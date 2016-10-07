© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 10/07/2016

Published October 7, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00    00:21:04    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Trio in E flat major             Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     57499
00:25:00    00:57:18    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27        Charles Dutoit    Philadelphia Orchestra    Decca     440604
01:24:00    00:16:21    William Schuman    New England Triptych        José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083
01:42:00    00:46:23    Peter Tchaikovsky    Symphony No.  3 in D major  Op 29        Mikhail Pletnev    Russian National Orchestra    DeutGram     449967
02:30:00    00:17:38    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213
02:50:00    00:52:06    Johannes Brahms    Piano Quartet No.  2 in A major  Op 26            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     45846
03:44:00    00:29:23    Leos Janácek    Idyll for String Orchestra        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572698
04:15:00    00:35:50    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat major     Royal Northern Sinfonia    Kenneth Woods    Sarah Beth Briggs, piano    Avie     2358
04:53:00    00:25:13    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Suite Op 20        Mstislav Rostropovich    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448
05:20:00    00:16:37    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 70 in D        Sir Simon Rattle    City of Birmingham Symphony    EMI     54297
05:39:00    00:06:35    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia        Thomas Hengelbrock    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra    DHM     77289
05:50:00    00:05:49    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90        Lorin Maazel    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448
05:58:00    00:01:21    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Les petits riens: Gavotte        Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4775800

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00    00:03:01    Georg Philipp Telemann    Bourrée alla Polacca            John Williams, guitar    CBS     44518
06:15:00    00:08:51    Amilcare Ponchielli    La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634
06:25:00    00:05:54    Franz Schubert    Scherzo No. 2 in D flat major             Maria João Pires, piano    DeutGram     427769
06:40:00    00:06:14    Béla Bartók    Romanian Folk Dances            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     415668
06:50:00    00:02:19    Antonio Vivaldi    Laudamus te from Gloria    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Ton Koopman    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello    Sony     90916
06:51:00    00:04:01    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird: Infernal Dance        Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80587
06:55:00    00:02:25    John Philip Sousa    March 'U.S. Field Artillery'        Keith Brion    New Sousa Band    Delos     3102
07:05:00    00:05:30    Klaus Badelt    The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main        Carl Davis    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     572111
07:10:00    00:05:15    Anton Stamitz    Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major     Camerata Salzburg    Jean-Pierre Rampal    Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Shigenori Kudo, flute    Sony     45930
07:17:00    00:05:12    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36        Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     463265
07:20:00    00:03:59    Frédéric Chopin    Impromptu No.  1 in A flat major  Op 29            Yundi, piano    DeutGram     3887
07:30:00    00:03:24    J. H. McNaughton    The Faded Coat of Blue            Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, guitar    Harm Mundi     807549
07:40:00    00:06:32    Camille Saint-Saëns    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 17    Philharmonia Orchestra    Charles Dutoit    Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437
07:47:00    00:03:56    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48        Christoph Eschenbach    Philadelphia Orchestra    Ondine     1150
07:55:00    00:02:17    Dmitri Shostakovich    Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz        Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257
07:55:00    00:02:59    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen        Michael Stern    Kansas City Symphony    Reference     129
08:07:00    00:06:52    William Billings    Independence        Neely Bruce    Continental Harmony Singers    New World     80276
08:15:00    00:07:17    George Frideric Handel    Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &        Martin Pearlman    Boston Baroque    Telarc     80594
08:23:00    00:02:58    Elmer Bernstein    To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80708
08:27:00    00:06:02    Igor Stravinsky    Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra        Sir Simon Rattle    Royal Northern Sinfonia    EMI     69204
08:33:00    00:01:38    Michael Praetorius    Terpsichore: Volte à 4            New London Consort    l'Oiseau     4759101
08:40:00    00:08:44    Anton Arensky    Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 51    Ying Quartet        Adam Neiman, piano    Sono Lumin     92143
08:50:00    00:03:11    Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572698
08:55:00    00:06:26    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Sea Hawk: Suite        Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     3009
09:05:00    00:17:51    Franz Liszt    Venezia e Napoli            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4830255
09:28:00    00:07:03    Max Steiner    The Big Sleep: Suite        Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81270
09:40:00    00:04:39    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:04:00    00:03:11    William Schuman    New England Triptych: Chester        José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     559083
10:08:00    00:03:03    William Billings    The Shepherd's Carol        Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101
10:13:00    00:12:37    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Symphonic Variations        Andrew Penny    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553469
10:27:00    00:03:03    William Grant Still    Blues from "Lenox Avenue"            Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084
10:31:00    00:03:37    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     554845
10:38:00    00:05:39    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
10:46:00    00:03:03    Johann Sebastian Bach    Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'            Nikolai Demidenko, piano    Hyperion     67324
10:51:00    00:27:47    Ottorino Respighi    Church Windows        Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80356
11:21:00    00:09:21    Johann Adolph Hasse    Sinfonia Op 5        Pablo Heras-Casado    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4792050
11:32:00    00:08:21    Tomaso Albinoni    Oboe Concerto in D major  Op 7    London Virtuosi    John Georgiadis    Anthony Camden, oboe    Naxos     553035
11:43:00    00:09:12    Franz Liszt    Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4830255
11:53:00    00:06:10    Cole Porter    Kiss Me, Kate: Overture        John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300
12:07:00    00:11:35    Zoltán Kodály    Dances of Marosszék        Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     462824
12:21:00    00:06:24    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     471582
12:30:00    00:03:23    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    School for Fathers: Intermezzo        Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10634
12:37:00    00:08:54    Samuel Barber    Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     8958
12:48:00    00:10:38    Gustav Holst    The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39        André Previn    London Symphony    EMI     66934

