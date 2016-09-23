© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-23-2016

Published September 23, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:23:28            Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor Zagreb Soloists            Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute          Vanguard          42

00:27:00            00:45:30            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  1 in D major  Op 11                                 Academy Chamber Ensemble       Philips  426298

01:14:00            00:40:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major  Op 97                           Gryphon Trio       Analekta           9858

01:56:00            00:56:21            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          Decca   4787779

02:54:00            00:31:04            Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No.  3 in B minor  Op 58                           Ingrid Fliter, piano            EMI      14899

03:27:00            00:24:13            Franz Schubert  Mass No. 2 in G major   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus           Telarc   80212

03:53:00            00:33:16            Carl Nielsen       Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 7                     Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

04:28:00            00:23:10            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  1   Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Pierre Boulez            Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         3885

04:53:00            00:24:09            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 83 in G minor                 Bruno Weil        Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra        Sony    66295

05:19:00            00:16:02            Claude Debussy            Jeux                 Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram            4795448

05:37:00            00:06:20            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in C major                                  Stephen Marchionda, guitar            MD+G  9031587

05:46:00            00:10:10            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60                   Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572698

05:58:00            00:01:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Pantomime from "Les Petits riens"                     Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

 

BBC NEWS: CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:04:56            Franz Joseph Haydn      Armida: Overture                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437783

06:15:00            00:08:02            Franz Schubert  Finale from Symphony No. 2                 Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra          RCA     68545

06:25:00            00:04:42            Gioacchino Rossini       The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Royal Philharmonic            Lamberto Gardelli          Tito Gobbi, baritone      Warner  86211

06:30:00            00:04:21            Jean Sibelius    Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51                     Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60434

06:40:00            00:06:36            Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54            Chilingirian Quartet                    Duncan McTier, double bass      Chandos           8874

06:50:00            00:04:01            Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca                            Paramount Brass           Centaur 2355

06:53:00            00:01:58            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80703

06:55:00            00:02:31            Julius Fucik       Entry of the Gladiators Op 68                Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           5158

07:05:00            00:05:33            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major                                     András Schiff, piano     Teldec  17141

07:13:00            00:04:52            Jean Sibelius    Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39                Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

07:19:00            00:08:05            Ambroise Thomas         Raymond: Overture                   Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony Orchestra          Decca   421527

07:30:00            00:02:52            Claude Debussy            Petite Suite: Menuet                  Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos   572583

07:33:00            00:01:49            John Dowland   My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe                                 Nigel North, lute            Naxos   557586

07:40:00            00:08:18            Sir William Walton         Scapino Comedy Overture                     John Wilson      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic  Avie      2194

07:50:00            00:02:21            Maurice Ravel   Minuet on the Name 'Haydn'                               Sean Chen, piano            Steinway           30029

07:55:00            00:03:03            Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox               Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559313

08:07:00            00:05:56            Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor                   Harry Christophers     The Sixteen Choir & Orch           Collins  70322

08:15:00            00:09:59            Johannes Brahms          Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67                           Chiara String Quartet Azica    71289

08:25:00            00:04:13            Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G major                                Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord     Centaur 3068

08:30:00            00:03:44            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes                   Raymond Leppard            English Chamber Orchestra        EMI      65732

08:40:00            00:07:08            Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No.  1 in D                                    European Baroque Soloists            Denon  9613

08:50:00            00:03:06            Eric Whitacre     Oculi Omnium               Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

08:55:00            00:05:49            George Gershwin           Funny Face: Overture                Michael Tilson Thomas  Buffalo Philharmonic     CBS     42240

09:05:00            00:17:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

09:28:00            00:06:33            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69                            Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Telarc   80740

09:38:00            00:07:25            Jean-Féry Rebel            Ulysses: Suite                           Les Délices       Délices 2012

09:48:00            00:05:53            Anton Arensky  Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32                             Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello            Sony    53269

09:55:00            00:04:04            Giacomo Puccini           La bohème: O soave fanciulla    Dresden State Orchestra            Nicola Luisotti   Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor           DeutGram         4795448

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00            00:02:42            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Lesghinka                  Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           8542

10:02:00            00:02:38            Alan Hovhaness            Lullaby Op 1                             Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

10:05:00            00:11:53            E. J. Moeran     First Rhapsody             Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos            8639

10:17:00            00:03:34            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish'                         Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

10:20:00            00:04:56            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No.  6 in A minor                                    Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion           67370

10:52:00            00:26:57            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 98 in B flat major                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

11:20:00            00:10:02            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from Symphony No. 9              Bernard Haitink  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

11:32:00            00:09:42            Frédéric Chopin Three Mazurkas Op 59                           Ingrid Fliter, piano         EMI      14899

11:45:00            00:08:22            George Frideric Handel  Harp Concerto in F major  Op 4  Seattle Baroque Orchestra            Stephen Stubbs            Maxine Eilander, harp    Atma    2541

11:55:00            00:03:00            Johann Strauss Jr         Cavalry March Op 428               Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4782601

12:06:00            00:10:04            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in D major          Zagreb Soloists            Antonio Janigro            Julius Baker, flute          Vanguard          54

12:18:00            00:08:14            Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite                   Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops    Denon  75288

12:29:00            00:05:26            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major  Op 18                                  Ingrid Fliter, piano            EMI      14899

12:38:00            00:06:04            Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from "Les              Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80625

12:46:00            00:11:29            Gioacchino Rossini       William Tell: Overture                 Piero Gamba     London Symphony            Decca   4785437

