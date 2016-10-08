© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-08-2016

Published October 8, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:27:12            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Franz Welser-Möst         Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     20604

00:31:00            00:48:50            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major                     Jeffrey Tate            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      69823

01:22:00            00:37:07            Mily Balakirev    Symphony No. 2 in D minor                   Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony        Naxos   550793

02:01:00            00:27:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  4 in E flat major  Op 7                                   Peter Takács, piano       Cambria            1175

02:30:00            00:49:17            Sir Edward Elgar           Violin Concerto in B minor  Op 61          Dresden State Orchestra            Sir Colin Davis  Nikolaj Znaider, violin    RCA     60588

03:21:00            00:25:04            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No. 1 in C major  Op 19                    John Georgiadis            Queensland Symphony  Naxos   550928

03:48:00            00:37:26            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  3 in B flat major  Op 67                                 Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

04:27:00            00:25:13            Camille Saint-Saëns       Symphony in A major                Jean Martinon   Orchestre National de France         Brilliant 94360

04:54:00            00:25:20            Robert Fuchs    Serenade No. 4 in G minor  Op 51                      Christian Ludwig            Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

05:21:00            00:16:04            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 48 in C major                                     Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano            Chandos           10668

05:39:00            00:06:05            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Rondo Mexicano Op 201           London Philharmonic            Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar      RCA     60355

05:49:00            00:10:59            Georges Auric   Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon          Pro Arte Wind Quintet, Zurich                 Members of      Nimbus 5327

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Christina Pluhar’s early music ensemble , L’Arpegiatta, performs traditional Venezuelan music, as well as songs from Argentina by Hilda Herrera and Astor Piazzolla.

Escuche esta vez cuando L' Arpegiatta , el conjunto de música antigua de Christina Pluhar, interpreta música tradicional venezolana. También hay canciones de Argentina por Hilda Herrera y Astor Piazzolla.

06:00:50 Salvador Brotons: Concerto "Mare Nostrum" for Guitar & Orchestra   Alex Garrobé, guitar   Barcelona Symphony Orchestra   Salvador Brotons  Harmonia Mundi   987055                        

06:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1   Daniel Barenboim, piano; Pinchas  Zuckerman, violin; Jacqueline Du Pré, cello   EMI   63124      

06:41:30 Hilda Herrera; Antonio Nello Castro Zamba del Chaguanco (arr. by Gato & Christina Pluhar):  Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor    L'arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics   6785162          

06:45:24 Traditional: Pajarillo verde   Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor;   L'arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar   Virgin Classics   6785162             

06:47:57 Astor Piazzolla: Los Pájaros Perdidos (The Lost Birds) arr. Gato & Mario Trejo   Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; Raquel Andueza, soprano   L'arpeggiata   Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics  6785162          

06:52:26 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (Arr. José María Gallardo del Rey)   José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar    Deutsche Grammophon   0028947643                        

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla: 7 Popular Spanish Songs (Siete canciones populares españolas)   William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar  Duo Sonidos    Duo Sonidos    8048793095                                                  

07:16:24 Carl Maria von Weber:  Konzertstück in f, Op. 79   Claudio Arrau, piano   Philharmonia Orchestra    Alceo Galliera   EMI Classics   562884          

07:37:04 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Negrita linda (porro)   Quintet of the Americas    MSR Classics   1077                                               

07:40:32 Enrique Granados: "Canto de les estrelles" (Song of the Stars)    Douglas Riva, piano   Voices of Ascension    Dennis Keene   Naxos   8570533  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:38

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443--Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Carroll from Virginia Beach, VA Music: 8:56

Johannes Brahms: Op. 118, No. 4: Intermezzo in F minor-- Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 2:54

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12-- Ani Kavafian, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:22

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Mike Marshall and Chris Thile: The Carpathian Mountain Breakdown-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 7:20

Richard Danielpour: Toward the Splendid City-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 8:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite--Erin Keefe, Ying Fu, Danbi Um, Marc Rovetti, Richard O'Neill, Kirsten Johnson, Mihai Marica, Hai-Ye Ni, Joseph Conyers, Tara Helen O'Connor, Alexander Fiterstein, Marc Goldberg, Michael Brown Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York Music: 24:23

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:59            Antonín Dvorák Furiant from String Sextet Op 48                                    Academy Chamber Ensemble         Chandos           8771

10:05:00            00:05:55            Franz Schubert  The Friends from Salamanka: Overture               Manfred Huss   Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna        Koch Intl           1121

