Program Guide 10-08-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

00:31:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat major Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

01:22:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

02:01:00 00:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat major Op 7 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

02:30:00 00:49:17 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

03:21:00 00:25:04 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 1 in C major Op 19 John Georgiadis Queensland Symphony Naxos 550928

03:48:00 00:37:26 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 3 in B flat major Op 67 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

04:27:00 00:25:13 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony in A major Jean Martinon Orchestre National de France Brilliant 94360

04:54:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

05:21:00 00:16:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 48 in C major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

05:39:00 00:06:05 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Rondo Mexicano Op 201 London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

05:49:00 00:10:59 Georges Auric Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon Pro Arte Wind Quintet, Zurich Members of Nimbus 5327

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Christina Pluhar’s early music ensemble , L’Arpegiatta, performs traditional Venezuelan music, as well as songs from Argentina by Hilda Herrera and Astor Piazzolla.

Escuche esta vez cuando L' Arpegiatta , el conjunto de música antigua de Christina Pluhar, interpreta música tradicional venezolana. También hay canciones de Argentina por Hilda Herrera y Astor Piazzolla.

06:00:50 Salvador Brotons: Concerto "Mare Nostrum" for Guitar & Orchestra Alex Garrobé, guitar Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Salvador Brotons Harmonia Mundi 987055

06:10:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano; Pinchas Zuckerman, violin; Jacqueline Du Pré, cello EMI 63124

06:41:30 Hilda Herrera; Antonio Nello Castro Zamba del Chaguanco (arr. by Gato & Christina Pluhar): Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:45:24 Traditional: Pajarillo verde Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:47:57 Astor Piazzolla: Los Pájaros Perdidos (The Lost Birds) arr. Gato & Mario Trejo Philippe Jaroussky, countertenor; Raquel Andueza, soprano L'arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:52:26 Isaac Albéniz: Cantos de España: Córdoba Op. 32 (Arr. José María Gallardo del Rey) José María Gallardo del Rey, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 0028947643

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla: 7 Popular Spanish Songs (Siete canciones populares españolas) William Knuth, violin; Adam Levin, guitar Duo Sonidos Duo Sonidos 8048793095

07:16:24 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f, Op. 79 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera EMI Classics 562884

07:37:04 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Negrita linda (porro) Quintet of the Americas MSR Classics 1077

07:40:32 Enrique Granados: "Canto de les estrelles" (Song of the Stars) Douglas Riva, piano Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Naxos 8570533

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Epigrams--Budapest Clarinet Quintet Album: Clarinet Evergreens Naxos 553427 Music: 4:38

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in C major for Recorder, Strings and Continuo, RV 443--Andreas Bohlen, recorder; Bach Collegium Japan; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 10:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ben Carroll from Virginia Beach, VA Music: 8:56

Johannes Brahms: Op. 118, No. 4: Intermezzo in F minor-- Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 2:54

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12-- Ani Kavafian, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:22

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Mike Marshall and Chris Thile: The Carpathian Mountain Breakdown-- Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandolin Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA Music: 7:20

Richard Danielpour: Toward the Splendid City-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 8:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite--Erin Keefe, Ying Fu, Danbi Um, Marc Rovetti, Richard O'Neill, Kirsten Johnson, Mihai Marica, Hai-Ye Ni, Joseph Conyers, Tara Helen O'Connor, Alexander Fiterstein, Marc Goldberg, Michael Brown Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York Music: 24:23

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:59 Antonín Dvorák Furiant from String Sextet Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

10:05:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert The Friends from Salamanka: Overture Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

10:13:00 00:08:01 Julius Fucik Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

10:26:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

10:42:00 00:04:06 Monty Python Cheese Shop Members of 'Monty Python' VirginClas 35550

10:49:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

10:57:00 00:02:50 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987)

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sharon Isbin and John Corigliano; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’

12:09:00 00:09:59 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17 Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

12:22:00 00:20:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

12:45:00 00:06:43 Felix Mendelssohn Prelude & Fugue No. 5 in F minor Op 35 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

12:54:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:01:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201 London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

14:24:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

14:31:00 00:04:08 Heinrich Schütz Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes King's Singers Naxos 572987

14:36:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

14:43:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck András Schiff, piano Decca 421369

14:58:00 00:01:41 Umberto Giordano Fedora: Amor ti vieta St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sharon Isbin and John Corigliano

15:04:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

15:33:00 00:19:00 Camille Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 33 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

15:55:00 00:04:35 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

16:20:00 00:16:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

16:40:00 00:13:20 Inocente Carreño Margariteña Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

16:55:00 00:03:52 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Or la tromba Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo RCA 68522

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Star Trek 50th - The 50th anniversary of Start Trek with scores from both the films and the TV Series. Plus conversations of with Start Trek composers including Michael Giacchino and the wife of the late, great Jerry Goldsmith and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Star Trek The TV Series Theme, 1966 Silva Screen Records SSD 1155 The Star Trek Album Alexander Courage The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra/Mike Townend, cond.

The Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1207 Music from The Original Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

The Aristocrats/Flung About from Plato's Stepchildren Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 3, 1968 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701 Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection Alexander Courage - original soundtrack/Alexander Courage, cond.

