© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-09-2016

Published October 9, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00            01:40:02            Antonín Dvorák Requiem Op 89 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Wolfgang Sawallisch            Gabriela Benacková, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, alto; Thomas Moser, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Prague Philharmonic Choir        Supraphon        4241

01:43:00            00:10:12            Camille Saint-Saëns       Havanaise Op 83           London Symphony        Daniel Harding            Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         6154

01:54:00            00:05:21            Camille Saint-Saëns       Romance in D flat Op 37                                   Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie      2131

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:20:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 14 in A major                 James Levine            Boston Symphony Orchestra     BSO Clas          1001

02:25:00            00:29:23            Camille Saint-Saëns       Violin Concerto No.  3 in B minor  Op 61            Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

02:55:00            00:04:26            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3                       Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

 

03:00 SPECIAL: In Celebration of Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur - An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

03:54:00            00:05:46            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in A major  Op 118                            Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999)  Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10)  Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

04:53:00            00:05:59            Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance                       Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572695

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Decades of Anonymous 4 - It’s hard to imagine these ladies who gave us so much are no longer performing; as a final tribute to their work, each member chose her favorite pieces from the 30 golden years they were together
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:07            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80506

06:14:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

06:25:00            00:04:59            William Byrd      Mass for Five Voices: Gloria                  Suzi Digby        Ora       Harm Mundi            906102

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Seven Pieces - Two celebrated 20th century masters, Marcel Dupré and Max Reger, left sets of seven characterful works that convey the many mercurial moods of the King of Instruments

DUPRÉ:  Souvenir, Op. 27, no. 1  Jeremy Filsell (1979 Möller/St. Boniface Episcopal, Siesta Key, Sarasota, FL) Guild 7180

REGER: Dankpsalm, Op. 145, no. 2  Hans Uwe Hielscher (1938 Walcker-1982 Obelringer/Market Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Organophon 90109

DUPRÉ:  Pastorale, Op. 27, no. 3  Suzanne Chaisemartin (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Aeolus 10221

REGER:  Passion, Op. 145, no. 4  Robert Benjamin Dobey (2001 Schoenstein/Grace Episcopal, Sheboygan, WI) Pro Organo 7204

DUPRÉ:  Canon, Op. 27, no. 5  Robert Delcamp (1996 Casavant/St. Paul’s Episcopal, Augusta, GA) Naxos 8.554026

REGER:  Pfingsten, Op. 145, no. 6  Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mutter vom Guten Rat, Frankfurt- Niederrad, Germany) MG&D 3351

DUPRÉ:  Final, Op. 27, no. 7  Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388

REGER:  Fugue in e, Op. 69, no. 2  Bernard Haas (1906 Link/Evangelical Church, Giengen an der Brenz, Germany) Naxos 8.553926

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Extravaganza  - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice.  Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song

08:55:00            00:04:22            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  2 in E flat major  Op 9                              Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Opera without words

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act III: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersinger  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (BMG  61792 CD) 3:04; 3:13

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Act II Ballet Music   Rome Opera Orchestra/Jonel Perlea (BMG 6652 CD) 4:21

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Air et Dance bacchanale   Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 125235 CD) 7:06

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet music: Chaconne; Passepied; Gavotte   Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (CD) 8:50

Charles Gounod: Faust: Waltzes   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 5:17

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka   Cleveland orchestra/George Szell (Columbia 30049 LP) 5:10

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:38

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443--Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Carroll from Virginia Beach, VA Music: 8:56

Johannes Brahms: Op. 118, No. 4: Intermezzo in F minor-- Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 2:54

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12-- Ani Kavafian, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:22

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Mike Marshall and Chris Thile: The Carpathian Mountain Breakdown-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 7:20

Richard Danielpour: Toward the Splendid City-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 8:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite--Erin Keefe, Ying Fu, Danbi Um, Marc Rovetti, Richard O'Neill, Kirsten Johnson, Mihai Marica, Hai-Ye Ni, Joseph Conyers, Tara Helen O'Connor, Alexander Fiterstein, Marc Goldberg, Michael Brown Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York Music: 24:23

