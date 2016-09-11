© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 09-11-2016

Published September 11, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Lucy Crowe, soprano; Roxana Constantinescu, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Kaspars Putniņš, artistic director; Latvian Radio Choir, Sigvards Kļava, artistic director

Arvo Pärt: Miserere

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:42:18            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35       Berlin Philharmonic        Zubin Mehta      Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram         2054

02:46:00            00:23:44            John Adams     On the Transmigration of Souls  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano  Gwinnett Young Singers; Atlanta Symphony Chorus        Telarc   80673

03:12:00            00:41:29            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   George Szell     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

03:57:00            00:02:29            George Frideric Handel  Fugue No.  3 in B flat major                               Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30034

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul   Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves   Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters   Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)  Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18

04:54:00            00:04:10            Jack Gallagher  Intermezzo from Sinfonietta for Strings               JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony        Naxos   559652

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sun Most Radiant - One of the worthiest projects in recent recording history is with Stephen Darlington and the Choir of Christ Church Oxford, and features mostly previously-unrecorded works from the Eton Choirbook. We turn to Volume 4 this week
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem     Vienna Philharmonic      Karl Böhm   Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus         DeutGram         4795448

06:16:00            00:10:21            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: For here we have no           Vienna Symphony            Wolfgang Sawallisch     Franz Crass, bass; Vienna Singverein     Philips  4788977

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Art of Escape Revisited - An international array of soloists leads us through the magical intricacies of The Art of Fugue/Die Kunst der Fuge (S. 1080) by Johann Sebastian Bach

Contrapunctus I (main theme)  Hans Fagius (1995 Lund/Garnison Kirke, Copenhagen, Denmark) Bis 1034

Contrapunctus II (main theme, rhythmically varied)  Colm Carey (1954 van Leeuwen-1995 Flentrop/Dutch Church, Austin Friars, London, England) Signum 027

Contrapunctus III (main theme inverted)  Régis Allard (2004 Aubertin/St.-Louis-en-l’Ile, Paris, France) Edition Hortus 039

Contrapunctus IV (main theme inverted differently)  Joan Lippincott (2008 GoArt ‘Casparini replica/Christ Church, Rochester, NY) Gothic 49278

Contrapunctus V (varied main theme with its inversion)  Elizabeth Sombart, piano; Jean-Christophe Geiser (2003 Fisk/Reformed Cathedral, Lausanne, Switzerland) IFO 07001

Contrapunctus VI (in French style with upright and inverted themes, also in diminution)  Ulrich Boehme (1766 Riepp/Ottobeuren Abbey, Germany) Motette 12661

Contrapunctus VII (up and down, augementation and diminution)  Helmut Walcha (1725 F.C. Schnitger/St. Laurens Church, Alkmaar, The Netherlands) Archive 477 6508

Contrapunctus VIII (two new themes, plus main theme varied)  Gerd Zacher (1714 König/St. Leodegar Parish, Niederehe) Aeolus CD-10131

Contrapunctus IX (new theme and main theme)  Cameron Carpenter (2013 Marshall & Ogletree/Jesus Christus Church, Berlin) Sony Classical 78262
 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fifteen Years - On this week’s broadcast, we’ll listen to music of healing and resilience, as we mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11. Join Peter DuBois for this program of solemn reflection  
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Commemorating 15th Anniversary of 9/11

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary – Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477.  Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: “Schlummert ein” – Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56

Johannes Brahms: Four Serious Songs: “Wenn ich mit Menschenzungen” – Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (Music & Arts 661 CD) 4:45

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.5: Rondo Finale - New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 47580 CD) 13:47
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 04:31

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mary Elfner from Richmond, VA Music: 8:08

Puzzler payoff: Dimitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances, Op. 5 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Shostakovich: Piano Works Music Label: Decca 1846 Music: 3:51

Dana Wilson: Hungarian Folk Songs for String Quartet Apollo Chamber Players; Matthew Detrick, conductor Apollo Chamber Players, Duncan Recital Hall, Shepherd School of Music - Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 17:10

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27--Maria Joao Pires, piano Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 12:00

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Part I: Movements 1-6 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Charles Dutoit, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:10

Chet Atkins: Blue Ocean Echo/Country Gentleman (arr. William Kanengiser) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 2:54

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:42:07            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis  Nobuko Imai, viola         Philips  4788977

14:42:00            00:15:25            Franz Liszt        Totentanz          London Philharmonic     Bernard Haitink  Alfred Brendel, piano    Philips  4788977

 

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Pledge Edition - Robert Conrad presents historic Cleveland Orchestra recordings

15:10:00            00:13:27            Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture             Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     1032

15:32:00            00:06:08            Franz Schubert  Scherzo from Octet       Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon            MAA     97

15:46:00            00:10:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58                        Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

16:07:00            00:18:31            Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     97

16:32:00            00:04:13            Paul Hindemith  March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis'                        Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

16:43:00            00:15:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Agnis Dei from Missa Solemnis Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     97

17:07:00            00:05:58            Sergei Prokofiev           Scythian Suite: Night Op 20                   Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     75

17:21:00            00:10:52            Franz Schubert  Andante in B minor                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     75

17:42:00            00:15:29            Jean Sibelius    Finale from Symphony No.  2 Op 43                  George Szell     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

18:08:00            00:11:29            Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 George Szell    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hanslick and Thomson, Critics at Large

18:36:00            00:08:44            George Frederick Bristow          Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                      Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

18:46:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:42:18            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35       Berlin Philharmonic        Zubin Mehta      Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram         2054

19:46:00            00:23:44            John Adams     On the Transmigration of Souls  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Spano  Gwinnett Young Singers; Atlanta Symphony Chorus        Telarc   80673

20:12:00            00:41:29            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                   George Szell     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  4788977

20:56:00            00:01:54            Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Twelfth                           Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano    DeutGram         10765

 

21:54:00            00:04:45            Frederick Delius            Two Aquarelles              Sir Charles Mackerras    Welsh National Opera Orchestra            Argo     433704

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: New Releases with Phil Kline - Another episode in our ongoing series of conversations with Phil Kline from Q2 Music features a typically eclectic lineup of new releases that we think should be on your radar
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:07:57            Ernest Schelling            Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7        BBC Scottish Symphony            Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

23:09:00            00:09:15            George W. Chadwick     Suite Symphonique: Romanza               José Serebrier   Czech State Philharmonic Brno         Reference         2104

23:21:00            00:07:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16                                 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello         CMS Studio      82503

23:28:00            00:07:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Symphony No. 40                        Josef Krips            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Philips  4788977

23:37:00            00:09:19            Joseph Joachim            Notturno in A major  Op 12        Royal Stockholm Philharmonic            Sakari Oramo    Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         15312

23:46:00            00:09:14            Arthur Foote      A Night Piece for Flute & Strings            New Zealand Chamber Orch            Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

23:57:00            00:02:02            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2                                   Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord  Delos   3402

 

 