Program Guide 09-24-2016

00:02:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

00:24:00 00:36:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

01:03:00 01:08:39 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817

02:14:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225

02:51:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

03:18:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

03:55:00 00:27:56 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Jon Kimura Parker, piano Telarc 80441

04:25:00 00:27:38 Gerald Finzi Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Michael Collins, clarinet VirginClas 90718

04:55:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

05:22:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:40:00 00:06:34 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96 Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415

05:48:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Esta semana el “Brasil Guitar Duo” nos lleva en un viaje musical con la música del cubano Leo Brouwer

06:00:50 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 33212

06:03:59 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

06:10:00 Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 572818

06:29:09 Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo Naxos 573336

07:00:47 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

07:06:30 various 16th c. Spanish composers Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:16:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:36:16 Ernesto Lecuona Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 794

07:53:56 Ernesto Lecuona Malagueña Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 33, No. 3, Hob. III:39 ‘Bird’ Amphion String Quartet The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:16

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Engel from Norfolk, VA Music: 6:30

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 "The Tempest": Movement 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Garrick Ohlsson: Complete Beethoven Sonatas, Volume 9 Bridge 9274 Music: 8:51

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Cellos and String Orchestra in G minor Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Christine Lamprea, cello; Sphinx Virtuosi St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 10:03

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, FL Music: 19:48

Astor Piazzolla: Concierto para Quinteto Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 23: Movements 2-3 Joyce Yang, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:27

10:01:00 00:02:46 Traditional O Can Ye Sew Cushions City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

10:03:00 00:02:49 Traditional The Sprig of Thyme John Rutter Women of the; Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

10:08:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

10:20:00 00:03:43 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

10:25:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

10:38:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

10:47:00 00:04:30 Jean Sibelius Andante festivo Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

10:52:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer. A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky. Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech; Bach and Hoover "double their pleasure, double their fun"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & Classical music that uses hymn tunes

12:09:00 00:02:35 John Rutter Open Thou Mine Eyes John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

12:14:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

12:35:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

12:54:00 00:03:06 John Rutter Ave Maria Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

12:57:00 00:01:27 John Rutter God Be in My Head John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

13:00:00 01:04:33 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Eugen Jochum Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

14:07:00 00:13:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280

14:24:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

14:38:00 00:11:25 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

14:53:00 00:04:37 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech:

15:03:00 00:27:56 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Jon Kimura Parker, piano Telarc 80441

15:34:00 00:14:49 Josef Suk Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

15:51:00 00:05:50 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

16:01:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

16:24:00 00:09:16 André Jolivet Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Craig Sheppard, piano CBS 42096

16:37:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

16:52:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: To the Rescue - This week music to movies about rescue missions with nail-biting drama, including Die Hard Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, The Martian, and even a passing nod to James Bond

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I Got Him from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Original Motion Picture Score Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Initiation Time, Sewer Chase and Flushed Out to Brooklyn from The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 Back Lot Music BLM 0646 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Argo from Argo, 2012 WaterTower Music WTM 39382 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Farewell Suite from Free Willy, 1993 epic soundtrax EK 57280 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Basil Poledouris original soundtrack/Basil Poledouris, cond.

Rescue from The Finest Hours, 2016 Walt Disney Records digital Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Carter Burwell original soundtrack

Maersk Alabama and Safe Now from Captain Phillips, 2013 Varese Sarabande 302 067 226 8 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Henry Jackman original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Eternal from Timeline, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Lady Claire and Marek and Past and Present from Timeline, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 531 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Finding Private Ryan from Saving Private Ryan, 1998 Dreamworks DRMD 50046 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Happy Trails and The Battle/Freeing the Hostages from Die Hard, 1988 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1188 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Kamen original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main Title from Escape From New York, 1981 Silva Screen Records SIL-CD-3016 New Expanded Original Film Soundtrack John Carpenter John Carpenter, performer/original soundtrack

End Titles/Credits from London Has Fallen, 2016 Back Lot Music BLM 0635 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Trevor Morris original soundtrack

Detonation from SPECTRE, 2015 London B0024084-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Mars and I Got Him from The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Original Motion Picture Score Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Cleared Iranian Air Space from Argo, 2012 WaterTower Music WTM 39382 Original Motion Picture Score Alexandre Desplat original soundtrack/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Down with Love! - Have you, by any chance, recently gone through a breakup? If so, you’ll meet some kindred spirits in this hour. They’re all asking, “Who Needs It?”

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:56 00:03:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Down With Love Bobby Short Bobby Short Collectibles CCM237-2

00:04:01 00:02:26 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Put 'Em in a Box Doris Day It's Magic: Her Early Years at Warner Bros. Rhino R275543

00:07:14 00:02:43 George and Ira Gershwin I Don't Think I'll Fall in Love Today

00:10:22 00:03:10 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Falling in Love With Love Julienne Marie The Boys From Syracuse 1963 Revival Angel 7777-6469522

00:13:31 00:01:29 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Fall in Love Too Easily Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

00:15:22 00:03:46 Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Miss America Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133

00:19:20 00:00:47 Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All Cyd Charisse Silk Stockings Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

00:20:30 00:02:40 Richard Rodgers Love Makes the World Go Polly Rowles, Bernice Massi No Strings Original B'way Cast Angel DRG19065

00:23:23 00:03:15 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Love Is Not a Sentiment Worthy of Respect Rita Gardner Colette Collage Studio Cast Varese Sarabance VSD-5473

00:27:31 00:02:49 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore Maurice Chevalier Gigi Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

00:30:30 00:02:57 Irving Berlin Love, You Didn't Do Right by Me Rosemary Clooney Irving Berlin Book of the Month 60-5256

00:33:27 00:02:46 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Love, Look Away Lea Salonga Flower Drum Song 2002 B'way Revival DRG DRG12996

00:36:32 00:01:59 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Honeymoon Is Over Robert Preston, Mary Martin I Do! I Do! Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

00:39:01 00:03:49 Stephen Sondheim Happily Ever After Craig Lucas Marry Me a Little Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159

00:43:08 00:05:01 Jason Robert Brown Still Hurting Sheri Rene Scott The Last 5 Years Original Cas Sh-K-Boom 4001-2

00:48:01 00:03:17 Burt Bacharach-Hal David I'll Never Fall in Love Again Jerry Orbach, Jill O'Hara Promises, Promises Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750

00:51:49 00:01:11 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:19 00:03:30 Harold Rome Filler: What Good Is Love? Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

19:02:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D major Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

19:21:00 00:34:33 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Roy Goodman Hanover Band RCA 61931

19:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall - Brahms Cycle

20:05:00 00:15:53 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

20:24:00 00:13:03 Johannes Brahms Alto Rhapsody Op 53 [Lorin Maazel conducting; Jessye Norman, contralto Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (4/27/80)]

20:42:00 00:45:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

21:34:00 00:25:26 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 410019

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Shakespeare’s “The Seven Ages of Man” and Flanders and Swann’s “The Seven Ages of Women”… Also from this BBC radio show by F and S, “There’s a Hole in the Budget,” and “The Lord Chamberlain’s Regulations”… “Lord of the Dance” by Donald Swann and Bill Crofut and Ben Luxon... Richard Howland-Bolton asks “Hood’s Who?”… This Week in the Media



23:02:00 00:05:25 John Field Nocturne No. 18 in F major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

23:07:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:19:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

23:30:00 00:06:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1

23:39:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

23:44:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728