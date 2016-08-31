Program Guide 08-31-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:01:00 00:20:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin; David Watkin, cello; Anthony Robson, oboe; Felix Warnock, bassoon VirginClas 59266

00:25:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

01:01:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

01:32:00 01:01:28 Carl Orff Carmina burana Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano; Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

02:35:00 00:32:51 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

03:09:00 00:33:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal London Symphony Enrique Bátiz Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar EMI 67435

03:46:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

04:20:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

04:56:00 00:23:49 Béla Bartók Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra Op 1 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Zoltán Kocsis, piano Philips 416831

05:22:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

05:41:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

05:49:00 00:03:23 Frederic Hand Cantiga de Santa Maria Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

05:53:00 00:05:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

06:12:00 00:05:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Sonata No. 18 Op 31 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

06:20:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

06:26:00 00:04:28 John Williams Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet Sony 752307

06:32:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

06:40:00 00:09:54 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In the Tavern Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor; Christian Gerhaher, baritone; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

06:51:00 00:02:10 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

06:55:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán' Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:05:48 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

07:10:00 00:06:43 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

07:20:00 00:04:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360

07:25:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

07:30:00 00:04:19 George Frideric Handel Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus BerlinClas 1057

07:32:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

07:40:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 5 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

07:51:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

07:55:00 00:03:05 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces: Aragonesa Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

08:07:00 00:06:24 Marin Marais Alcyone: Chaconne Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

08:15:00 00:09:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31 Kenneth Alwyn London Symphony Decca 4785437

08:25:00 00:03:36 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

08:32:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

08:40:00 00:10:18 Benjamin Britten Gloriana: Courtly Dances André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80126

08:55:00 00:05:46 Richard Rodgers Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine Chamber Ensemble Kristin Chenoweth, vocal; Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716

09:05:00 00:16:48 César Franck Symphonic Variations London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

09:27:00 00:04:28 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

09:35:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013

09:55:00 00:04:29 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:09 Igor Stravinsky Pastorale Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

10:04:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

10:09:00 00:12:27 Christian Sinding Suite for Violin & Orchestra in A minor Op 10 Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 62590

10:24:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

10:30:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

10:37:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

10:45:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

10:51:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44 WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

11:20:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

11:31:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

11:43:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

11:54:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007

12:06:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

12:16:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

12:24:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

12:30:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

12:35:00 00:04:31 Pablo de Sarasate Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

12:42:00 00:13:05 Giacomo Puccini Capriccio sinfonico Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

12:56:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:37:48 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49995

13:40:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:04:19 Frederic Hand For Julian Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

14:05:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

14:09:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

14:27:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

14:40:00 00:13:26 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

14:54:00 00:04:31 Eric Coates London Suite: Knightsbridge March Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

15:00:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

15:21:00 00:06:41 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 66 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

15:29:00 00:04:16 Antonín Dvorák Bagatelle No. 5 Op 47 Takács Quartet Gábor Ormai, harmonium Decca 430077

15:37:00 00:06:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo-fantaisie in E flat minor Op 72 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

15:46:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Weill's ‘Three-Penny Opera’ in Berlin

15:58:00 00:04:27 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Finale Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

16:08:00 00:03:08 Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204

16:13:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

16:26:00 00:07:21 Robert Farnon Captain Horatio Hornblower: Introduction Robert Farnon Royal Philharmonic Reference 47

16:35:00 00:04:17 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

16:41:00 00:04:11 Frederic Hand Prayer Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

16:45:00 00:03:07 Frederic Hand Sophia's Journey Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

16:52:00 00:03:45 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 66 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

16:56:00 00:03:19 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Cossack Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

17:05:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

17:13:00 00:10:49 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco Concerto a più Istrumenti in E minor Op 5 Concerto Cologne Martin Sandhoff, flute; Cordula Breuer, flute Teldec 22166

17:26:00 00:08:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

17:40:00 00:05:10 Jo Knümann Romanian Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Avi Avital, mandolin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

17:47:00 00:03:36 John Williams Schindler's List: Main Theme Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792954

17:52:00 00:02:33 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 9 in D major Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

17:55:00 00:04:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:12:37 Frederic Hand Odyssey Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar Willow 1036

18:23:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 1 Op 138 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

18:34:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

18:38:00 00:14:02 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

18:54:00 00:04:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 1 Op 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:56 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 31 in F Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

19:22:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Two Concerts presented by Music from the Western Reserve

Featured Young Artist - Jinjoo Cho, violin; Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op.22 – 9:46

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata #2 in d, Op.121 – 28:47

John Corigliano: Violin Sonata – 23:07

One Piano, Four Hands - Westhuizen Duo [Sophié & Pierre van der Westhuizen, piano]

Dvorak: 3 Slavonic Dances – 11:15

Poulenc: Sonata for 4 hands (a mademoiselle Simone Tilliard) – 5:40

Barber: Souvenirs Op.8: A Corner of the Ballroom – 3:44

Debussy: Petite Suite – 11:21

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Dorothy Maynor

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

23:10:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from "Rustic Wedding" Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:20:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:31:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:41:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

23:49:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:56:00 00:02:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 16 in G major Op 32 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448