Main Title (soprano version) from Star Trek: The Original Series Season 2, 1967 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701 Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection Gerald Fried original soundtrack/Gerald Fried, cond.

The Ancient Combat from Amok Time Star Trek: The Original Series, Season 2, 1967 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1701 Star Trek The Original Series Soundtrack Collection Gerald Fried original soundtrack/Gerald Fried, cond.

End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1207 Music fron The Original Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: The Next Generation, 3rd Season, 1989 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One Alexander Courage/Jerry Goldsmith Patrick Stewart, narrator/The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Not Enough Time from The Caretaker Star Trek: Voyager, Season 1 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One Jay Chattaway The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Jay Chattaway, cond.

Hard to Resist from The Perfect Mate Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 2, 1992 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1176 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation Collection Volume One Jay Chattaway The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Jay Chattaway, cond.

Children's Story from Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8059 Music from The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

End Titles from Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1289 The Music of Star Trek Cliff Eidelman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Title from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Season 1, 1992 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1239 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection Dennis McCarthy The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Revelation/Poloiusized from Duet Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Season 1, 1993 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1239 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Collection Dennis McCarthy The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Kirk's Death from Star Trek: Generations, 1994 GNP Crescendo Records GNPD 8040 Music from The Motion Picture Dennis McCarthy original soundtrack/Dennis McCarthy, cond.

Up Your Alley, Travis In Sweet Spot, Band of Brothers from Horizon Star Trek: Enterprise, Season 2, 2003 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1330 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: Enterprise Collection Mark McKenzie original soundtrack/Mark McKenzie, cond.

K'mpec Is Dead/Challengers' Arrival from Reunion Star Trek TNG Season 4 1990 Film Score Monthly FSM Box 05 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation The Ron Jones Project Ron Jones original soundtrack/Ron Jones, cond.

We are Flesh and Blood from Who Watches The Watchers Star Trek TNG Season 3 1989 Film Score Monthly FSM Box 05 Original Television Soundtrack Star Trek: The Next Generation The Ron Jones Project Ron Jones original soundtrack/Ron Jones, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 Music from The Motion Picture Michael Giacchino The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Twists and Turns - Songs that take us by surprise … whether it’s a joke that we couldn’t see coming or a rhythm that’s downright fascinating

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:58 00:03:38 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart He and She Bibi Osterwald, Stanley Prager The Boys From Syracuse 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK53329

00:05:23 00:03:20 Stephen Sondheim Barcelona Dean Jones, Susan Browning Company Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

00:09:01 00:02:08 Stephen Sondheim A Parade in Town Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle Original B'way Cast Sony CK2480

00:11:12 00:02:23 Murray Grand-Elise Boyd Guess Who I Saw Today? June Carroll New Faces of 1952 Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

00:13:29 00:02:51 Jacqes Brel-Eric Blau-Mort Shuman I Loved Elly Stone Jacques Brel… Original Cast Sony SK89998

00:16:51 00:01:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Feelings Barbara Harris The Apple Tree Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

00:18:25 00:02:10 Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragnie-James Rado Frank Mills Shelley Plimpton Hair Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

00:20:44 00:05:50 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Susan's Dream Kaye Ballard Alan Jay Lerner Performs His Own Songs DRG DRG5246

00:27:16 00:01:45 Jerry Herman The Man in the Moon Bea Arthur, Angela Lansbury Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

00:29:18 00:03:49 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green I Just Can't Wait Orson Bean Subways Are for Sleeping Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

00:33:00 00:02:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful? Jon Cypher, Julie Andrews Cinderella TV Cast Sony SK60889

00:36:37 00:02:27 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred Astaire American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD-036

00:38:58 00:01:46 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Promises, Promises Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9902

00:41:34 00:03:56 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine Tony Martin Cole Porter in the 1930s Smithsonian A-22701

00:45:23 00:04:27 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein All the Things You Are Sylvia McNair A Sure Thing: Sylvia McNair Sings the Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

00:50:09 00:01:28 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Confession Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall Collectables COL-CD-6839

00:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:17 00:00:44 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Overture from "A Funny Thing…" Orchestra A Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

00:53:59 00:02:54 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Lovely (Reprise) Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford A Funny Thing… Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

19:23:00 00:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Winds in E flat English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Anthony Pike, clarinet; John Anderson, oboe; John Thurgood, horn; Julie Price, bassoon Avie 35

19:56:00 00:02:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad LIVE - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; in Severance Hall

20:13:00 00:25:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

20:59:00 00:25:16 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals

21:26:00 00:15:19 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

21:41:00 00:21:03 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s new car time. Jean Shepherd describes the “Great American Dream”… the Heller’s claim “A Car Must Have a Name”… Peter, Paul and Mary sing the “Car, Car” song… Stuart McLean’s story is “School Days”… Richard Howland-Bolton tells about “The Lives of Great Men”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

23:07:00 00:09:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

23:19:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:24:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:37:00 00:05:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:42:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:03:31 John Field Nocturne No. 9 in E minor Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672