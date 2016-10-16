© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-16-2016

Published October 16, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:08:25            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125     Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Fritz Reiner        Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; John McCollum, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus     RCA     300350

01:12:00            00:46:56            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Sir Georg Solti  Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Decca   448898

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:44:44            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                 Marin Alsop      London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

02:49:00            00:23:45            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Suite Op 35            London Symphony        István Kertész            John Leach, cimbalom   Decca   4785437

03:15:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

03:54:00            00:04:47            Jean Sibelius    The Language of Birds: Wedding March             Leif Segerstam  Turku Philharmonic     Naxos   573300

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Evensong (1993)  New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 22:43

Donald Erb: Together Forever, from Three Poems for Violin and Piano (1987)  James Stern, violin; Audry Andrist, piano (CRI 857) 5:52

Donald Erb: Concerto for Orchestra (1985)  New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/James Sedares, cond. (Koch 7417) 25:55

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from CPO - The superb German label gives us music of Erasmus Widmann, and the latest from two great ensembles, Weser-Renaissance and Der Singphoniker
05:55:00            00:02:00            Aaron Copland  Midsummer Nocturne                             Leo Smit, piano Sony    82849

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:25            John Sheppard Responsory 'In pace in idipsum'                         Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            907419

06:11:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston       Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:54:00            00:04:45           Ola Gjeilo          The Spheres                  Charles Bruffy   Phoenix Chorale            Chandos           5100

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Indiana University (I) - From Auer Hall at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, this first of two programs featuring organ students of Janette Fishell and Christopher Young. Performannces were recorded during a two-day PIPEDREAMS LIVE! celebration on campus February 13-14, 2016

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Improvisation sur le “Te Deum”   JinHee Kim

J. S. BACH: Fugue in D, BWV 532   Diana Chou

BACH: Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist (BWV 671), fr Clavierübung III   Matthew Gerhardt

HUBERT PARRY: Fantasia in G, Op. 188   Lucas Fletcher

MAX REGER: Benedictus, Op. 59, no. 9   Leah Martin

AUGUSTIN BARIÉ: Elegie   Mike Powell

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19, no. 2   Ryan Brunkhurst

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An October Birthday Party  - Join Peter DuBois, as we celebrate the October birthdays of a number of composers, including Heinrich Schütz, William Billings, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Howard Hanson, and a number of others!
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Transformations    

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d’Amerique, on Yankee Doodle   Leila Josefowicz, violin;John Novacek, piano (Philips 289462948 CD) 4:19

Johann Strauss Jr-Leopold Godowsky: Concert Paraphrase on “Die Fledermaus” Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Koch 7035 CD) 8:13

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer or the Moor’s Revenge: Rondeau   Taverner Players/Andrew Parrott (EMI 64300 CD) 1:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Pétrouchka: Shrove-tide Fair   Shura Cherkassky, piano (Nimbus 1748 CD) 11:23

Benjamin Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Fugue   Minnesota Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI 64300 CD) 2:49

Hector Berlioz arr. Barton-Sinozich: Symphonie Fantastique: Dream of a Witch’s Sabbath   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Patrick Sinozich, piano (Cedille 041 CD) 10:51

Joshua Rifkin (with thanks to John Lennon and Paul McCartney): The Royale Beatleworks Musicke, MBE 1963: Ouverture   Baroque Ensemble of the Merseyside Kammermusikgesellschaft/Joshua Rifkin (Elektra 306 LP) 5:58

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano Album: Daniel Hope, Mendelssohn DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Concert Record Date: 9/18/2005 Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet: No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 1/28/2009 Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80 No. 6 Miami String Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Concert Record Date: 5/21/2013 Music: 25:08

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano Miriam Fried, violin; Jonathan Biss, piano 92nd Street Y, 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 11/2/2013 Music: 16:45

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to "Ruy Blas", Op. 95 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican Centre, London, England Concert Record Date: 3/23/2014 Music: 7:04

Anthony DiLorenzo: Jabberwocky River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Concert Record Date: 11/8/2014 Music: 18:17

11:56:00            00:03:31            Claude Debussy            Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or                          Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms  1820

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:26            Carl Nielsen       The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now                Michael Bojesen            Ars Nova Copenhagen         DaCapo            220569

14:02:00            00:02:24            Stephen Sondheim        Into the Woods: Stay with Me                            Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; Roger Vignoles, piano     Sony    64498

14:04:00            00:14:33            Gabriel Fauré    Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111   London Philharmonic     Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos      Alicia de Larrocha, piano           Decca   4785437

14:19:00            00:18:27            Robert Schumann          Symphony in G minor                Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Révolutionaire et Romantique     Archiv   457591

14:50:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid                  David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra            Argo     440639

15:23:00            00:07:03            Camille Saint-Saëns       Marche héroïque in E flat Op 34             Charles Dutoit   Philharmonia Orchestra          Decca   4785437

15:30:00            00:07:02            Giovanni Battista Sammartini     Oboe Sonata in G major                                    Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        2013

15:37:00            00:07:51            Johannes Brahms          Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77          Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Julia Fischer, violin        Belvedere         8005

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00            00:32:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 41 in C major    

16:44:00            00:49:53            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64                  

17:45:00            00:14:32            César Franck     Symphonic Variations    Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano  CBS     37812

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

18:04:00            00:09:54            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude                        Fritz Reiner        Chicago Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

18:15:00            00:19:12            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557430

18:36:00            00:10:38            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20              Conrad van Alphen            Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

18:49:00            00:06:14            Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck         Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat                              David Greilsammer, piano          Sony    792969

18:55:00            00:04:19            Sir Arnold Bax   Mediterranean               Richard Hickox  Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI      49933

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:44:44            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                 Marin Alsop      London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

19:49:00            00:23:45            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: Suite Op 35            London Symphony        István Kertész            John Leach, cimbalom   Decca   4785437

20:15:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44                   Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

20:57:00            00:02:19            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll                          Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272

 

21:58:00            00:01:26            William Grant Still          If You Should Go                                  Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano      Koch Intl           7192

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Composer Spotlight: Zygmunt Krauze - Polish composer, pianist and educator Zygmunt Krauze is a hugely respected figure on the international contemporary music scene and the recipient of numerous honors including the French National Order of the Legion of Honour among many others. We’ll play selections from his music and talk with him about his storied career
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:09:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2                                   Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram         4794342

23:11:00            00:09:23            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20      Berlin Philharmonic Octet                        Members of      Philips  4788977

23:23:00            00:05:08            Claude Debussy            Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

23:28:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns       Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61      Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

23:39:00            00:05:52            Robert Schumann          Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41                         Melos Quartet DeutGram         423670

23:44:00            00:11:06            Johannes Brahms          Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83         Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst         Yefim Bronfman, piano  Belvedere         8005

23:57:00            00:01:57            Zoltán Kodály   Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar     Budapest Festival Orchestra      Iván Fischer Erika Sebök, flute         Philips  462824

23:57:00            00:02:44            Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande                              Jason Vieaux, guitar            Azica    71250


 