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00    00:57:18    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27        Charles Dutoit    Philadelphia Orchestra    Decca     440604

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS: Gruca White Ensemble; Robert Gruca, guitar; Linda White, flute
14:03:00        00:05:00        Bela Bartok     Romanian Folk Dances - Stick Dance; Sash Dance; In One Spot; Dances from Buchum; Romanian Polka; Fast Dance
14:12:00        00:08:00        Masamitu Takahashi      Homage to the Harvest Moon
14:21:00        00:05:00        Chick Corea       "Spain"
14:29:00        00:18:00        Carl Dimow        Dreams of Yesterday and Tomorrow (from Klezmer Suite)
14:40:00        00:09:00        Dusan Bogdanovich     Songs and Dances from the New Village - Shepherd's Song; Lesnoto According to Johann; Gankino Oro; Prophet's Song; Milcho's Boogie
14:51:00        00:03:00        Peter Green       Black Magic Woman
14:57:00        00:02:31        Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  13 in B flat minor  Op 72        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     430171

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
15:01:00    00:16:55    Camille Saint-Saëns    La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50        Charles Dutoit    Philharmonia Orchestra    Decca     4785437
15:20:00    00:08:34    Claude Debussy    Première rapsodie    Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Franklin Cohen, clarinet    DeutGram     4795448
15:31:00    00:03:39    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo    BBC Philharmonic    Gianandrea Noseda    John Bradbury, clarinet    Chandos     10511
15:37:00    00:04:13    Giacomo Puccini    Adagietto        Riccardo Chailly    Verdi Symphony Milan    Decca     2141
15:44:00    00:09:49    Max Bruch    Swedish Dances Op 63        Kurt Masur    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     420932
15:54:00    00:02:35    Traditional    Afro-Cuban Lullaby            Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     54853
15:58:00    00:04:36    Jacques Ibert    Homage to Mozart        Charles Dutoit    Montreal Symphony Orchestra    Decca     440332

