00:04:47 Jean Sibelius The Language of Birds: Wedding March Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Evensong (1993) New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 22:43

Donald Erb: Together Forever, from Three Poems for Violin and Piano (1987) James Stern, violin; Audry Andrist, piano (CRI 857) 5:52

Donald Erb: Concerto for Orchestra (1985) New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 25:55

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from CPO - The superb German label gives us music of Erasmus Widmann, and the latest from two great ensembles, Weser-Renaissance and Der Singphoniker

05:55:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

06:04:00 00:05:25 John Sheppard Responsory 'In pace in idipsum' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:11:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:54:00 00:04:45 Ola Gjeilo The Spheres Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Indiana University (I) - From Auer Hall at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, this first of two programs featuring organ students of Janette Fishell and Christopher Young. Performannces were recorded during a two-day PIPEDREAMS LIVE! celebration on campus February 13-14, 2016

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Improvisation sur le “Te Deum” JinHee Kim

J. S. BACH: Fugue in D, BWV 532 Diana Chou

BACH: Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist (BWV 671), fr Clavierübung III Matthew Gerhardt

HUBERT PARRY: Fantasia in G, Op. 188 Lucas Fletcher

MAX REGER: Benedictus, Op. 59, no. 9 Leah Martin

AUGUSTIN BARIÉ: Elegie Mike Powell

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19, no. 2 Ryan Brunkhurst

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An October Birthday Party - Join Peter DuBois, as we celebrate the October birthdays of a number of composers, including Heinrich Schütz, William Billings, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Howard Hanson, and a number of others!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Transformations

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d’Amerique, on Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin;John Novacek, piano (Philips 289462948 CD) 4:19

Johann Strauss Jr-Leopold Godowsky: Concert Paraphrase on “Die Fledermaus” Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Koch 7035 CD) 8:13

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer or the Moor’s Revenge: Rondeau Taverner Players/Andrew Parrott (EMI 64300 CD) 1:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Pétrouchka: Shrove-tide Fair Shura Cherkassky, piano (Nimbus 1748 CD) 11:23

Benjamin Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Fugue Minnesota Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI 64300 CD) 2:49

Hector Berlioz arr. Barton-Sinozich: Symphonie Fantastique: Dream of a Witch’s Sabbath Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Patrick Sinozich, piano (Cedille 041 CD) 10:51

Joshua Rifkin (with thanks to John Lennon and Paul McCartney): The Royale Beatleworks Musicke, MBE 1963: Ouverture Baroque Ensemble of the Merseyside Kammermusikgesellschaft/Joshua Rifkin (Elektra 306 LP) 5:58

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Daniel Hope, Mendelssohn DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Concert Record Date: 9/18/2005 Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet: No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 1/28/2009 Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80 No. 6 Miami String Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Concert Record Date: 5/21/2013 Music: 25:08

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 11/2/2013 Music: 16:45

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to "Ruy Blas", Op. 95 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican Centre, London, England Concert Record Date: 3/23/2014 Music: 7:04

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Concert Record Date: 11/8/2014 Music: 18:17

11:56:00 00:03:31 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:26 Carl Nielsen The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now Michael Bojesen Ars Nova Copenhagen DaCapo 220569

14:02:00 00:02:24 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods: Stay with Me Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Roger Vignoles, piano Sony 64498

14:04:00 00:14:33 Gabriel Fauré Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

14:19:00 00:18:27 Robert Schumann Symphony in G minor Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

14:50:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

15:23:00 00:07:03 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche héroïque in E flat Op 34 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:30:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

15:37:00 00:07:51 Johannes Brahms Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Julia Fischer, violin Belvedere 8005

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 00:32:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

16:44:00 00:49:53 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:45:00 00:14:32 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

18:04:00 00:09:54 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:15:00 00:19:12 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557430

18:36:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

18:49:00 00:06:14 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

18:55:00 00:04:19 Sir Arnold Bax Mediterranean Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:44:44 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

19:49:00 00:23:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 London Symphony István Kertész John Leach, cimbalom Decca 4785437

20:15:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

20:57:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Evensong (1993) New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 22:43

Donald Erb: Together Forever, from Three Poems for Violin and Piano (1987) James Stern, violin; Audry Andrist, piano (CRI 857) 5:52

Donald Erb: Concerto for Orchestra (1985) New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 25:55

21:58:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Spotlight: Zygmunt Krauze - Polish composer, pianist and educator Zygmunt Krauze is a hugely respected figure on the international contemporary music scene and the recipient of numerous honors including the French National Order of the Legion of Honour among many others. We’ll play selections from his music and talk with him about his storied career



23:02:00 00:09:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:11:00 00:09:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

23:23:00 00:05:08 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

23:28:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:39:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

23:44:00 00:11:06 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

23:57:00 00:01:57 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute Philips 462824

23:57:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250



