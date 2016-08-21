© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 08-21-2016

Published August 21, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen : Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Sergio Tiempo, piano

John Williams: Soundings

Ginastera: Piano Concerto No. 1

Andrew Norman: Play: Level I

Copland: Appalachian Spring

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:21:40            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 73 in D major                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         439779

02:26:00            00:38:54            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 126          Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

03:07:00            00:48:54            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird                   Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Philips  446715

03:56:00            00:03:52            Alexander Glazunov       Song of the Minstrel Op 71        Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Wen-Sinn Yang, cello    Warner  67946
 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky   Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone   Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil   Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach)  William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond (Naxos 559 250) 11:55

04:53:00            00:06:18            Francis Poulenc            Intermezzo from Violin Sonata                            Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano           Sony    89699

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The High Road to Kilkenny - The French Ensemble Les Musicians de Saint-Julien gives us a new and wonderful program of Gaelic songs and dances of the 17th and 18th centuries

05:58:00            00:01:45            Thomas Tallis    Purge Me, O Lord                                  Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807544

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:37            Herbert Howells Magnificat                     Graham Ross    Choir of Clare College   Harm Mundi            907579

06:12:00            00:14:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Benedicite         London Symphony Orchestra     Sir David Willcocks          Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir      EMI      64722

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
06:56:00            00:03:41            Thomas Lupo    Miserere mei                 Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire    2013
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Suite Spot - Repertoire from several centuries exploiting instrumental sonorities and compositional textures

JEAN-ADAM GUILAIN: Suite on the 3rd Tone (Plein jeu; Quatuor; dialogue de voix humaine; Basse de Trompette; Duo; Grand jeu; Petit plein jeu) Christophe Mantoux (1982 Formentelli/St. Louis Church, Grenoble, France) ADDA 581151

DAVID DAHL: An Italian Suite (Pavana; Gagliarda; Elevatione)  Mark Brombaugh (1979 rombaugh/Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 953

EDVARD GRIEG: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 (Prelude; Sarabande; Gavotte & Minuet; Air; Rigaudon)  Robert Bennesh (1929 Skinner/Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/14/15)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Celebration - Join Peter DuBois for one of our periodic explorations of hymns from various traditions, and choral and organ works based on hymns

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:  
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Nana & Cancion, from Suite Populaire Espagnole--Kim Kashkashian, viola; Charles Abramovic, piano Album: Mixed Company MPR 203 Music: 4:15

Erik Satie: Gnossiennes Nos. 1 and 3--Remy van Kesteren, harp; Eric Vloeimans, trumpet Alicia de Larrocha Hall, L'Auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 8:51

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86--Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Lansky: Laughing Matter--Ayano Kataoka, percussion String Theory, The Hunter Museum of American Art Music: 4:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, New York Music: 24:10

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper--GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Music: 6:52

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:02:04            Peter Tchaikovsky         Humoresque in G major  Op 10              José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557645

14:02:00            00:02:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mazurque pour danser in B flat major  Op 72                              Mikhail Pletnev, piano    DeutGram         4284

14:04:00            00:14:23            Robert Schumann          Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major  Op 92   St Cecilia Academy Orchestra       Antonio Pappano          Jan Lisiecki, piano         DeutGram         4795327

14:18:00            00:11:23            Igor Stravinsky  Scherzo fantastique Op 3                      Pierre Boulez     Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         471197

14:50:00            00:31:43            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         484

15:21:00            00:09:58            Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D major       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra          Hugh Wolff       Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe         Teldec  10788

15:31:00            00:07:22            Franz Schubert  Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D                            Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano        Valois   4622

15:39:00            00:09:58            Sir Arnold Bax   The Happy Forest                      John Wilson      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Avie      2194

15:40:00            00:16:13            Arthur Foote      Suite for Strings in E major  Op 63                     Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center

DORMAN: Siklon

ELGAR: Enigma Variations

MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

17:44:00            00:14:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Angela Mitchell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

18:04:00            00:17:10            Roy Harris         Symphony No. 3                       Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    60594

18:23:00            00:08:07            George Frideric Handel  Organ Concerto No. 5 in F major  Op 4   Ensemble Sonnerie            Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ     Avie      2055

18:33:00            00:15:02            Joseph Martin Kraus      Symphony in E minor                Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra        Naxos   554777

18:50:00            00:04:55            Sir Edward Elgar           March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66                  Sir Andrew Davis            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10570

18:55:00            00:04:56            Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner   North German Radio Symphony          DeutGram         437506

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:40            Franz Joseph Haydn      Symphony No. 73 in D major                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         439779

19:26:00            00:38:54            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 126          Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

20:07:00            00:48:54            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird                   Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra            Philips  446715

20:53:00            00:06:21            Peteris Vasks    Cantabile for String Orchestra                Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi            Telarc   80457

20:57:00            00:02:24            Edvard Grieg    Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky   Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone   Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil   Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach)  William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond (Naxos 559 250) 11:55

 

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Synesthesia in Music and Visual Art -  Scriabin so linked color to his music that he created a “light organ” to display colors that corresponded to different notes in his pieces. How does color and visual art affect composers and their music today?

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:08:41            Leopold Stokowski       Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John              José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   557883

23:10:00            00:11:28            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in E minor                                  Duo Amaral       DuoAmaral            501592

23:24:00            00:16:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Lento from Symphony No. 2                  Richard Hickox            London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9902

23:42:00            00:05:47            Franz Joseph Haydn      Adagio from Symphony No. 102                        Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

23:47:00            00:06:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Masonic Funeral Music              Claudio Abbado            Berlin Philharmonic        Sony    48385

23:55:00            00:03:59            Biagio Marini     Passacaglia in G minor  Op 22   Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra               Members of      Tafelmusik        1001

23:56:00            00:03:15            Lili Boulanger    Nocturne                                   Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano            Decca   15249

 

 