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00            00:35:59            Peter Tchaikovsky         Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35          London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis       Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  4788977

13:37:00            00:20:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:25            Abe Holzmann   March "Blaze Away!"                  Loras John Schissel      Virginia Grand Military Band     WalkFrog          430

14:03:00            00:01:56            Henry Fillmore   March "Rolling Thunder"             Frederick Fennell           Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra          Brain     7505

14:07:00            00:14:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major        English Chamber Orchestra          Ralf Gothóni     Richard Berry, horn        Avie      35

14:24:00            00:06:02            Mikhail Glinka    Kamarinskaya               Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos            9227

14:31:00            00:04:04            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus            Vienna Philharmonic      Karl Münchinger       Vienna State Opera Chorus        Decca   4785437

14:51:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture                  Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

15:01:00            00:15:16            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole                 Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1002

15:18:00            00:09:59            Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon &                            European Baroque Soloists          Denon  9614

15:30:00            00:03:38            Jacques Offenbach       The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle         Prague Philharmonia            Emmanuel Villaume       Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo; Prague Philharmonic Choir         DeutGram            12217

15:38:00            00:03:15            Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No.  8 in D flat Op 96                         Charles Owen, piano      Avie            2240

15:45:00            00:08:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor              Willi Boskovsky            Philharmonia Hungarica EMI      64627

15:54:00            00:03:25            Francis Poulenc            Les chemins de l'amour                         Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Steinway           30015

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Mass in Time of Terror?

15:58:00            00:04:01            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor  Op 59                                  Ingrid Fliter, piano            EMI      14899

16:06:00            00:03:11            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Septet Op 20       Berlin Philharmonic Octet                       Members of      Philips  4788977

16:13:00            00:11:14            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9              Bernard Haitink  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

16:28:00            00:04:19            Franz Waxman  Anne of the Indies: Overture                   Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80682

16:36:00            00:03:27            Franz Schubert  Minuet from Symphony No. 4                Pablo Heras-Casado     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra        Harm Mundi      902154

16:41:00            00:07:39            "PDQ Bach"      Allegro con much brio from 'Howdy                   Peter Schickele New York Pick-Up Ensemble         Vanguard          79443

16:52:00            00:02:51            André Campra   Idoménée: Rigaudon     Empire Brass    Robert Woods  Michael Murray, organ    Telarc   80218

16:56:00            00:03:20            George Frideric Handel  Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        DeutGram         447733

17:06:00            00:03:54            Frederick Loewe            My Fair Lady: Main Title             Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra          BostonPops     4

17:24:00            00:09:51            Johan Wagenaar           Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36                        Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

17:40:00            00:04:15            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone                                 National Brass Ensemble            OberlinMus       1504

17:47:00            00:02:34            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8                         National Brass Ensemble         OberlinMus       1504

17:52:00            00:02:48            John Addison   Sleuth: Overture                        Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80189

17:57:00            00:02:35            George Frideric Handel  Saul: How Excellent Thy Name   Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh            Gabrieli Consort            Archiv   474510

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:18:51            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2                  Jesús López-Cobos            Lausanne Chamber Orchestra     Telarc   80309

18:30:00            00:04:11            Franz Schubert  Ave Maria                                 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano            Sony    510316

18:36:00            00:03:41            Frédéric Chopin Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65                          Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano          Sony    53112

18:43:00            00:11:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major                           Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

18:57:00            00:02:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano      Sony    510316

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:45            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Concerto No.  1 in G major            Zagreb Soloists            Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute          Vanguard          54

19:29:00            00:26:47            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107                  Lorin Maazel            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:04:41            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music                     José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   572818

20:09:00            00:15:41            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                 Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80601

20:27:00            00:30:31            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64          Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

 

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Big Three in High Spirits

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D K 285

 Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Andreas Brantelid, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30/3

 Ani Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G ‘Gypsy’

 Wu Han, piano; Gil Shaham, violin; David Finckel, cello

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Maximizing Community Infrastructure to Spur Economic Development with Andy Berke, Mayor of Chattanooga, which is a center of innovation. Starting in 2008, it began offering 1,000 times faster than the average internet connection. But the city didn't stop there. Chattanooga took steps to further harness the unique advantage of having one of the fastest, cheapest, more pervasive internets in the country. Following a robust public engagement process, the city established an Innovation District - 140 acres in the heart of downtown that houses a catalytic mix of start-up businesses, incubators, and accelerators alongside investors and public amenities. All of these developments occurred under the leadership of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. How did he do it? Can this success be replicated? This forum will be a discussion on how harnessing technology and community infrastructure can spur economic development in mid-sized American cities.
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:54            Gabriel Pierné   Impromptu-Caprice Op 9                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

23:07:00            00:09:19            Ignace Jan Paderewski  Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17    London Symphony            Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

23:19:00            00:06:10            George Walker  Lyric for Strings                        Edwin London   Cleveland Chamber Symphony        Albany  270

23:25:00            00:12:20            David Amram    Variations on 'Red River Valley'  Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark     Julius Baker, flute          Newport            85546

23:39:00            00:05:53            Frederick Delius            A Song Before Sunrise              Richard Hickox  Royal Northern Sinfonia            EMI      65067

23:44:00            00:08:36            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Six Studies in English Folk Song                                   Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano         Chandos           2419

23:55:00            00:02:46            Yuzo Toyama    Yugen: Dance of Celestials        Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      Mariss Jansons            Per Flemström, flute      EMI      56576

23:57:00            00:02:39            Einojuhani Rautavaara   Whispering                                Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

 