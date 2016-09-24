© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-24-2016

Published September 24, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:20:04            John Rutter       Suite Antique    West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon     John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc          Naxos   573146

00:24:00            00:36:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15            Symphony of the Air            Josef Krips       Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA     300350

01:03:00            01:08:39            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor                   Kent Nagano     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin          Harm Mundi      901817

02:14:00            00:35:29            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 13 in A minor                                     Cleveland Quartet            Telarc   80225

02:51:00            00:25:00            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24                        Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425942

03:18:00            00:35:05            Sir Granville Bantock     A Hebridean Symphony             Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Hyperion           66450

03:55:00            00:27:56            Samuel Barber  Piano Concerto Op 38   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Yoel Levi          Jon Kimura Parker, piano     Telarc   80441

04:25:00            00:27:38            Gerald Finzi       Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox  Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas         90718

04:55:00            00:25:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite               Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

05:22:00            00:16:03            Jan Dismas Zelenka      Capriccio No.  3 in F major                    Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia            Sono Lumin      92163

05:40:00            00:06:34            Dmitri Shostakovich      Festive Overture Op 96              Brett Mitchell     Cleveland Orch Youth Orch       COYO   61415

05:48:00            00:11:15            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia                   Paul McCreesh  Gabrieli Players            Archiv   474510

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Esta semana el “Brasil Guitar Duo” nos lleva en un viaje musical con la música del cubano Leo Brouwer

06:00:50 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato)  Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano  Melodiya  33212

06:03:59 Antonio Soler  Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 

06:10:00 Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos"  Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra  Jose Serebrier Naxos 572818 

06:29:09 Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros  Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo  Naxos 573336 

07:00:47 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript  Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus  0307

07:06:30 various 16th c. Spanish composers   Three 16th c. Spanish pieces  Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi  907316  

07:16:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet  Harmonia Mundi 987060 

07:36:16 Ernesto Lecuona  Seven Typical Cuban Dances  Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 794

07:53:56 Ernesto Lecuona Malagueña  Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal  68922

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, Hob. III:39 ‘Bird’ Amphion String Quartet The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Engel from Norfolk, VA Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 "The Tempest": Movement 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Garrick Ohlsson: Complete Beethoven Sonatas, Volume 9 Bridge 9274 Music: 8:51

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Cellos and String Orchestra in G minor Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Christine Lamprea, cello; Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 10:03

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 19:48

Astor Piazzolla: Concierto para Quinteto Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23: Movements 2-3 Joyce Yang, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:27

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:02:46            Traditional         O Can Ye Sew Cushions            City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         120

10:03:00            00:02:49            Traditional         The Sprig of Thyme                   John Rutter       Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium         120

10:08:00            00:08:57            Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture                       Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    68468

10:20:00            00:03:43            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major  Op 28                             Grigory Sokolov, piano    DeutGram         4794342

10:25:00            00:12:21            John Rutter       Suite for Strings                        John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

10:38:00            00:07:54            Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der                     Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

10:47:00            00:04:30            Jean Sibelius    Andante festivo             Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos            9227

10:52:00            00:03:20            Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major  Op 13                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         437782

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer.  A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky.  Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; Bach and Hoover "double their pleasure, double their fun"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & Classical music that uses hymn tunes

12:09:00            00:02:35            John Rutter       Open Thou Mine Eyes               John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         100

12:14:00            00:17:53            John Rutter       Five Meditations for Orchestra               John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

12:35:00            00:17:13            John Rutter       Gloria   Philip Jones Brass Ensemble     John Rutter       Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ         Collegium         100

12:54:00            00:03:06            John Rutter       Ave Maria         Royal Philharmonic        John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         133

12:57:00            00:01:27            John Rutter       God Be in My Head                   John Rutter       Cambridge Singers            Collegium         100

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00            01:04:33            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Eugen Jochum  Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:07:00            00:13:38            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                    Andrew Manze            English Concert Harm Mundi      907280

14:24:00            00:11:50            Gioacchino Rossini       Semiramide: Overture                Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe      DeutGram         431653

14:38:00            00:11:25            Erich Wolfgang Korngold          The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:              André Previn            London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

14:53:00            00:04:37            Franz Schubert  Marche militaire No. 1 in D major                                    Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano       RCA     69282

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:03:00            00:27:56            Samuel Barber  Piano Concerto Op 38   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Yoel Levi          Jon Kimura Parker, piano     Telarc   80441

15:34:00            00:14:49            Josef Suk         Fantastic Scherzo Op 25                        JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   572323

15:51:00            00:05:50            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman         San Francisco Symphony        Michael Tilson Thomas  Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:19:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55                        Vladimir Jurowski           Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

16:24:00            00:09:16            André Jolivet     Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano Philharmonia Orchestra  Esa-Pekka Salonen            Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Craig Sheppard, piano           CBS     42096

16:37:00            00:11:23            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  6 in E flat major               Nicholas Ward            Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

16:52:00            00:07:17            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &                     Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque            Telarc   80594

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: To the Rescue - This week music to movies about rescue missions with nail-biting drama, including Die Hard Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, The Martian, and even a passing nod to James Bond

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I Got Him from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Original Motion Picture Score  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Initiation Time, Sewer Chase and Flushed Out to Brooklyn from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016  Back Lot Music BLM 0646  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Argo from Argo, 2012  WaterTower Music WTM 39382  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Farewell Suite from Free Willy, 1993  epic soundtrax EK 57280  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Basil Poledouris  original soundtrack/Basil Poledouris, cond.