10:13:00            00:08:01            Julius Fucik       Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226                 Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           5158

10:26:00            00:13:38            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63056

10:42:00            00:04:06            Monty Python   Cheese Shop                            Members of 'Monty Python'       VirginClas            35550

10:49:00            00:06:14            John Barry        Dances With Wolves: Theme                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80319

10:57:00            00:02:50            Carlos Salzedo  Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero                            Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987)

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sharon Isbin and John Corigliano; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’

12:09:00            00:09:59            Carl Nielsen       Helios Overture Op 17               Esa-Pekka Salonen       Swedish Radio Symphony        CBS     42093

12:22:00            00:20:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  1 in B flat major      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

12:45:00            00:06:43            Felix Mendelssohn        Prelude & Fugue No.  5 in F minor  Op 35                                   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano        Decca   4830255

12:54:00            00:05:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz                    Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         457634

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major                   Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00            00:19:20            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201   London Philharmonic            Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar      RCA     60355

14:24:00            00:04:20            Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren'           La Nuova Musica           John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         134

14:31:00            00:04:08            Heinrich Schütz Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes                              King's Singers            Naxos   572987

14:36:00            00:04:06            Franz Joseph Haydn      The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80119

14:43:00            00:14:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Variations on a Theme by Gluck                         András Schiff, piano     Decca   421369

14:58:00            00:01:41            Umberto Giordano         Fedora: Amor ti vieta     St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano           Jonas Kaufmann, tenor  Decca   15463

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sharon Isbin and John Corigliano

15:04:00            00:25:40            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  1 in D major                  Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields     Philips  462125

15:33:00            00:19:00            Camille Saint-Saëns       Cello Concerto No.  1 in A minor  Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra      Sir Neville Marriner  Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   410019

15:55:00            00:04:35            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No.  1: Carillon                       Sir Neville Marriner            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:15:08            Morton Gould    Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra                     John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  446404

16:20:00            00:16:05            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 75      Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

16:40:00            00:13:20            Inocente Carreño           Margariteña                   Gustavo Dudamel         Simón Bolívar Symphony        DeutGram         4795448

16:55:00            00:03:52            George Frideric Handel  Rinaldo: Or la tromba    Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider            Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo       RCA     68522

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Star Trek 50th - The 50th anniversary of Start Trek with scores from both the films and the TV Series. Plus conversations of with Start Trek composers including Michael Giacchino and the wife of the late, great Jerry Goldsmith and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Star Trek The TV Series Theme, 1966  Silva Screen Records SSD 1155  The Star Trek Album  Alexander Courage  The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra/Mike Townend, cond.

The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1207  Music from The Original Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Aristocrats/Flung About from Plato's Stepchildren Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 3, 1968  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701  Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection  Alexander Courage - original soundtrack/Alexander Courage, cond.

Main Title (soprano version) from Star Trek: The Original Series Season 2, 1967  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701  Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection  Gerald Fried  original soundtrack/Gerald Fried, cond.

The Ancient Combat from Amok Time Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 2, 1967  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701  Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection  Gerald Fried  original soundtrack/Gerald Fried, cond.

End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1207  Music fron The Original Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: The Next Generation, 3rd Season, 1989  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One  Alexander Courage/Jerry Goldsmith  Patrick Stewart, narrator/The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Not Enough Time from The Caretaker Star Trek: Voyager, Season 1  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One  Jay Chattaway  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Jay Chattaway, cond.

Hard to Resist from The Perfect Mate Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 2, 1992  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One  Jay Chattaway  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Jay Chattaway, cond.

Children's Story from Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998  GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8059  Music from The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

End Titles from Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country, 1991  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1289  The Music of Star Trek  Cliff Eidelman  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Season 1, 1992  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1239  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection  Dennis McCarthy  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Revelation/Poloiusized from Duet Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Season 1, 1993  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1239  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection  Dennis McCarthy  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Kirk's Death from Star Trek: Generations, 1994  GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8040  Music from The Motion Picture  Dennis McCarthy  original soundtrack/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Up Your Alley, Travis In Sweet Spot, Band of Brothers from Horizon Star Trek: Enterprise, Season 2, 2003  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1330  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Enterprise Collection  Mark McKenzie  original soundtrack/Mark McKenzie, cond.

K'mpec Is Dead/Challengers' Arrival from Reunion Star Trek TNG Season 4 1990  Film Score Monthly FSM Box 05  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation The Ron Jones Project  Ron Jones  original soundtrack/Ron Jones, cond.

