Program Guide 09-11-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Lucy Crowe, soprano; Roxana Constantinescu, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Kaspars Putniņš, artistic director; Latvian Radio Choir, Sigvards Kļava, artistic director

Arvo Pärt: Miserere

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

02:46:00 00:23:44 John Adams On the Transmigration of Souls Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Gwinnett Young Singers; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80673

03:12:00 00:41:29 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

03:57:00 00:02:29 George Frideric Handel Fugue No. 3 in B flat major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 7:44

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG CD 11-18-2012) 17:38

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos) Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos (Chobanian 2001) 20:18

04:54:00 00:04:10 Jack Gallagher Intermezzo from Sinfonietta for Strings JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sun Most Radiant - One of the worthiest projects in recent recording history is with Stephen Darlington and the Choir of Christ Church Oxford, and features mostly previously-unrecorded works from the Eton Choirbook. We turn to Volume 4 this week



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:16:00 00:10:21 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: For here we have no Vienna Symphony Wolfgang Sawallisch Franz Crass, bass; Vienna Singverein Philips 4788977

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Art of Escape Revisited - An international array of soloists leads us through the magical intricacies of The Art of Fugue/Die Kunst der Fuge (S. 1080) by Johann Sebastian Bach

Contrapunctus I (main theme) Hans Fagius (1995 Lund/Garnison Kirke, Copenhagen, Denmark) Bis 1034

Contrapunctus II (main theme, rhythmically varied) Colm Carey (1954 van Leeuwen-1995 Flentrop/Dutch Church, Austin Friars, London, England) Signum 027

Contrapunctus III (main theme inverted) Régis Allard (2004 Aubertin/St.-Louis-en-l’Ile, Paris, France) Edition Hortus 039

Contrapunctus IV (main theme inverted differently) Joan Lippincott (2008 GoArt ‘Casparini replica/Christ Church, Rochester, NY) Gothic 49278

Contrapunctus V (varied main theme with its inversion) Elizabeth Sombart, piano; Jean-Christophe Geiser (2003 Fisk/Reformed Cathedral, Lausanne, Switzerland) IFO 07001

Contrapunctus VI (in French style with upright and inverted themes, also in diminution) Ulrich Boehme (1766 Riepp/Ottobeuren Abbey, Germany) Motette 12661

Contrapunctus VII (up and down, augementation and diminution) Helmut Walcha (1725 F.C. Schnitger/St. Laurens Church, Alkmaar, The Netherlands) Archive 477 6508

Contrapunctus VIII (two new themes, plus main theme varied) Gerd Zacher (1714 König/St. Leodegar Parish, Niederehe) Aeolus CD-10131

Contrapunctus IX (new theme and main theme) Cameron Carpenter (2013 Marshall & Ogletree/Jesus Christus Church, Berlin) Sony Classical 78262



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Fifteen Years - On this week’s broadcast, we’ll listen to music of healing and resilience, as we mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11. Join Peter DuBois for this program of solemn reflection



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Commemorating 15th Anniversary of 9/11

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary – Choir of King’s College, Cambridge; Philip Jones Brass Ensemble; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Philip Ledger (Angel 37282 LP) 7:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music, K.477. Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Columbia 60161 LP) 7:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: “Schlummert ein” – Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, mezzo-soprano; The Orchestra of Emmanuel Music/Craig Smith (Nonesuch 79692 CD) 9:56

Johannes Brahms: Four Serious Songs: “Wenn ich mit Menschenzungen” – Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (Music & Arts 661 CD) 4:45

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.5: Rondo Finale - New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 47580 CD) 13:47



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 04:31

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mary Elfner from Richmond, VA Music: 8:08

Puzzler payoff: Dimitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances, Op. 5 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Shostakovich: Piano Works Music Label: Decca 1846 Music: 3:51

Dana Wilson: Hungarian Folk Songs for String Quartet Apollo Chamber Players; Matthew Detrick, conductor Apollo Chamber Players, Duncan Recital Hall, Shepherd School of Music - Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 17:10

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27--Maria Joao Pires, piano Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 12:00

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Part I: Movements 1-6 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Charles Dutoit, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 28:10

Chet Atkins: Blue Ocean Echo/Country Gentleman (arr. William Kanengiser) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 2:54

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:42:07 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips 4788977

14:42:00 00:15:25 Franz Liszt Totentanz London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Pledge Edition - Robert Conrad presents historic Cleveland Orchestra recordings

15:10:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

15:32:00 00:06:08 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Octet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon MAA 97

15:46:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

16:07:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

16:32:00 00:04:13 Paul Hindemith March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

16:43:00 00:15:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Agnis Dei from Missa Solemnis Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

17:07:00 00:05:58 Sergei Prokofiev Scythian Suite: Night Op 20 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

17:21:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

17:42:00 00:15:29 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

18:08:00 00:11:29 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hanslick and Thomson, Critics at Large

18:36:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

18:46:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:54:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: New Releases with Phil Kline - Another episode in our ongoing series of conversations with Phil Kline from Q2 Music features a typically eclectic lineup of new releases that we think should be on your radar



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:57 Ernest Schelling Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

23:09:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

23:21:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:28:00 00:07:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 40 Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

23:37:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:46:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:57:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402