12:01:00            00:09:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27       Cleveland Orchestra            Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   15498

 

12:10 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of tenor Luciano Pavarotti:

Gioacchino Rossini: Ecco ridente in cielo from "The Barber of Seville" (1816)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; William Matteuzzi, tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patane (Decca 443599 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Mirella Freni, soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (Decca 421049 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

Gaetano Donizetti: La fille du régiment (1840)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Giuseppe Morresi, bass baritone; Milan Teatro alla Scala Orchestra; Milan Teatro alla Scala Chorus/Nino Sanzogno (RCA 62541 CD)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1850)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4302102)

The Lord's Prayer (1935)--Mario Lanza, tenor; Alexander Choir & Studio orchestra (Naxos 120720 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Quando m'en vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)--André Kostelanetz Orchestra/André Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:45            Camille Saint-Saëns       La jota aragonese Op 64                        Geoffrey Simon            London Philharmonic     Cala      4031

14:03:00            00:04:18            Camille Saint-Saëns       Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2                  Eliahu Inbal            Frankfurt Radio Symphony        PentaTone        157

14:08:00            00:16:28            Johann Christian Bach   Piano Concerto in E flat major  Op 7      Hamburg Camerata        Ralf Gothóni            Anastasia Injushina, piano          Ondine  1224

14:24:00            00:13:53            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians Suite Op 26                   Wolfgang Sawallisch            Bavarian State Orchestra           EMI      63893

14:50:00            00:26:38            Camille Saint-Saëns       Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44            WDR Symphony Cologne            Thomas Sanderling        Anna Malikova, piano    Audite   92509

15:16:00            00:09:38            Hamish MacCunn          Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and              Osmo Vänskä   BBC Scottish Symphony       BBC     392

15:26:00            00:08:57            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 34 in E flat major                        Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9352

15:35:00            00:08:36            Jean Joseph Mouret      First Suite of Symphonies         Paris Orchestral Ensemble            Jean-Pierre Wallez         Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI      64100

15:44:00            00:11:58            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21                Marin Alsop      London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00            00:28:00            Matthias Pintscher         idyl for Orchestra                     

16:36:00            00:14:07            Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

16:54:00            00:19:37            Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor  Op 11

17:16:00            00:14:07            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28  

17:40:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy            Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:   A birthday Beatle

18:06:00            00:13:00            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp       Decca   414595

18:21:00            00:20:36            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque: Suite                 Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  420485

18:44:00            00:15:29            Victor Herbert    Five Pieces for Cello & Strings  Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner            Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   417672

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 14 in A major                 James Levine            Boston Symphony Orchestra     BSO Clas          1001

19:25:00            00:29:23            Camille Saint-Saëns       Violin Concerto No.  3 in B minor  Op 61            Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI      57593

19:56:00            00:03:28            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor  Op 68                                  Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9289

 

20:00 SPECIAL: In Celebration of Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur - An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

20:54:00            00:05:13            Franz Schubert  Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1                                Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar  DeutGram         471568

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014)  Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999)  Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10)  Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

21:53:00            00:06:21            Claude Debussy            Marche écossaise                     Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         EMI      72667

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Delights - After discovering Sebastian Huydts’s latest album, Delicias de Blancanieves, Seth is sharing that plus other newfound ‘delights’. We’ve selected works of Huydt, Caroline Eyck, and Johann Johannson and more for you
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:59            Camille Saint-Saëns       Romance Op 67            North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach      Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     63518

23:08:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi       Romance in E flat major  Op 11             Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:19:00            00:07:54            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  16 in A flat major  Op 72                Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

23:26:00            00:09:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Valéry Gergiev  Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello       Decca   10104

23:38:00            00:07:13            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 3280

23:45:00            00:09:13            Franz Schubert  Andante from Symphony No. 4              Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

23:56:00            00:02:53            Robert Schumann          Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68                           Christopher Parkening, guitar     EMI      54853

23:56:00            00:02:56            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 4 in D flat major                                   Nelson Freire, piano            Decca   4782728

 

 