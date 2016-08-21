Program Guide 08-21-2016

00:00 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen : Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Sergio Tiempo, piano

John Williams: Soundings

Ginastera: Piano Concerto No. 1

Andrew Norman: Play: Level I

Copland: Appalachian Spring

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

02:26:00 00:38:54 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 126 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

03:07:00 00:48:54 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 446715

03:56:00 00:03:52 Alexander Glazunov Song of the Minstrel Op 71 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Warner 67946



04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach) William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond (Naxos 559 250) 11:55

04:53:00 00:06:18 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo from Violin Sonata Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 89699

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The High Road to Kilkenny - The French Ensemble Les Musicians de Saint-Julien gives us a new and wonderful program of Gaelic songs and dances of the 17th and 18th centuries

05:58:00 00:01:45 Thomas Tallis Purge Me, O Lord Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

06:12:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:56:00 00:03:41 Thomas Lupo Miserere mei Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Suite Spot - Repertoire from several centuries exploiting instrumental sonorities and compositional textures

JEAN-ADAM GUILAIN: Suite on the 3rd Tone (Plein jeu; Quatuor; dialogue de voix humaine; Basse de Trompette; Duo; Grand jeu; Petit plein jeu) Christophe Mantoux (1982 Formentelli/St. Louis Church, Grenoble, France) ADDA 581151

DAVID DAHL: An Italian Suite (Pavana; Gagliarda; Elevatione) Mark Brombaugh (1979 rombaugh/Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 953

EDVARD GRIEG: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 (Prelude; Sarabande; Gavotte & Minuet; Air; Rigaudon) Robert Bennesh (1929 Skinner/Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/14/15)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Celebration - Join Peter DuBois for one of our periodic explorations of hymns from various traditions, and choral and organ works based on hymns

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Nana & Cancion, from Suite Populaire Espagnole--Kim Kashkashian, viola; Charles Abramovic, piano Album: Mixed Company MPR 203 Music: 4:15

Erik Satie: Gnossiennes Nos. 1 and 3--Remy van Kesteren, harp; Eric Vloeimans, trumpet Alicia de Larrocha Hall, L'Auditori, Barcelona, Spain Music: 8:51

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain--Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:56

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86--Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Lansky: Laughing Matter--Ayano Kataoka, percussion String Theory, The Hunter Museum of American Art Music: 4:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21--New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, New York Music: 24:10

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper--GVSU New Music Ensemble: Hannah Donnelly, flute; Amy Zuidema, clarinet; Karsten Wimbush, alto saxophone; Krista Visnovsky, violin; Kevin Flynn, cello; Reese Rehkopf, piano; Wade Selkirk, vibraphone Music: 6:52

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:02:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Humoresque in G major Op 10 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

14:02:00 00:02:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazurque pour danser in B flat major Op 72 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

14:04:00 00:14:23 Robert Schumann Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major Op 92 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327

14:18:00 00:11:23 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197

14:50:00 00:31:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484

15:21:00 00:09:58 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D major St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe Teldec 10788

15:31:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

15:39:00 00:09:58 Sir Arnold Bax The Happy Forest John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

15:40:00 00:16:13 Arthur Foote Suite for Strings in E major Op 63 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center

DORMAN: Siklon

ELGAR: Enigma Variations

MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

17:44:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

DINNER CLASSICS with Angela Mitchell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech

18:04:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

18:23:00 00:08:07 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 5 in F major Op 4 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Matthew Halls, organ Avie 2055

18:33:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

18:50:00 00:04:55 Sir Edward Elgar March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

18:55:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Synesthesia in Music and Visual Art - Scriabin so linked color to his music that he created a “light organ” to display colors that corresponded to different notes in his pieces. How does color and visual art affect composers and their music today?

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:41 Leopold Stokowski Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:10:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:24:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

23:42:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

23:47:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Masonic Funeral Music Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 48385

23:55:00 00:03:59 Biagio Marini Passacaglia in G minor Op 22 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

23:56:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249