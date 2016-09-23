Program Guide 09-23-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:23:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 42

00:27:00 00:45:30 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426298

01:14:00 00:40:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97 Gryphon Trio Analekta 9858

01:56:00 00:56:21 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

02:54:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

03:27:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

03:53:00 00:33:16 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

04:28:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885

04:53:00 00:24:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

05:19:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

05:37:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

05:46:00 00:10:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

05:58:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens" Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

BBC NEWS: CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

06:15:00 00:08:02 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

06:25:00 00:04:42 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Royal Philharmonic Lamberto Gardelli Tito Gobbi, baritone Warner 86211

06:30:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

06:40:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54 Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874

06:50:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

06:53:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

06:55:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

07:05:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

07:13:00 00:04:52 Jean Sibelius Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

07:19:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

07:30:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

07:33:00 00:01:49 John Dowland My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe Nigel North, lute Naxos 557586

07:40:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

07:50:00 00:02:21 Maurice Ravel Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

07:55:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:07:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Collins 70322

08:15:00 00:09:59 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

08:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G major Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068

08:30:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

08:40:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613

08:50:00 00:03:06 Eric Whitacre Oculi Omnium Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

08:55:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

09:05:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

09:28:00 00:06:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

09:38:00 00:07:25 Jean-Féry Rebel Ulysses: Suite Les Délices Délices 2012

09:48:00 00:05:53 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

09:55:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: O soave fanciulla Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 4795448

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

10:02:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

10:05:00 00:11:53 E. J. Moeran First Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

10:17:00 00:03:34 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

10:20:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370

10:52:00 00:26:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

11:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

11:32:00 00:09:42 Frédéric Chopin Three Mazurkas Op 59 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

11:45:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

11:55:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:06:00 00:10:04 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 54

12:18:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

12:29:00 00:05:26 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

12:38:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from "Les Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

12:46:00 00:11:29 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:35:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

13:37:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:25 Abe Holzmann March "Blaze Away!" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

14:03:00 00:01:56 Henry Fillmore March "Rolling Thunder" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

14:07:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35

14:24:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

14:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

14:51:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

15:01:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

15:18:00 00:09:59 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614

15:30:00 00:03:38 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo; Prague Philharmonic Choir DeutGram 12217

15:38:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

15:45:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

15:54:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Mass in Time of Terror?

15:58:00 00:04:01 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor Op 59 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

16:06:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

16:13:00 00:11:14 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

16:28:00 00:04:19 Franz Waxman Anne of the Indies: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

16:36:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

16:41:00 00:07:39 "PDQ Bach" Allegro con much brio from 'Howdy Peter Schickele New York Pick-Up Ensemble Vanguard 79443

16:52:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

16:56:00 00:03:20 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

17:06:00 00:03:54 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:24:00 00:09:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

17:40:00 00:04:15 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:47:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:52:00 00:02:48 John Addison Sleuth: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80189

17:57:00 00:02:35 George Frideric Handel Saul: How Excellent Thy Name Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

18:30:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

18:36:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

18:43:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

18:57:00 00:02:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 54

19:29:00 00:26:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

20:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

20:27:00 00:30:31 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Big Three in High Spirits

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D K 285

Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Andreas Brantelid, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30/3

Ani Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G ‘Gypsy’

Wu Han, piano; Gil Shaham, violin; David Finckel, cello

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Maximizing Community Infrastructure to Spur Economic Development with Andy Berke, Mayor of Chattanooga, which is a center of innovation. Starting in 2008, it began offering 1,000 times faster than the average internet connection. But the city didn't stop there. Chattanooga took steps to further harness the unique advantage of having one of the fastest, cheapest, more pervasive internets in the country. Following a robust public engagement process, the city established an Innovation District - 140 acres in the heart of downtown that houses a catalytic mix of start-up businesses, incubators, and accelerators alongside investors and public amenities. All of these developments occurred under the leadership of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. How did he do it? Can this success be replicated? This forum will be a discussion on how harnessing technology and community infrastructure can spur economic development in mid-sized American cities.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:07:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:19:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270

23:25:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley' Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:39:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:44:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:55:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576

23:57:00 00:02:39 Einojuhani Rautavaara Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103