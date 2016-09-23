Program Guide 09-23-2016
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:23:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 42
00:27:00 00:45:30 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426298
01:14:00 00:40:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat major Op 97 Gryphon Trio Analekta 9858
01:56:00 00:56:21 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
02:54:00 00:31:04 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor Op 58 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
03:27:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212
03:53:00 00:33:16 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
04:28:00 00:23:10 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 3885
04:53:00 00:24:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295
05:19:00 00:16:02 Claude Debussy Jeux Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448
05:37:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
05:46:00 00:10:10 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
05:58:00 00:01:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Pantomime from "Les Petits riens" Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
BBC NEWS: CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
06:15:00 00:08:02 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545
06:25:00 00:04:42 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Royal Philharmonic Lamberto Gardelli Tito Gobbi, baritone Warner 86211
06:30:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
06:40:00 00:06:36 Antonín Dvorák Two Waltzes from Op 54 Chilingirian Quartet Duncan McTier, double bass Chandos 8874
06:50:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
06:53:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
06:55:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158
07:05:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141
07:13:00 00:04:52 Jean Sibelius Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
07:19:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
07:30:00 00:02:52 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Menuet Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
07:33:00 00:01:49 John Dowland My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe Nigel North, lute Naxos 557586
07:40:00 00:08:18 Sir William Walton Scapino Comedy Overture John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
07:50:00 00:02:21 Maurice Ravel Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
07:55:00 00:03:03 Leroy Anderson The Classical Jukebox Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:07:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Collins 70322
08:15:00 00:09:59 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
08:25:00 00:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria in G major Myron Lutzke, cello; Arthur Haas, harpsichord Centaur 3068
08:30:00 00:03:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
08:40:00 00:07:08 Georg Philipp Telemann Wind Quartet No. 1 in D European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613
08:50:00 00:03:06 Eric Whitacre Oculi Omnium Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
08:55:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
09:05:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
09:28:00 00:06:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
09:38:00 00:07:25 Jean-Féry Rebel Ulysses: Suite Les Délices Délices 2012
09:48:00 00:05:53 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269
09:55:00 00:04:04 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: O soave fanciulla Dresden State Orchestra Nicola Luisotti Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor DeutGram 4795448
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
10:02:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
10:05:00 00:11:53 E. J. Moeran First Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639
10:17:00 00:03:34 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
10:20:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370
10:52:00 00:26:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
11:20:00 00:10:02 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
11:32:00 00:09:42 Frédéric Chopin Three Mazurkas Op 59 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
11:45:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
11:55:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:06:00 00:10:04 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 54
12:18:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288
12:29:00 00:05:26 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
12:38:00 00:06:04 Frédéric Chopin Grand Valse Brillante from "Les Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
12:46:00 00:11:29 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:35:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977
13:37:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:03:25 Abe Holzmann March "Blaze Away!" Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
14:03:00 00:01:56 Henry Fillmore March "Rolling Thunder" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
14:07:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35
14:24:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227
14:31:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437
14:51:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
15:01:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
15:18:00 00:09:59 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614
15:30:00 00:03:38 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano; Elina Garanca, mezzo; Prague Philharmonic Choir DeutGram 12217
15:38:00 00:03:15 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 8 in D flat Op 96 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
15:45:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627
15:54:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Mass in Time of Terror?
15:58:00 00:04:01 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 36 in A minor Op 59 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899
16:06:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977
16:13:00 00:11:14 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
16:28:00 00:04:19 Franz Waxman Anne of the Indies: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682
16:36:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154
16:41:00 00:07:39 "PDQ Bach" Allegro con much brio from 'Howdy Peter Schickele New York Pick-Up Ensemble Vanguard 79443
16:52:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
16:56:00 00:03:20 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
17:06:00 00:03:54 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
17:24:00 00:09:51 Johan Wagenaar Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
17:40:00 00:04:15 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
17:47:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504
17:52:00 00:02:48 John Addison Sleuth: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80189
17:57:00 00:02:35 George Frideric Handel Saul: How Excellent Thy Name Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
18:30:00 00:04:11 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
18:36:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
18:43:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
18:57:00 00:02:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:24:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Julius Baker, flute Vanguard 54
19:29:00 00:26:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
20:09:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
20:27:00 00:30:31 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449
21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Big Three in High Spirits
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D K 285
Sooyun Kim, flute; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Andreas Brantelid, cello
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30/3
Ani Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G ‘Gypsy’
Wu Han, piano; Gil Shaham, violin; David Finckel, cello
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Maximizing Community Infrastructure to Spur Economic Development with Andy Berke, Mayor of Chattanooga, which is a center of innovation. Starting in 2008, it began offering 1,000 times faster than the average internet connection. But the city didn't stop there. Chattanooga took steps to further harness the unique advantage of having one of the fastest, cheapest, more pervasive internets in the country. Following a robust public engagement process, the city established an Innovation District - 140 acres in the heart of downtown that houses a catalytic mix of start-up businesses, incubators, and accelerators alongside investors and public amenities. All of these developments occurred under the leadership of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. How did he do it? Can this success be replicated? This forum will be a discussion on how harnessing technology and community infrastructure can spur economic development in mid-sized American cities.
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
23:07:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266
23:19:00 00:06:10 George Walker Lyric for Strings Edwin London Cleveland Chamber Symphony Albany 270
23:25:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on 'Red River Valley' Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
23:39:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067
23:44:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419
23:55:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576
23:57:00 00:02:39 Einojuhani Rautavaara Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103