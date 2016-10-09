Program Guide 10-09-2016

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:02:00 01:40:02 Antonín Dvorák Requiem Op 89 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch Gabriela Benacková, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, alto; Thomas Moser, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass; Prague Philharmonic Choir Supraphon 4241

01:43:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83 London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

01:54:00 00:05:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance in D flat Op 37 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

02:02:00 00:20:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 14 in A major James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001

02:25:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

02:55:00 00:04:26 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

03:00 SPECIAL: In Celebration of Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur - An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

03:54:00 00:05:46 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

04:53:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Decades of Anonymous 4 - It’s hard to imagine these ladies who gave us so much are no longer performing; as a final tribute to their work, each member chose her favorite pieces from the 30 golden years they were together



06:04:00 00:08:07 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80506

06:14:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

06:25:00 00:04:59 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Seven Pieces - Two celebrated 20th century masters, Marcel Dupré and Max Reger, left sets of seven characterful works that convey the many mercurial moods of the King of Instruments

DUPRÉ: Souvenir, Op. 27, no. 1 Jeremy Filsell (1979 Möller/St. Boniface Episcopal, Siesta Key, Sarasota, FL) Guild 7180

REGER: Dankpsalm, Op. 145, no. 2 Hans Uwe Hielscher (1938 Walcker-1982 Obelringer/Market Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Organophon 90109

DUPRÉ: Pastorale, Op. 27, no. 3 Suzanne Chaisemartin (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Aeolus 10221

REGER: Passion, Op. 145, no. 4 Robert Benjamin Dobey (2001 Schoenstein/Grace Episcopal, Sheboygan, WI) Pro Organo 7204

DUPRÉ: Canon, Op. 27, no. 5 Robert Delcamp (1996 Casavant/St. Paul’s Episcopal, Augusta, GA) Naxos 8.554026

REGER: Pfingsten, Op. 145, no. 6 Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mutter vom Guten Rat, Frankfurt- Niederrad, Germany) MG&D 3351

DUPRÉ: Final, Op. 27, no. 7 Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Mercury 478 8388

REGER: Fugue in e, Op. 69, no. 2 Bernard Haas (1906 Link/Evangelical Church, Giengen an der Brenz, Germany) Naxos 8.553926

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Extravaganza - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song

08:55:00 00:04:22 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Opera without words

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act III: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersinger Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (BMG 61792 CD) 3:04; 3:13

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Act II Ballet Music Rome Opera Orchestra/Jonel Perlea (BMG 6652 CD) 4:21

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Air et Dance bacchanale Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 125235 CD) 7:06

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet music: Chaconne; Passepied; Gavotte Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (CD) 8:50

Charles Gounod: Faust: Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 5:17

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka Cleveland orchestra/George Szell (Columbia 30049 LP) 5:10

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:38

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443--Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Carroll from Virginia Beach, VA Music: 8:56

Johannes Brahms: Op. 118, No. 4: Intermezzo in F minor-- Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 2:54

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12-- Ani Kavafian, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:22

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Mike Marshall and Chris Thile: The Carpathian Mountain Breakdown-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 7:20

Richard Danielpour: Toward the Splendid City-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 8:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite--Erin Keefe, Ying Fu, Danbi Um, Marc Rovetti, Richard O'Neill, Kirsten Johnson, Mihai Marica, Hai-Ye Ni, Joseph Conyers, Tara Helen O'Connor, Alexander Fiterstein, Marc Goldberg, Michael Brown Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York Music: 24:23

12:10 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of tenor Luciano Pavarotti:

Gioacchino Rossini: Ecco ridente in cielo from "The Barber of Seville" (1816)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; William Matteuzzi, tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patane (Decca 443599 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Mirella Freni, soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (Decca 421049 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

Gaetano Donizetti: La fille du régiment (1840)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Giuseppe Morresi, bass baritone; Milan Teatro alla Scala Orchestra; Milan Teatro alla Scala Chorus/Nino Sanzogno (RCA 62541 CD)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1850)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4302102)

The Lord's Prayer (1935)--Mario Lanza, tenor; Alexander Choir & Studio orchestra (Naxos 120720 CD)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Quando m'en vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)--André Kostelanetz Orchestra/André Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

14:00:00 00:03:45 Camille Saint-Saëns La jota aragonese Op 64 Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala 4031

14:03:00 00:04:18 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Eliahu Inbal Frankfurt Radio Symphony PentaTone 157

14:08:00 00:16:28 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in E flat major Op 7 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

14:24:00 00:13:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Wolfgang Sawallisch Bavarian State Orchestra EMI 63893

14:50:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

15:16:00 00:09:38 Hamish MacCunn Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and Osmo Vänskä BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

15:26:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

15:35:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100

15:44:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

16:36:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

16:54:00 00:19:37 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

17:16:00 00:14:07 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

17:40:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

18:06:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

18:21:00 00:20:36 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420485

18:44:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

19:56:00 00:03:28 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 49 in A minor Op 68 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

20:00 SPECIAL: In Celebration of Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur - An appreciation of the Jewish High Holy Days in words and music with host Norman Wain

20:54:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 Gil Shaham, violin; Göran Söllscher, guitar DeutGram 471568

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:53:00 00:06:21 Claude Debussy Marche écossaise Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France EMI 72667

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Delights - After discovering Sebastian Huydts’s latest album, Delicias de Blancanieves, Seth is sharing that plus other newfound ‘delights’. We’ve selected works of Huydt, Caroline Eyck, and Johann Johannson and more for you



23:02:00 00:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance Op 67 North German Radio Symphony Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63518

23:08:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:19:00 00:07:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

23:26:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Kirill Terentiev, violin; Zenon Zalitsailo, cello Decca 10104

23:38:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

23:45:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:56:00 00:02:53 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

23:56:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat major Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728