We are Flesh and Blood from Who Watches The Watchers Star Trek TNG Season 3 1989  Film Score Monthly FSM Box 05  Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation The Ron Jones Project  Ron Jones  original soundtrack/Ron Jones, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009  Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2  Music from The Motion Picture  Michael Giacchino  The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Twists and Turns - Songs that take us by surprise … whether it’s a joke that we couldn’t see coming or a  rhythm that’s downright fascinating

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

00:00:58  00:03:38  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  He and She     Bibi Osterwald, Stanley Prager   The Boys From Syracuse  1954 Studio Cast           Sony    SK53329

00:05:23  00:03:20  Stephen Sondheim   Barcelona  Dean Jones, Susan Browning  Company   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK65283

00:09:01  00:02:08  Stephen Sondheim   A Parade in Town  Angela Lansbury  Anyone Can Whistle Original B'way Cast  Sony  CK2480

00:11:12  00:02:23  Murray Grand-Elise Boyd  Guess Who I Saw Today?  June Carroll      New Faces of 1952  Original B'way Cast  Jasmine  JASCD126

00:13:29  00:02:51  Jacqes Brel-Eric Blau-Mort Shuman   I Loved  Elly Stone  Jacques Brel… Original Cast  Sony  SK89998

00:16:51  00:01:25  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Feelings  Barbara Harris  The Apple Tree   Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48209

00:18:25  00:02:10  Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragnie-James Rado  Frank Mills  Shelley Plimpton  Hair  Original B'way Cast  RCA  82876-56085

00:20:44  00:05:50  Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner     Susan's Dream  Kaye Ballard     Alan Jay Lerner Performs His Own Songs  DRG       DRG5246

00:27:16  00:01:45  Jerry Herman  The Man in the Moon   Bea Arthur, Angela Lansbury     Mame    Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60959

00:29:18  00:03:49  Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green  I Just Can't Wait  Orson Bean  Subways Are for Sleeping        Fynsworth Alley  FA-001-LE

00:33:00  00:02:52  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein  Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?   Jon Cypher, Julie Andrews            Cinderella  TV Cast  Sony  SK60889

00:36:37  00:02:27  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Fred Astaire   American Musical Theater           Smithsonian  RD-036

00:38:58  00:01:46  Burt Bacharach-Hal David     Promises, Promises  Jerry Orbach  Promises, Promises  Original B'way Cast  United Artists  UA9902

00:41:34  00:03:56  Cole Porter  Begin the Beguine  Tony Martin   Cole Porter in the 1930s Smithsonian A-22701

00:45:23  00:04:27  Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein      All the Things You Are   Sylvia McNair    A Sure Thing: Sylvia McNair Sings the Jerome Kern Songbook          Philips  442-129-2

00:50:09  00:01:28  Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz  Confession    Mabel Mercer    Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall  Collectables      COL-CD-6839

00:51:54  00:01:06  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:17  00:00:44  Stephen Sondheim   Filler: Overture from "A Funny Thing…"   Orchestra  A  Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64770

00:53:59  00:02:54  Stephen Sondheim   Filler: Lovely (Reprise)   Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford  A  Funny Thing…  Original B'way Cast  Angel  7777-64770

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:03            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale              Neeme Järvi      Orch de la Suisse Romande            Chandos           5122

19:23:00            00:30:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat English Chamber Orchestra          Ralf Gothóni     Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon            Avie      35

19:56:00            00:02:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache           Canadian Brass Ensemble         Robert Moody   Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet  OpeningDay      7347

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad   LIVE - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; in Severance Hall

20:13:00            00:25:25            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93      

20:59:00            00:25:16            Ottorino Respighi          Roman Festivals                      

21:26:00            00:15:19            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome            

21:41:00            00:21:03            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome                   

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s new car time. Jean Shepherd describes the “Great American Dream”… the Heller’s claim “A Car Must Have a Name”… Peter, Paul and Mary sing the “Car, Car” song…  Stuart McLean’s story is “School Days”…  Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “The Lives of Great Men”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 102                        Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

23:07:00            00:09:28            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19          Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

23:19:00            00:05:04            Martin Mailman  Autumn Landscape Op 4                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra          Mercury            434347

23:24:00            00:10:52            Toru Takemitsu  Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp                          Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp     Philips  442012

23:37:00            00:05:33            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46             James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          3

23:42:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

23:55:00            00:03:05            Mikhail Antsev   Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:56:00            00:03:31            John Field         Nocturne No. 9 in E minor                                  Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano            Decca   4789672

 

 