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech
16:06:00    00:01:57    Traditional    Dona Nobis Pacem            Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     24414
16:11:00    00:14:15    Johann Baptist Georg Neruda    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     German Chamber Philharmonic        Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     16213
16:36:00    00:03:36    Arthur Foote    Suite for Strings: Praeludium Op 63        Mikhail Gurewitsch    do.gma chamber orchestra    MD+G     9121717
16:41:00    00:08:29    Frédéric Chopin    Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4830255
16:52:00    00:04:07    Johann Sebastian Bach    Musette from Anna Magdalena Notebook            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice    Sony     48177
16:58:00    00:00:55    Ferruccio Busoni    Ride of the Cossacks Op 28            Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano    Bis     784
17:05:00    00:04:55    Stefan Malzew    Eliza in Ascot            Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30011
17:13:00    00:10:37    Richard Wagner    Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude        Karl Böhm    Bayreuth Festival Orchestra    DeutGram     4793449
17:26:00    00:08:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20    Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498
17:40:00    00:04:24    Mel Brooks    The Producers: Overture        Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    BostonPops     4
17:46:00    00:03:30    Cole Porter    DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture        John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta    EMI     54300
17:52:00    00:02:05    Jean Sibelius    Humoresque No. 2 in D Op 87    Tapiola Sinfonietta    Pekka Kuusisto    Pekka Kuusisto, violin    Ondine     1074
17:55:00    00:03:55    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Adventures of Robin Hood: March        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80708

DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00    00:15:00    Frédéric Chopin    Four Mazurkas Op 17            Yundi, piano    Mercury     4812443
18:26:00    00:03:34    Erik Satie    Gymnopédie No.  1    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Mathias Mönius    Albrecht Mayer, English horn    Decca     4782564
18:32:00    00:03:24    Erik Satie    Gymnopédie No.  2            Bruce Levingston, piano    Sono Lumin     92148
18:37:00    00:16:45    Arnold Schoenberg    Cello Concerto after Monn in D major     Boston Symphony Orchestra    Seiji Ozawa    Yo-Yo Ma, cello    CBS     39863
18:57:00    00:01:46    Erik Satie    Gnossienne No.  6            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     470290

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00    00:22:35    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 30 in D major         Sir Charles Mackerras    Prague Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80186
19:27:00    00:29:30    Camille Saint-Saëns    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 17    Philharmonia Orchestra    Charles Dutoit    Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437

20:00 SPECIAL:  Apollo’s Fire in ‘Resplendent Purcell’ – live from First Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights - Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor;
Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos;  Eric Brenner, countertenor; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary), Z. 321 (1693)
Selections from King Arthur, Z. 628 (1691)
Selections from Dido & Aeneas, Z. 626 (c. 1688)
Funeral Sentences & Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary, Z. 860 (1695)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Brown is the New White with Steve Phillips, Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress,
and author of “Brown is the New White” - In January 2014, Steve Phillips spoke to the City Club on the changing demographics of our nation.
Specifically, he spoke about how its growing diversity could alter political strategy and could shift so-called "purple states" in the Southwest.
He returns to the City Club to discuss the current election cycle and how our nation's demographic trends continue to shape the race.
22:59:00    00:01:44    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes'    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00    00:06:20    Frederick Delius    Romance            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano    Sony     510316
23:08:00    00:09:40    Sir Arnold Bax    Elegiac Trio            Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp    Chandos     9395
23:20:00    00:05:16    Sergei Prokofiev    Divertimento: Nocturne Op 43            Frederic Chiu, piano    Harm Mundi     907195
23:25:00    00:13:36    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27        Charles Dutoit    Philadelphia Orchestra    Decca     440604
23:41:00    00:05:32    Frédéric Chopin    Impromptu No.  2 in F sharp major  Op 36            Yundi, piano    DeutGram     3887
23:46:00    00:09:07    Robert Schumann    March from Piano Quintet Op 44            Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello    DeutGram     463179
23:57:00    00:02:38    Claude Debussy    Syrinx            Alison Balsom, trumpet    EMI     53255