Rescue from The Finest Hours, 2016  Walt Disney Records digital  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack

Maersk Alabama and Safe Now from Captain Phillips, 2013  Varese Sarabande 302 067 226 8  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Henry Jackman  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Eternal from Timeline, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Finding Private Ryan from Saving Private Ryan, 1998  Dreamworks DRMD 50046  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Happy Trails and The Battle/Freeing the Hostages from Die Hard, 1988  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1188  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Kamen  original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main Title from Escape From New York, 1981  Silva Screen Records SIL-CD-3016  New Expanded Original Film Soundtrack  John Carpenter  John Carpenter, performer/original soundtrack

End Titles/Credits from London Has Fallen, 2016  Back Lot Music BLM 0635  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Trevor Morris  original soundtrack

Detonation from SPECTRE, 2015  London B0024084-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Mars and I Got Him from The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Original Motion Picture Score  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Cleared Iranian Air Space from Argo, 2012  WaterTower Music WTM 39382  Original Motion Picture Score  Alexandre Desplat  original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Down with Love! - Have you, by any chance, recently gone through a breakup? If so, you’ll meet some kindred spirits in this hour. They’re all asking, “Who Needs It?”    

00:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin       Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin  Nonesuch  979151-2

00:00:56  00:03:04  Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg  Down With Love  Bobby Short  Bobby Short  Collectibles CCM237-2

00:04:01  00:02:26  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  Put 'Em in a Box  Doris Day  It's Magic: Her Early Years at Warner Bros.   Rhino            R275543

00:07:14  00:02:43  George and Ira Gershwin  I Don't Think I'll Fall in Love Today  

00:10:22  00:03:10  Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Falling in Love With Love  Julienne Marie  The Boys From Syracuse   1963 Revival Angel    7777-6469522

00:13:31  00:01:29  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  I Fall in Love Too Easily  Frank Sinatra  Frank Sinatra in Hollywood  Rhino  R278285

00:15:22  00:03:46  Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer   Miss America  Gretchen Cryer    I'm Getting My Act Together… Original Cast  Fynsworth Alley  FA-2133

00:19:20  00:00:47  Cole Porter  It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All  Cyd Charisse  Silk Stockings   Film Soundtrack  Rhino  R274368

00:20:30  00:02:40  Richard Rodgers  Love Makes the World Go Polly Rowles, Bernice Massi  No Strings Original B'way Cast  Angel  DRG19065

00:23:23  00:03:15  Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt   Love Is Not a Sentiment Worthy of Respect  Rita Gardner  Colette Collage   Studio Cast       Varese Sarabance  VSD-5473

00:27:31  00:02:49  A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe  I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore  Maurice Chevalier  Gigi  Film Soundtrack            Rhino    R271962

00:30:30  00:02:57  Irving Berlin   Love, You Didn't Do Right by Me  Rosemary Clooney   Irving Berlin Book of the Month  60-5256

00:33:27  00:02:46  R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein     Love, Look Away  Lea Salonga              Flower Drum Song  2002 B'way Revival  DRG  DRG12996

00:36:32  00:01:59  Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt    The Honeymoon Is Over  Robert Preston, Mary Martin I Do! I Do!  Original B'way Cast  RCA  1128-2-RC

00:39:01  00:03:49  Stephen Sondheim     Happily Ever After  Craig Lucas  Marry Me a Little   Original Cast  RCA  ABL1-4159

00:43:08  00:05:01  Jason Robert Brown   Still Hurting     Sheri Rene Scott  The Last 5 Years  Original Cas  Sh-K-Boom  4001-2

00:48:01  00:03:17  Burt Bacharach-Hal David     I'll Never Fall in Love Again  Jerry Orbach, Jill O'Hara Promises, Promises   Original B'way Cast  Ryko  RCD10750

00:51:49  00:01:11  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

00:53:19  00:03:30  Harold Rome  Filler: What Good Is Love?   Barbra Streisand  Pins and Needles  Studio Cast  Columbia            CK57380

                                                                                   

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:39            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in D major                    Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

19:21:00            00:34:33            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                   Roy Goodman            Hanover Band   RCA     61931

19:57:00            00:01:59            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          The Night Winds Op 5                            Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -  The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Brahms Cycle

20:05:00            00:15:53            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 

20:24:00            00:13:03            Johannes Brahms          Alto Rhapsody Op 53 [Lorin Maazel conducting; Jessye Norman, contralto Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (4/27/80)]

20:42:00            00:45:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83

21:34:00            00:25:26            Robert Schumann          Cello Concerto in A minor  Op 129         Cleveland Orchestra      Sir Neville Marriner  Lynn Harrell, cello          Decca   410019

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shakespeare’s “The Seven Ages of Man” and Flanders and Swann’s “The Seven Ages of Women”…  Also from this BBC radio show by F and S, “There’s a Hole in the Budget,” and “The Lord Chamberlain’s Regulations”…  “Lord of the Dance” by Donald Swann and Bill Crofut and Ben Luxon... Richard Howland-Bolton asks “Hood’s Who?”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:05:25            John Field         Nocturne No. 18 in F major                                Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano            Decca   4789672

23:07:00            00:09:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5         Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

23:19:00            00:11:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink  Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

23:30:00            00:06:39            Peter Tchaikovsky         Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35  Royal Philharmonic        Sir Adrian Boult      Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner  1

23:39:00            00:05:13            John Rutter       Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd'       City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe           Collegium         100

23:44:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3              Bernard Haitink  London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:56:00            00:02:52            Lucien Durosoir Berceuse                                  Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

23:57:00            00:02:20            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 5 in E                           Nelson Freire, piano      Decca   4782728

 

 