Program Guide 10/07/2016

00:02:00 00:21:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Trio in E flat major Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499

00:25:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

01:24:00 00:16:21 William Schuman New England Triptych José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

01:42:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

02:30:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

02:50:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

03:44:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

04:15:00 00:35:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Avie 2358

04:53:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

05:20:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

05:39:00 00:06:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

05:50:00 00:05:49 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

05:58:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

06:07:00 00:03:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518

06:15:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

06:25:00 00:05:54 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 2 in D flat major Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 427769

06:40:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

06:50:00 00:02:19 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello Sony 90916

06:51:00 00:04:01 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Infernal Dance Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

06:55:00 00:02:25 John Philip Sousa March 'U.S. Field Artillery' Keith Brion New Sousa Band Delos 3102

07:05:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

07:10:00 00:05:15 Anton Stamitz Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute Sony 45930

07:17:00 00:05:12 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

07:20:00 00:03:59 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 1 in A flat major Op 29 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

07:30:00 00:03:24 J. H. McNaughton The Faded Coat of Blue Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, guitar Harm Mundi 807549

07:40:00 00:06:32 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

07:47:00 00:03:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

07:55:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

07:55:00 00:02:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

08:07:00 00:06:52 William Billings Independence Neely Bruce Continental Harmony Singers New World 80276

08:15:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

08:23:00 00:02:58 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

08:27:00 00:06:02 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Sir Simon Rattle Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 69204

08:33:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

08:40:00 00:08:44 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 51 Ying Quartet Adam Neiman, piano Sono Lumin 92143

08:50:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

08:55:00 00:06:26 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

09:05:00 00:17:51 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

09:28:00 00:07:03 Max Steiner The Big Sleep: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

09:40:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

10:04:00 00:03:11 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

10:08:00 00:03:03 William Billings The Shepherd's Carol Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

10:13:00 00:12:37 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphonic Variations Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

10:27:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue" Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

10:31:00 00:03:37 Peter Tchaikovsky The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

10:38:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

10:46:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

10:51:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

11:21:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5 Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

11:32:00 00:08:21 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in D major Op 7 London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553035

11:43:00 00:09:12 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

11:53:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

12:07:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

12:21:00 00:06:24 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

12:30:00 00:03:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari School for Fathers: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

12:37:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

12:48:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 André Previn London Symphony EMI 66934

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: Gruca White Ensemble; Robert Gruca, guitar; Linda White, flute

14:03:00 00:05:00 Bela Bartok Romanian Folk Dances - Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dances from Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance

14:12:00 00:08:00 Masamitu Takahashi Homage to the Harvest Moon

14:21:00 00:05:00 Chick Corea "Spain"

14:29:00 00:18:00 Carl Dimow Dreams of Yesterday and Tomorrow (from Klezmer Suite)

14:40:00 00:09:00 Dusan Bogdanovich Songs and Dances from the New Village - Shepherd's Song; Lesnoto According to Johann; Gankino Oro; Prophet's Song; Milcho's Boogie

14:51:00 00:03:00 Peter Green Black Magic Woman

14:57:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

15:01:00 00:16:55 Camille Saint-Saëns La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

15:20:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 4795448

15:31:00 00:03:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda John Bradbury, clarinet Chandos 10511

15:37:00 00:04:13 Giacomo Puccini Adagietto Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

15:44:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

15:54:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

15:58:00 00:04:36 Jacques Ibert Homage to Mozart Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

16:06:00 00:01:57 Traditional Dona Nobis Pacem Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 24414

16:11:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

16:36:00 00:03:36 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings: Praeludium Op 63 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

16:41:00 00:08:29 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

16:52:00 00:04:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177

16:58:00 00:00:55 Ferruccio Busoni Ride of the Cossacks Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

17:05:00 00:04:55 Stefan Malzew Eliza in Ascot Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

17:13:00 00:10:37 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Karl Böhm Bayreuth Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4793449

17:26:00 00:08:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

17:40:00 00:04:24 Mel Brooks The Producers: Overture Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:46:00 00:03:30 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

17:52:00 00:02:05 Jean Sibelius Humoresque No. 2 in D Op 87 Tapiola Sinfonietta Pekka Kuusisto Pekka Kuusisto, violin Ondine 1074

17:55:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

18:09:00 00:15:00 Frédéric Chopin Four Mazurkas Op 17 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443

18:26:00 00:03:34 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564

18:32:00 00:03:24 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 2 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

18:37:00 00:16:45 Arnold Schoenberg Cello Concerto after Monn in D major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 39863

18:57:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

19:02:00 00:22:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D major Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80186

19:27:00 00:29:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

20:00 SPECIAL: Apollo’s Fire in ‘Resplendent Purcell’ – live from First Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights - Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor;

Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos; Eric Brenner, countertenor; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary), Z. 321 (1693)

Selections from King Arthur, Z. 628 (1691)

Selections from Dido & Aeneas, Z. 626 (c. 1688)

Funeral Sentences & Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary, Z. 860 (1695)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Brown is the New White with Steve Phillips, Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress,

and author of “Brown is the New White” - In January 2014, Steve Phillips spoke to the City Club on the changing demographics of our nation.

Specifically, he spoke about how its growing diversity could alter political strategy and could shift so-called "purple states" in the Southwest.

He returns to the City Club to discuss the current election cycle and how our nation's demographic trends continue to shape the race.

22:59:00 00:01:44 George Gershwin Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:02:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:08:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:20:00 00:05:16 Sergei Prokofiev Divertimento: Nocturne Op 43 Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 907195

23:25:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:41:00 00:05:32 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 2 in F sharp major Op 36 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

23:46:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:57:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255