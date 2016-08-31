© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-31-2016

Published August 31, 2016 at 8:30 PM EDT

 

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:01:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas  59266

00:25:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No.  4 in E flat major  Op 48  José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner  63236

01:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No.  1 in D minor  Op 49   Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  52192

01:32:00 01:01:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram  4778778

02:35:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor   Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi  902154

03:09:00 00:33:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal London Symphony Enrique Bátiz Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar EMI  67435

03:46:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 11   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  421290

04:20:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie  2270

04:56:00 00:23:49 Béla Bartók Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra Op 1 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Zoltán Kocsis, piano Philips  416831

05:22:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No.  6 en sextuor  Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca  1845

05:41:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu   Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67515

05:49:00 00:03:23 Frederic Hand Cantiga de Santa Maria   Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

05:53:00 00:05:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59   Cleveland Quartet Telarc  80268

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80364

06:12:00 00:05:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Sonata No. 18 Op 31   Peter Takács, piano Cambria  1175

06:20:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture  Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus  5066

06:26:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony  752307

06:32:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture  Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus  5154

06:40:00 00:09:54 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In the Tavern Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram  4778778

06:51:00 00:02:10 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme  John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO  86

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán'  Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI  54130

07:05:00 00:05:48 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

07:10:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des   Tempesta di Mare Chandos  805

07:20:00 00:04:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue from Violin Sonata No.  1   Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch  535360

07:25:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40  Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur  3311

07:30:00 00:04:19 George Frideric Handel Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus BerlinClas  1057

07:32:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559356

07:40:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 5   Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80740

07:51:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March  Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca  12569

07:55:00 00:03:05 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces: Aragonesa   Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos  3466

08:07:00 00:06:24 Marin Marais Alcyone: Chaconne   Tempesta di Mare Chandos  805

08:15:00 00:09:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31  Kenneth Alwyn London Symphony Decca  4785437

08:25:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance   Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA  300350

08:32:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

08:40:00 00:10:18 Benjamin Britten Gloriana: Courtly Dances  André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc  80126

08:55:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine Chamber Ensemble  Kristin Chenoweth, vocal; Joshua Bell, violin Sony  52716

09:05:00 00:16:48 César Franck Symphonic Variations London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca  4785437

09:27:00 00:04:28 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  47235

09:35:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite   Les Délices Délices  2013

09:55:00 00:04:29 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture  Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA  300350

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale  Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram  19032

10:04:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral  Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO  777671

10:09:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor  Op 10 Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI  62590

10:24:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture  Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico  158

10:30:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'   Olli Mustonen, piano Decca  436834

10:37:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115  Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  429762

10:45:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance  Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695

10:51:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No.  4 in C minor  Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite  92509

11:20:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving   Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

11:31:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite  Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV  1095

11:43:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major   Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv  453451

11:54:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'  John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV  6007

12:06:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26  Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

12:16:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference  134

12:24:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet   Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  867

12:30:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella  Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80396

12:35:00 00:04:31 Pablo de Sarasate Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI  55475

12:42:00 00:13:05 Giacomo Puccini Capriccio sinfonico  Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony  63025

12:56:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68  Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  5158

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76  Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  49995

13:40:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 25 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca  4810778

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:04:19 Frederic Hand For Julian   Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

14:05:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide   Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

14:09:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec  98436

14:27:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major   Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato  88176

14:40:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony  63371

14:54:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March  Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  66968

15:00:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572770

15:21:00 00:06:41 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 66   Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  52192

15:29:00 00:04:16 Antonín Dvorák Bagatelle No. 5 Op 47 Takács Quartet  Gábor Ormai, harmonium Decca  430077

15:37:00 00:06:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo-fantaisie in E flat minor  Op 72   Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram  4284

15:46:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball  Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  10538

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Weill's ‘Three-Penny Opera’ in Berlin

15:58:00 00:04:27 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Finale Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram  4778778

16:08:00 00:03:08 Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca  425204

16:13:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634

16:26:00 00:07:21 Robert Farnon Captain Horatio Hornblower: Introduction  Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Reference  47

16:35:00 00:04:17 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet  José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis  1305

16:41:00 00:04:11 Frederic Hand Prayer   Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

16:45:00 00:03:07 Frederic Hand Sophia's Journey   Frederic Hand, guitar Willow  1036

16:52:00 00:03:45 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 66   Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  52192

16:56:00 00:03:19 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Cossack Dance  Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  554845

17:05:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122

17:13:00 00:10:49 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco Concerto a più Istrumenti in E minor  Op 5 Concerto Cologne  Martin Sandhoff, flute; Cordula Breuer, flute Teldec  22166

17:26:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie  Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI  55592

17:40:00 00:05:10 Jo Knümann Romanian Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Avi Avital, mandolin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram  4795305

17:47:00 00:03:36 John Williams Schindler's List: Main Theme Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram  4792954

17:52:00 00:02:33 Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  9 in D major  Op 59  Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon  3533

17:55:00 00:04:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52  Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc  80347

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:12:37 Frederic Hand Odyssey   Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar Willow  1036

18:23:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138  Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas  45364

18:34:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106   Igor Levit, piano Sony  370387

18:38:00 00:14:02 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram  4778778

18:54:00 00:04:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 1 Op 2   HJ Lim, piano EMI  64952

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F  Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO  999179

19:22:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM  1002

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Two Concerts presented by Music from the Western Reserve

Featured Young Artist - Jinjoo Cho, violin; Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op.22 – 9:46

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata #2 in d, Op.121 – 28:47

John Corigliano: Violin Sonata – 23:07

One Piano, Four Hands - Westhuizen Duo [Sophié & Pierre van der Westhuizen, piano]

Dvorak: 3 Slavonic Dances – 11:15

Poulenc: Sonata for 4 hands (a mademoiselle Simone Tilliard) – 5:40

Barber: Souvenirs Op.8: A Corner of the Ballroom – 3:44

Debussy: Petite Suite – 11:21

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Dorothy Maynor

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram  6154

23:10:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding"  Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

23:20:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15  Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI  69823

23:31:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

23:41:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major    Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI  55219

23:49:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49   Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  52192

23:56:00 00:02:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 16 in G major  Op 32   Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram  4795448